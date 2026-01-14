Gracie Abrams to make acting debut in A24 film ‘Please’

A photo of Gracie Abrams. (Emma McIntyre)

Gracie Abrams set to make her acting debut? That’s so true!

The singer will star in the upcoming A24 film Please, ABC Audio has confirmed. Babygirl and Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn is set to direct Abrams in her first-ever professional acting role.

While the film’s story details are remaining under wraps, it will be written, directed and produced by Reijn. David Hinojosa will also produce in what will be his third collaboration with Reijn.

This is also the third collaboration between A24 and Reijn, who previously released both the slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and the Nicole Kidman-starring erotic thriller Babygirl. The studio also acquired her debut film, Instinct.

Abrams took to Instagram to celebrate the casting announcement. She posted a screenshot of a news article about it, tagging Reijn and A24 in the caption, where she also wrote, “Please,” alongside 10 red heart emojis.

She also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Reijn, alongside an emoji of a woman on her knees.

Abrams was nominated for the best new artist Grammy in 2024 and the best pop duo/group performance for the song “us.,” which she made with Taylor Swift, in 2025.

She supported Swift as an opener on The Eras Tour and recently finished her first solo North American arena tour in support of the deluxe version of her sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen represent the X-Men in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer
The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The X-Men take center stage in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the third teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Patrick Stewart back as Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen returning as Magneto.

The trailer, which runs a little over a minute, finds the pair reuniting over a game of chess.

“Death comes for us all. That’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t, ‘Are you prepared to die?’ The question is, ‘Who will you be when you close your eyes?'” McKellen’s Magneto says in the teaser.

We then see James Marsden in character as Cyclops. He tears off his visor and unleashes a powerful red beam from his eyes.

Stewart, McKellen and Marsden first appeared together in these roles in the 2000 film X-Men

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “The X-Men will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, writing, “Who will you be… When you close your eyes… #FearDoom.”

This is the third teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, as well as one that focused on Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Entertainment. 

‘Black Phone 2’ scares its way to the top of the weekend box office
‘Black Phone 2’ poster/Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The lead-up to Halloween brought folks wanting a scare to the theaters.

Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2022 horror film Black Phone, debuted at number one at the box office this weekend, bringing in $26.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That bested the original’s opening weekend of just over $23 million, which landed it a fourth place debut.

Last weekend’s number one, Tron: Ares, dropped to number two, with $11.14 million, while this weekend’s other new release, the comedy Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari, and starring Aziz, Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, debuted at three with $6.2 million.

Rounding out the top five were One Battle After Another at four, with $4 million, and Roofman at five, with $3.7 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Black Phone 2 — $26.5 million
2. Tron: Ares — $11.14 million
3. Good Fortune — $6.2 million
4. One Battle After Another — $4 million
5. Roofman — $3.7 million
6. Truth & Treason — $2.7 million
7. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie — $1.65 million
8. The Conjuring: Last Rites — $1.57 million
9. After the Hunt — $1.55 million
10. Soul on Fire — $1.3 million

In brief: Peyton List joins ‘Heathers: The Musical’ off-Broadway and more

How very! Cobra Kai star Peyton List is set to join the off-Broadway cast of Heathers: The Musical in the role of Heather Chandler. Her stint in the New York production of the musical starts at the end of January. “Can’t wait to take on the role of the mythic b**** herself HEATHER CHANDLER in NYC January 26th,” List wrote on Instagram.

If you missed Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie while it was playing in theaters, you’ll get your chance to see it at home very soon. The movie will be available to stream on Peacock on Jan. 23. A sing-along version of the film will also be available to watch the same day. Laila Lockhart Kraner, Gloria Estefan and Kristen Wiig star in the film, which is based on the popular children’s TV series …

The films nominated for the 13th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards have been announced. One Battle After Another, Sinners, Weapons, Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good all received the most nominations, with three each. The winners will be announced at the Valentine’s Day gala on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles …

 

