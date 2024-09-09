Harris and Trump face major challenges, risks on Tuesday’s presidential debate stage
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will need to navigate the pitfall-filled debate of their political lives on Tuesday as each tries to persuade millions of voters and viewers that they’re the one best suited to be president.
Harris, whose wave of momentum has brought Democrats back to a neck-and-neck presidential race, will have to prosecute the case against Trump while also laying out how her agenda could help the country — particularly beleaguered middle- and working-class Americans.
Trump, meanwhile, has the task of casting his record on the economy and immigration as superior to Harris’ while avoiding distracting personal attacks on Harris.
The ABC News presidential debate will take place on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET and air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.
The showdown in Philadelphia is taking place months after the last debate ended President Joe Biden’s reelection bid, sending Harris rushing to stand up an eleventh-hour campaign and Trump scrambling to figure out how to negatively define a new opponent voters are less familiar with.
“I think there’s an outsized expectation of ‘gosh, the last guy dropped out, let’s watch it.’ So, I think that there’s a lot more at stake than normally I would ever say is at stake,” said Sean Spicer, Trump’s first White House press secretary.
“I’m not a huge believer that debates move the needle that much,” he added, “but I do think that because of the nontraditional nature of what’s happening right now, there’s going to be an outsized degree of attention.”
Democrats who spoke to ABC News said that Harris has two main goals: affirm to voters that she is ready to lead the country and the free world and to describe in more detail what policies she’d pursue as president.
Some Democratic sources said that voters could be concerned by Harris’ rapid ascension as the Democrats’ nominee and — unjustly, they said — her gender when thinking of the kind of president they’d feel comfortable with.
A strong debate performance could allay worries and cement the momentum she’s enjoyed to date.
“I think she has to answer the overarching question, which is, can she lead the country, and what type of president will President Harris be? People just want to be comfortable in that decision,” said Bakari Sellers, a prominent Harris ally. “I don’t want her to be timid at all. Just be yourself, be comfortable, answer questions and turn around and hammer him.”
Trump has sought to cast Harris as “dangerous” by painting her as a “California liberal” who was soft on crime and generally out of step, referencing her time as state attorney general and senator and relying on voters’ perceptions of the progressive bastion to fill in the blanks.
That’s something Harris could use the debate stage to push back on, possibly repeating parts of her stump speech in which she details her efforts as California attorney general combating transnational gangs operating across the southern border.
One source familiar with the Harris campaign’s thinking said the vice president should “clearly [stake] out where she stands on issues like the border and crime and [talk] about her record on those issues as a prosecutor and attorney general to demonstrate that the portrayals are misrepresenting her actual views on those issues.”
That defense will likely be complemented by an effort to highlight Harris’ economic policies, which she’s recently begun to roll out, to also address voter worries about inflation.
Harris has introduced plans to make it easier to buy a house and start a small business, while, in a nod to the business community, saying she’d also increase the capital gains tax by less than Biden has proposed.
“It’s an important opportunity for her to continue to lay out her economic vision, to demonstrate both through talking about her experience and her vision, that she will be a strong leader, as she has said, for all Americans,” one source close to Harris’ team said.
However, Harris is facing off against maybe the most unpredictable non-traditional figures in modern politics, and Trump is likely to throw in curveballs that could take the vice president off her talking points.
Trump has already launched a fusillade of personal attacks, including questioning Harris’ race and intelligence and highlighting vulgar suggestions about sexual acts.
So far, Harris has barely responded, casting the barbs as the “same old, tired playbook.”
Now, some allies would like to see her fight back.
“I think there is a mechanism whereby you stand up to bullies and you call it out for what it is and simply say that, ‘while the former president is using racism as political currency, I represent a new future, one where we don’t divide people and use such degrading terms to anyone,’ Sellers said. “I would look him dead in the eye and say, ‘former President Trump, we are better than you right now.'”
Others weren’t so sure.
“I would ignore what are likely to be rude, disrespectful behaviors from Trump, and stay focused on the substance, because by doing so, it will further highlight for people just how disgusting his behavior can be,” said the source close to Harris’ team.
Republicans, for their part, hope to avoid that scenario altogether.
GOP operatives who spoke to ABC News said Trump should focus on policy contrasts, boasting that he has the edge on issues like inflation and immigration and can try to pin her down on her policy reversals on things like fracking – while he himself searches for consistent stances on issues like abortion.
“He’s not going to have many other windows where Kamala Harris is going to be asked tough questions and tough follow up questions, and so he needs to keep his responses and very focused on her issue positions that have come out of her mouth and make her reconcile what she’s saying now with what she said in 2020,” said GOP strategist Brad Todd.
“When she says, ‘I’m not for banning fracking,’ then he needs to say, “so, you wrong before? What caused you to believe that your previous position was wrong? Or are you just worried about Pennsylvania'” Todd said, referencing the swing state’s economic reliance on the practice.
Trump has at times knocked leaned into that message, knocking her promises for “day one” by noting she’s already been in office for almost four years serving a president facing severe disapproval ratings when he dropped out of the race.
It’s unclear precisely how effective that tie could be — an ABC News/Washington Post poll last month showed that only 11% of voters said Harris had a great deal of influence over economic policy, and just 15% said the same of immigration policy. But Republicans urged Trump to hammer the connection.
“For him to be viewed as having a successful debate, he has to continue that assault,” said one former campaign aide in touch with Trump’s current team. “She’s the vice president United States seeking the second term of Joe Biden. We can make that case.”
Still, Trump has a proven penchant for veering off into unrelated attacks, whether it be against opponents or moderators — a strategy that has helped him on the stump but one that could backfire on Tuesday.
“If he takes the bait and makes some kind of one-off comment about her and calls her names, I think that’s going to be the story the next day,” Spicer said.
“He’s a field player and he’s an improviser, and that’s what’s made him effective as a communicator,” Todd added. “But this is a time for discipline.”
(CHICAGO) — Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the official Democratic presidential nominee during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
The night included a lively and upbeat roll call vote of delegates that featured a DJ, some celebrities and energetic speeches. Also, Harris, who campaigned in Milwaukee, thanked the crowd in a live-streamed message.
Second gentleman Doug Emoff talked about his long relationship with Harris and touted her vision for the country.
But the night’s biggest headline was the return of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama to the DNC stage. Both stressed what’s at stake in this election and pushed Americans to come together to bring the country to a better future.
Here’s how the news is developing:
Harris thanks Emhoff for speech in social media post
Harris posted a photo of her watching the second gentleman’s speech at the DNC Tuesday night.
“Love you, Dougie,” she wrote on the social media post.
‘Let’s get to work’ Obama says as he concludes speech
After more than 30 minutes on stage, Obama had a simple message for convention-goers.
“As much as any policy or program, I believe that’s what we yearn for, a return to an America where we work together and look out for each other,” Obama said.
“That is what this election is about,” he added. “And I believe that’s why, if we each do our part over the next 77 days, if we knock on doors, if we make phone calls, if we talk to our friends, if we listen to our neighbors, if we work like we’ve never worked before, if we hold firm to our convictions, we will elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States and Tim Walz as the next vice president of the United States.”
“So let’s get to work. God bless you, and God Bless the United States of America.”
Obama pays tribute to mother-in-law Marian Robinson
Turning personal, Obama spoke about the bond he had with Michelle Obama’s mother, who passed away earlier this year.
