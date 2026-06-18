Guillermo Rodriguez of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Guillermo Rodriguez of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Guillermo Rodriguez on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Guillermo Rodriguez is stepping out from behind Jimmy Kimmel’s desk and onto the dance floor.

The longtime Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality has officially joined season 35 of Dancing with the Stars as a celebrity contestant.

The announcement was made Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making Rodriguez the latest star revealed for the upcoming season.

Rodriguez has become a familiar face to television audiences through his work alongside Jimmy Kimmel.

His journey to late-night stardom began when he worked as a security guard at the show’s Hollywood studio before being featured in comedy sketches and recurring segments that quickly made him a fan favorite.

Over the years, Rodriguez has become one of the show’s most recognizable personalities, appearing in countless comedy bits, celebrity interviews and his signature segment, “Guillermo’s Hollywood Roundup.”

He has also made appearances in films and television projects, including a cameo in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Now, Rodriguez will take on a new challenge as he competes for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

He joins a growing season 35 cast that includes reality TV stars Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, as well as Savannah Bananas player and social media personality Jackson Olson.

Dancing with the Stars is coming off a successful season 34, which ABC said delivered the show’s strongest finale audience in a decade.

The competition series is set to return this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The full celebrity cast, professional dancer pairings and premiere date are expected to be announced Sept. 2 on Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘A Different World’ gets Netflix release date and more
In brief: ‘A Different World’ gets Netflix release date and more

A Different World has received a Netflix release date. The series debuts to the streamer on Sept. 24. It stars Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley and Dwayne. A new generation joins her at Hillman College for this show that’s “set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU,” according to its official description …

Florence Pugh’s latest film has landed at Paramount Pictures. Variety reports that North American and select international distribution rights for the film The Midnight Library have been scooped up by Paramount Pictures. Pugh is set to star in and produce the film, which will be directed by Lion helmer Garth Davis …

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reteaming for a Disney+ sailing docuseries. The Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars are set to lead a docuseries about the SailGP team they co-own …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ debuts teaser trailer
‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series ‘Elle’ debuts teaser trailer
Tom Everett Scott, Lexi Minetree and June Diane Raphael in ‘Elle.’ (Jessica Brooks/Prime Video)

Omigod, you guys!

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for its upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. The show follows the character Elle Woods, who was originated by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film, as she takes on high school.

Lexi Minetree stars as young Elle Woods in the upcoming series. The prequel follows Elle as “we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love,” according to Prime Video.

“We meet her in 1995 as a fish in the tumultuous waters of high school where she encounters tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices,” according to the show’s official description. “Through it all, Elle uses her family as a touchstone, and forms an even tighter bond to her mother, proving that they can get through anything life throws their way as long as they have each other.”

The trailer is filled with glimpses of Elle’s life growing up in Bel-Air in the year 1995. She enjoys her glamorous existence before her parents tell her they are moving to Seattle, Washington.

“Bruiser, wish me luck,” Elle says to her beloved dog before heading out to her first day at a brand-new high school.

Laura Kittrell created the series, which she co-showruns and executive produces with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon executive produces, while Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore helmed the first two episodes and also executive produces. Additionally, Prime Video has already ordered a season 2 ahead of season 1’s debut.

The series also stars June Diane Raphael as Elle’s mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt. Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker make up the rest of the main cast.

Elle will debut to Prime Video on July 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Netflix adaptation gets teaser trailer
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Netflix adaptation gets teaser trailer
The teaser key art for ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ (Netflix)

The teaser trailer for Little House on the Prairie season 1 has arrived.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new series adaptation of the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

This series transforms Wilder’s beloved, semi-autobiographical books into a show that is “part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” according to Netflix. It will offer “a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Alice Halsey will star as Laura Ingalls in the show. Also starring are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

“Once upon a time, Ma and Pa and Mary and Laura left the big woods of Wisconsin and moved to the prairie where a new life was waiting for them,” Halsey says in the trailer. “Every day and every night was an adventure. And even though they were all alone and very small against the sky and the stars, they were happy because they were a family.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series, which Netflix renewed for season 2 back in March.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine said in a press release at the time the season 2 renewal was announced. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Little House on the Prairie will debut July 9.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.