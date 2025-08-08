Gunman kills neighbor then injures 2 responding troopers in ‘ambush’ in rural Pennsylvania: Police

Gunman kills neighbor then injures 2 responding troopers in ‘ambush’ in rural Pennsylvania: Police

(SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa.) — A gunman in rural northeastern Pennsylvania shot and killed his neighbor then fired dozens of rounds at two responding troopers, injuring them, in what police described as an ambush.

An emergency medical technician who responded to the call of shots fired at the residence in Susquehanna County was also injured when he crashed his vehicle while trying to evade the gunfire, according to Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris.
“It’s been a very tragic and harrowing day for the community here in Susquehanna County and the Pennsylvania State Police,” Paris said during a press briefing Thursday evening.

 The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, when a man reported shots fired near his and his girlfriend’s home on State Route 171 in Thompson Township, Paris said.

The caller’s 57-year-old girlfriend — Laurie Wasko — had been shot and killed in front of their residence near her vehicle, Paris said.

Two state troopers were dispatched to the residence. Upon exiting their vehicle, “they were ambushed from a very good distance away,” Paris said.

Several dozen rounds were fired from a rifle “from a position of tactical superiority,” he said. One of the officers was shot twice in the chest-torso area, and the other was shot once in each arm, Paris said.

An EMS worker was also injured while “trying to help others at the scene,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said. When fired upon, the EMT took “evasive action” and crashed his vehicle, Paris said.

“He was able to make it out of his vehicle, and he actually hid for fear that the actor would continue firing upon him,” Paris said.

The suspected gunman — 61-year-old Carmine Faino — lived several hundred yards away on the opposite side of the street, Paris said.

Troopers and law enforcement from multiple counties attempted to set up a perimeter around Faino, who was “moving about,” Paris said. He shot down a drone, and at one point was sitting on a propane tank, which sparked concerns it was an “improvised explosive device,” Paris said.

“After a period of attempting to negotiate with him, he continued to be a threat, and he was shot by members of the special emergency response team,” Paris said.

The suspect was confirmed dead, and authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The motive remains under investigation and police are looking into the suspect’s background, Paris said. The shooting does appear to have been planned, Paris said, pointing to the suspect’s “position of tactical advantage.”

“I would say it doesn’t lend itself to a spur-of-the moment-type decision, at least once he made the decision to open fire,” Paris said.

The troopers, identified as Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins, were seriously hurt and are hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Despite his injuries, Perechinsky was able to apply a tourniquet to his partner’s arms, Paris said.

“Despite both of their patrol cars being riddled with bullets, a third trooper was able to get in and evacuate them,” Paris said.

Paris said the two injured troopers are “very lucky to be alive.”

The EMT is in stable condition, police said.

Shapiro commended the first responders and called Perechinsky a “hero” for his actions.

“He quite likely almost saved the life of his partner,” Shapiro told reporters.

Water buffaloes kill farmer after he becomes trapped in their enclosure
(JONES, OK) — A farmer in Oklahoma has been killed by two water buffaloes after becoming trapped inside their enclosure, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Jones, Oklahoma, at approximately 8:35 p.m. when officers from the Jones Police Department and the Jones Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an individual who had been attacked by two water buffalo at a farm located at 7501 North Henney Road, officials said.

“Upon arrival, first responders were initially unable to reach the victim due to the aggressive behavior of the animals,” said the Jones Police Department in a statement on social media released on Monday. “One water buffalo was immediately dispatched to allow safe access to the scene.”

But when responders gained entry to the enclosure, they discovered that the victim, named as Bradley McMichael, had sustained “multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal,” officials said.

“While investigators were processing the scene, a second water buffalo became increasing agitated and posed a threat to emergency personnel,” police said. “For the safety of those on site, the second animal was also dispatched. Evidence gathered at the scene confirmed that the water buffaloes were responsible for Mr. McMichael’s fatal injuries.”

Police discovered during the investigation that McMichael had purchased the two water buffaloes just the day before at a livestock auction and that it is believed he became trapped inside their enclosure while tending to the animal, according to the Jones Police Department.

The office of the chief medical examiner subsequently took custody of McMichael and transported him to their facility for further examination.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Heat advisory in effect for New York City and across Northeast: Latest
(NEW YORK) — A heat advisory is in place across the Northeast, from Maryland to Maine, where residents are bracing for temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above average.

