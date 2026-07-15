Group seeks to bar US from sharing info about asylum seekers with Iranian government

Group seeks to bar US from sharing info about asylum seekers with Iranian government
In this undated file photo, the State Department building is shown in Washington, D.C. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Iranian American Legal Defense Fund filed a motion Wednesday asking for a stay and a preliminary injunction barring the U.S. government from “sharing the confidential information of Iranian asylum seekers with the Iranian Government” while the issue is adjudicated in court.

The filing came a week after the organization sued the Trump administration over those allegations.

According to that complaint, many Iranian asylum seekers are pro-democracy protesters, members of religious minorities, or members of the LGBTQ community who have sought refuge in the U.S. — and that disclosing their confidential information to the Iranian government puts them “at risk of persecution, torture, and death” should they be deported back to Iran.

Wednesday’s motion also asks the government “to take the necessary steps to prevent the removal of any detained individuals whose confidential information has already been shared with the Iranian Government,” according to the filing.

In the filing, the IALDF alleges that the sharing of information was started in March of 2025, and that since late September 2025, at least three deportation flights have taken place, returning more than 100 Iranian nationals to Iran.

The filing includes 11 declarations by Iranian detainees in the U.S., more than half of which describe interactions, while in detention, with Iranian officials who knew details about their asylum claims.

“It’s shocking to think that at the same time the United States is engaged in hostilities with Iran, that the United States is handing over immigration files from ICE to the Iranian Interest Section in Washington, DC,” said Michael Kirkpatrick, an attorney for Public Citizen who filed the case on behalf of IALDF. “These files are full of extremely confidential and sensitive information.”

“It basically spells out all the reasons somebody in the United States fears being returned to Iran and that could be because they participated in pro-democracy demonstrations; it could be because they have converted to a minority religion like Christianity; it could be that they’re part of the LGBTQ community,” Kirkpatrick said. “That kind of information is exactly the kind of information that they — that would result in their persecution if they went back to Iran.”

“They are terrified,” said Ali Rahnama, the interim executive director of IALDF, saying they’re scared not only for themselves but for family and friends back in Iran. “I want everyone to know these are not statistics; these are human beings who trusted the U.S. government and our laws,” he said.

The documents in the filing also relate details about an alleged phone call and meeting between IALDF board member Cyril Mehri and a senior Iranian official with the Iranian Interest Section in the United States. “According to the Senior Official, ICE has provided the Iranian Government with immigration documents related to each detainee, including asylum applications and related case files,” the filing said.

The IALDF argues that the government’s actions in sharing information without the consent of the detained individuals are unlawful.

The Department of Homeland Security has denied sharing information with the Iranian government, writing in a social media post, “These allegations that ICE shared asylum application records with the Iranian government are FALSE. ICE meets and works to get travel documents for detainees with every country. ICE is committed to ensuring that illegal aliens are informed of their right to communicate with their consular representatives.”

“Consistent with established protocols, ICE provides illegal aliens the opportunity to contact their consular post and facilitates consular access to detained individuals, in accordance with applicable laws, regulations, and agency policy,” the DHS post said. “We will continue to use all lawful options to deport illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists from American communities.”

A State Department spokesperson, following the filing of the lawsuit last week, said that the department, as a general matter, does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation, or on private diplomatic discussions.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Brendan Banfield sentenced to life for elaborate double-murder plot to get rid of his wife
Brendan Banfield sentenced to life for elaborate double-murder plot to get rid of his wife
Christine Banfield is seen in an undated photo. (Photo obtained by ABC News.)

(NEW YORK) — A Virginia man found guilty of killing his wife and a stranger lured to their home in an elaborate plot to get rid of his spouse so he could be with his au pair was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Brendan Banfield was convicted in the 2023 murders of his wife and a man prosecutors said he “catfished” on a fetish website. Prosecutors said Brendan Banfield pretended to be his wife to lure the man to their Fairfax County home for what was believed to be a consensual fake rape scenario in order to frame that stranger for his wife’s murder.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder in February.

“It is a harsh sentence, but in this case it is a justified one,” Judge Penney Azcarate said, noting she had “no hesitation” in handing down the life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“The disregard of the life of your wife, someone you supposedly loved, is almost unfathomable,” she said.

The judge denied a defense motion to overturn his murder convictions on Thursday, ahead of his sentencing.

The former IRS agent was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in 2024 following a monthslong investigation into the deaths of his wife, 37-year-old nurse Christine Banfield, and the stranger, 39-year-old Joseph Ryan.

Prosecutors said Brendan Banfield plotted the murders with the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, with whom he was having an affair. 

Police responded to a 911 call from the home in Reston on Feb. 24, 2023, and found Ryan dead in an upstairs bedroom with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. Christine Banfield had been stabbed seven times in the neck, prosecutors said. 

At the time, Magalhães and Banfield told police they came home to find Ryan stabbing Christine Banfield to death. Banfield and Magalhães each shot Ryan, they said in their 911 call and to responding officers at the scene. 

