H.E.R., Dave Franco and more to star in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’

H.E.R. attends the European premiere of ‘Sinners’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

DreamWorks Animation has set its cast for its upcoming feature Forgotten Island.

H.E.R., Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto, Jenny Slate, Liza Soberano and Lea Salonga have joined the voice cast of the new animated film.

While the plot of the upcoming film was previously unknown, the animation studio has revealed a logline that asks the question: “What if your lifelong best friend just forgot all about you? Forgot all the love, the joy, the pain, all of the memories and experiences you once shared?”

The upcoming film will follow two best friends who become stranded in a fantastical world of the forgotten island of Nakali where the only way to escape comes at the expense of a lifetime of their memories.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado are both the writers and directors of the film. Mark Swift serves as its producer. This will be the third collaboration between Crawford and Swift, after making Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Croods: A New Age together. Mercado makes his directorial debut with this film.

Forgotten Island is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 25, 2026.

Zoë Kravitz details how she ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom thanks to a pet snake
Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2025 (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz are pals, but we bet when Taylor invited Zoë and her mom, Lisa Bonet, to stay at her place, she didn’t expect it would result in the destruction of her bathroom.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoë explained that when people were being evacuated due to the LA wildfires in January, Taylor invited her and Bonet to stay at her home in the area, because she wasn’t there at the time. When Bonet arrived, Zoë noted that she’d brought along her pet snake, Orpheus

After two weeks there, Zoë said she was packing up to leave when her mom called her in a panic and asked her to come upstairs. It turns out the snake had disappeared into a hole next to a built-in banquette in the bathroom. Bonet grabbed the snake’s tail and tried to pull her out, but couldn’t.

“The snake is getting further and further in. … I was panicking so much,” Zoë told Seth. Finally, the house manager came to the rescue, with a crowbar.

“[He] starts having to tear apart this banquette, we’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls,” she continued. “Me and my mom are both holding the snake, completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom.” Meyers actually showed a photo of the comical scene.

Zoë told the house manager she’d pay for everything and asked him not to say anything to Taylor.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,'” said Zoë.

To which Taylor replied, “Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?”

Meyers cracked, “I feel like that snake’s gonna get at least three songs on the next album.”

Zoey Deutch announces engagement to Jimmy Tatro
Jimmy Tatro and Zoey Deutch attend the Theater Camp Premiere Party hosted by Acura during Sundance Film Festival 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)

Zoey Deutch is officially engaged.

The actress announced on Sunday that she and longtime boyfriend Jimmy Tatro have been secretly engaged for three months, sharing the happy news in a joint Instagram post.

“Three months engaged to the love of my life,” Deutch wrote, alongside a selfie of the pair as she showed off her engagement ring.

Friends and followers quickly flooded the comments with well-wishes.

“Sooo happy for yooooou,” Vanessa Hudgens wrote, while Olivia Munn commented, “CONGRATS!!!!”

“Congratulations, beautiful angel!!” Lili Reinhart added.

The couple first went public with their romance on Valentine’s Day 2021, when Tatro shared several photos of them together on Instagram with the caption, “Just using today as an excuse to post some top-notch, untapped Zoey content.”

Since then, they’ve frequently celebrated each other online, including Tatro’s 2022 birthday tribute calling Deutch his “favorite person” and a post from Deutch in February 2024 that she captioned, “Happy Jimmy Day, @jimmy!!”

