Harmful toxin detected in Lake Erie weeks earlier than ever before, NOAA says
Arthur Gurmankin/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Levels of the harmful toxin microcystin have been detected in Lake Erie weeks earlier than usual, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Microcystin is a group of toxins produced by cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. They are the most common cyanobacterial toxins and can be found inside algal cells. They can also accumulate in common marine life, such as zooplankton, mussels, and fish.

At certain levels, microcystin toxins produced by certain types of freshwater blue-green algae can pose health risks to people and pets, NOAA said in a release on Friday. They primarily affect the liver but can impact the kidneys and reproductive systems as well, according to the EPA.

The presence of microcystin may also prompt additional treatment at public drinking water systems, according to NOAA.

Microcystin is detected every year at Lake Erie, but the early measurements of the toxin could impact recreation and drinking water as the summer months continue, according to NOAA. 

Water samples taken from western Lake Erie on April 28 by NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab (GLERL), is the earliest the toxin has been detected in Lake Erie.

The levels at which the toxin was detected — levels of 0.12 parts per billion of microcystin — are not high enough to trigger treatment measures at nearby drinking water facilities or prompt warnings against swimming or taking pets into the lake, said Reagan Errera, a research ecologist at GLERL in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

However, the early detection could pose problems later in the summer when concentrations are anticipated to rise to above advisory levels for drinking water — at 1.6 parts per billion — and recreation, at 8 parts per billion, according to NOAA.

Since 2008, toxin levels have exceeded advisory levels for drinking water and recreation in some areas of Lake Erie. Over the last seven years, researchers have seen the toxic period of the harmful algal bloom starting 10 days earlier, Errera said.

The lab begins routine monthly testing of Lake Erie in late April and increases the sampling frequency to weekly in June, according to NOAA. The sampling continues through October.

There are eight sites within that have historically seen harmful algal blooms, according to NOAA. The GLERL also tests five sites bi-weekly in Saginaw Bay in Lake Huron.

The testing involves taking samples by boat and testing for 19 water quality parameters, which include cyanobacteria toxins, according to NOAA.

“Early detection of toxins provides drinking water facilities, water managers, and the public more time to make informed decisions regarding the health risk associated with harmful algal bloom events,” Errera said.

It is unclear whether the toxin originated in Lake Erie or the nearby Maumee River, which runs from northeastern Indiana into northwestern Ohio and Lake Erie, according to NOAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump admin moves to withhold federal funds from Maine over trans athlete dispute
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Education said Friday that it will proceed with withholding federal funds from Maine after officials in the state refused to sign a Title IX resolution agreement that would bar transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports in the state.

The matter will also be deferred to the Department of Justice “for further enforcement action,” the department said in a statement.

The actions come after the state informed the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in a letter on Friday that the Maine Department of Education and the Maine Office of the Attorney General will not sign the resolution agreement.

“Nothing in Title IX or its implementing regulations prohibits schools from allowing transgender girls and women to participate on girls’ and women’s sports teams,” Maine Assistant Attorney General Sarah Forster stated in the letter. “Your letters to date do not cite a single case that so holds. To the contrary, various federal courts have held that Title IX and/or the Equal Protection Clause require schools to allow such participation.”

Federal officials last month said they found the Maine Department of Education in noncompliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order issued on Feb. 5 that bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

In a final warning letter sent to the state on March 31, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights gave the Maine Department of Education until April 11 to sign the resolution agreement before moving forward with the consequences for noncompliance.

The Department of Education said Friday it will now “initiate an administrative proceeding to adjudicate termination of MDOE’s federal K-12 education funding, including formula and discretionary grants,” as well as refer the case to the DOJ.

“The Department has given Maine every opportunity to come into compliance with Title IX, but the state’s leaders have stubbornly refused to do so, choosing instead to prioritize an extremist ideological agenda over their students’ safety, privacy, and dignity,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement on Friday. “The Maine Department of Education will now have to defend its discriminatory practices before a Department administrative law judge and in a federal court against the Justice Department.”

