Gwyneth Paltrow stars in ad for tech company at center of Coldplay concert scandal

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is putting a polished spin on one of the summer’s messiest viral moments.

Nearly two weeks after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen in a now-infamous moment on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert with the company’s former Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, the Goop founder made a surprise appearance in a new video for the tech company.

The ad, posted on Astronomer’s social media accounts, features Paltrow seated at a desk delivering a calm, corporate-style message: “I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. We’ve had a lot of questions over the last few days.”

She then goes on to handle what she says are the “most common” questions they’ve gotten — such as “OMG! What the actual f?” — by ignoring them and instead restating what it is that Astronomer does, which is, apparently, “data workflow automation.”

The caption reads: “Thank you for your interest in Astronomer.”

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whose band was performing when the jumbotron footage was captured at the July 16 show in Boston.

The video of the incident, which showed a man and a woman appearing to embrace and then ducking after being put on screen, quickly spread online and sparked speculation about the executives’ identities and marital status.

Byron and Cabot have not commented on the viral video.

Astronomer later confirmed that both Byron and Cabot had exited the company.

Byron was placed on leave pending an investigation and has since resigned. Cabot’s departure was announced Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Viola Davis, Conan O’Brien among inductees into Television Academy Hall of Fame
Disney/Stewart Cook via Getty

Viola DavisConan O’Brien and Henry Winkler are among this year’s inductees into the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Other honorees include six-time Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy, Emmy-winning composer Mike Post, and producer and director of television and live events Don Mischer.

“These trailblazing performers, creators and producers have left an indelible mark on our industry,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, says in a statement. “Their groundbreaking work has shaped and elevated the television landscape in profound ways.”

Rick Rosen, chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, adds, “All six honorees have elevated the art of storytelling and have had an extraordinary influence on television culture and history. Their transformative leadership and innovative work have made a lasting impact on the medium, and the Television Academy is proud to honor their legacy.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Televerse Festival on Aug. 16.

Original ‘Hamilton’ cast members reuniting for Tony Awards performance
Walter McBride/WireImage

They are not throwing away their shot to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton.

Members of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical will be reuniting for a special performance at the 78th annual Tony Awards next month.

Among the cast members participating are the show’s creator Lin-Manuel MirandaLeslie Odom, Jr.Daveed DiggsRenée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan GroffChristopher JacksonPhillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Hamilton officially opened on Broadway on Aug. 6, 2015. At the 70th annual Tony Awards, the show made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including best musical.

This fall, Odom, Jr. is returning to the stage production in the role of Aaron Burr for a limited run, in honor of the show’s milestone anniversary.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are set to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

‘Modern Family’ star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons comes out as bisexual using quote from the sitcom
David Becker/Getty Images

Happy Pride Month to Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

The actress, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on Modern Family, has come out as bisexual. She shared the announcement to her Instagram on Monday.

Her announcement video used audio from a Modern Family scene where her character, Lily, had a conversation with her parents, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet), and aunt Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

In the scene, Gloria tells Lily she is Vietnamese. “No I’m not, I’m gay,” Lily says in response.

Anderson-Emmons lip-synched the quote from the show while other text she wrote appeared on top of the footage. “people keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am(I’m bi),” the text reads.

Her caption also shared a message to her fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe,” Anderson-Emmons captioned the video.

Anderson-Emmons joined the cast of Modern Family in season 3. She portrayed Lily until the show’s 11th and final season in 2020.

