Gwyneth Paltrow to join Timothée Chalamet in upcoming film ‘Marty Supreme’
Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet are teaming up in a new movie, ABC Audio has learned.
Paltrow is joining forces with the Dune star in A24’s forthcoming Marty Supreme, which will be directed by Josh Safdie.
Chalamet is also co-producing the project from the studio behind The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once.
While Variety initiallyreported Chalamet will be playing Marty Reisman, a former ping-pong-playing hustler who became a world champion and pop culture star, A24 specified the project “is not a biopic of Marty Reisman,” calling it a “fictionalized original work.”
Marty Supreme was written by Safdie and frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein.
The film will mark Paltrow’s return to the big screen for the first time since the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.
Box office icon Tom Cruise lent some of his superstar shine to his fellow Top Gun: Maverick veteran Glen Powell‘s forthcoming movie Twisters.
Cruise made an appearance at the movie’s European premiere on Monday night at London’s iconic Leicester Square venue, posting a photo on X with he and Powell, both grinning with popcorn in hand. “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!” Cruise enthused in the post, which got nearly 7 million views in a matter of hours.
For his part, Powell reposted the pic to Instagram, saying, “When your wingman follows you into the storm.”
Apart from being one of the remaining global box office draws, Cruise is an avowed movie fan, and a die-hard supporter of the theatrical experience. As reported in 2023, he proudly boosted his Mission: Impossible box office competition Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, with another viral movie theater tweet.
Twisters, which also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kiernan Shipka, and Anthony Ramos, opens in theaters July 19. The action movie was based on a story from Cruise and Powell’s Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and co-produced by Cruise’s old friend and War of the Worlds director Steven Spielberg.
New Yorkers are used to ignoring most stuff they see on the street, but a new guerilla marketing campaign for Alien: Romulus made even some New Yorkers pause.
Spotted by outlets including Screen Thrill, the campaign features people collapsed on the subway, hanging out of a cab window and even in the middle of Times Square, convulsing with “breathing” replicas of the alien parasites known as facehuggers covering their faces.
Back in April, Romulus director Fede Álvarezshowed off his new “favorite toy,” an extremely creepy facehugger prop that can skitter around the floor via remote control.
The Romulus campaign is similar to another viral effort from 20th Century Studios, when replicas of the ape men from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes patrolled California’s Venice Beach on horseback.
Alien: Romulus hits theaters Aug. 16.
20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.
Only Murders in the Building will launch its fourth season on Hulu Tuesday, and co-stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short still can’t get enough of each other.
When ABC Audio asked them if they’ve learned anything new about each other this season, Selena noted, “No, I just … continuously am impressed and I feel grateful that I have really wonderful influence in both Marty and Steve, and they just really keep things happy.”
She adds, “And, even if it’s hard, they’re working so hard, it’s just impressive.”
Short expressed, “I think what’s changed is that with just the love and affection that’s grown from season to season.” But he couldn’t resist a joke: “You know, if someone had said … after one episode of the first season, ‘Selena seems upset,’ I’d say, ‘Which one is Selena'”
This season sees the trio jetting off to Los Angeles for a spell and also acting opposite a pig, who evidently was a little nervous becoming a TV star. “Well, when I was working with the pig, he peed all over Michael [Cyril Creighton],” Selena says. “And that was my first experience.”
Martin jokes, “I love working with animals. Anytime they’re on the set, it’s charming. It’s a pig, you know, you pick up a piggy, cuddle its nose … you pet the dog. It’s great. That’s the way I treat Marty.”
Selena received her first Emmy nomination in the acting category for her work in the third season of the show. Even before she became a kid actor, she says she’s “pretty sure” she practiced her Emmy speech. “I used to hold auditions when I was 6 for my neighborhood — and I didn’t have anything they were auditioning for, I just was really interested in the process.”