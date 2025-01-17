Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ gets Imax release before Netflix debut

Greta Gerwig is bringing her Narnia adaptation to the big screen.

The film, which is being made for Netflix, will get an exclusive two-week global run on Imax screens, according to Variety. It will open in movie theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Narnia will play in movie theaters in 90 countries in over 1,000 cinemas ahead of its streaming release on Netflix on Christmas Day 2026. It’s based on The Chronicles of Narnia book series by C.S. Lewis.

Puck first reported the news that a deal with Imax had been reached after months of negotiations. It is a rarity for Netflix, which does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for The Oscars, but mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform.

Narnia is one of a few exceptions. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had an exclusive one-week run in over 600 theaters before its streaming release back in 2022, making it the streamer’s widest-ever theatrical release to date.

Netflix recruited Gerwig to direct their Narnia adaptation back in 2020. In 2023, the director helmed the year’s highest-grossing film, Barbie, which earned almost $1.5 billion worldwide. 

James Gunn posts ‘Superman’ motion poster, shares trailer coming Thursday
Superman is one step closer to flying into theaters.

The DC Studios superhero film released its first major official promotion material on Monday. Director James Gunn not only posted a motion poster for the film to Instagram, but he also shared a Reel announcing that the teaser trailer for the film will drop on Thursday.

The motion poster features David Corenswet in costume as Superman, with the tagline “Look up.” An updated version of the iconic John Williams Superman theme plays alongside the new poster.

“Look up. #Superman is only in theaters July 11,” Gunn’s caption reads.

The Reel features the iconic Superman logo spinning, before the words “teaser trailer Thursday” flash on the screen.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Sean Gunn and Anthony Carrigan. It arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.  

‘Karate Kid’ star Ralph Macchio steps out with wife Phyllis, kids at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
The Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio was supported by his family at his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

The actor received the honor on Wednesday and gave shout-outs to his wife, Phyllis, and their children, Julia and Daniel, during his heartfelt speech.

“My beautiful wife, my best friend, Phyllis, who simultaneously grounds and elevates me, I love you so much,” Macchio said. “Our partnership in life is everything. None of this is happening without you. Thank you for choosing me … life is all the richer to walk in lockstep with you. I am not here without you.”

He called his children “my two heroes,” adding, “I’m so proud of you guys. You make me way better than I am.”

Macchio’s star was placed adjacent to the one honoring his late Karate Kid co-star Pat Morita, who played Mr. Miyagi, the mentor to Macchio’s character Daniel LaRusso in the 1984 film and its two sequels. Morita also returned for the fourth film, starring Hilary Swank.

Morita died in 2005 at age 73.

“To have this star placed right next to my acting partner from that film, the great Pat Morita, is so meaningful to me, so powerful to me,” Macchio said Wednesday. “Our partnership is something I always described as a soulful magic.”

‘Wicked’ Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth pose with film’s stars at LA premiere
Broadway Wicked is meeting present-day film Wicked.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth — stars from the original Broadway cast — joined Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday.

The group of four posed together on the carpet, locking arms with the present stars tucked in between the stars of the 2003 Broadway musical. The Wicked film stars Grande and Erivo in the lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

“I watched it with our ‘Wicked’ family and I bawled the entire time,” Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original Broadway production, said in a clip posted on the Wicked account’s Instagram Story.

“I was so proud of her. She killed it,” Chenoweth said of Grande. “And Cynthia, we knew she was going to be powerful but the warmth and heart she brings to it. Just like Idina, it was perfect.”

Along with Grande and Erivo, Wicked stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22. Wicked: Part Two is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

