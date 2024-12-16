Grant Ellis says ‘let the journey begin’ in new ‘The Bachelor’ promo

Disney

Grant Ellis is ready to hand out roses and find his future wife on The Bachelor.

On Monday, ABC dropped a promo for season 29 of the reality dating series, in which Ellis reintroduces himself to Bachelor Nation ahead of the season’s Jan. 27 premiere.

“I’m Grant, and I’m your new Bachelor,” he says. “I’m a New Jersey boy, a mama’s boy, I’m a day trader, I’m an athlete. I’m really a goofball.”

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” he continues. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

As the clip comes to a close, Ellis adds, “Let the journey begin!”

Ellis was named the newest Bachelor lead in August following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

In a video message to Good Morning America following the announcement, Ellis revealed what he is looking for in a wife.

“I’m looking for a love that’s kind and understanding. Some qualities I’m looking for in a potential partner is somebody who’s adventurous, somebody who’s affectionate and somebody who’s loving,” he said at the time. “I can’t wait for this incredible journey to get kicked off. It’s going to be so fun, and I hope you guys tune in. Peace!”

The Bachelor season 29 premieres Jan. 27 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