“One of the reasons Marian and I became so close was she reminded me of my grandmother, the woman who helped raise me as a child,” he said.
“They were strong, smart, resourceful women, full of common sense who, regardless of the barriers they encountered … In that sense, they both represented an entire generation of working people who, through war and depression, discrimination and limited opportunity, helped build this country,” he said.
Obama says ‘mutual respect’ must be part of party’s message
Obama said to build a true Democratic majority, they have to give grace to people who may not align with their political views.
“That sense of mutual respect has to be part of our message,” he said. “Our politics have become so polarized these days that all of us across the political spectrum seem so quick to assume the worst in others unless they agree with us on every single issue.”
“We start thinking that the only way to win is to scold and shame and out-yell the other side. And after a while, regular folks just tune out or they don’t bother to vote,” he continued. “Now that approach may work for the politicians who just want attention and thrive on division, but it won’t work for us to make progress on the things we care about, the things that really affect people’s lives.”
Obama later acknowledged those ideas “can feel pretty naive right now” but was adamant “the ties that bind us are still there.”
Obama touts progress on the Affordable Care Act
The former president took a moment to note the achievements of his signature policy achievement.
“I notice since it became popular, they don’t call it ‘Obamacare’ anymore,” he said, prompting laughter.
Obama went on to say Harris will continue to build on that progress.
“Kamala knows we can’t stop there, which is why she’ll keep working to limit out-of-pocket costs” he said.
‘I love this guy,’ Obama says of Tim Walz
Obama commended Harris for her vice presidential selection.
“Let me tell you something. I love this guy,” he said of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics. Born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, took care of his neighbors. He knows who he is and he knows what’s important.”
He said the Harris-Walz ticket is the embodiment of America’s story.
“A story that says we are all created equal, all of us endowed with certain inalienable rights, that everyone deserves a chance, that even when we don’t agree with each other, we can find a way to live with each other,” he said. “That’s Kamala’s vision. That’s Tim’s vision. That’s the Democratic Party’s vision.”
Obama says Trump’s political ‘act has gotten pretty stale’
Obama derided Trump’s campaign for trying to pit Americans against one another.
“Donald Trump wants us to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them, between the real Americans who of course support him and the outsiders who don’t,” he said. “And he wants you to think that you’ll be richer and safer, if you will just give him the power to put those other people back in their place.”
“It is one of the oldest tricks in politics from a guy whose act has, let’s face it, gotten pretty stale,” he continued. “We do not need four more years a bluster and bumbling and chaos. We have seen that movie before. And we all know that the sequel is usually worse.”
“America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”
Obama says Harris-Trump matchup will be a ‘fight’
“Now the torch as been passed,” Obama said, turning to Harris’ candidacy and her campaign against former President Donald Trump.
“Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in,” he added. “And make no mistake, it will be a fight.”
Obama went on to slam Trump as a “78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rose down his golden escalator.”
“As we gather here tonight, the people who will decide this election are asking a very simple question: Who will fight for me? Who’s thinking about my future, about my children’s future, about our future together?” he asked. “One thing is for certain, Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question.”
Obama takes a moment to reflect on Biden’s legacy
As Obama reminisced on accepting the party’s nomination 16 years ago, he spoke about choosing President Joe Biden to be his running mate.
“And looking back, I can say without question that my first big decision as your nominee turned out to be one of my best, and that was asking Joe Biden to serve by my side as vice president,” he said.
“Other than some common Irish blood, Joe and I come from different backgrounds,” he continued. “When we became brothers, and as we worked together for eight, sometimes pretty tough, years. What I came to admire most about Joe wasn’t just his smarts; his experience. It was his empathy, and his decency. And it’s hard earned resilience. His unshakable belief that everyone in this country deserves a fair shot. And over the last four years, those are the values America has needed most.”
Obama went on to praise Biden’s leadership as president and for putting the nation before his personal ambition by stepping aside.
“History will remember Joe Biden as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger,” Obama said. “And I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend.”
Barack Obama takes the stage, met with ‘Yes we can’ cheers
The former president received a warm welcome from the crowd in the United Center, who revived his iconic campaign slogan “Yes we can!”
“I’m feeling fired up!” Obama said. “I am feeling ready to go — even If I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama.”
Michelle Obama fires up crowd
Michelle Obama reminds everyone why she’s on of the Democratic Party’s most popular figures. She consistently polls as someone Democrats would like to see run for president — and this speech showed why.
-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod
Michelle Obama warns that election will be close
In her closing remarks, former first lady Michelle Obama warned that a handful of votes in select states would decide the election and pushed Americans to come out to the polls.
“So we need to vote in numbers that erase any doubt we need to overwhelm any effort to suppress us. Our fate is in our hands,” she said.
‘We cannot get a Goldilocks complex’: Michelle Obama
The former first lady warned that “we can not be our worst enemies” and not take things for granted in this election.
“We cannot get a Goldilocks complex about whether everything is just right,” Michelle Obama said to cheers.
“We cannot indulge our anxieties about whether this country will elect someone like Kamala instead of doing everything we can to get someone like Kamala elected,” she added.
Obama said she is confident that Harris would be a great leader but noted that there will be a lot of opponents who will put out lies about her.
“It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: Don’t just sit around and complain, do something,” she said. “So if they lie about her, and they will, we’ve got to do something.”
Michelle Obama takes jabs at Trump
The former first lady took several subtle and clear jabs at former President Donald Trump, contrasting his past scandals with Harris’ years of accomplishments.
“She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward we will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth,” she said.
“If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance,” she added.
Michelle Obama got more direct and noted that Trump “did everything in his power to try to make people fear us.”
“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” she said.
“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs?'” Obama asked to a cheering crowd.
“It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better,” she added.
Emhoff revives crowd
Emhoff sent the crowd into a tizzy after attendees had been lagging in energy.
The first gentleman told a story of his first date with Harris, prompting cheers when describing by an awkward voicemail he sent her.
-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod
Michelle Obama reflects on mom’s influence
Michelle Obama reflected on her mother’s memory and the values that she instilled in her from an early age.
“Kamala Harris and I built our lives on those same foundational values. Even though our mothers grew up an ocean apart, they shared the same belief in the promise of this country,” she said.
Obama continued to tout Harris’ skills, experience and temperament during her years of service.
“Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment,” she said. “She is one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency.”
Michelle Obama gets standing ovation; ‘America, hope is making a comeback’
The crowd at the United Center greeted former first lady Michelle Obama with a standing ovation as she took the stage as the penultimate speaker.
Michelle Obama said until recently she had mourned the “dimming” of hope felt in the country following the recent developments in the country and the loss of her mother.
However, she said she recently felt it spreading again.
“America, hope is making a comeback,” she said.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff re-introduces himself in personal speech
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff re-introduced himself to America in a personal, down-to-earth speech as Harris makes a historic bid for the White House that, if elected, would make him the first-ever first gentleman.
He said he grew up the son of two Brooklynites and had a “typical suburban childhood.”
“The guys I grew up with are still my best friends. The group chat is active every day — and it’s probably blowing up right now,” he said.
He said he worked at McDonald’s in high school when money was tight and worked full-time so he could afford to go to college part-time.
“Thanks to partial scholarships, student loans and a little help from my dad, I got myself through law school and got my first job as a lawyer — which is also where I met the guys in my fantasy football league,” he said. “A lot has changed in our lives since the early ’90s, but my team name is still Nirvana — yes, after the band.”