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills “would have done well to adhere to the wisdom embedded in the old idiom — be careful what you wish for. Now she will see the Trump Administration in court,” he added.

Mills previously told Trump she would see him in court over the matter at a White House event with a bipartisan group of governors in February.

As Trump discussed his executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports, he asked Mills directly, “Are you not going to comply with that?”

She responded that she would comply with state and federal laws.

“Well, I’m — we are the federal law,” Trump said, adding, “Well, you better do it. You better do it because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t.”

Mills responded: “See you in court.”

“Good,” Trump replied. “I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be an easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

After the White House gathering, Mills responded to Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding in a statement, saying, “If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides. The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President’s threats.”

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie, Alexandra Hutzler, and Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hiker and his daughter found dead after going missing on Mount Katahdin in Maine: Officials
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

(BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine) — A man and his daughter were found dead following an extensive, dayslong search after they went missing while attempting to hike to the summit of Mount Katahdin in Maine, officials said.

Tim Keiderling and Esther Keiderling, both of Ulster Park, New York, set out to hike the summit on Sunday, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

They were last seen Sunday morning on the Katahdin Tablelands heading toward the summit, which is the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail and located in Baxter State Park.

Baxter State Park rangers began searching for them Monday morning after their vehicle was still found parked at the trailhead in the day-use parking lot, park officials said.

The search on Katahdin expanded Tuesday to include the help of dozens of Maine game wardens, including the Maine Warden Service Search and Rescue team, and the Maine Warden Service K9 team. The Maine Forest Service and the Maine Army National Guard also responded as part of an aerial search.

The body of Tim Keiderling, 58, was found Tuesday afternoon, officials said. A Maine Warden Service K9 search team located him at approximately 2:24 p.m. on the Tablelands near the summit of Katahdin, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

The body of his 28-year-old daughter was found at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area of Katahdin’s Tableland between two known trails, officials said.

Additional details will be released later Wednesday after search crews return to the base area, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

“We understand that many of our social media followers share in our profound sadness for the family and friends of Tim and Esther Keiderling,” Baxter State Park said in a statement on Facebook. “We appreciate your support for their loved ones and the members of the search teams during this incredibly difficult time.”

Baxter State Park notes on its website that hiking Katahdin “is a very strenuous climb, no matter which trailhead you choose.” The average round-trip time for a Katahdin hike is eight to 12 hours, it said.

All Katahdin trailhead trails are currently closed until further notice, the park said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump administration says ‘top MS-13 national leader’ arrested
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. has arrested a top MS-13 gang member, according to a post on X by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“I’m proud to announce that early this morning our brave law enforcement officers conducted a successful operation that captured a top MS-13 national leader,” Bondi posted. “DOJ will not rest until we make America safe again.”

The photo shared on X by Bondi showed a major operation in northern Virginia with FBI officials, including Director Kash Patel, and dozens of officers.

At a press conference on site, Bondi, Patel and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin touted the arrest of a 24-year-old who was allegedly a top-3 MS-13 gang member.

Bondi touted the operation as a success, lauding the teamwork of the various agencies involved and said she personally witnessed the collaboration.

“America is safer today because of one of the top domestic terrorists in MS-13, he is off the streets,” she said. “This guy was living in a neighborhood right around you. No longer. Thanks to the great men and women of law enforcement, this task force that we have created is remarkable, using incredible technology that we will not discuss, to catch and apprehend these horrible, violent, worst of the worst criminals.”

Officials did not release the name of the individual they arrested.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House on Thursday morning it was a “big win” for Americans.

“This was a very violent individual who was picked up in a home with five children present,” she said. “So our communities are safer this morning, it’s a good day.”

President Donald Trump celebrated the arrest in a post on his social media platform, applaud his “border czar,” Tom Homan.

“Just captured a major leader of MS13. Tom HOMAN is a superstar!,” Trump wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.