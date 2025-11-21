Grizzly bear attack reported in Canada’s British Columbia province
(BELLA COOLA, British Columbia) — A grizzly bear attack has been reported Thursday in the small, remote community of Bella Coola along the Central Coast of Canada’s British Columbia province, according to regional and local officials.
The British Columbia Conservation Office Service, which was deployed to the scene along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said “initial information suggests several people may have been injured.”
Acwsalcta School, an independent school in Bella Coola run by the Nuxalk Nation, said it will be closed Friday due to the “bear incident,” adding that “it’s hard to know what to say during this very difficult time.”
Nuxalk Nation said the animal “has still not been found” after warning of an “aggressive bear” in the Four Mile subdivision, a forested and residential area in the Bella Coola Valley where Acwsalcta School is located.
Officials also urged people in the area to stay indoors, warning them to not go looking for the bear and to “not go down any trails.”
ABC News has reached out to regional and local officials for more information.
British Columbia is home to an estimated 15,000 grizzly bears, which makes up more than half of the total grizzly population in Canada, according to a 2012 assessment and status report by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada.
(LONDON) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the China-North Korea border by train on Tuesday, the country’s state news agency reported, heading to Beijing where he will attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.
Kim will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, the other two leaders having come from a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Tianjin, where Xi hosted world leaders including Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kim is accompanied by a delegation including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
Kim, Xi and Putin will gather for the military parade amid Ukrainian and Western concerns over the collaboration of the three nations in bolstering Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ongoing since February 2022.
Ukrainian and Western governments have accused North Korea of supplying significant amounts of ammunition and troops to support Russia’s war, while Kyiv and its NATO backers have identified China as Moscow’s prime source of materiel and a vital economic lifeline.
Speaking at the SCO meeting on Monday, Putin said the war in Ukraine began with a Western-sponsored “coup” and “attempts by the West” to “”pull Ukraine into NATO.” The address echoed long-established false Russian narratives about the pro-Western 2014 Maidan Revolution and the subsequent Russian invasion of Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Moscow built on that round of aggression by launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.
Putin said he spoke with Xi on Sunday about the ongoing U.S.-sponsored peace process in Ukraine, which has so far failed to produce a ceasefire or a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
Putin and Xi met again on Tuesday morning, according to a readout from the state-run Xinhua news agency. The two leaders signed “more than 20 bilateral cooperation documents,” Xinhua reported.
Bilateral relations, Putin said, “have reflected a high degree of strategy and reached the highest level in history,” Xinhua reported. Xi, meanwhile, said ties between Beijing and Moscow “have withstood the test of international changes,” according to Xinhua.
The Russian president also met with Modi on Monday. India — along with China — is a top customer for Russian energy exports, an income stream that Ukraine and its allies say has helped Moscow soften the impact of international sanctions and fund its war.
In a post to X, Modi said he had an “excellent meeting” with Putin.
“Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilizers, space, security and culture,” he added. “We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.”
The meeting comes shortly after U.S President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on all Indian goods — bringing the total tariff rate to 50% — related to India’s continued purchases of Russian energy exports and military equipment.
(NEW YORK) — The United Nations said Friday that U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean violate international human rights law and must stop.
In a statement to ABC News, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that the attacks breach international law and called for an investigation into the strikes.
“These attacks – and their mounting human cost – are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them,” Türk said.
“Under international human rights law, the intentional use of lethal force is only permissible as a last resort against individuals who pose an imminent threat to life,” he added. “Based on the very sparse information provided publicly by the U.S. authorities, none of the individuals on the targeted boats appeared to pose an imminent threat to the lives of others or otherwise justified the use of lethal armed force against them under international law.”
White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told ABC News that President Donald Trump is working to eliminate threats to U.S. security.
“The UN has failed at everything from operating an escalator to ending wars — it’s ridiculous that they are now lecturing President Trump and running cover for evil narcoterrorists trying to murder Americans. The President acted in line with the laws of armed conflict to protect our country from those trying to bring poison to our shores, and he is delivering on his promise to take on the cartels and eliminate these national security threats from destroying lives,” Kelly said.
Since September, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have executed over a dozen military strikes against boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, arguing they are anti-drug and counter-terrorism measures.
Over 60 people have allegedly been killed in the strikes, according to U.S. officials.
In announcing the latest and most deadly strike Wednesday, Hegseth said the U.S. “carried out a lethal kinetic strike on yet another narco-trafficking vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization in the Eastern Pacific.”
“This vessel, like all the others, was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” he added.
This is the first time the U.N. has condemned the strikes.
“The United States should investigate and, if necessary, prosecute and punish individuals accused of serious crimes in accordance with the fundamental rule of law principles of due process and fair trial, for which the U.S. has long stood,” a statement from his office reads.
Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for Türk, mirrored this sentiment at a Friday U.N. briefing.
“These attacks and their mounting human cost are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats,” she said.
(LONDON) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, destroying several villages, killing at least 812 people and injuring scores more, according to local officials.
Almost all of the deaths were in Kunar Province, where 800 people were killed and another 2,500 people were injured, officials said in a statement shared by Zabihullah Mujahid, a government spokesperson.
Another dozen people were killed in Nangarhar Province, said Mufti Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior. At least 255 were injured in that province, officials said.
In a phone interview with ABC News, Shah Mehmood, a Taliban government official in Nangahar Province said more people are feared trapped under rubble in remote villages.
The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said in a statement its staffers were “deeply saddened” by the “devastating” quake, which “claimed hundreds of lives, injuring many more.”
The powerful earthquake struck about 17 miles east of Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan just before midnight, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The Afghan health minister said that several villages in the Nurgal district of Kunar — including Sholt, Arit, Mamagal, Wadir and others — had been all but destroyed. Others suffered significant damage, the minister said.
Some of the injured had been evacuated and rescue efforts were ongoing, the ministry said.
“Sadly, tonight’s earthquake has caused loss of life and property damage in some of our eastern provinces,” Mujahid said in a post on social media.
Mujahid said support teams from nearby provinces had been dispatched to the area.
The Ministry of Defense said a 10-member crew flew some 40 flights out of the area, carrying 420 people to hospitals, including the Daoud Khan Military Hospital. The National Disaster Management Authority said a convoy carrying response teams was en route to the affected areas in Kunar.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan began coordinating with other international agencies after the quake, saying its “partners are on the ground initiating immediate relief efforts.”
The U.N. would “spare no effort to assist those in need in the affected areas,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.
“I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that hit the country earlier today,” he said on social media. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”
Rescue efforts by local officials were ongoing, with 200 Taliban soldiers deployed to assist in retrieving survivors, Mehmood said. Two helicopters and 30 ambulances were also being used in the rescue operations.
The Taliban official added that among the worst-hit areas are Nurgal and Siringal in Kunar Province, as well as several villages in Shaman District, which have been completely destroyed. Darr-e-Nur in Nangarhar Province has also sustained significant damage.
Mehmood noted that reaching out to some of the affected regions remains difficult due to communication blackouts and poor cell phone coverage.
To support those affected, 7,000 food packages have been delivered to Kunar Province and surrounding areas.