He said he loved working as a lawyer, became a dad to Cole and Ella, got a divorce and then “something unexpected happened” — he was set up on a blind date with Harris. He said Harris saved his first bumbling voicemail to her “and she makes me listen to it on every anniversary.”
On Harris, he said she “finds joy in pursuing justice.”
“She stands up to bullies — just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well — and hates when they’re treated unfairly. She believes this work requires a basic curiosity in how people are doing. Her empathy is her strength.”
He talked about Harris coming to synagogue with him and making a “mean brisket for Passover.” He said Harris encouraged him as second gentleman to fight against antisemitism.
On their blended family, he said that Harris has “always been there for our children, and I know she’ll always be there for yours too.”
“Kamala is a joyful warrior,” he said. “It’s doing for her country what she has always done for the people she loves. Her passion will benefit all of us when she’s our president.”
This Thursday, as Harris accepts the party’s nomination for president, will be their 10th wedding anniversary, he noted.
“Kamala was exactly the right person for me at an important moment in my life. And at this moment in our nation’s history, she is exactly the right president,” he said.
Alsobrooks gets lengthy speaking slot
Democrats picked Alsobrooks to to give a lengthier speech than others — and it’s no coincidence.
Alsobrooks is running for Senate in Maryland, a race that was once considered sleepy. But with popular former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan as the GOP nominee, the race is more competitive, and Democrats are desperate to keep the seat of outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin in their column.
-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod
Republican mayor addresses DNC in primetime spot
John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, got a prime-time spot at the DNC, during which he stressed putting country over party, “as my hero, John McCain, taught us.”
“I have a confession to make. I’m a lifelong Republican. So, I feel a little out of place tonight. But I feel more at home here than in today’s Republican Party,” Giles said at the top of his remarks.
He said the Republican Party has devolved into “the cult of Donald Trump,” whom he said made a lot of lofty promises as president but “couldn’t deliver a thing.”
Biden and Harris, meanwhile, reached across the aisle delivered for his conservative community and “countless more across the country,” he said, while calling on Americans to “put country first” and elect Harris and Walz.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth gets personal about IVF journey
The future of reproductive rights was again a strong topic at the convention with several speakers discussing their personal struggles with having children or finding an abortion.
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, expressed anger at Trump, Vance and Republicans over their proposals to limit fertility options and ban abortions.
“I take it personally when a five-time draft-dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and freedoms in return — especially when it concerns my daughters,” she said.
Duckworth a veteran and double amputee, was candid about IVF treatments used to conceive her daughters.
“My struggle with infertility was more painful than any wound I earned on the battlefield,” she said.
The senator spoke directly to would-be parents and said she would fight any attempts to restrict reproductive rights.
“We’ll send a message to Trump: Stay out of our doctors’ offices — and out of the Oval Office, too,” she said.
Reproductive rights are a key voter issue that both Harris and Trump are working to speak to voters about as November approaches.
Angela Alsobrooks, who is taking on popular former Gov. Larry Hogan in Maryland’s Senate race, spoke about her friendship with Harris and how she looked up to her as a mentor.
Alsobrooks said when she ran for state’s attorney in 2009, she discovered Harris’ work as district attorney piloting a program to help low-level offenders get job training, GED help and more.
“After reading about this super-bad district attorney, I talked non-stop about her on the campaign trail,” she said. “Two days after I won the election, my phone rings. It’s Kamala Harris, calling to congratulate me and ask how she could help. She helped me bring Back on Track to Maryland. Crime went down, and economic growth went up. Back on Track is now a national model.”
Alsobrooks went on to tout Harris’ prosecutorial record against big banks, gangs and more.
“Kamala Harris knows how to keep criminals off the streets,” she said. “And come November, with our help, she’ll keep one out of the Oval Office.”
After her remarks, the crowd erupted in “Angela” chants.
Alsobrooks’ race against Hogan is a high-stakes where Maryland could alter which party has control in the Senate.
Crowd gets subdued after roll call
Following roaring and upbeat moments during the roll call, the mood at the United Center became more subdued as several speakers, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders and Govs. J.B. Pritzker and Michelle Lujan Grisham.
New Mexico governor focuses on health care
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham drew a contrast between Harris and Trump on health care.
“Donald Trump and JD Vance want to dismantle our health care system, repeal the Affordable Care Act, and eliminate protections for preexisting conditions. Either these guys don’t get it, or they don’t care,” she said. “You know who gets it? Kamala Harris gets it and she cares.”
Harris, she said, has fought to improve the health care system, including working to get Medicare the ability to negotiate lower drug prices. She said that Trump, meanwhile delivered “junk plans, higher premiums and abortion bans.”
If voters don’t think a second term would under Trump would be worse, “then I’ve got a box of Trump Steaks to sell you,” she said to laughs.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham drew a contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on health care.
New Mexico governor focuses on health care at the DNC
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham drew a contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on health care.
‘These guys aren’t just weird, they’re dangerous’: Pritzker
Pritzker repeated comments made by Democrats calling Trump and other Republicans “weird” over their rhetoric and actions.
He took the sentiment further citing instances when Black or brown-skinned Americans are “derided as a DEI hire for the sin of being successful while not white.”
“Let’s be clear, it’s not ‘woke’ that limits economic growth, it’s ‘weird,'” the governor said.
“These guys aren’t just weird, they’re dangerous,” Pritzker added.
The “weird” labeling of Republicans was first adopted by Walz and used widely as a tactic to label the party’s platforms and attacks.
Former AMEX CEO backs Harris on the economy — one of her biggest vulnerabilities
Kenneth Chenault, who led American Express for 17 years, voiced support for Harris’ economic platform.
“Kamala Harris’s vision for the economy serves us all. She has demonstrated throughout her career that she wants to serve all people, and wants all Americans to have the opportunity to work to achieve their own share of the American dream,” he said. “Our economy goes up and down. But the reason America is the strongest nation in the world is because of our commitment to something bigger than ourselves.”
His remarks come as polls show the economy is a weak point for Harris, who currently trails Trump on the issue. Trump leads Harris by 9 points, 46-37%, in trust to handle the economy, a recent ABC News survey found.
Pritzker fires back at Trump over Chicago comments
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took jabs at Trump over the former president’s frequent attacks about Chicago.
“To quote a great Chicagoan who won six world championships on these very grounds, ‘We take that personally,'” the governor said paraphrasing a viral Michael Jordan quote.
Pritzker touted the state’s economic policies that he said brought jobs and helped working-class residents, such as eliminating a grocery tax and investing in green jobs.
“More than anything, Democrats want economic policies that are kind, not cruel. But Trump chooses cruelty every time,” he said.
Pritzker is a rising star in the party who has tapped into his vast personal wealth to support Democratic causes. He was once among the list of Harris’ potential vice presidential picks.
Bernie Sanders lays out progressive agenda
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, highlighted some of the Biden-Harris accomplishments they made since coming to the White House in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, from expanding Medicaid to providing rent relief and mortgage relief to protecting union workers’ pensions.
“When the political will is there, government can effectively deliver for the people of our country,” he said. “We need to summon that will again — because too many of our fellow Americans are struggling every day to just get by — to put food on the table, pay the rent, and get the health care they need.”
“Bottom line: We need an economy that works for all of us, not just the greed of the billionaire class,” he said to applause.
