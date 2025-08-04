Hannaha Hall says playing Tiffany in ‘The Chi’ taught her how to have ‘more grace’ for people

Sandy Morris/ Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Season 7 of The Chi aired its finale Friday on Paramount+Premium. It marks seven full seasons of Hannaha Hall as Tiffany, a role she says taught her how to have “more grace” and “understanding of other people’s journeys”

Speaking to ABC Audio, Hannaha specifically recalls being upset when she learned in a previous season that her character would be in an open marriage, one of the moments it clicked that she was portraying a person outside of herself.

“I just remember having a moment where I said, ‘Hannaha, you know, you have to understand that Hannaha may not do this, but someone else may do it,'” she says. “Our job [as actors] is to basically take ourselves out of ourselves and put ourselves in another person’s shoes.”

As someone who naturally loves “to learn people’s journeys,” Hannaha notes acting is a cheat code to doing just that. “You’re learning from [the characters],” she says. “You’re understanding the decisions that they make and why they made them.”

While Hannaha has learned a lot from Tiff, she says she also learned from the other characters and their storylines.

She shares, “Our show does a great job of telling stories from different walks of life.” 

All seven seasons of The Chi are now on Paramount+Premium; the show’s been renewed for an eighth season.

Anne Hathaway shares first look at Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is giving fans a glimpse at her look for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress shared a photo of herself in costume as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel film to Instagram on Monday.

“Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2,” Hathaway captioned her post, which was collaborated on with 20th Century Studios.

In the photo, Hathaway smiles while leaning against a railing. She wears a matching black pinstriped vest and pants with pearls and a gold necklace.

Notably, Andy Sachs has said goodbye to her signature bangs in favor of a middle part with loose waves.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June. David Frankel directs the film from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. The pair both directed and wrote the original film.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has been cast as the husband of Streep’s iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

‘It’s gonna be a wild ride’: Shameik Moore joins cast of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’
Starz

Devout fans of the Power universe who have tuned into the long-running Starz series may have heard of the character name Breeze. But now, more than 10 years and a few spinoff shows later, Breeze is finally getting a face to match his infamous name.  

Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore will take on the role of Breeze, a drug kingpin from Jamaica, Queens, Starz announced Friday. He’s the newest addition to the season 5 cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third iteration in the Power series. The show chronicles the early years of Kanan Stark, a main character played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original show.  

“The Power Universe fans have been patiently anticipating this moment and I’m honored to step into the iconic role of Breeze,” Moore said. “I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze’s unique identity, and I can’t wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It’s gonna be a wild ride.”

“It was always my intention that Raising Kanan would run for five seasons, and … I’ve been able to tell the entirety of the story I set out to tell way back in 2019,” Sascha Penn, executive producer, writer and showrunner, said. “Having said that, with the table we’ve set in this season finale and the inevitable introduction of Breeze, there is still an exceptionally intense and action-packed season left for the viewers to experience.”

Moore will make his debut as Breeze during Friday night’s season 4 finale on Starz. 

James Van Der Beek cast in ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel, ‘Elle’
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek is joining the cast of the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel, Elle.

The Dawson’s Creek actor’s new role in the highly anticipated series was announced Thursday. According to Amazon, he will be playing the city’s new mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent, Dean Wilson.

Van Der Beek, 48, took to Instagram to share his excitement over the news.

“So, this is exciting… I’m going back to work for a bit,” he captioned a post. “Super excited to join this awesome cast in such a fun project.”

He added, “Almost as excited as my wife and girls are that I’m doing this.”

The new role comes months after Van Der Beek announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

He first shared his diagnosis on Instagram in November. Van Der Beek said at the time that he’d received the diagnosis in August 2023, adding that he was getting treatment and focusing on his health.

Van Der Beek will star in Elle alongside Lexi MinetreeJune Diane RaphaelTom Everett ScottGabrielle PolicanoJacob MoskovitzChandler Kinney and Zac Looker.

The upcoming prequel will follow Elle Woods (Minetree) in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film, according to a logline.

Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, is an executive producer.

Elle is slated to arrive on Prime Video next summer.

