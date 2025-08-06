‘Hamilton’ coming to movie theaters to celebrate 10th anniversary

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom Jr. is Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton,’ the filmed version of the original Broadway production. (Disney)

Don’t miss your shot to be in the movie theater where it happens.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton is coming to cinemas. This theatrical release will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. It arrives in theaters on Sept. 5.

This marks the first time Hamilton will be available to watch in theaters. An exclusive prologue called Reuniting the Revolution will appear along with the musical. It includes interviews with the original cast and its creators as they reflect on the impact Hamilton had on their lives.

Director Thomas Kail says the Hamilton team is thrilled the show will be in theaters.

“When we filmed Hamilton, we wanted to try to capture the feeling of being in the Richard Rodgers Theatre during that first year on Broadway,” Kail said in a press release. “We’re thrilled that audiences will now have the opportunity to experience it on the big screen.”

A premiere screening event will take place on Sept. 3 at the Delacorte Theater in New York City. A limited number of advance tickets will be available on Aug. 11. There will also be a free ticket lottery distribution available at The Public Theater on Sept. 3 and a free standby line in Central Park. All of the advance ticket donations will go toward The Public Theater, where Hamilton debuted ahead of its Broadway transfer.

Hamilton tells the story of the titular American founding father. It won 11 Tony Awards and is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. Original Broadway cast members Daveed DiggsRenée Elise GoldsberryJonathan GroffChristopher JacksonLeslie Odom Jr. and Phillipa Soo star alongside Miranda in the filmed version, which was captured in June 2016.

Anne Hathaway shares first look at Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is giving fans a glimpse at her look for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress shared a photo of herself in costume as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel film to Instagram on Monday.

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2,” Hathaway captioned her post, which was collaborated on with 20th Century Studios.

In the photo, Hathaway smiles while leaning against a railing. She wears a matching black pinstriped vest and pants with pearls and a gold necklace.

Notably, Andy Sachs has said goodbye to her signature bangs in favor of a middle part with loose waves.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June. David Frankel directs the film from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. The pair both directed and wrote the original film.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has been cast as the husband of Streep’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

Prime Video issues community guidelines for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans ahead of season 3
Erika Doss/Prime

Prime Video is asking Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah to keep it civil.

The streaming service has issued a statement asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to keep online discourse respectful throughout the third and final season of the show.

“PSA for the Summer community,” the show’s official social accounts shared. “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

A set of community guidelines were also put in place along with the public service announcement.

“We have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned.”

Listed as part of the non-tolerated actions are: hate speech or bullying, targeting cast or crew and harassing or doxxing members of the community.

It is currently unclear how these guidelines will be enforced.

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows a love triangle between Belly and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Season 3 begins with a time jump. It finds Belly finishing up her junior year of college and looking forward to summer in Cousins Beach with her boyfriend, Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. “Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third and final season premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday. The rest of the episodes will debut weekly through Sept. 17.

‘How to Train Your Dragon﻿’ holds onto #1 at the box office for second straight week
Universal Pictures

The competition couldn’t fly as high as How to Train Your Dragon at the box office.

Following its #1 debut upon its June 13 release, the live action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks animation spends another weekend in the top spot. Box Office Mojo reports that How to Train Your Dragon brought in an additional $37 million in its second frame, bringing its two-week total to about $160 million.

The highest-grossing debut of the weekend was 28 Years Later, which landed at #2. The zombie threequel, which follows 2002’s 28 Days Later and 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, earned a weekend total of $30 million.

Elio, the latest effort from Pixar, grabbed the #3 spot with $21 million in its debut. Rounding out the top five are Disney’s live action Lilo & Stitch with $9.7 million and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning with $6.55 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. How to Train Your Dragon – $37 million
2. 28 Years Later – $30 million
3. Elio – $21 million
4. Lilo & Stitch – $9.7 million
5. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $6.55 million
6. Materialists – $5.816 million
7. Ballerina – $4.535 million
8. Karate Kid: Legends – $2.424 million
9. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $1.885 million
10. Kuberaa – $1.75 million

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News. 

