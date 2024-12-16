Grant Ellis says ‘let the journey begin’ in new ‘The Bachelor’ promo

Disney

Grant Ellis is ready to hand out roses and find his future wife on The Bachelor.

On Monday, ABC dropped a promo for season 29 of the reality dating series, in which Ellis reintroduces himself to Bachelor Nation ahead of the season’s Jan. 27 premiere.

“I’m Grant, and I’m your new Bachelor,” he says. “I’m a New Jersey boy, a mama’s boy, I’m a day trader, I’m an athlete. I’m really a goofball.”

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” he continues. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

As the clip comes to a close, Ellis adds, “Let the journey begin!”

Ellis was named the newest Bachelor lead in August following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

In a video message to Good Morning America following the announcement, Ellis revealed what he is looking for in a wife.

“I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding. Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving,” he said at the time. “I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off. It’s going to be so fun, and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!”

The Bachelor season 29 premieres Jan. 27 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

In brief: Jeremy Allen White to play Jabba the Hutt’s son and more
In brief: Jeremy Allen White to play Jabba the Hutt’s son and more

Have you ever wondered what Jabba the Hutt’s son might look like? Apparently, it’s Jeremy Allen White. The actor has been tapped to star in the upcoming Star Wars film Mandalorian & Grogu as Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt. Deadline confirmed the news, writing that White’s role will be sizable and not a cameo. He joins Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver in the Jon Favreau-directed feature, headed to theaters on May 22, 2026 …

Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel and James Corden have been cast in Steven Soderbergh‘s latest film, The Christophers. Deadline reports that the movie, which starts production in February 2025, is a dark comedy about the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works …

Jake Bongiovi is the latest to join Maude Apatow‘s directional debut film, Poetic License, according to Deadline. The film, which follows a former therapist who becomes the unexpected point of tension between two best friends and college seniors, also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Cooper Hoffman, Maisy Stella and Leslie Mann

Justin Lubin/NBC

On Monday evening, Courteney Cox followed Jennifer Aniston with a tribute to their former Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who died of a drug overdose on Oct. 28, 2023.

Along with a photo of herself with Perry, Cox wrote, “Missing you today and always.”

This followed Aniston’s Instagram post earlier in the day, which marked the somber occasion with the caption “One year.”

Another who paid tribute to Perry was Simpsons voice star, Friends guest star and Perry’s longtime friend Hank Azaria, who noted on X, “One year without Matthew.” 

To a collage of pictures of the pair together, Azaria added, “He helped me get sober and made me laugh harder than anyone else. I miss him every day. The world isn’t the same without you, brother!”

Perry died from the acute effects of ketamine at 54 years old. Five people have been charged in connection with his death.

 

Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Another box office hit is getting the stage treatment.

Producer Ken Davenport announced Friday he’s developing Slumdog Millionaire, the Oscar-winning film that proved to be a breakout role for Dev Patel, into a musical with help from the film’s composer, A.R. Rahman.

Slumdog Millionaire is based on the Indian novel Q&A, and followed Patel’s Jamal and his brother as they struggled to survive on the streets of Mumbai. The movie also starred Freida Pinto as Jamal’s love interest in her first major film role.

In announcing the new production, Davenport said he was inspired to bring the story to the stage as a way to honor his father, who grew up in India.

“My father … never talked much about growing up in India, until I took him to see Slumdog Millionaire. Immediately after the credits rolled, the stories, the love, and the pride of where he was from poured out of him,” he said. “Right then and there, I vowed to one day find a way to bring our Indian culture to the stage, as a way to honor him, and people of Indian descent all over the world.”

The stage production will reportedly feature new music, as well as the film’s famous “Jai Ho,” for which Rahman won a Best Original Song Oscar.

The English-language single “Jai Ho (You Are My Destiny),” sung by Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls, became a top-20 Billboard hit in the U.S.

More details about Slumdog Millionaire: The Musical will be announced in the coming months.

 

