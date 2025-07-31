Grace Van Patten stars in ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ trailer

Hulu

The official trailer for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has arrived.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming limited series on Wednesday.

The show is inspired by the story of Amanda Knox‘s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, “and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free,” according to its official synopsis.

Knox, an American college student, was wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks after arriving in Italy for her study abroad program. “The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment,” the show’s description reads.

Grace Van Patten stars as Knox in the show. The cast also includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

“Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it,” Van Patten says as Knox in the trailer.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premieres its first two episodes on Aug. 20. New episodes stream on Wednesdays through the series finale on Oct. 1.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Quinta Brunson to receive key to the city of Philadelphia
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Quinta Brunson is being honored with the key to the city of Philadelphia.

ABC and the city of Philadelphia made the announcement about Brunson’s honor on Tuesday. The Emmy-winning creator and star of Abbott Elementary will be presented with the key as part of a celebration what will take place at Andrew Hamilton School, the elementary school she attended as a child, on May 28.

“I am so grateful to be receiving the key to my hometown, Philly. This city shaped me—and now I get to give back with a mural that celebrates all it gave me. I am truly honored,” Brunson said in a press release.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker will present Brunson with the key at the special event, which will also include the dedication of an original mural to Andrew Hamilton School.

The mural, called “Blooming Futures,” was designed by Philadelphia-based artist Athena Scott. It was created with input by students and staff from Andrew Hamilton School. Brunson spearheaded the mural, which features an allegory of the school as a garden that helps its students to blossom and grow.

It was made in association with Mural Arts Philadelphia, an organization dedicated to arts education and uniting creative individuals with their community. Brunson featured Mural Arts Philadelphia in season 2 of Abbott Elementary.

“The City of Philadelphia is beyond grateful to have someone as inspiring and compassionate as Quinta Brunson,” Parker said. “She doesn’t just represent the spirit of Philadelphia on television, she brings her success home and shares it with the city that loves her back.”

Abbott Elementary has aired for four seasons and has been renewed for a fifth. It has been nominated for 24 Emmys and won four.

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series
Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In November, Madonna asked fans via Instagram if they thought her life story should be a feature film or a TV series. In the comments, many fans voted for her story to be told in a series — and now it appears as though that’s what’s going to happen.

Variety confirms that Netflix is developing a limited series about the Queen of Pop’s life and career. Madonna is working with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy on the project. No word on who will portray Madonna in the series.

The series is said to “unrelated” the biopic that Madonna spent years developing, which was put on hold in early 2023. That project would have starred Julia Garner as the pop icon. However, in July 2024 Madonna shared photos of herself working on a screenplay called Who’s That Girl?, leading to speculation that the project was back on.

In November, Madonna noted of her life story, “I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

Amanda Seyfried says she auditioned for ‘Wicked’ six times, shares advice for actors
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about how she auditioned for Wicked multiple times.

On the latest episode of In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, Seyfried said she auditioned for the Jon M. Chu-directed musical six times.

“I auditioned like six times for Wicked because that had to be really just right,” she said. “And I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work.”

She added, “I worked my a** off for years and years and years on that music. I’m competitive with myself in a really healthy way, I think.”

Ariana Grande was eventually cast as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba for the musical-to-film adaptation.

Wicked: For Good, the second of the two-part installment, will arrive in theaters Nov. 21, 2025.

As with Wicked, Seyfried, who starred in the 2012 film Les Misérables, said she did six auditions before being cast in that movie as well.

Of the audition process, she said, “I actually love it, because it’s scary as hell, but I love getting notes and shifting my performance.”

“It’s like a puzzle for me,” she said. “I love the puzzle and I love the competition. And I love waiting for the phone call with the feedback from the casting director.”

She continued, “If someone’s like, ‘I just want to see your take on this,’ I’d be like, ‘Great. I’ll show it to you.’ I love helping people audition. I love directing actors … I think there’s something really beautiful about auditioning, because if you really have this skill, then you’re going to show it no matter what.”