He said, though, that more needs to be done and laid out a progressive agenda. At the top of that to-do list, he said, is to “get big money out of our political process.” He also called for the “disastrous Citizens United Supreme Court decision” to be overturned, increasing the minimum wage and more prescription drug cost cuts.
“I look forward to working with Kamala and Tim to pass this agenda,” he said. “And let us be clear. This is not a radical agenda. But, let me tell you what a radical agenda is. And that is Trump’s Project 2025. Giving more tax breaks to billionaires. Putting forth budgets to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Letting polluters destroy our planet. That is what is radical. And we won’t let it happen.”
He also called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the return of hostages, to applause from the crowd.
Sanders, who was slower to endorse Harris for the presidency, ran for president himself in 2016 and 2020.
Schumer makes case Democrats will keep the Senate
In his remarks, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Vice President Harris and said she will need a Democratic majority if she wins the presidency.
“She can’t do it alone,” he said.
Schumer predicted Democrats will perform well this November, calling back to the “red wave” prediction that didn’t materialize in 2022 and listing candidates he said are strong in closely-watched races in Montana, Arizona and Maryland.
“Ladies and gentlemen, my good friends at this convention: I am telling all of you now we’re going to hold the Senate again and we’re poised to pick up seats,” he said.
Schumer served alongside Harris in the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Vice President Harris and said she will need a Democratic majority if she wins the presidency.
Police break up protest outside Israeli consulate in Chicago
Behind Enemy Lines, a pro-Palestinian group, gathered early evening Tuesday in front of the Consulate of Israel in downtown Chicago.
Initially there was a small group of about 25 people, but the numbers grew within an hour — enough for police in riot gear to hold a formation to prevent the group from moving farther down the block.
Behind the police line stood a pro-Israel group of about 100 demonstrators holding flags. Both groups were aware of the other and, at one point, each pressed against the police line from both sides.
No clashes took place.
Around 8 p.m. local time, the Israel group started dispersing.
At least five people were seen being taken into custody. The police didn’t initially report any arrests.
Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was seen standing among the officers.
-ABC News’ Mark Guarino
Harris addresses Wisconsin crowd after roll call
Harris addressed the DNC crowd from a rally in Milwaukee and thanked the delegates for nominating her as the Democratic presidential nominee.
Harris spoke at the Fiserv Forum, where Trump accepted the nomination last month.
“This is a people powered campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward,” she said.
Read more about the Harris campaign’s decision to hold a rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin on the same night as the DNC here.
California delivers delegates to send Harris over the top in ceremonial roll call
California, Harris’ home state, delivered the delegates to send Harris over the top during the ceremonial roll call.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state is casting its 482 votes for Harris, whom he called a “bright star” whose star has gotten even brighter as she served as the state’s attorney general, a U.S. senator and now as vice president.
“Kamala Harris has always done the right thing, a champion for voting rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights,” Newsom said. “It’s time for us to do the right thing — and that is to elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States of America.”
Harris is already officially the nominee after the DNC held a virtual roll call earlier this month. Still, the symbolism, and the relationship between Newsom and Harris, is significant.
Democrats showing diverse coalition through roll call
Through the ceremonial roll call, showcasing delegates from all corners of the U.S., the Democratic party is “making it clear they are the party that represents the country,” White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.
“They are trying to make it clear that they are building a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition,” she said.
It’s a party in Chicago
Delegates are partying on the convention floor, with hot songs from artists from each state blaring as delegates are cast for Harris.
15,000 people at Harris rally, campaign says There are more than 15,000 people at the Harris rally in Milwaukee, which will broadcast into the DNC tonight, according to her campaign.
The crowd was going wild during Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks.
People are holding signs that say “Freedom” and some have brought their own handmade signs, including one that says “Choose joy.”
-ABC News’ Selina Wang
Protesters march outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago
A large group of pro-Palestinian protesters marched outside the Israeli Consulate in Chicago as the DNC roll call took place.
The exteriors were covered with barricades and several police officers were on hand.
There were no reports of arrests as of 8:45 p.m. ET.
-ABC News’ Ben Stein
A cameo-filled ceremonial roll call
The lively ceremonial roll call has so far featured some surprise cameos alongside more expected political leaders from their respective states.
Standing along the Indiana delegates was actor Sean Astin of “The Goonies” fame, while Louisiana native Wendell Pierce, an actor known for “The Wire,” joined his state’s delegates as they cast their votes for Harris.
The crowd was also treated to a surprise appearance by Lil Jon when Georgia delegates cast their votes.
Lil Jon makes appearance as Georgia delegates cast votes: ‘We’re not going back’
The crowd at the United Center was treated to a surprise appearance by Lil Jon when Georgia delegates cast their votes for Kamala Harris.
The rapper sang “Turn Down for What” to a roaring crowd, adding extra lines that repeated the theme: “We’re not going back.”
Harris’ Milwaukee rally asked to ‘bring the energy’ for DNC broadcast
At Harris’ rally in Milwaukee, the campaign announced in the arena that the vice president will be broadcast into the DNC and that they want the crowd here to “bring the energy.”
“I’m really going to need this energy when they broadcast this live, right?” said Jaliah Jefferson, Wisconsin deputy organizing director, Milwaukee. “VP Harris will be beamed into TVs all across the country.”
“So when it’s our moment, we need to get loud and leave no doubt that Wisconsin is going to send Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the White House,” she added.
Crowds have been waiting for hours to enter the Fiserv Forum — where the RNC was held last month. The arena is packed with people and it’s a party vibe. The music has been pumping loudly, people are dancing and waving their light-up wristbands. The bass in the music is so loud the floor is vibrating.
-ABC News’ Selina Wang and Will McDuffie
Harris’ stepson talks about how she became ‘Momala’
Kamala Harris’ stepson Cole Emhoff paid tribute to his father, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and how the vice president became part of their blended family, in a video posted on social media ahead of Emoff’s DNC speech tonight.
“In 2014, Kamala became Momala,” Cole Emhoff said. “She took over Sunday night dinners and taught Doug how to actually cook.”
Tonight, the Second Gentleman will be introduced by his son, Cole Emhoff, in a video tribute. In this excerpt of the video, Cole shares how Kamala became Momala to him and his sister, Ella. pic.twitter.com/tt2SvW6Vq2
“Our blended family wasn’t used to politics or the spotlight, but when Kamala became senator, we were all excited to step up — especially my dad,” Cole Emoff added. “Then, Kamala became vice president. It felt like Doug was a bit out of place on Capitol Hill. I thought: ‘What is my goofy dad doing here?'”
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow
DNC roll call commences
The roll call for the DNC has begun.
State delegates will go in alphabetical order, with a DJ playing music related to each state.
Josh Shapiro: Harris showing ‘real momentum’
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro told ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis in an interview from the DNC that he is seeing “incredible enthusiasm” for the Harris-Walz campaign on the ground.
“Kamala Harris is showing up in communities that are oftentimes ignored and left behind,” Shapiro said, adding that she’s sending a message to Pennsylvanians that she cares about them.
“I think as this race progresses, you’re going to continue to see real momentum on her part,” he said.
Trump friends — and foes — on the ground in Chicago
Spotted at the United Center snapping selfies was Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney who was a star witness in his New York hush money trial.
The Trump campaign, meanwhile, continued to hold its daily press conference this morning just three miles away from the DNC site to “remind folks what Donald Trump is running for.”
