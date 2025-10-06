Government shutdown halts data, stokes risk as economy wobbles, experts say

(WASHINGTON) — The government shutdown halted the release of key economic data, choking off the flow of information as some experts warn the economy may be slipping toward a recession, some economists told ABC News.

A federal agency postponed the release of a monthly jobs report on Friday, leaving observers in the dark about the status of a sharp hiring slowdown. If the government shutdown stretches into next week, fresh inflation figures will go unreported, masking price levels in the midst of rising costs.

Jim Reid, a research strategist at Deutsche Bank, in a memo to clients on Monday, lamented the “data vacuum.”

The absence of government data heightens uncertainty at a fraught moment for the U.S. economy, potentially hamstringing responses from consumers, businesses and policymakers, some economists told ABC News. The extent of possible shutdown-induced economic damage could also go undetected, they added.

“It adds to risk and uncertainty at a most inopportune time,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, told ABC News. “Now we’re all essentially looking through a fog.”

The government shutdown entered its sixth day on Monday. The Senate has rejected dueling funding proposals from Democrats and Republicans in four separate votes, most recently on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Labor last week said some data would not be released during the shutdown, including closely watched monthly jobs and inflation reports. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau — two important sources of additional data — also said they will pause scheduled releases for the duration of a shutdown.

The loss of data has arrived at an uneasy period for the economy. In recent months, the economy has suffered a sharp hiring slowdown alongside a rise in inflation, setting the conditions for what economists call “stagflation.”

The downshift in hiring has proven especially worrisome, stoking concern among some economists about a possible recession.

A jobs report last month showed a sharp decrease in hiring in August, extending a lackluster period for the labor market. Meanwhile, a revision of previous hiring estimates days later revealed the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs in 2024 and early 2025 than previously estimated, deepening concern.

“The job market is the primary area of concern for the U.S. economy,” Hamrick said, adding that the hiring cooldown suggests a 40% risk of a recession over the next 12 months. “That’s an elevated recession risk.”

Without up-to-date government data, businesses may be hesitant to take actions such as major expansions or hiring sprees, while consumers could seek to avoid big-ticket purchases, some experts said.

“In general, the absence of economic data makes the economic trajectory more uncertain as it forces investors and business executives to be more cautious,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at accounting firm EY, told ABC News.

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its next interest rate decision on Oct. 29, following a meeting between members of the FOMC. If the government shutdown remains in place ahead of that meeting, it could leave Fed officials ill-equipped to set the best policy, Hamrick said.

“This is an exceptionally difficult period to read where inflation is going and where growth is going,” Kenneth Rogoff, a professor of economics at Harvard University, told ABC News.

To be sure, an interruption of data releases could leave investors unaware of possible improvement in the economy. Some experts noted the continued availability of private sector data sources, though observers typically view such data as inferior to government statistics.

A government shutdown typically risks only modest damage to the U.S. economy, stemming mainly from furloughed public workers, who temporarily lose out on pay and put a dent in U.S. consumer spending.

Each week of a potential government shutdown would reduce annualized real gross domestic product growth in the quarter by about 0.1%, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News in a statement.

For reference, the economy grew by an average annualized rate of 1.6% over the first half of 2025, meaning it would take several weeks of a government shutdown for notable damage to be incurred.

An absence of economic data could make it more difficult for observers to identify the economic impact of the shutdown, some experts said.

“Typically, shutdowns are not major events, but nothing is typical about the current environment,” Rogoff said.

Consumer sentiment worsened in August amid sweeping new tariffs
(NEW YORK) — Consumer sentiment worsened in August, snapping two consecutive months of improved attitudes among shoppers as President Donald Trump imposed sweeping new tariffs on nearly 70 countries. The fresh reading fell short of economists’ expectations.

The dampening of shopper attitudes returns the measure to a months-long downturn that took hold after Trump took office, University of Michigan Survey data on Friday showed. At its low point, consumer sentiment fell close to its worst level since a bout of inflation three years ago. The measure remains below where it stood in December, before Trump took office.

Year-ahead inflation expectations rose from 4.5% last month to 4.9% this month, the data showed. The outcome anticipated by respondents would put inflation well above its current level of 2.7%. The heightened inflation expectation occurred across people of all political affiliations, the survey said.

The report arrived days after an inflation reading came in lower than economists had expected, offering a respite for consumers wary of significant tariff-induced price hikes.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

Some recent indicators have suggested the onset of an economic slowdown. A report on gross domestic product late last month indicated average annualized growth of 1.2% over the first half of 2025, well below 2.8% growth last year.

A jobs report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Aug. 1 revealed a sharp cooldown of the labor market. Hours later, Trump fired BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, accusing her without evidence of “faked” statistics.

