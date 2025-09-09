Governor announces first-of-its-kind American tin production facility in Henry County

Nathan Trotter to invest approximately $65 million in Henry County, creating an estimated 118 jobs and strengthening domestic production of metals critical to national defense.

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Nathan Trotter, the leading supplier and recycler of tin and tin alloy products in North America, will invest approximately $65 million to construct Tin Ridge, a first-of-its-kind metal production and processing facility in Henry County. The company selected a strategic 44-acre site north of Martinsville for the 115,000-square-foot tin processing facility, which will significantly increase American tin supply and recycling capabilities. At full capacity, Tin Ridge is expected to create an estimated 118 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

“With today’s exciting announcement at Tin Ridge, Virginia continues to demonstrate that we are the best state in America if you’re looking to do business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Nathan Trotter’s historic investment in Henry County only strengthens our national defense supply chain while also creating new, high-quality jobs and career opportunities in advanced manufacturing for the people of Southern Virginia. This project underscores our commitment to securing critical industries, powering our national defense, growing jobs, and building a stronger, more resilient future for the Commonwealth and for America.”

“Nathan Trotter’s investment in Henry County is a powerful example of how Virginia is leading the way in advanced manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “By bringing the nation’s first large-scale tin processing facility to the Commonwealth, this project ensures the future of American manufacturing is powered by Virginia workers. We are proud to welcome such a historic and forward-looking company to the Commonwealth.”

The United States government has declared tin a critical mineral due to its role in solder used in circuit boards and electronics components for countless commercial and government applications, including critical defense systems, smartphones, flat panel displays, electric vehicles, batteries, advanced robotics, and aerospace technologies.

To address the nation’s dependence on tin imports, Nathan Trotter will develop and operate the nation’s first plant capable of refining noteworthy volumes of both tin concentrate and scrap tin in support of the U.S. economy and defense industrial base. The cutting-edge facility has also been designed to utilize the most advanced and environmentally friendly technology, enabling successful operations into the future.

“Our new state-of-the-art tin processing facility will play an important and historic role in strengthening our nation’s fragile tin supply chain, as global competition and demand for critical minerals reaches extraordinary levels,” said Tyler Morris, VP and Partner at Nathan Trotter. “We selected Henry County and the state of Virginia for the talented workforce and proximity to key ports, customers, suppliers, and our network of tin production facilities throughout the region.”

A family-owned and operated business since 1789, Nathan Trotter is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, with four tin refining and finishing plants across the state. The company has seen the tin use case evolve over 235 years throughout the Industrial Revolution, multiple world wars, and the digital age, which has intensified demand and applications for the critical base metal in the U.S. and worldwide.

“Nathan Trotter’s decision to locate at the Patriot Centre Industrial Park affirms our long-term strategy of preparing shovel-ready sites to attract world-class industry,” said Jim Adams, Chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. “With a 235-year legacy of metal manufacturing excellence and a strong commitment to sustainability and quality, Nathan Trotter is an ideal fit for a community like ours that values hard work and skilled craftsmanship. We are grateful to them for choosing Henry County.”

“Nathan Trotter was founded long ago on strong American values and a solid commitment to innovation. And today’s announcement clearly demonstrates that this great company also knows where to get things done right, which is right here in Henry County,” said Senator Bill Stanley. “Thank you to Governor Youngkin and our local economic development team for keeping their promise to restore Southside Virginia to its position as the leader in advanced manufacturing here in the Commonwealth.”

“This project marks a major step forward in Virginia’s leadership on securing critical mineral supply chains that are vital to our national defense and modern economy,” said Delegate Eric Phillips. “Nathan Trotter’s investment not only strengthens national security by reshoring critical mineral production—it also creates good-paying jobs and new opportunities for our skilled workforce. This is a win for national security, advanced manufacturing, and most importantly, for the hardworking people of our region. I am proud to support this milestone and excited for what it means for Southern Virginia’s future in advanced manufacturing, our economy, and our families. Our economic development teams in the 48th District are among the best in Virginia, and together with our state partners and Governor Youngkin, they continue to deliver innovative companies and new opportunities to our communities.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Henry County and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $1,500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the project.

VEDP will support Nathan Trotter’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.