At the press conference, which focused on the issue of crime, Rep. Byron Donalds sought to counter Harris’ prosecutor persona by painting her as soft on crime and pointing to some of her previous statements — including her previous call to “redirect resources” from police.
Donalds also pushed a familiar line of attack against the Harris campaign — that they are lacking in enough policy positions and instead are focusing on “joy and vibes.”
ABC News asked the Florida Republican what type of messaging he is looking to see from Trump on the campaign trail this week amid tightening polls.
“I think this election is really a choice election, it’s a contrast election, even more so than some others. We have very stark differences with Kamala,” Donalds said, while pointing to the subjects of immigration, crime and foreign policy.
-ABC News’ Olivia Rubin
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters brings dozens of retired Teamsters on stage
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters appeared on stage with dozens of retired Teamsters to highlight Harris-Walz’s commitment to unions.
“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz grew up just like me. And I know, I know they will fight for all of us,” Peters said. “They will make it easier to raise our families and to retire with dignity. Just look at the record. As vice president, Kamala Harris helped pass legislation that finally, finally allowed Medicare to negotiate and lower the cost of prescription drugs.”
Ken Stribling, president of the National United Committee to Protect Pensions, also addressed the crowd, saying, “As president, I know Kamala Harris will have our backs. She will fight for our retirement, Social Security and Medicare.”
-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd
Former Trump official Stephanie Grisham speaks in favor of Harris
The DNC is highlighting several former supporters of former President Donald Trump this week, including everyday Americans who previously voted for him who are now backing Harris.
But Grisham, a former White House press secretary, is the first of several former Trump officials slated to speak at the convention. She described herself not only as a former supporter of Trump but as a “true believer” who has since changed her tune.
“He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth,” she said of Trump.
“When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing,” Grisham added. “It’s because, unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie. Now, here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat. And that’s because I love my country more than my party.”
Common performs: ‘Be fortunate, y’all, for Kamala Harris’
Rapper Common and gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds took to the stage.
Common changed up the lyrics to his song “Fortunate” for the DNC, rapping, “Be fortunate, y’all, for Kamala Harris.”
Jason Carter says Harris ‘carries my grandfather’s legacy’
Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, was the first speaker of the night.
“Kamala Harris carries my grandfather’s legacy,” he said. “She knows what is right and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not selfishness.”
Jimmy Carter, who is in hospice care and is nearing his 100th birthday in October, told his family he wants to make it to vote for Harris in November, Jason Carter said.
“Papa is holding on. He is hopeful, and though his body may be weak tonight, his spirit is as strong as ever,” Jason Carter said.
Patti LaBelle performs during in memoriam
Patti LaBelle, renowned as the “Godmother of Soul,” took to the stage to sing “You Are My Friend” while an in memoriam played behind her.
Those remembered included former first lady Rosalynn Carter and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Night 2 of the DNC kicks off
The second night of the DNC is officially underway in Chicago.
Tonight’s theme is “A bold vision for America’s future” and will feature a keynote address by former President Barack Obama.
The convention will also hold a ceremonial roll call for Harris, who became the official Democratic presidential nominee following a virtual roll call earlier this month.
Israeli American Council hosts ‘Hostage Square’ art exhibition just blocks from United Center
A group of Israeli and American artists showcased their work throughout the day Tuesday to draw attention to the more than 100 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.
The Israeli American Council (IAC), a nonprofit organization that advocates for the Israeli American community, held the pop-up exhibition it called “Hostage Square” in an empty lot about five blocks east of the United Center, where the DNC is being held through Thursday.
All the art was created in response to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, said Jeff Aeder, a Chicago-based real estate investor who put the exhibition together over the last four weeks.
The show “is a much more effective way at looking at a different narrative, opposed to two groups yelling at each other, to highlight the plight of the hostages and the trauma that has been felt by the Jewish world,” he said. “Art is a good way for people to tell these stories.”
Throughout the day Tuesday, about a thousand people visited the exhibition, according to Aeder, including Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the U.S., and families of several hostages.
Aeder said he is determining if the art will travel to different locations. He said he is realistic, knowing “it’s very hard” to summon change through artwork. But he hopes the exhibition is one of “a thousand different points of contact” with the public to create awareness about the plight of the hostages and their families.
“We need to continually do everything we can to bring attention to it, because we never know what’s going to touch somebody,” he said. “Being silent is not an option.”
-ABC News’ Mark Guarino
Bernie Sanders to discuss economy in prime-time speech
Sanders is slated to speak in the 9 p.m. ET hour tonight, and according to released excerpts of his speech, he will focus on the economy.
The independent senator worked with the Biden-Harris administration to achieve price negotiations with Medicare on commonly used prescription drugs. The administration announced last week that a deal was reached to lower the cost of 10 medications.
“When the political will is there, government can effectively deliver for the people of our country,” Sanders will say. “We need to summon that will again — because too many of our fellow Americans are struggling every day to just get by — to put food on the table, pay the rent, and get the health care they need.”
“These oligarchs tell us we shouldn’t tax the rich; we shouldn’t take on price gouging; we shouldn’t expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision; and we shouldn’t increase Social Security benefits for struggling seniors,” he’ll go on to say. “Well I’ve got some bad news for them. That is precisely what we are going to do, and we’re going to win this struggle because this is precisely what the American people want from their government.”
-ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks
Emhoff, Schumer, Sanders and more will speak tonight
Before the Obamas take the stage Tuesday, the DNC will feature speeches from second gentlemen Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to the convention’s schedule.
Maryland Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks will deliver the keynote remarks.
Remarks are also expected from former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, as well as Jason Carter and Jack Schlossberg, the grandsons of former Presidents Jimmy Carter and John F. Kennedy, respectively.
Rep. Frost on Gen Z’s excitement for Harris
Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress, spoke with ABC News Live anchor Kyra Phillips about the enthusiasm Gen Z has for Kamala Harris.
“Young people are excited about Kamala Harris and I think it’s for many different reasons,” he said. “No. 1, it’s her authenticity. She’s been going viral on TikTok, online, Twitter and a lot of it has to do with her as a human, her as a person, the things she loves, who she is, and the things she says.”
Frost added that young people like Harris because “they hear her message, and then they see themselves represented in her and what she’s fighting for and all the amazing people that we have here today.”
Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first member of Generation Z in Congress, talks about the importance of Kamala Harris and the role of young Americans in politics.
-ABC News’ Isabella Meneses
Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham to speak tonight
Stephanie Grisham, former President Trump’s third White House press secretary, will speak tonight at the DNC, ABC News can report.
Protesters interrupt Tim Walz’s women’s caucus remarks
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s remarks Tuesday to the women’s caucus at the DNC were interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.
Walz was recognizing the role women had in aiding him as governor, and was praising former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris before demonstrators started chanting, “Stop killing women in Gaza! Stop killing women in Gaza!”
They unfurled banners in the middle of the room as the audience tried to drown out their protest.
Walz briefly paused his remarks and looked at the protesters before continuing his speech, without acknowledging them.
The protesters were escorted out of the ballroom where they continued their calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for the end of arms transfers to Israel.
A delegate, who only identified herself as Michelle and a New York delegate, fiercely countered the protesters, accusing them of helping Donald Trump by protesting.
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow
10 arrests made during Monday’s DNC fencing breach
There were 10 arrests made during Monday’s fencing breach at the DNC, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how Chicago Police Department responded under those circumstances,” Snelling said. “We put on display the trainings and the preparation that we’ve been engaged in for over a year now. That being said, moving forward, we do expect to see, or protest or demonstrate tactics again. We’re up to the challenge.”
