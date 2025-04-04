‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for 22nd season at ABC

Grey’s Anatomy is coming back for more.

The long-running ABC medical drama has been renewed for a 22nd season, a representative for ABC confirmed to Good Morning America on Thursday.

Along with the Grey’s Anatomy news, ABC announced a group of show returns for the upcoming 2025-26 television season.

9-1-1 is set to return for its ninth season. The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion, is coming back for its eighth season. Shifting Gears is returning for season 2, and Will Trent is set to return for a fourth season.

With Thursday’s announcement, the Shonda Rhimes-created Grey’s Anatomy cements itself as the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, a title the show has held since 2019. The show also claims the title for longest-running primetime series in ABC history.

Season 21, which kicked off in September, picked up in the aftermath of the season 20 finale, which saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) at odds with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen).

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush has joined the cast in the latest season, playing the role of Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband is David Beckman, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and Good Morning America.

Selena Gomez says ‘Only Murders’ co-stars ‘deserve’ SAG Award ‘more than I do’
One of the surprises of Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards was Only Murders in the Building winning outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — as well as star Martin Short winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. On Instagram on Monday, star Selena Gomez downplayed her own involvement in the show to praise Short and co-star Steve Martin.

“After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show,” Selena, who executive produces Only Murders as well, wrote.

She also praised “every single human on our crew that ever was or is,” adding, “Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my only murders family!”

Selena said in her acceptance speech, “We never win. This is so weird.” She then added, “Thank you to Marty and Steve … they raised me … and I take it home for all of us, and I’m bringing this back to New York for season 5. Thank you so much. I’m so grateful.”

Also at the SAG Awards, Selena got to see her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña take home the award for best supporting actress.

Meanwhile, Selena’s new album, I Said I Love You First, which she created with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, is out March 21.

 

Oscars 2025: Paul Tazewell makes history as first Black man to win best costume design
Paul Tazewell won best costume design for Wicked at the 2025 Oscars, a history-making win for the costume designer. He has become the first Black man to win in the category and the second Black person overall, following Ruth E. Carter‘s win for Black Panther and its sequel.

“This is absolutely astounding. Thank you, Academy, for this very significant honor,” he said while accepting his award. “I’m the first Black man to receive the costume design award for my work on Wicked. I’m so proud of this.”

He also thanked his family, the U.K., Jon M. Chu, Marc PlattCynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the rest of the Wicked cast, adding, “This is everything. … Thank you.”

Tazewell designed over 1,000 costumes for Wicked, including Glinda’s bubble dress and Elphaba’s black dress, per Variety.

“When I’m designing a film or production, awards are not my focus,” he previously told Town & Country. “It’s somewhere hovering, but not what I’m thinking about in terms of making the work happen.”

While on the red carpet, Tazewell reflected on the possibility of making history, telling ET, “It is so meaningful to think that I might be the first Black man to receive the Oscar for outstanding costume because it’s what I do. I mean, it’s what I’ve spent so much time developing, and to be honored in that way is again the highlight of my career.”

With an Oscar, Emmy and Tony under his belt, Tazewell is one award short of getting an EGOT. 

