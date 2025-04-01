Gunman in 2022 Buffalo mass shooting wants federal trial moved to NYC

Gunman in 2022 Buffalo mass shooting wants federal trial moved to NYC
Derek Gee/Buffalo News/Pool via Xinhua

(BUFFALO, N.Y) — Payton Gendron, the teenager who killed 10 Black people at the Topps supermarket in East Buffalo in 2022, claims he cannot get a fair trial in Western New York, so his federal death-penalty eligible case should move to New York City, his attorneys said in a new court filing.

Gendron pleaded guilty in November 2022 to state charges, including domestic terrorism motivated by hate, and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of federal crimes.

His federal trial is scheduled to begin in September.

Gendron’s attorneys argued that “due to the overwhelming amount of pretrial publicity, combined with the impact of this case on Buffalo’s segregated communities of color, it is impossible for Payton Gendron to select a fair and impartial jury in the Western District of New York.”

The lawyers asked for change of venue to the Southern District of New York, encompassing Manhattan, the Bronx and the northern suburbs, because it is “far enough from the local media market to be less impacted by it” and because “the S.D.N.Y. also has sufficient minority representation that has not been directly impacted by the shooting and its aftermath that a diverse and representative jury should be able to be selected.”

There was no immediate comment from federal prosecutors, who would be expected to file their opposition or consent in court papers.

Barbara Massey Mapps — whose 72-year-old sister, Katherine “Kat” Massey, was among those killed in the May 14, 2022, massacre — told ABC News on Tuesday that she and her family would oppose a change of venue.

“We don’t want that. No, no no,” said Massey. “Me and my family would be against that.”

Massey said she expects federal prosecutors to oppose the change-of-venue motion at Gendron’s next court date later this month.

Wayne Jones — whose mother, 65-year-old Celestine Chaney, was also killed in the attack — said he also wants Gendron’s federal trial to remain in Buffalo.

“What could you really call a ‘fair trial’ and you’re on video doing it?” Jones told ABC News, referring to the livestream video of the killing rampage that Gendron recorded. “We all know you did it. You already pleaded guilty once.”

Jones said he expects prosecutors to play for the federal jury selected for the trial the video Gendron recorded with a helmet camera, as well as surveillance video from the Topps market.

“The only way you could watch that video and not give him the death penalty is if you’re really against it,” said Jones, who has viewed the video Gendron live-streamed.

Jones also said a change of venue would deprive him and the families of the other victims of the opportunity of watching the trial in person.

“I want him to stay here so I can see the trial,” Jones told ABC News. “In New York City, we wouldn’t be able to go to the trial.”

Gendron has separately asked the judge to strike the death penalty as a possible punishment, arguing the decision to seek it had a “discriminatory intent and discriminatory effect.”

The judge has yet to rule.

During his February 2023 sentencing hearing, Gendron, who was 18 when he committed the mass shooting, apologized to the victims’ families, saying he was sorry “for stealing the lives of your loved ones.”

“I did a terrible thing that day. I shot people because they were Black,” Gendron said.

Gendron planned the massacre for months — including previously traveling twice to the Tops store he targeted, a more than three-hour drive from his home in Conklin, New York — to scout the layout and count the number of Black people present, according to state prosecutors. Wearing tactical gear, body armor, and wielding an AR-15 style rifle he legally purchased and illegally modified, Gendron committed the rampage on a Saturday afternoon when prosecutors said he knew the store would be full of Black shoppers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rare Gulf Coast winter storm may hit next week: Latest forecast
Rare Gulf Coast winter storm may hit next week: Latest forecast
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A developing winter storm may bring rare snow and ice to cities along the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida.

The storm is set to hit the region on Tuesday.

It is too early to say how much snow or ice will fall, but the rare event could pose a major problem on roads and for utility companies.

The last time New Orleans saw measurable snow was 2009, and the last time the city saw more than 1 inch of snow was 1963.

Tallahassee, Florida, last experienced measurable snow in 2018. The city last had more than 1 inch in 1989.

The storm will also bring unusually cold temperatures to the Gulf. The wind chill — what temperature it feels like — will plunge Tuesday to about 21 degrees in Houston, 26 degrees in New Orleans and 28 in Panama City, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez breaks down in tears over Trump deportations: ‘My people are getting attacked’
Selena Gomez breaks down in tears over Trump deportations: ‘My people are getting attacked’
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram, Selena Gomez appeared in tears over the deportation of Mexican people as President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation takes effect.

“I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children,” Gomez said between sobs in her initial post. “I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do.”

The video was accompanied with the text, “I’m sorry,” followed by an emoji of a Mexican flag.