Snelling said there were 13 arrests total on Monday, which ranged from criminal trespass to battery on a police officer.
On reports that protesters were “assaulted” by police, the superintendent pushed back hard.
“Those police officers responded perfectly, and we got body cam footage to prove it. They were not hospitalized for injuries.”
-ABC News’ Luke Barr
Flashback: Obama calls Harris attractive
On Tuesday night, former President Barack Obama gives a highly anticipated speech in which he is expected to make a forceful case for electing Harris. It won’t be the first time that Obama spoke glowingly of Harris — in fact, he has gotten in trouble for it before. Back in 2013, he spoke at a fundraiser in California that Harris attended and said of the then-California attorney general, “She is brilliant and she is dedicated and she is tough, and she is exactly what you’d want in anybody who is administering the law, and making sure that everybody is getting a fair shake. She also happens to be by far the best-looking attorney general in the country.” The comment on Harris’s looks sparked a backlash for being sexist and inappropriate, and he apologized the next day.
—538’s Nathaniel Rakich
Obamas to share details of friendship, support for Harris
When former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama speak at the DNC on Tuesday, they will highlight their friendship with Harris that they say goes back 20 years, according to a source familiar.
The Obamas have been in regular touch with Harris over the years, providing counsel and being a sounding board, too, the source said. Over the last few months in particular, the Obamas have been in close contact with the vice president and supported her campaign in any way they are able, the source said.
Their remarks on Tuesday will turn the page from the Biden administration and focus on how Harris and Walz are the leaders the country needs right out, the source said.
The source highlighted how the Obamas have campaigned for Harris and worked to energize young voters.
-ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks
DNC will start half an hour earlier on Tuesday
The DNC will start its programming half an hour earlier than originally planned on Tuesday after Monday’s program had a delayed start that pushed President Joe Biden’s speech past prime time and cut short his farewell.
“We had so much energy and enthusiasm for our president, our ticket, from our speakers and the audience reaction that I recognize that did put us a little bit behind schedule, but we are working with — we made some real-time adjustments last night to ensure we could get to what the delegates and the viewers really came for, which, of course, is President Biden,” Alex Hornsbrook, the executive director of the convention, told reporters this morning.
“And we’re working with our speakers and making some other adjustments for this evening, including beginning at 5:30 to make sure that we stay on track for that tonight,” he added.
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow
Obamas to make prime-time speeches
The attention on Day 2 of the Democrats’ gathering shifts from celebrating President Joe Biden to prime-time speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. They’ll help pass the party torch to Kamala Harris.
The convention will also hold a ceremonial roll call to nominate Harris, which follows the party’s virtual process doing so earlier this month. Harris officially had the vast majority of delegate votes needed to secure her nomination when that process ended on Aug. 6.
It’s expected that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Harris’ home state delegation will cast the vote putting her over the top.
(CHICAGO) — After the excitement sparked by the Obamas Tuesday night, Democrats will try to keep to momentum going when vice presidential nominee Tim Walz headlines the third night of speakers.
He’ll be joined earlier by another former president — Bill Clinton — as well as Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg.
Here’s how the news is developing:
Walz tells Democrats to ‘leave it on the field’
“We got 76 days. That’s nothing. There’ll be time to sleep when you’re dead,” he said to cheers. “We’re gonna leave it all on the field. That’s how we’ll keep moving forward.”
Walz wants you to clip this message and send it to ‘undecided’ relatives
“I think we owe it to the American people to tell them exactly what she’d do as president before we ask them for their votes,” he said. “So here’s the part you clip and save and send to that undecided relatives.”
Walz continued, “If you’re a middle-class family or a family trying to get into the middle class, Kamala Harris is gonna cut your taxes. If you’re getting squeezed by the price of your prescription drugs, Kamala Harris is gonna take on Big Pharma. If you’re hoping to buy a home, Kamala Harris is gonna help make it more affordable. And no matter who you are, Kamala Harris is gonna stand up and fight for your freedom to live the life you want to lead.”
Walz turns his attention to ‘weird’ Trump and Vance
After focusing on his own biography, Walz turned to skewering Trump and Vance — and brought back the phrase that made him go viral during the veepstakes: “weird.”
“Here’s the thing. It’s an agenda that nobody asked for,” he said of the Trump-Vance platform. “It’s an agenda that serves nobody but the richest people and the most extreme voices in our country. An agenda that does nothing for our neighbors in need.”
“Is it weird? Absolutely,” he said. “But it’s also wrong.”
Walz touts record as governor
As governor, with the help of a narrow Democratic majority in the state legislature, Walz implemented a bevy of progressive policies including: universal school breakfast and lunch, state codification of abortion rights and gun control measures like universal background checks and red flag laws.
He discussed his personal connection to each issue in tonight’s speech, including his family’s IVF journey and being a hunter supportive of the Second Amendment but also a father who worries about guns in schools.
“That’s what this is all about,” he said. “The responsibility we have to our kids, to each other, and to the future we’re building together — a future in which everyone is free to build the kind of life they want. But not everyone feels the same sense of responsibility.”
Walz’s district wasn’t ‘deep red’
In his speech, Walz touted how he won his first election for Congress in a “deep red district.” While it’s true that the district had an entrenched Republican incumbent and he wasn’t given much of a chance at first, the district was actually pretty competitive under the surface. In the 2004 presidential election, George W. Bush carried it just 51% to 47%.
—538’s Nathaniel Rakich
Walz says ‘never underestimate’ a teacher
As he reflected on running for Congress in red district as a Democrat, Walz told the crowd: “Never underestimate a public school teacher.”
The line got a loud cheer from the audience.
Walz mentions military service
Walz served in the Army National Guard for 24 years but his characterization of his service over the years has garnered some controversy — and is the subject of criticism from his vice presidential rival JD Vance.
“I joined up two days after my 17th birthday and I proudly wore our country’s uniform for 24 years,” Walz said.
Read more about Walz and Vance’s military records here.
John Legend performs as DNC stretches past prime time for 3rd night in a row
Wednesday’s lineup at the DNC stretched passed the 11 p.m. mark in the East Coast with a performance by John Legend and Sheila E.
The pair performed a tribute to Prince, a Minnesota legend.
For the third night in a row, scheduled speakers and musicians went past 11 p.m., resulting in Wednesday’s headline speaker, Gov. Tim Walz, speaking closer to midnight.
‘MVP and coach’ heard at DNC
We’ve heard a few times in the United Center, which has seen some championships in its day, “MVP and Coach” — as in “Madame Vice President” and “Coach Tim Walz.”
-ABC News’ Rick Klein
Buttigieg slams Vance over childless comments, policies
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who jokingly noted, “you might recognize me from Fox News,” got cheers from the crowd when he criticized Sen. JD Vance.
Buttigieg, who like Vance is a veteran, particularly slammed the GOP vice presidential candidate over his previous comments against him and Harris for not having any children.
“You know, senator, when I was deployed to Afghanistan, I didn’t have kids. Some of the men and women who went outside the wire with me did not have kids. But let me tell you, our commitment to the future of this country was pretty damn physical,” he said.
Buttigieg goes after Vance
Buttigieg has delivered this convention’s first extended takedown of Vance. That’s a bit surprising considering Vance is a pretty easy target for them: His average net favorability rating (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating) is -10 points, which makes him the least popular of the four people on the presidential tickets.
