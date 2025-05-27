Grant takes this year’s Penn-Shank Scholarship

Ava Grant of Martinsville was awarded this year’s Penn-Shank Memorial Scholarship, a $4,000 scholarship that comes from the proceeds of the Rooster Walk Festival held this weekend. Grant graduated from Martinsville High School on Friday and intends to pursue something in the medical field at University of Virginia starting this fall.

