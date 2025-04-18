Grad student shot at FSU recounts harrowing moment gunman reloaded as she played dead

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — A Florida State University graduate student shared with ABC News the harrowing moments she was shot on campus and forced to play dead as the gunman reloaded.

Madison Askins, 23, one of seven people shot near FSU’s student union on Thursday, said she was walking with a friend when she heard gunshots.

Askins and her friend “took off running,” but “unfortunately, I fell,” she said.

Her friend tried to help her up, but Askins said she was then shot in her buttocks. Her friend ran to safety, which she said was “valid.”

As Askins lay wounded, she said she remained calm and thought about what her parents told her to do during active shooter drills: play dead.

“I released all the muscles in my body, closed my eyes and held my breath,” she said. “And I would take short breaths in between when I needed to.”

“At one point I did think [the gunman] had walked away, so I was going to shift over to grab my phone to share my last ‘I love you’s’ with my family,” she said.

“I wanted to call my dad, tell him I loved him,” she said, wiping away tears.

But she said she then heard the gunman approach and reload his weapon. She said she heard him calmly say, “Keep running.”

“I know for certain if I was moving he would’ve shot me again,” she said.

Askins said she “didn’t want to entertain” the thought of dying, adding, “I knew I just needed to stay calm.”

Eventually the gunman left and Askins said she stayed where she was until an officer came to her rescue.

“She packed my wound for me and she kept an eye on the surrounding area,” Askins said. “I knew everything was over when we had multiple officers come over and they tell me they got him. I was able to breathe.”

Two people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting. All six injured are expected to survive, officials said.

Askins said she’ll likely remain in the hospital for several more days. She still has the bullet lodged in her vertebrae and will have it removed in a later surgery, she said.

But Askins said this won’t slow her down in finishing her studies and pursuing her dreams.

“I’m glad to be with my family, glad to keep moving forward. I’ve got an internship lined up. I’m so ready to go for it,” she said.

“I’m not gonna let it tear me down,” she added. “No, he doesn’t get that.”

The suspected gunman, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot by officers and is also expected to survive, authorities said. A motive is not known.

Three dead, 15 injured in shooting at park in New Mexico
(LAS CRUCES, N.M.) — Three people were killed and 15 were injured in a shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Friday night, according to police.

The deceased are two 19-year-old men and one 16-year-old boy. The injured range in age from 16 years to 36 years, according to a police statement to ABC News on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. Friday at Young Park, the Las Cruces Police Department said.

“Officers arrived and learned of multiple gunshot victims. Most were transported to local hospitals. Some were taken to University Medical Center of El Paso,” police said.

The names of the dead and injured will not be released at this time, the police department said.

At a press conference Saturday morning, Las Cruces officials said an unsanctioned car show was being held at the park prior to the shooting. There was an altercation between two groups of people that led to an exchange of gunfire.

Police said they have not made any arrests, but are actively following leads.

“Las Cruces police is receiving assistance on this investigation from the FBI, ATF, New Mexico State Police and the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office,” authorities said.

Young Park and all roadways leading to the park are temporarily closed while investigators conduct their work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

US and Ukraine agree to terms on mineral deal
(LONDON) — Ukraine and the United States have agreed to terms on a deal relating to critical minerals and other resources, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

As recently as Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump was repeating that some access to the country’s rare minerals would be necessary to secure a deal involving the nation’s continued support for Ukraine. Trump referred to them as a “security” against the investments that the U.S. has already made and might make in the future, although his claims of how much aid the U.S. has provided to date have been widely disputed.

Trump said the U.S. has spent $350 billion toward Ukraine, though he has not cited where he’s gotten that figure.

Government resources place the amount of aid appropriated by Congress for Ukraine since the war began in 2022 at $174 billion.

“That is why we must have an agreement with Ukraine on critical minerals and rare earths and various other things as security. And I think that that’s happening. I think we’ve made a lot of progress,” Trump said on Monday during a joint press conference with France’s President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders met to discuss a path forward to resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its third year this month.

The senior official also told ABC News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington, D.C., on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ conviction upheld by US appeals court
(NEW YORK) —  A U.S. appeals court has upheld the conviction of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is serving more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with false claims about her company’s blood-testing technology.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld the fraud convictions, sentences and $452 million restitution order for Holmes and her second in command, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

