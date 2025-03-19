Gwyneth Paltrow filmed a lot of sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet for ‘Marty Supreme’

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s grand return to acting comes with a slew of intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

The actors star alongside each other in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet plays a ping-pong protégé. Paltrow is the wife of one of Chalamet’s rivals in the film. They have quite an intimate relationship, the actress revealed in a recent cover story with Vanity Fair.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow said. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

Making the film also introduced Paltrow to a crew role in the film industry she had yet to encounter — the intimacy coordinator.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow said. She described an instance where the film’s intimacy coordinator asked if she was comfortable with a particular move during one of the film’s intimate scenes.

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow said. “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.’ I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

Paltrow said she joked with Chalamet right before filming intimate scenes with him. “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” she said.

She described Chalamet as the thinking man’s sex symbol.

“He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” Paltrow said.

Marty Supreme hits movie theaters on Dec. 25.

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins best picture
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There was no clear front-runner for best picture going into Oscar night, but in the end it was the independent film Anora that grabbed the trophy, beating out The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez and Wicked for the top honor.

“We made this with very little money but all of our hearts,” producer Samantha Quan said in her acceptance speech. “To all of the dreamers and the young filmmakers out there, tell the stories you want to tell. Tell the stories that move you. I promise you, you will never regret it.”

The film’s director, Sean Baker, shared, “I want to thank the academy for recognizing a truly independent film. This film was made on the blood sweat and tears of incredible indie artists,” adding, “Long live independent film.”

Best picture was one of five awards Anora won Sunday night. The others were original screenplay, film editing, directing and actress for Mikey Madison.

Noah Centineo on filming in South Korea for ‘The Recruit’ season 2
Netflix

Noah Centineo is back with more action and comedy on season 2 of The Recruit.

In the Netflix drama, Centineo stars as rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, whose life is upended when an Eastern European asset threatens extortion. As the connection to the CIA comes to light, Hendricks is drawn into dangerous international politics, risking everything to survive.

The first season, which premiered in 2022 with eight episodes, ended on a cliff-hanger with Hendricks and Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) captured and in serious danger.

Season 2, premiering Jan. 30, follows Hendricks as he takes on a high-stakes espionage mission in South Korea, only to discover that the greatest threat may come from within the CIA itself, according to a synopsis.

In an interview with Good Morning America ahead of the premiere, Centineo shared his experience balancing his roles as both actor and executive producer.

“There’s more of an obligation, I think, to really do your best to make sure other people are comfortable and they have what they need to do the job that they’re hired to do,” he said. “There’s a little bit more checking of responsibility in that regard.”

Centineo also discussed his experience filming in South Korea, noting that adjusting to the time difference was the biggest challenge.

“You know, developing or acclimating to the new time zone,” he said. “The crews there were incredible, young, spirited, hard working, you know, really willing to work. And that was great, because I had never filmed there before — the locations were gorgeous.”

He continued, “We just had so many signs and so many lights naturally that were built into the buildings, and then you just went down the street so that they reflected them, and it’s super cinematic. The food is incredible there. Yeah, I had a wonderful time in South Korea.”

Harris Dickinson on possibly playing John Lennon: ‘It would be splendid’
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Babygirl star Harris Dickinson is once again talking about the possibility of playing John Lennon in Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopics on The Beatles, although it sounds like he really doesn’t want to.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dickinson reportedly groaned when he thought the interviewer was about to ask about the Lennon role and said, “Don’t ask me about that,” although the journalist writes that he was actually going to ask Dickinson if he was going to be on the YouTube series Hot Ones.

But during a follow-up interview, Dickinson did eventually offer up a few words on the possibility of playing Lennon, although he still didn’t confirm or deny he has the role.

“Okay, my comment is that I think it would be a brilliant opportunity to play John Lennon, and to work with Sam and everyone else mentioned,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t know. It would be splendid.”

Dickinson previously commented about playing Lennon back in December, telling Variety, “It would be amazing to do that. I think the idea of Sam teaming up to do something like that would be incredibly exciting. Obviously, John Lennon is a very complex role, a pretty formidable force to try to do. It would be cool.”

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group — Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Previous reports have claimed that Paul Mescal will be playing McCartney, Barry Keoghan has been cast as Ringo and Joseph Quinn will be playing Harrison, although so far there’s been no official word on casting.

