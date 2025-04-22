Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant to star in ‘Holes’ Disney+ series pilot

Greg Kinnear, Aidy Bryant to star in ‘Holes’ Disney+ series pilot
Jill Greenberg, Alexa Viscius, Dana Patrick

A new generation is about to go dig those holes.

Disney+ has revealed new details about the pilot for the TV adaptation of Holes, ABC Audio has learned.

The new series is a reimagining of the 1998 Louis Sachar book Holes, which was previously adapted into the 2003 film starring Shia LaBeouf. In this series, “a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose,” according to its official logline.

Greg Kinnear will star as The Warden of Camp Yucca in the show, while Aidy Bryant will costar as Sissy, an enthusiastic camp counselor who seems like a trustworthy big sister figure but whose true allegiance lies with the Warden.

While the Sachar novel focuses on the main character Stanley Yelnats, this adaptation genderbends the protagonist into the female character Hayley, played by Shay Rudolph. Like Stanley in the novel, Hayley arrives at camp having been wrongly accused.

The other juvenile detention campers will be played by Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke and Maeve Press. Additionally, Noah Cottrell will play Kitch, who works in the kitchen at Camp Yucca.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hollywood stars remember Val Kilmer: ‘You truly were an icon’
Hollywood stars remember Val Kilmer: ‘You truly were an icon’
C Flanigan/WireImage

The Hollywood community is remembering fellow actor, producer, director and friend Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at the age of 65, according to a report from The Associated Press. 

Actor Josh Brolin said he would miss his “firecracker” friend in an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair smiling widely for the camera. 

“See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you,” Brolin wrote. “You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. #valkilmer #marktwain” 

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with Kilmer on 2011’s Twixt, wrote on Instagram, “Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him.” 

Ron Howard, who directed Kilmer in 1988’s Willow and 2003’s The Missing, shared on X, “#RIPValKilmer I was incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Val a number of times over the years … Check out his filmography. Amazing. His art extended to his poetry, artworks, filmmaking and simply the way he lived. Bon Voyage, Val And thank you.” 

In an X post, Matthew Modine, one of Kilmer’s peers, credited Kilmer for one of the biggest roles early in his career “RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter … in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.,” Modine wrote. 

Following a blockbuster career in the 1980s and 1990s, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and lost his voice after undergoing a tracheotomy. He shared an inside look at his work and life in the 2021 documentary Val, which features footage he recorded himself from his childhood, during his Hollywood career and at home with his family. 

Kilmer was previously married to actress Joanne Whalley from 1988 until their divorce in 1996. The former couple shared daughter Mercedes Kilmer and son Jack Kilmer.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action series in the works at Netflix
‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action series in the works at Netflix
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jinkies! Scooby-Doo is getting a live-action series.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it is collaborating with Warner Bros. Television to develop a modern reimagining of the beloved mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog in a live-action series format.

The show will revolve around the teens’ final summer at camp, according to a logline for the upcoming series.

“Old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” the logline says. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as showrunners via Midnight Radio and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman will serve as executive producers via Berlanti Productions.

For Berlanti, working on the live-action series is a full-circle moment.

“One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells,” Berlanti said in a statement shared in the announcement for the series. “Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!”

The upcoming series is based on characters in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for the production company Hanna-Barbera.

Over the years, Scooby-Doo has been developed into several spinoffs, reboots and live-action films. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield among new group of presenters at 97th Oscars
Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield among new group of presenters at 97th Oscars
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Another group of presenters for the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony has been announced.

Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler will present at the awards ceremony, executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan announced Wednesday.

They join previously announced presenters Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

Additionally, the producers said they will continue to announce talent that is joining the awards show in the coming days before the ceremony on Sunday.

Conan O’Brien hosts the awards ceremony, which will take place on March 2. The show will be televised live on ABC and stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.