McEntarfer, a Biden appointee who was confirmed by the Senate in 2024, had served in the federal government for two decades prior to her firing.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Commissioner of BLS alongside the many dedicated civil servants tasked with measuring a vast and dynamic economy,” McEntarfer said in a social media post after her dismissal. “It is vital and important work and I thank them for their service to this nation.”

William Beach, a former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, who was appointed by Trump, condemned the firing of McEntarfer.

“The totally groundless firing of Dr. Erika McEntarfer, my successor as Commissioner of Labor Statistics at BLS, sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the statistical mission of the Bureau,” Beach posted on X.

Still, some facets of the economy have proven resilient. The U.S. has largely averted the type of widespread job losses that often accompany a recession. Consumer spending ticked higher over three months ending in June. Corporate earnings have remained robust.

The Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at a meeting in July as the central bank voiced concern about a possible rekindling of inflation as Trump’s tariffs take hold.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month, Powell said tariffs would likely “push up prices and weigh on economic activity” over the course of this year. But, he added, the effects would depend on the “ultimate level” of tariffs, which have frequently fluctuated.

Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over alleged scheme to dominate AI
(NEW YORK) — Elon Musk-owned xAI on Monday sued tech giants Apple and OpenAI over an alleged scheme to illegally dominate the artificial intelligence industry through a collaboration that equipped iPhones with AI tools.

The exclusive agreement between the world’s largest smartphone producer and a top AI firm effectively shut other AI companies out of an opportunity to reach tens of millions of customers, according to the lawsuit filed in a Texas federal court.

“This is a tale of two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance in a world rapidly driven by the most powerful technology humanity has ever created: artificial intelligence,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit aims to “stop Defendants from perpetrating their anticompetitive scheme and to recover billions in damages,” according to the filing.

Last year, Apple unveiled a set of customizable tools that rely on generative AI, including a language feature that summarizes messages as well as an image generator. The product rollout marked the culmination of an agreement between Apple and OpenAI, the companies said.

The AI capability, called Apple Intelligence, amounted to the “next big step for Apple,” CEO Tim Cook said in June of 2024.

According to the lawsuit, the integration of OpenAI technology into the operating system of the iPhone left users without the ability to access AI products from other firms, such as xAI. In turn, the flood of user activity enjoyed by OpenAI gave the company valuable data with which to improve its products, the lawsuit says.

“More users beget more prompts, and more prompts offer more opportunities to train the model, whose better features then attract even more users,” the lawsuit says.

In a separate lawsuit, Musk is suing OpenAI over an alleged betrayal of the company’s founding mission in a sprint toward profits. Musk, the world’s richest person, co-founded OpenAI but left the company in 2018.

In a blog post last year, OpenAI rebutted Musk’s claims, saying the firm had realized that a for-profit entity would be necessary to acquire the resources to develop high-powered AI in accordance with its mission.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, OpenAI rebuked Musk’s new lawsuit.

“This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment,” the company said.

Apple did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

In 2023, Musk launched xAI, vowing to develop a competitor with established offerings like ChatGPT. Within months, the company launched a chatbot called Grok, which can respond to prompts from users of Musk-owned social media platform X.

Trump announces 30% tariffs on European Union and Mexico
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has posted two letters on his social media platform announcing new tariffs on the European Union and Mexico that will take effect on Aug. 1.

Trump will impose a 30% tariff on Mexico due to fentanyl crossing the border, he said in a letter to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT what Mexico has done is not enough. Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels who are trying to turn all of North America in a Narco-Trafficking Playground,” Trump wrote in the letter.

Mexico did not face a new tariff on April 2, the day of Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariff rollout. There remains a 25% tariff on non-USMCA-compliant goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 50% tariff on steel, aluminum and derivative products.

The United States mainly imports vehicles, machinery and electrical equipment, alongside agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, beer and spirits from Mexico.

Trump said the EU will also face a 30% tariff as a result of the United States trade deficit, in a letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU, one of the largest trading blocs with the U.S., primarily exports pharmaceutical products and mechanical appliances to the U.S.

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. goods trade deficit with the European Union was $235.6 billion in 2024, a 12.9 % increase over 2023.

Trump has long touted productive conversations that left him “extremely satisfied” regarding a trade deal with the EU; however, at one point, he once threatened tariffs as high as 50%.

In his letters, Trump again promised that there would be no tariffs on manufacturing companies that decide to build in the U.S.

The European Commission president responded Saturday saying the 30% tariff “would hurt businesses, consumers and patients on both side of the Atlantic.”

“We will continue working towards an agreement by August 1,” von der Leyen said. “At the same time, we are ready to safeguard EU interests on the basis of proportionate countermeasures.”

In a statement posted on X, Mexican economic minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico had already been negotiating with the U.S. to “protect businesses and jobs.”

“We were informed that, as part of the profound changes in U.S. trade policy, all countries will receive a letter signed by the President of the United States establishing new tariffs starting August 1st,” Ebrard said. “We stated at the meeting that this was an unfair deal and that we did not agree with it.”

