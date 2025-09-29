Gunman in Michigan church shooting was Marine and Iraq War veteran: Officials

Brenda Walters-Sanford

(GRAND BLANC, Mich.) — The man suspected of opening fire on a Michigan LDS church on Sunday was a 40-year-old veteran of the Iraq War, according to officials.

Police said the suspect, Thomas Jacob Sanford, drove his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, before firing shots and setting the building on fire.

Sanford was killed in a shootout with police, officials said. At least four churchgoers were killed, and eight others were injured in the attack.

In the wake of the deadly rampage, Sanford’s military record has come into focus. The truck that he drove into the church bears an Iraq War veteran license plate, according to officials.

A photo posted to Sanford’s mother’s Facebook account appears to show him standing in front of the truck allegedly used in Sunday’s attack

ABC News has confirmed with the United States Marine Corps that Sanford served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. He ultimately rose to the rank of sergeant, officials said.

He had one combat tour to Iraq that ended three months before he left the Marines, being deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in August 2007.

While serving, Sanford specialized in handling military vehicle equipment. Both as a technician responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing motor transport equipment like tactical vehicles and as a vehicle recovery operator, responsible for bringing back armored vehicles in support of troop missions.

He left the military in March of 2008, after working in combat logistics at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Sanford’s record provided by the Marine Corps indicates that he was given typical recognition at the time of his service for those of his rank.

Sanford was also a father of a son who grappled with serious health obstacles after he was born, according to posts online from the family and the hospital.

No motive has yet been identified in the deadly shooting and fire on Sunday.