—538’s Nathaniel Rakich
Pete Buttigieg references his many Fox News appearances
“Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say, I’m Pete Buttigieg and you might recognize me from Fox News,” he said as he introduced himself on stage.
Buttigieg frequently appears on the network to defend Biden-Harris policies.
Wes Moore touts Democratic leadership after bridge collapse
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore discussed how he, Harris and other leaders came together to respond to the March collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Moore talked about how several players came together to reopen the port in 11 weeks.
“We are a nation of patriots who serve when the mission is hard and who serve when the destination is uncertain,” he said.
‘Let us choose joy!’ Oprah says
At the end of fired-up remarks, Oprah told the crowd: “Let us choose truth, let us choose honor and let us choose joy!”
“Because that’s the best of America. But more than anything else, let us choose freedom. Why? Because that’s the best of America. We’re all Americans. And together, let’s all choose Kamala Harris.”
Oprah gives tribute to Tessie Provost Williams
Oprah gave tribute to Tessie Prevost Williams, who died earlier this year. Williams was one of four Black girls who helped integrate New Orleans public schools in 1960.
She then tied Williams to Harris, saying Williams “paved the way for another young girl who, nine years later, became part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkeley, California.”
Harris famously reflected on her experience as a child being bused to school each day. During a spar with President Biden on the debate stage on busing, Harris told him: “That little girl was me.”
Oprah takes indirect jabs at Trump and Vance
Oprah has not mentioned Trump by name, but appeared to reference the former president and his running mate JD Vance.
“America is an ongoing project,” she said. “It requires commitment. It requires being open to the hard work and the hard work of democracy, and every now and then, it requires standing up to life’s bullies.”
She then brought up Vance’s “childless cat lady” comments to cheers.
“Despite what some would have you think we are not so different from our neighbors,” she said. “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about a homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too.”
Oprah Winfrey backs Harris
“What we’re going to do is elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States,” she said after taking the stage.
The first time Oprah put her legacy brand behind a political candidate was Barack Obama in 2008.
“That was some epic fire,” she said of the Obamas speeches last night, taking inspiration from Michelle Obama’s call on the crowd to “do something!”
Oprah gets one of the biggest receptions of the night
Television star Oprah Winfrey got one of the biggest ovations of the night as the crowd shots to its feet when she walked on stage.
Amanda Gorman, Biden-Harris inauguration poet, reads poem on unity
Amanda Gorman, who gained national fame after reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden-Harris inauguration in 2021, read a new poem at the DNC that stressed unity.
She said everyone is there because “we believe in the American dream” but that is being tested.
“It falls to us to ensure that we do not fall, for a people that cannot stand together, cannot stand at all,” she said.
“We are one family, regardless of religion, class, or color, for what defines a patriot is not just our love of liberty, but our love for one another,” she continued.
“This is loud in our country’s call because while we all love freedom, it is love that frees us all,” she said to applause.
She ended her poem with, “Let us not just believe in the American dream, let us be worthy of it.”
Shapiro pushes ‘freedom’ message
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro continued with the Democrats’ message of freedom contending that they were the party of “real freedom” — to the cheers of the crowd.
“Kamala’s and Tim’s names may be on the ballot, but it’s your rights, it’s our rights and our future and our freedoms on the line,” he said.
Shapiro drew the line from the Revolutionary War to the Civil Rights movement as examples of how the country has come together to keep those freedoms, prompting chants of “USA” from the crowd.
“E pluribus unum — out of many, one — is not merely a motto from the past, but a direction for our future,” he said.
Shapiro was on the short list for Harris’ vice presidential picks before she selected Walz.
Tony West plays a critical role in Harris campaign
Tony West, Harris’ brother-in-law, also serves as a close adviser to her 2024 campaign. He’s been seen little on the trail but is now on stage talking about meeting Harris and their shared passion for criminal justice.
Harris’ nephews, niece: ‘Let’s win this thing’
Alexander Hudlin, Jasper Emhoff and Arden Emhoff, Harris’ nephews and niece, touted their aunt as someone who listened to their concerns and pushed them to never give up hope.
The three reciprocated that support.
“Most importantly, you’re a baller,” Alexander said.
“Let’s win this thing,” the three said together.
A night of torch-passing
There’s some torch-passing in tonight’s speaker lineup: from Clinton and Pelosi to Shapiro, Wes Moore, Pete Buttigieg and ending the night with Gov. Walz.
-ABC News’ Rick Klein
Pelosi does not mention Trump by name, mentions Jan. 6
Former House Speaker Nancy did not mention Trump by name during her speech, including when addressing Jan. 6.
“Never before had a president of the United States so brazenly assaulted the bedrock of our democracy, so gleefully embraced political violence, so willfully betrayed his oath of office,” she said. “Let us not forget who assaulted democracy on Jan. 6. He did! But let us not forget who saved democracy that day. We did.”
She said lawmakers returning to the Capitol that same night demonstrated that “American democracy prevailed” and called on voters now to “reject autocracy” and “choose democracy” by electing Harris and Walz.
Pelosi thanks Biden for his ‘patriotic vision of a fairer America’
After a warm welcome from the crowd, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her remarks thanking Biden for his “patriotic vision of a fairer America.”
“Millions of jobs. Stronger infrastructure. A Biden child tax credit. Rescuing union pensions. Honoring our veterans. Bold climate action. Lowering the costs of prescription drugs,” she said of the presidency’s accomplishments, calling it one of the most successful of modern times.
Pelosi said Harris is now “ready to take us to new heights.”
“Officially, she is a leader of strength, with wisdom and eloquence on policy — most recently demonstrated fighting for women’s right to choose. Politically, she is astute and strategic in winning difficult elections — quickly securing the nomination with dignity and grace and choosing Tim Walz as our vice president,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi at DNC after appearing to play a significant role in Biden’s exit
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is addressing the DNC after appearing to play a significant role in Biden’s exit from the top of the Democratic ticket.
Pelosi, who last month endorsed Harris to be the party’s nominee for president, did not publicly call on Biden to withdraw from the race. Instead, Pelosi, in a July 10 interview, declined to directly answer when asked if Biden had her support in his reelection bid after his ruinous debate performance.
At the time, Biden had already committed to running for reelection, writing in a statement congressional Democrats days earlier that he was “firmly committed” to staying in the race.
Her comments blunted any progress Biden was trying to make persuading congressional Democrats that he was up for the job. And Pelosi’s ambiguous public comments instead created space for rank-and-file Democrats to pressure the president to drop out.
-ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley, John Parkinson, Lauren Peller and Allison Pecorin
Clinton also warns Democrats not to get distracted as 2016 memories loom
Bill Clinton, like many of this week’s keynote speakers, is advising Democrats at the United Center and around the country not to get distracted or overconfident this election cycle.
Seemingly referencing the 2016 election, he said: “We’ve seen more than one election slip away from us when we thought it couldn’t happen. When people got distracted by phony issues.
“This is a brutal, tough business. I want you to be happy,” he continued. “One of the reasons that Vice President Harris is doing so well is that we’re all so happy. But you should never underestimate your adversary.”
‘Joy’ a key word of the night
Speakers at the DNC have mentioned the word “joy” more than two dozen times tonight.
The most recent reference came from Bill Clinton.
