Government shutdown and Trump will animate NJ governor debate

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on the inclusion of solar tax credit legislation in reconciliation on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)/Jack Ciattarelli and Matt Servitto attend 2025 Paisan Con at The Williams Center on May 10, 2025 in Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

(NEW JERSEY) — New Jersey’s gubernatorial candidates face off in their second debate, hosted by New York City’s WABC-TV and Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV less than a month out from Election Day. 

Polling shows Democratic nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, has an edge over Republican former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. A recent survey from Quinnipiac shows Sherrill leading in a head-to-head matchup, 51%-42%.

This is not Ciattarelli’s first go around — he narrowly lost a bid to unseat Murphy in 2021. But this time, he faces wider margins and is expected to try to dodge Sherrill’s attempts to link Ciattarelli with President Donald Trump on every issue. Trump has endorsed Ciattarelli’s bid.

Outside groups have infused large sums of cash into this race. Democrats, looking to defend control as term-limited Phil Murphy leaves office, are writing fat checks: Greater Garden State, a super PAC supported by the Democratic Governors Association, reserved over $20 million in ads to support Sherrill. And the Democratic National Committee has invested $3 million into the governor’s race, a sum it says is its largest in an off-cycle race in New Jersey.

Republicans have thrown in far less: Restore New Jersey, a Republican Governors Association-backed group, invested $1 million in ads supporting Ciattarelli in September.

New Jersey has not elected the same party three straight terms since 1961, with affordability and taxes central to the race. Trump’s inroads with Jersey voters could be tested in November, as Republicans point to last year’s presidential results as a sign the state has gotten more favorable for the GOP.

Late last month, Sherrill ‘s unredacted military records were released by the National Archives that revealed she did not walk at graduation. In 1994, more than 130 Midshipmen were implicated in a cheating scandal. No documents released or obtained by news outlets have shown that Sherrill was involved in the cheating, but because she did not report her classmates, she was not permitted to walk at graduation.

CBS News, which was the first to report about the release of Sherrill’s unredacted military records, reported that the request came from Ciattarelli ally Nicholas De Gregorio, who was tasked with doing so by political operative Chris Russell.

Sherrill said this was a 30-year-old widely reported incident that does not reflect on her military service and accused the Trump administration of leaking the records in concert with the Ciattarelli campaign and asked for them to stop distributing them as they contained protected personal information.

Sherrill’s campaign communications director Sean Higgins said in a statement: “This disrespects the service of all military veterans, jeopardizes the safety of their records, and shows that Jack Ciattarelli will say or do anything to get elected, no matter the dishonor he brings upon himself — and that should frighten everyone.”

Ciattarelli disagreed.

“For eight years, Mikie Sherrill has built her entire political brand around her time at the Naval Academy and in the Navy, all the while concealing her involvement in the scandal and her punishment. The people of New Jersey deserve complete and total transparency,” the Ciattarelli campaign said in a statement.

Another likely animating issue in the debate will be the impacts of the government shutdown and White House funding freezes in the Garden State. The Hudson Tunnel Project, which White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought froze funding for on Oct. 1, is meant to expand rail links between New York City and New Jersey.

After the announcement, Sherrill slammed the Trump administration for “attacking” the project and wrote in a post on X that Ciatterelli “said there’s not a single issue where he disagrees with Trump, and he promised to never take them to court.” 

Ciatterelli, meanwhile, told NJ Advance Media/NJ.com that the hold “doesn’t stop what’s going on today with regard to the construction. And I think it’s a large negotiation that’s taking place.”

-ABC’s Oren Oppenheim  and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

Trump looks for ‘more ways to spend my money’ on White House roof
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Ever the developer-in-chief, President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance on the White House roof above the briefing room in an apparent effort to inspect future construction.

The press, which had been pushed significantly down the driveway, attempted to figure out what was going on.

“Mr. President, what are you doing up there?”

“Just taking a little walk,” he shouted back.

“What are you building?”

“It goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side,” he said.

Pressed again by reporters, Trump said “Something beautiful,” while pantomiming with his hands.

Trump said it was “Just more ways to spend my money,” adding “Just more ways to spend my money for the country.”