The singer closed with an emotional promise that she would “try everything” to help.

Screenshots have also circulated of a subsequent Instagram story that has since been deleted, in which Gomez wrote, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people” and indicated receiving backlash for her emotional video.

Sam Parker, a 2018 Republican Senate candidate from Utah, reacted to Gomez’s video with an X post that read, “Deport Selena Gomez,” which is now pinned to his profile.

In response, Gomez turned back to Instagram stories and wrote, “Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

ABC News has reached out to Sam Parker for comment.

Born in Texas, Gomez is of Mexican descent and has proudly spoken out about her heritage. In 2021 following the release of her debut Spanish EP, Revelación, she starred in a short film as part of the Artist Spotlight Stories in which she detailed her Mexican identity and family history.

“I wanted to share my story because I’m very proud of who I am,” she said in the video. “As a Mexican woman, I’ve learned so much and continue to learn so much.”

Gomez also recently starred in “Emilia Perez,” a musical film depicting the story of a fictional Mexican drug cartel that was nominated for 13 Oscars on Thursday.

Trump has long vowed to secure the border and conduct mass deportations. On the first day of his administration, he declared a national emergency at the southern border and signed an executive order seeking military assistance to fulfill this mission.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her country has received 4,094 migrants, most of whom are Mexican nationals, deported from the U.S. since Jan. 20.

On Sunday, Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that military aircraft will be utilized daily and promised to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

In response to Gomez’s video, Homan told Fox News on Monday that he has “no apologies” and remained steadfast in his commitment to enforcing the deportation operations.

“I don’t think we’ve arrested any families. We’ve arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom line,” Homan added. “It is all for the good of this nation, and we’re gonna keep going,” he said.

“Deportation flights have begun,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on Friday, attaching photos of handcuffed migrants filing into a military aircraft.

Trump also said Friday that the deportations were “going very well.”

Ahead of planned deportations, Mexico’s foreign secretary had advised Mexicans in the U.S. to not open their doors for law enforcement unless necessary.

“If [migration authorities] knock on your door, ask them to show you a warrant and put it under the door. They can’t enter a house if they don’t have a warrant from a judge,” said Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s foreign secretary, emphasizing each individual’s right to remain silent.

With 422 million followers, Gomez is the #1 most followed woman on Instagram.

Gomez has spoken out politically in the past. In 2020, she engaged in a video interview with then-Senator Kamala Harris, discussing the importance of voting and supporting mental health initiatives.

Among Gomez’s activism efforts include campaigns and initiatives with UNICEF, as well as her makeup brand’s Rare Impact Fund which advocates for mental health services and education.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Menendez brothers: Newsom orders parole board to investigate whether they’d pose ‘unreasonable risk’ to public if released
Menendez brothers: Newsom orders parole board to investigate whether they’d pose ‘unreasonable risk’ to public if released
Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom told the Menendez brothers’ attorney he’s ordering the parole board to launch a “comprehensive risk assessment” investigation into whether the brothers pose “an unreasonable risk to the public” if released.

“The Governor’s primary consideration when evaluating commutation applications is public safety, which includes the applicant’s current risk level, the impact of a commutation on victims and survivors, the applicant’s self-development and conduct since the offense, and if the applicant has made use of available rehabilitative programs, addressed treatment needs, and mitigated risk factors for reoffending,” the governor’s office said in the letter to defense attorney Mark Geragos. “The Governor’s Office will make the findings of the Board’s risk assessment investigation available to the court and the District Attorney.”

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, have submitted a request for clemency to Newsom. In November, the governor said he’d defer to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s “review and analysis” of the case before making any decisions.

Besides clemency, the brothers have been pursuing two other paths to freedom.

One is the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, which was filed in 2023 for a review of two new pieces of evidence not presented at trial: a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father, and allegations from a former boy band member who revealed in 2023 that he was raped by Jose Menendez.

Hochman announced Friday he’s asked the court to deny the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, arguing the new evidence isn’t credible or admissible.

The other is resentencing.

In October, then-LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced he supported resentencing for the brothers. Gascón recommended their sentences of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

The DA’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Weeks after Gascón’s announcement, he lost his race for reelection to Hochman.

When Hochman came into office on Dec. 3, he promised to review all the facts before reaching his own decision. Hochman has yet to announce if he is in support of or against resentencing for the brothers.

A hearing regarding the resentencing case is set for March 20 and 21.

The Menendez brothers’ case began in 1989, when Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, shot and killed their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in the family’s Beverly Hills home.

The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father. Prosecutors alleged they killed for money.

Their first trial ended in a mistrial. Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 following their second trial.

The brothers were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.