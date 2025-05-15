Halle Bailey seeks sole custody of son Halo after getting restraining order against DDG

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Snap Inc., FILE

Halle Bailey is requesting sole legal and physical custody of her son, Halo Saint Granberry, whom she shares with rapper, YouTuber and Twitch streamer DDG.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday for Bailey, 25, against DDG, 27, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.

In her petition, the singer and Little Mermaid star accused DDG of starting “drama” and “badmouthing” her to his fans “whenever he wishes to cause upset.” She also claimed DDG had accused her of “withholding” their son from him and told his online audience that she had been “with other men.”

“This is false,” Bailey stated, claiming that she had “requested a set schedule” for him to see their son, but DDG had refused. She also accused DDG of creating a “fire storm of media around ‘freeing Halo'” from her and for “threatening” to take Halo from her and withhold child support, even though she claimed DDG had “never paid” her child support.

Bailey noted that she and DDG ended their romantic relationship in 2024 after two years together. They previously welcomed their son in December 2023.

Bailey alleged that DDG had been physically and verbally abusive with her since their split, which Bailey claimed was due to DDG’s “temper and lack of respect towards me.” She also claimed that “incidents of physical abuse” allegedly occurred before her son was born.

She accused DDG of multiple instances of harassment, with things allegedly escalating in January, when she claimed DDG was “very agitated” when picking up their son from her home.

“Halo was crying,” Bailey said. “I repeatedly pleaded with him to stop calling me a b****. I felt very nervous that he was taking Halo with him and was very agitated; I did not feel safe leaving a baby with him in this state. I also wanted to know when he would bring Halo back. He would not tell me.”

She claimed the argument “escalated” and “things got physical between us.”

“We fought each other, wrestling and tussling,” she claimed. “At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Bailey further claimed that DDG entered her home in March without permission, stating that she had footage of the alleged encounter from her Ring doorbell camera. She claimed that the alleged encounter left her “feeling very unsafe and nervous that he would enter my home again when I was there.”

A few days after that incident, Bailey claimed DDG stopped by her home again to see their son. She stated that she and Halo were both sick with RSV and that she didn’t want DDG to take his son because of their illness.

Bailey claimed DDG “became angry” with her, “unplugged the Ring camera” after seeing it was recording and then locked her out of her home.

Most recently, on Mother’s Day, Bailey claimed DDG accused her of “being with other men” when she went on a short vacation with her sister and Halo.

The actress claimed that when Halo is in DDG’s care, their son is usually left with DDG’s mother.

“I cannot keep living like this,” Bailey stated. “I never know when he is going to demand our son be in his Mother’s care and whether I will be subjected to his threats and abuse.”

Bailey also stated that she wants Halo to be close with DDG’s family but said DDG “should be present instead of simply leaving Halo with his family for days.”

Good Morning America has reached out to Bailey’s rep and DDG’s management for comment.

Oscars 2025: ‘El Mal’ from ‘Emilia Pérez’ wins best original song
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Emilia Pérez track “El Mal,” written by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, nabbed the Oscar for best original song Sunday, beating out songs by Elton JohnBrandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, Diane Warren and others.

“We wrote ‘El Mal’ as a song to denounce corruption,” Camille shared during her acceptance speech, “and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can play and continue to play as a force of the good and progress in the world.”

The award was handed out by The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who joked that he wasn’t the first choice to present: “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this.”

He added that Dylan didn’t want to do it because he thought the best songs in a film this year were in A Complete Unknown, referring to his music in the Dylan biopic.

Jagger joked that the 83-year-old Bob said, “You should find somebody younger,” with Jagger, who is 81, noting, “I said OK I’m younger. I’m younger than Bob, I’ll do it.”

David Hasselhoff speaks out after ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff’s death
David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach in Nice, France, June 30, 1996. (Alain Benainous/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

David Hasselhoff is speaking out following the death of his ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” the actor wrote in a Facebook post. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

The Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday that Bach-Hasselhoff, who was found dead in her home, had died by suicide. The actress was 62.

Bach-Hasselhoff appeared in television shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including on The Young and the Restless, Sirens and Baywatch.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff met on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985 and then went on to star together in Baywatch. They were married from December 1989 to July 2006.

The former couple also shared two daughters — Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff, 34, and Hayley Hasselhoff, 32.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

‘The Office’ spinoff gets first look and title: ‘The Paper’
‘The Office’ spinoff gets first look and title: ‘The Paper’
Aaron Epstein/Peacock

The next show in The Office universe has a name and release date.

NBCUniversal has announced that the new mockumentary will be called The Paper. It will premiere on Peacock in September.

While The Paper won’t focus on the employees working at Dunder Mifflin, it is set in the same universe as The Office. This new show will feature the same documentary crew that immortalized the workers at the Scranton branch as they search for a new subject to follow.

They find their subject in a historic Midwestern newspaper and its publisher, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who is stopping at nothing to revive it.

It may be a brand-new show, but one cast member from The Office carries over to The Paper. Oscar Nuñez, who played Oscar Martinez on the beloved sitcom, is a series regular on The Paper. He will reprise his same role on this new show.

Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key also star in the upcoming sitcom.