“Anything I do is financed by me,” he stressed.

Asked if he was considering an addition or a second story, Trump wouldn’t say.

The president was accompanied by a small group of aides and Secret Service. The group included architect Jim McCrery, who has been commissioned to add Trump’s ballroom to the White House. The two men appeared engaged in intense conversation as they surveyed the grounds with lots of animated pointing.

Trump then went out of camera range for several minutes, presumably to look out toward the South Lawn.

When he returned, reporters again tried to get more information.

“What are you trying to build?” one reporter shouted.

“Missiles,” Trump responded, presumably joking. “Nuclear missiles,” he repeated while making the gesture of a rocket launching.

Trump then ignored a question on Gaza and walked back inside.

Johnson says Bondi needs to ‘come forward and explain’ handling of Epstein files
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to “come forward and explain” the Trump administration’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein files.

In an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson, the speaker urged Bondi to further clarify her past comment about reviewing Epstein’s alleged “client list.”

“Pam Bondi, I don’t know when she originally made the statement. I think she was talking about documents, as I understood, that they were on her desk. I don’t know that she was specific about a list or whatever, but she needs to come forward and explain that to everybody,” Johnson said.

“I like Pam. I mean, I think she’s done a good job. We need the DOJ focusing on the major priorities,” Johnson said during the interview.

Bondi came under fire over her comments to Fox News in February when asked about Epstein’s alleged “client list.” She told the outlet at the time, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.”

After the Justice Department and FBI last week stated they found no evidence the deceased financier kept a “client list” of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women, Bondi said her comments to Fox News were simply referring to a “file” on Epstein.

That explanation, though, has done little to quell outrage from MAGA supporters on the administration’s handling of Epstein.

Johnson also weighed in on growing calls from Republican lawmakers to have Epstein’s convicted associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, testify before Congress.

“I’m for transparency. We’re intellectually consistent in this” Johnson said when asked about Maxwell potentially testifying before Congress.

Johnson said while he is not “privy to facts” and “this isn’t my lane,” he also said “we need to put it out there.”

“We’ll see what happens. I do trust the president. I know his heart and head is in the right place. I don’t question that at all. I am convinced they are going to sort this out,” the speaker said.

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett told ABC News he is “not happy” with how Bondi has handled the Epstein matter. Like Johnson, he called on Bondi to explain her past comments on the “client list.”

“You know, I know it’s the 1,000-pound gorilla in the room, but I’m not happy. Nobody’s happy about it. Nobody knows what’s going on,” Burchett said.

Later in a letter sent Tuesday, Burchett called on House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to invite Maxwell to testify in a public hearing.

“Should Ms. Maxwell refuse the invitation, I encourage you to use subpoena powers,” Burchett wrote in the letter, saying the American people have “questions” about the Epstein case. “It is well beyond time those questions are answered,” he said.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said the Epstein files should be made public and directly called for Maxwell to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I think all this stuff ought to be public. I mean, I think all of the all the documents, should all be public,” Hawley said. “I think we’d all ought to be out in the open. I’m a big fan of declassifying– I think this isn’t technically classified. It’s just, you know, close hold for prosecution, but I think we ought to put it all out there.”

“I think it’s reasonable for the American people to ask who he [Epstein] sex trafficked these young women to — if anybody besides himself,” added Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy. “And if there were others involved, why haven’t they been prosecuted? That’s a perfectly understandable question, and I think the Justice Department is going to have to answer it.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie said he plans to pursue a procedural gambit to trigger a House vote on legislation that would force the release of the “complete” Epstein files.

Massie plans to offer a discharge petition, which requires 218 signatures and allows the majority of the chamber to circumvent GOP leaders. There would only be floor action if the resolution receives enough support. A waiting period of seven legislative days kicks off once the petition has enough signatures, so this could become a headache for GOP leaders after August recess.

“We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes. Americans were promised justice and transparency. We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the US House of Representatives on releasing the COMPLETE files,” Massie said in a post on X.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, also speaking to the podcaster Benny Johnson in a separate interview, said she would support creating a special counsel to investigate the Epstein matter.

“There has to be a special investigation into this if we aren’t going to be provided information,” she said.

