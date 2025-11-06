‘Gremlins 3’ coming to theaters in November 2027

‘Gremlins 3’ coming to theaters in November 2027

A scene from the film ‘Gremlins.’ (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Another Gremlins film is on the way.

Warner Bros. has announced plans for a third installment in the Gremlins franchise heading to theaters on Nov. 19, 2027.

The reveal was made by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zaslav during the company’s third-quarter 2025 earnings call on Thursday.

Steven Spielberg will executive produce Gremlins 3 through his company Amblin Entertainment. Chris Columbus, who wrote the original film, is returning to direct and produce this new sequel.

Final Destination Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are writing the film’s screenplay with Columbus.

When Gremlins 3 is released, it will mark the first film in the franchise in 37 years. The first Gremlins movie came out in 1984. It was directed by Joe Dante. Its sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, was also directed by Dante but not written by Columbus. That film was released in 1990. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

77th Emmys: Britt Lower wins outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘Severance’
77th Emmys: Britt Lower wins outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘Severance’
Britt Lower accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for ‘Severance’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Britt Lower took home her first-ever Emmy Award Sunday night, nabbing the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for playing Helly R in the Apple TV+ series Severance

“First, it’s a privilege to be even be mentioned alongside such an incredible group of artists, wow,” Lower said. “I share this award with my heroic cast and crew whose work catalyzes mine.”

She added, “Thank you, Helly R, for choosing me.”

This was Lower’s first-ever Emmy nomination. She beat out Matlock’Kathy BatesThe Diplomat’Keri RussellThe Last of Us‘ Bella Ramsey and Bad Sisters‘ Sharon Horgan ﻿for the award.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kumail Nanjiani thought ‘Eternals’ would bring Marvel roles ‘for the next 10 years’
Kumail Nanjiani thought ‘Eternals’ would bring Marvel roles ‘for the next 10 years’
Kumail Nanjiani attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kumail Nanjiani expected his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to lead to many more jobs.

The actor portrayed Kingo in the 2021 Chloé Zhao film Eternals, for which he underwent a major physical transformation. Nanjiani spoke about his experience after the film was released during a recent appearance on the Working It Out podcast.

“It came out, it got really bad reviews, and it didn’t do that well. It shattered me too much,” Nanjiani said. “That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, I need to go to therapy to figure this out.’”

One of the things he had to understand “was just realizing too much of my self-esteem was tied up in other people’s reaction to my work,” he said.

Nanjiani said he originally signed on for six Marvel films.

“I was like, ‘This is going to be my job for the next 10 years.’ I signed on for six movies. I signed on for a video game. I signed on for a theme park ride. They make you sign on for all this stuff. You’re like, ‘This is the next 10 years of my life. OK, so I’ll be doing Marvel movies every year, and in between, I’ll do my own little things. Whatever I want to do.’”

The star-studded cast of Eternals included Angelina JolieSalma HayekKit HaringtonBarry KeoghanGemma ChanRichard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry.

“There were a few too many people in Eternals, if the reviews are to be believed,” Nanjiani said. “I loved the movie. I’m very proud of the movie.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Emmy winner Noah Wyle says being part of ‘The Pitt’ ‘feels analogous to when my son was born’
Emmy winner Noah Wyle says being part of ‘The Pitt’ ‘feels analogous to when my son was born’
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in ‘The Pitt.’ (HBO Max/Warrick Page)

The Pitt came out on top at the 77th Emmy Awards, winning for outstanding drama series. Star Noah Wyle also won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

Dr. Robby grapples with grief as he goes about his work day in season 1 of the show, and Wyle told ABC Audio back in February that hearing stories about real-life emergency room doctors relating to his character is the most rewarding part of his job.

“It feels analogous to when my son was born, and they handed him to me for the first time and I went, ‘Oh, that’s why I’m here,'” Wyle said. “Everything I’ve ever done or learned—it hasn’t been for me. The point of it was to teach it to you or to have it as a frame of reference for you.”

Wyle says he feels like The Pitt is exactly where he is meant to be.

“In the same way, I feel very much like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m supposed to be doing right now.’ This feels [like] really an important and impactful show and message to be bringing out there, and I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

After starting out as Dr. John Carter on ER, Wyle says playing a doctor again on The Pitt feels “totally full circle,” as the shows were filmed on the same lot. 

“We shoot this show on stage 22, we filmed ER on stage 11 — I drive through the same gate that I drove through every day for 15 years and drive past that stage and thousands of ghosts to get to stage 22 to basically put on the same costume and do the same thing that I did when I was in my 20s,” Wyle said. “It feels wonderful and synchronistic, and it feels appropriate and timely, and it’s been really gratifying.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.