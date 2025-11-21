Grizzly bear attacks school group in Canada’s British Columbia province, injuring 11

Grizzly bear attacks school group in Canada’s British Columbia province, injuring 11

Grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola are seen at their habitat at the Grouse Mountain in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 12, 2020. Grouse Mountain attracts 1.3 million visitors a year. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(BELLA COOLA, British Columbia) — Eleven people, including children, were injured in a grizzly bear attack that occurred in the small, remote community of Bella Coola in British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, according to regional and local officials.

On Thursday at 1:46 p.m., officials said received a call about an animal attack along a trail in Bella Coola, with two ambulances and a community paramedic responding to the scene.

Seven people were treated at the scene and four patients were transported to the hospital, according to the Provincial Health Services Authority.

The British Columbia Conservation Office Service, which was deployed to the scene along with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said three children were among the injured.

Acwsalcta School, an independent school in Bella Coola run by the Nuxalk Nation, said it will be closed Friday due to the “bear incident,” adding that “it’s hard to know what to say during this very difficult time.”

The victims were part of a school group of students and teachers who stopped along a trail near the river when a grizzly bear emerged from the forest and attacked. Multiple teachers physically intervened, using bear spray and a bear banger, to drive the bear away, the BCCOS said on Friday.

Four patients remain in the hospital as of Friday, officials said.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery,” said BCCOS Insp. Kevin Van Damme said in a statement.

Nuxalk Nation said the animal “has still not been found” after warning of an “aggressive bear” in the Four Mile subdivision, a forested and residential area in the Bella Coola Valley where Acwsalcta School is located.

Preliminary information suggests the offending bear may have been previously injured, officials said.

Officials also urged people in the area to stay indoors, warning them to not go looking for the bear and to “not go down any trails.”

British Columbia is home to an estimated 15,000 grizzly bears, which makes up more than half of the total grizzly population in Canada, according to a 2012 assessment and status report by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kyivstar becomes 1st Ukrainian company to join US stock exchange
Kyivstar becomes 1st Ukrainian company to join US stock exchange
The Kyivstar signboard visible on the facade of the building on December 15, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo by Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Kyivstar — Ukraine’s leading digital operator — will ring the Nasdaq opening bell Friday morning as the first Ukrainian company to be listed on a United States stock exchange to celebrate its historic listing and the launch of its Invest in Ukraine NOW! campaign.

The company officially began trading on the Nasdaq on Aug. 15 under the umbrella of its parent company, VEON. Together, the companies launched the campaign to draw in U.S. and global investors, showcasing Kyvistar as a unique investment opportunity not only as a successful company, but also as a symbol of Ukraine’s economic growth and potential post-war recovery.

Beyond its nearly 22.4 million mobile customers, Kyivstar has expanded into entertainment, digital healthcare and ride-hailing platforms that all rank among Ukrainian market leaders.

“Kyivstar’s listing on Nasdaq under the ticker KYIV gives American investors a window into the Ukrainian economy as a whole,” said Augie K Fabela II, chairman and founder of VEON, in a press release.

The Invest in Ukraine NOW! campaign was attended by Ukrainian government officials, VEON and Kyivstar executives, investors, and business leaders. VEON and Kyivstar framed the initiative as both an image of wartime resilience and a practical effort to spur foreign investment.

“We have transformed Kyivstar into a robust digital operator with a globally attractive business model and growth story, while being the backbone of Ukraine’s resilience and reconstruction,” said Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov in a press release.

“This week we mark the resilience and potential of Ukraine. Together with our team, partners, investors and governmental counterparts, we mark the beginning of Kyivstar’s new chapter. We are excited to help build bridges for other Ukrainian companies to deepen their global partnerships, especially with the American and global business community.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

5 more suspects arrested over Louvre jewel heist
5 more suspects arrested over Louvre jewel heist
Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Five more suspects have been arrested in connection to the the Oct. 19 jewel heist at the Louvre museum in Paris, according to Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

The arrests took place on Wednesday in the Seine-Saint-Denis region in the suburbs of Paris though French authorities have not yet named any of the suspects.

Beccuau, who was speaking on French radio station RTL, said that the stolen jewelry has still not been found but that police believe one of the suspects arrested in yesterday’s raid could be a major person of interest due to his DNA being found at the scene of the crime.

French police told ABC News that one of the suspects was already identified and had been under surveillance for a few days already.

The fresh arrests bring to seven the total number of people detained related to the heist. Two other people — both men in their 30s and from the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis — were arrested last weekend, French National Police confirmed to ABC News.

Investigators said they matched trace DNA evidence recovered from a helmet left at the scene of the crime to one of the suspects, enabling police to put the alleged thief under phone and physical surveillance.

One suspect was arrested at 10 p.m. on Saturday at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport while trying to board a plane bound for Algeria, according to police.

Investigators previously told ABC News that the second suspect was arrested as he was about to travel to Mali, but on Wednesday, Beccuau said the man had no intention of leaving the country.

One of the suspects has dual citizenship in France and Mali, and the other is a dual citizen of France and Algeria, investigators said, adding that both were already known to police from past burglary cases.

Investigators say they’re still determining whether a source inside the Louvre may have had a role in the theft.

“They knew exactly where they were going. It looks like something very organized and very professional,” French Culture Minister Rachida Dati told ABC News last week.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US conducts another lethal strike on alleged drug boat off Venezuela, Trump says
US conducts another lethal strike on alleged drug boat off Venezuela, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on October 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on the Israel and Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal saying the hostages may be released next week. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he ordered another deadly military strike on a boat off the coast of Venezuela in what appears to be the fifth such strike in the Caribbean Sea, killing six people.

Both Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released video of the attack, which showed what appeared to be a speed boat hit by a sudden explosion. Trump said the vessel was affiliated with an unnamed “designated terrorist organization conducting narcotrafficking.”

Trump said, “Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics” and “was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks …” was in “International Waters” and that “six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike.”

Since Sept. 2, Trump has ordered military strikes on at least five boats in the Caribbean Sea that the administration insists were carrying drugs to the U.S. According to the government’s account, the military has killed 27 people. 

The use of lethal of military force against drug boats is unprecedented, with past administrations relying on law enforcement to interdict drug shipments. While posting videos on social media of the strikes, Hegseth and Trump have not provided details on who was killed, their nationalities, what kinds of drugs they were carrying, or exactly where they were headed.

 Instead, Trump has told lawmakers that he sees drug traffickers as “terrorists” and “unlawful combatants” and that the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with the cartels. 

Trump has ordered the Pentagon to create a new military task force “to crush the cartels” carrying drugs to the U.S., an indication that the administration is planning to expand military operations in Latin America even as lawmakers and independent experts have questioned the legality of using military force against criminal organizations. 

 Last week, in a post on X, Hegseth said U.S. Southern Command will lead the “counter-narcotics Joint Task Force.” 

“At the President’s direction, the Department of War is establishing a new counter-narcotics Joint Task Force in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility to crush the cartels, stop the poison, and keep America safe,” Hegseth wrote. “The message is clear: if you traffic drugs toward our shores, we will stop you cold.”

SOUTHCOM referred all questions on the strike to the White House, which declined to say who exactly was in the boat and where exactly the boat was located.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.