Boebert also had a suggestion for who should lead the probe.

“Matt Gaetz as a special counsel? Absolutely,” she said. Gaetz, a former GOP congressman from Florida, was once the subject of a multiyear federal sex-trafficking investigation. Gaetz had long denied any wrongdoing and the probe ended with no charges against Gaetz.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House on Tuesday tried to force a vote and debate on California Rep. Ro Khanna’s amendment that would have demanded the release of all the Epstein files. Their effort failed by just one vote after a nearly 45-minute vote.

House Judiciary Democrats penned a letter to committee chairman Jim Jordan on Tuesday demanding a hearing with Trump administration officials from the DOJ and FBI on the Epstein files.

Jordan, though, publicly expressed unwavering support

“I have total confidence in President Tump and his team,” Jordan told ABC News when asked if he had any questions regarding the Epstein case or if Bondi mishandled the situation.

Senate fails again to advance funding bill, shutdown likely to extend into next week
The U.S. Capitol Visitors Center is closed to visitors during the federal government shut down on October 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The government shutdown is in its third day on Friday with senators set to vote for the fourth time on bills to fund the government. But with negotiations appearing stalled, it’s looking like the shutdown could extend through the weekend.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune stood firm Friday on the Senate floor — just hours before the chamber is set to take yet another vote on Republican’s clean seven-week government funding bill — and signaled his party’s unwillingness to negotiate with Democrats over their demands in order to open the government back up.

“This shutdown needs to end sooner rather than later, and there’s only one way out of it. Democrats need to vote for the clean, nonpartisan continuing resolution sitting right there,” Thune said. “All it takes is one roll call, vote, the government’s back open.”

In addition to the GOP-backed seven-week stopgap funding measure, the Senate will also vote on the Democrat’s funding bill that includes health care provisions.

Thune criticized the Democrats’ bill, suggesting that any health care negotiations could begin after they pass the continuing resolution. But with both Republican and Democratic leaders at a stalemate, it seems as if neither bill will pass.

Both bills have failed during the three previous votes since the government shut down on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Thune said he does not expect to hold votes over the weekend and the next chance to try again would be Monday. This shutdown could go on at least six days if that ends up being the case.

Thune, meanwhile, is continuing his effort to recruit more Democrats to join the GOP-backed funding bill. And Democrats met Friday afternoon to discuss their next moves.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that Republicans are to blame for the shutdown.

“The Republicans can reopen the government and make peoples’ healthcare more affordable at the same time,” Schumer wrote in a post on X. “Republicans are choosing to let healthcare costs go up for Americans across this country.”

Asked Friday afternoon if President Donald Trump is talking with Democrats to work to get them onboard, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Senate Republicans are speaking to moderate Democrats and that those conversations have “become very serious.”

Thune put pressure on Democrats during a press conference Friday morning.

“We have an opportunity to pick up a House-passed bill that if it passes the Senate, will be sent to the White House, the president will sign it and the government will reopen. It’s that simple and that straightforward. And that’s what we’re talking about. All we need is a handful more Democrats,” Thune said.

The majority leader said he hoped that Democrats “have a chance to think about” their stance over the weekend.

“I don’t know how many times you give them a chance to vote no, and hopefully over the weekend, they’ll have a chance to think about it. Maybe some of these conversations start to result in something to where we can start moving some votes and actually get this thing passed,” Thune said Friday. “But there’s nothing to be gained at this point by negotiating something that there’s nothing to negotiate.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also would not commit to negotiating with Democrats on their $400 billion demand to extend the expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies scheduled to expire at the end of the year.  

“Some of the issues that they’re bringing to the table and they’re demanding immediate easy answers for, are not easy answers and they take a long time to deliberate. That is the process. This is a deliberative body, and a very large one,” Johnson said. “We can’t snap our fingers, and he and I and two other leaders in a room go, ‘Oh, well, this is the resolution.’ That’s not how it works.”

As the Senate works to chart a path forward, President Donald Trump is once again teasing to looming federal firings, which the White House said are “very real” and could result in “thousands” of federal workers losing their jobs during the shutdown.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller contributed to this report.

