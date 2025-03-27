Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page to star in rom-com ‘Italianna’

Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney, Jeff Spicer/WireImage via Getty Images

The Little Mermaid is set to swoon over the Duke of Hastings in an upcoming romance film.

Halle Bailey will star alongside Regé-Jean Page in the new movie Italianna, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Universal Pictures film will be directed by Kat Coiro. Ryan Engle wrote the screenplay based on an original idea from him and Kristin Engle.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the project has been described as a romantic comedy.

Coiro also directed the 2022 Universal romantic comedy Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Bailey is known for being part of the music duo Chloe x Halle, as well as her breakout acting role as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid adaptation. Page is known for his starring role in season 1 of the period romance drama series Bridgerton.

Deadline first reported the casting news about Italianna.

Netflix

A new pod squad is heading to the Midwest.

The trailer for season 8 of Netflix’s Love is Blind was released on Tuesday, showing off the new crop of singles looking to find love without knowing what their partner looks like.

Season 8 premieres this Valentine’s Day, marking the five-year anniversary of the reality dating show. New batches of episodes will air each Friday through March 7, showcasing the different couples’ journeys from the pods to the wedding altar.

This season, all of the singles are from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The age range goes from 26 to 43 years old. Among those participating are nurses, world travelers and former cheerleaders.

“When the doors opened and I saw him, I thought, ‘He’s so familiar to me.’ I believed he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall,” one of the female contestants says through voice-over in the trailer.

Co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Netflix recently renewed Love is Blind through season 10. 

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger is opening up about why she took a half-decade hiatus from acting, and it has to do with the sound of her voice.

In a recent interview with Hugh Grant for British Vogue, Grant asked Zellweger why she took a break from acting between the years 2010 and 2016.

“Because I needed to. I was sick of the sound of my own voice. When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences,” Zellweger said.

While she did not do any acting during her break, Zellweger said she kept up with her artistry by writing music, among other new hobbies she picked up.

The actress “studied international law. I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs. I got healthy” during her acting hiatus, she said.

Zellweger and Grant will reunite in the upcoming fourth Bridget Jones film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which streams on Peacock on Feb. 13.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

The hit Broadway musical Hamilton canceled a planned 2026 run at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday, citing the firing of the theater’s board and chairman and subsequent takeover by President Donald Trump.

“Politics have never affected the presentation of thousands of shows and the display of extraordinary visual arts,” Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said in a statement.

“However, in recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed,” he added. “The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents.”

The show previously ran at the Kennedy Center twice — first in 2018, during Trump’s first administration, and again in 2022. The upcoming showing would’ve been the third such run at the Washington, D.C., theater, but Seller said that the erosion of the theater’s independence caused the show to reassess its plans.

“We are not acting against [Trump’s] administration, but against the partisan policies of the Kennedy Center as a result of his recent takeover,” Seller said.

Hamilton was initially scheduled to run from March 3, 2026, to April 26, 2026.