The heat index — what the temperature feels like with humidity — could reach 103 degrees in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday.

New York City and Boston could feel like 100 degrees with humidity on Wednesday and Thursday.

Further north, the heat index may climb into the upper 90s in Burlington, Vermont, and Syracuse, New York, on Wednesday.

The dangerous heat is also invading the South and West.

The heat index could hit a scorching 105 to 109 degrees on Wednesday in New Orleans; Memphis, Tennessee; and Little Rock, Arkansas.

In the West, a heat advisory is in place from Northern California to northern Washington with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average. Portland, Oregon, could near 100 degrees on Wednesday and Seattle could reach the 90s.

Idaho victim’s dad slams Kohberger plea deal: ‘I can’t pretend like I feel like this is justice’
(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The father of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves is blasting the plea deal offered to Bryan Kohberger, accusing the prosecutors of mishandling and rushing the deal.

“We were not prepared for this — we had no idea that this was going to happen,” Steve Goncalves told ABC News hours after the plea deal was announced.

Kohberger — who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022 killings of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin — will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count, according to the plea agreement.

The plea comes just weeks before Kohberger’s trial was set to begin. Opening arguments were scheduled for Aug 18.

In advance of Kohberger’s acceptance of the proposed deal, prosecutors met late last week with some of the victims’ relatives and got their input on whether such a plea deal should be proposed to the defense team, sources told ABC News.

Steve Goncalves told ABC News the subject of a possible plea deal was first broached at the end of their Friday meeting.

“Up until that point, we had never even considered it,” he said. “It was described to me as, like, due diligence. We’re going to, like, look at this option, see if it could fit.”

“At the least, justice starts with an interview of the families to ask them what justice is. And we didn’t get that,” he said.

Over the weekend, Latah County prosecutors said in a letter to the families that they were planning to make an offer that would take the death penalty off the table in exchange for guilty pleas to all four murders and an agreement to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the letter reviewed by ABC News. Idaho law requires the state to afford violent crime victims or their families an opportunity to communicate with prosecutors and to be advised of any proposed plea offer before entering into an agreement, but the ultimate decision lies solely with the prosecution.

In explaining their decision to make the offer, the prosecutors cited the risks of going to trial even in a case where the state was confident in the strength of its evidence. Among those concerns were a mistrial, a hung jury or the potential for an acquittal. The state also referenced the heavy toll a monthslong trial could impose on the families as well as the possibility of lengthy appeals even if Kohberger were to be convicted and sentenced to death, according to the letter reviewed by ABC News.

But Steve Goncalves slammed the prosecutors for being willing to negotiate with Kohberger.

“We can’t just let people come from other states and come in here and kill our kids while they’re sleeping, getting an education, and then just negotiate with those types of people,” he said. “It’s sad, it’s disgusting, and I can’t pretend like I feel like this is justice.”

The prosecutors acknowledged that some of the family members may disagree with resolving the case via a plea deal, but contended that the most realistic path to closure is through the entry of guilty pleas.
On Monday, prosecutors sent another letter to the families informing them that Kohberger had accepted the proposed terms of the deal and would enter guilty pleas at a change of plea hearing on Wednesday.

“All of a sudden,” Steve Goncalves said, “the trial’s over. Two-and-a-half years of your life is over.”
“It’s the opposite of what we wanted and it’s the opposite of the majority of what the families wanted,” he said.

The Goncalves family is also frustrated with how little time they were afforded to mentally prepare — and make travel arrangements — for Kohberger’s Wednesday hearing.

“A miracle has to happen in 24 hours for me to get justice,” Steve Goncalves said.

In Monday’s letter to the families, prosecutors called the deal a “sincere attempt to seek justice for your family.”

“Your viewpoints weighed heavily in our decision-making process, and we hope that you may come to appreciate why we believe this resolution is in the best interest of justice,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors anticipate sentencing to take place in late July, as long as Kohberger enters the guilty plea as expected on Wednesday, according to the letter.

As a part of the deal, Kohberger — a Pennsylvania native who was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University at the time of the crimes — will waive all right to appeal, the agreement said. The state also will seek restitution for the victims and their families for funeral expenses and crime victims compensation reimbursement, according to the agreement.

