Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ gets Imax release before Netflix debut

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig is bringing her Narnia adaptation to the big screen.

The film, which is being made for Netflix, will get an exclusive two-week global run on Imax screens, according to Variety. It will open in movie theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Narnia will play in movie theaters in 90 countries in over 1,000 cinemas ahead of its streaming release on Netflix on Christmas Day 2026. It’s based on The Chronicles of Narnia book series by C.S. Lewis.

Puck first reported the news that a deal with Imax had been reached after months of negotiations. It is a rarity for Netflix, which does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for The Oscars, but mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform.

Narnia is one of a few exceptions. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had an exclusive one-week run in over 600 theaters before its streaming release back in 2022, making it the streamer’s widest-ever theatrical release to date.

Netflix recruited Gerwig to direct their Narnia adaptation back in 2020. In 2023, the director helmed the year’s highest-grossing film, Barbie, which earned almost $1.5 billion worldwide.