Magalhães was arrested first and initially charged with second-degree murder for the death of Ryan. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2024 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum, in February. Prosecutors said she admitted to shooting Ryan at Brendan Banfield’s direction.

Brendan Banfield was arrested several months after Magalhães and charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of his wife and Ryan.

Prosecutors said Brendan Banfield stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife that Ryan had been instructed to bring, and, before calling 911, altered the crime scene to make it look as though Ryan stabbed her — including by transferring some of his wife’s blood onto Ryan’s hands.

Magalhães testified against Brendan Banfield during his trial, telling the court that he expressed his desire to “get rid of” his wife in October 2022. She said he told her he wanted to marry her and have children with her, and that he didn’t want to divorce his wife because “she would have more money than he would” and because he wanted custody of the couple’s daughter.

She prayed for forgiveness from the victims’ families during her sentencing hearing.

“There is nothing I could possibly do to make it up to you, for your loss. There are so many regrets, this is my biggest. It’s a tragedy I have been carrying with me, and I know I can never take back the devastation of what I have done,” she said.

Following Magalhães’ sentencing, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said the au pair’s testimony was “invaluable in helping the jury understand the convoluted double-murder plot orchestrated by Brendan Banfield.” 

During his three-week-long trial, Brendan Banfield testified in his own defense. He admitted to the affair though maintained his innocence.

He said he came home on Feb. 24, 2023, after the au pair called to alert him about a stranger in the home. He said he went up to his bedroom with his gun drawn and found his wife naked with Ryan and that she called out, “Brendan, he has a knife!”

“I was extremely terrified,” Brendan Banfield told the jury. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more panicked in my life.”

He said he fired his government-issued firearm, striking Ryan in the head, after he said the man appeared to stab his wife. 

The couple’s then-4-year-old daughter was in the basement of the house at the time of the killings. Brendan Banfield was additionally found guilty of child endangerment, as well as using a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder. 

ABC News’ Sophie Sonnenfeld contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

United to offer blocked middle seat option in Economy Plus
United to offer blocked middle seat option in Economy Plus
United is unveiling a new seating option blocking off the middle seat. (United Airlines)

(NEW YORK) The woes of airplane middle seats are soon to be eradicated for some United Airlines passengers.

The Chicago-based carrier announced on Tuesday a new type of Economy Plus fare that features a fully blocked off middle seat, giving passengers extra elbow room and a shared table between them.

United said it will start selling the new seat option later this year, exclusively on its new Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

“On each XLR, one row will have large, custom-designed tables stretching from armrest to armrest across the open middle seats, giving customers sitting in the window or aisle seat extra space to stretch out on longer international flights,” United said in a press release. “The table is permanently fixed, with a soft leather-like covering, and two indentations for cups.”

The airline noted that “the extra space is in addition to the three inches of additional legroom already offered in Economy Plus on the XLR.”

United says it is currently the only U.S. airline offering the blocked-off middle seat option.

The middle seat block notably keeps the XLR aircraft within the 150-passenger capacity, which would require a minimum of just four flight attendants as opposed to five, as required under federal regulations.

The seat-block option comes four months after United unveiled a new Relax Row option, a row of three economy seats with individually adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle to create a lie-flat sleeping area.

The Relax Row will be outfitted on all of United Boeing 787 and 777 widebody aircraft, starting with 90 planes at launch in 2027.

Andrew Nocella, United’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in a statement included in Tuesday’s press release, “We’re investing nose-to-tail across our fleet and giving customers choice and value in every cabin.”

“The XLR is our newest aircraft and not only offers all-aisle access lie-flat seats in United Polaris but now also includes seats in Economy Plus with extra leg and elbow room,” Nocella said. “Our customers are going to love all these new options.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Woman shot dead on DC sidewalk in domestic violence homicide: ‘Tragic’
Woman shot dead on DC sidewalk in domestic violence homicide: ‘Tragic’
Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief of Police Jeffery Carroll on May 17, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Graeme Sloan/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A woman was shot and killed on a sidewalk in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday morning in what police are calling a “tragic” domestic violence homicide, and the suspect was fatally shot by police on a bus nearby.

Several people witnessed the shooting, which unfolded at about 7:10 a.m., and saw the alleged gunman flee on a bus, Metropolitan Police Interim Chief Jeff Carroll said at a news conference.

Officers tracked down the bus, pulled it over and started evacuating passengers, Carroll said.

About five passengers remained on the bus when officers approached the suspect, Carroll said.

When the suspect pulled a gun from his bag and pointed it at an officer, two officers shot at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Carroll said.

The suspect’s gun had an extended magazine, “so there was the potential for lots of ammunition to be in that gun,” Carroll said.

The victim and the suspect had a “prior relationship, … so we believe that is probably the motive,” Carroll said.

“This is the second domestic homicide that we’ve had this year,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all the individuals that are involved in the situation. It’s a very tragic situation.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.