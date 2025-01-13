Halle Berry donates ‘entire closet’ to LA wildfire victims

Halle Berry is supporting those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Berry announced on Instagram on Jan. 9 that she was donating her entire wardrobe to those in need.

The Oscar winner is collaborating with fellow actress Sharon Stone and +COOP, a home goods store in Beverly Hills, to promote donation efforts, collecting gently used clothing for men, women and children displaced by the fires.

+COOP was founded by real estate agent Jenna Cooper and turned its shop into a temporary fire relief donation collection center amid the deadly wildfires.

“I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same,” Berry wrote in the caption. “This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!”

She added, “Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady.”

The post included a video clip originally shared on Stone’s Instagram account, in which Stone is heard promoting the donation effort.

“We’re at the COOP at 7282 Beverly Blvd., collecting gently used clothing for kids, men, women, children, people that have been displaced and affected by the fire,” she says. “We have beautiful cashmere sweaters, jeans, new socks, shoes, clothes, blankets … you can come and shop, you can also come and donate.”

The LA wildfires have caused significant destruction, resulting in thousands of residents being displaced.

At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for. Firefighters continue to battle the flames, which remain only partially contained, and have been fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds.

The new ‘Severance’ trailer dials up the paranoia
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer to its second season of its Emmy-nominated Severance, and it ramps up the paranoia.

Set to The Who‘s “Eminence Front,” the trailer shows Adam Scott‘s Mark feverishly running through the halls of his creepy company Lumon, seemingly trying to find a way out. 

In voice-over, Britt Lower‘s Helly tells him, “Everything they told you about Lumon is a lie.”

The clip also flashes back to Mark’s vow to the company — and the medical procedure — to “sever” his personal memories from his work memories.

Helly is later heard saying, “We are miserable.”

Amid a montage of disturbing images, including a sketch of a hallway with a red heart in the middle, Adam finds that very hallway, with an elevator “down” arrow taking the place of the heart.

Then a bomb is dropped: “My wife,” Mark says in voice-over, followed by a scream, “She’s alive!”

Then, he runs around the corner and finds his co-workers — and says, “Who are you people?”

Just then, Tramell Tillman‘s Milchick enters holding blue helium balloons with Mark’s face on them for the occasion. “Welcome back, Mark S,” he says. “Been a minute.”

The Apple TV+ series returns Jan. 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday, through its finale on March 21, 2025.

Denzel Washington reveals he’ll appear in ‘Black Panther’ threequel
‘Gladiator II’ – Paramount Pictures

He’s one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, but two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington is thinking about retirement — and reveals he’ll be in one of Marvel’s biggest franchises before he calls it a career. 

To Australia’s Today program, the star of the upcoming Gladiator II revealed Ryan Coogler is writing a role for him in the third Black Panther film — and that project will be one of his final acting jobs.

“For me it’s about the filmmakers,” Denzel says. “Especially at this point in my career, I am only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make.” He adds, “It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

Washington mentioned how he got his start — performing Shakespeare — and how he’ll be revisiting The Bard on Broadway opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in 2025.

“I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70. After that, I am playing Hannibal [for Netflix]. After that, I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

Incidentally, it was the original Black Panther‘s star, the late Chadwick Boseman, who once praised his British Academy of Acting program patron Washington by saying, “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.”

“Imagine receiving a letter that your tuition … was paid for by the dopest actor on the planet,” Boseman said at an AFI Tribute to Washington that took place a little more than a year before Boseman’s untimely death from cancer in 2020. 