“Like Hakeem Jeffries, I too want an America that’s more joyful, more inclusive, more future focused,” he said. “Just think what a burden that’s been on us to get up day after day after day after day, buried in meaningless hot rhetoric, when there’s so many opportunities out there, so many problems that need to be solved.”
Clinton mocks Trump’s Hannibal Lecter comments
“President Obama once gave me the great honor of being the explainer-in-chief. Folks, I’ve thought about it and I don’t know what to say,” he said of Trump’s references to Hannibal Lecter on the campaign trail.
Clinton jokes about Harris and his love for McDonald’s
“When she was young, she worked at McDonald’s, and she greeted every person with that thousand-watt smile and said, ‘How can I help you?’ Now she’s at the pinnacle of power and she’s still asking, ‘How can I help you?'” he said of Harris.
“I’ll be so happy when she actually enters the White House as president, because she will break my record as the president who spent the most time at McDonald’s,” he said.
As president, Clinton often made stops at McDonald’s — something parodied on “SNL.”
Clinton, Trump, Bush all about the same age
With his quip about Trump’s age, Clinton reminds us of a historical oddity: He, Trump, and George W. Bush were all born within a few weeks of each other in summer 1946. Trump was born on June 14, Bush on July 6, and Clinton on Aug. 19.
—538’s Nathaniel Rakich
Clinton turns age issue onto Trump
Bill Clinton noted he turned 78 years old earlier this week and is the oldest person in his family.
“And I am still younger than Donald Trump,” he joked.
With Biden out of the race, Trump is now the oldest person seeking the White House.
Clinton is going off script
Clinton is going off script pretty considerably — not on the substance, but as if he’s making little edits in his head along the way.
Bill Clinton pointed out he’s younger than Donald Trump, who was born two months before him. Of course, he doesn’t mention that both are younger than Joe Biden.
-ABC News’ Rick Klein
Bill Clinton compares Biden to George Washington
Bill Clinton praised Biden for his work on a number of issues, but expressed thanks for his sacrifice in stepping aside.
“And then he did something that’s really hard for a politician to do: he voluntarily gave up political power,” he said. “And George Washington knew that and he did it, and he set the standard for us serving two terms before it was mandatory. It helped his legacy and it will enhance Joe Biden’s legacy.”
“It’s a stark contrast to what goes on in the other party,” Clinton said.
Bill Clinton says he’s ‘grateful’ to Republicans, independents at DNC
“After the last two days, aren’t you proud to be a Democrat?” he asked the crowd as he began his remarks.
“I’m very grateful to the Republicans and independents that have joined us and I hope they feel better about it now,” he said.
He also said he thought his wife, Hillary, gave a “great speech too.” Clinton spoke on Monday about how she believed Harris could break the “hardest glass ceiling.”
Jeffries says of Trump ‘bro, we broke up with you for a reason’
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got a huge laugh when took a jab at former President Donald Trump, calling him “an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away.”
“He has spent the last four years spinning the block, trying to get back into a relationship with the American people. Bro, we broke up with you for a reason,” he said to cheers.
Bill Clinton scrapped version of speech after watching 1st night of DNC: Sources
Former President Bill Clinton scrapped a version of his speech after the watching the first night of the convention, several people familiar with the speech told ABC News.
Clinton, who is speaking Wednesday night, revised his speech to make sure the “substance meets the moment” and wanted to strike a more “joyful” tone, after he was struck by the energy of the convention floor, one source said.
A senior adviser to Clinton told ABC News that “it was clear to him that, in the spirit of Mario Coumo, we needed more poetry, not prose.”
Cuomo gave the keynote address at the 1984 Democratic convention, saying, “We Democrats must unite so that the entire nation can unite, because surely the Republicans won’t bring this country together.”
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott and Katherine Faulders
Mindy Kaling hosts tonight
Actress Mindy Kaling is tonight’s celebrity host.
In 2019, she and Harris went viral for a video in which they prepared masala dosa, a South Indian dish.
In her introduction, Kaling referred to herself as “the woman who courageously outed Kamala Harris as Indian in an Instagram cooking video.”
Democrats lean on celebrities to energize crowd on Wednesday
Democrats have already brought out multiple celebrities Wednesday, including musical legend Stevie Wonder and comedian Kenan Thompson. The crowd roared each tome in surprise.
John Legend will also perform later.
Both parties have used celebrities, including wrestler Hulk Hogan at the Republican National Convention.
Kenan Thompson of ‘SNL’ lampoons ‘Project 2025’
Veteran “SNL’ actor Kenan Thompson performed a bit of a stump speech and variety skit at the DNC that poked fun at “Project 2025.”
Thompson brought the prop “Project 2025” book and talked with people across the country about how the conservative policies would harm them drawing boos and laughs from the crowd.
Vulnerable House Democrat attending DNC tonight to support Walz
Many vulnerable Democrats have skipped the convention in Chicago — but not Marcy Kaptur.
The Ohio Democrat, the longest-serving woman in congressional history, now represents a much redder seat after redistricting.
A spokesperson said she traveled to Chicago today to hear Walz — her former House colleague — in person after calling for Harris to choose a running mate from the heartland.
Her presence underscores how the new Harris ticket has reenergized Democrats and given even threatened members of the party hope that they can defend their seats in November and retake the House of Representatives.
They see Walz as one of their own: While he served in Congress, he was one of the few House Democrats to win reelection in a district that supported Donald Trump. (Democrats lost the seat when he ran for governor in 2018.)
-ABC News’ Rachel Scott and Benjamin Siegel
Democratic Senate candidates are avoiding the DNC
Kim is the third Democratic Senate candidate to address the DNC, after Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester. All three are running in safely Democratic states. By contrast, vulnerable Democratic senators like Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Jacky Rosen of Nevada are staying away.
—538’s Nathaniel Rakich
Stevie Wonder performs ‘Higher Ground’
“This year I prayed very hard for peace to come to our worlds nations, but also to each one of our hearts.” he said in remarks before his performance.
“Even though our hearts have been beaten and broken beyond prayer, I know the important action and now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win. Win the broken hearts. Win the disenchanted, when the angry spirit. Now is the time,” he said.
Congressman in viral Jan. 6 photo
New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim, who just spoke, was captured in a viral photo kneeling to clean up litter-lined floors of the U.S. Capitol after the insurrection.
“What I learned on January 6 is that all of us, all of our, are caretakers for our great republic,” Kim told the crowd.
Jan. 6 video riles crowd up
The video showing scenes from the Jan. 6 attack sparked chants of “lock him up,” which only subsided once Thompson took the stage.
The crowd has gotten very animated whenever the riot is brought up, often chanting for Trump’s imprisonment.
-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod
Former Capitol police officer attacked in Jan. 6 riot greeted with loud applause
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, a former Capitol police officer who was attacked by rioters on Jan. 6, is now taking the stage to loud applause
Gonell told ABC News a year after the insurrection that he was reminded of the attack on the U.S. Capitol every day.
“From the way I sleep, eating breakfast, making sure I don’t hurt myself putting my shirt on. The way I walk, the way I play with my son. The phone calls from the Justice Department, from the FBI, from the department, asking ‘do I recognize this individual?’… It hasn’t been easy,” Gonell told ABC News’ “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir in an interview that aired in January 2022.
Oprah Winfrey to speak at DNC tonight: Sources
Oprah Winfrey will be on stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, multiple sources familiar with the program confirmed to ABC News.
CNN first reported the development.
–ABC News’ Will Steakin and Katherine Faulders
Another Republican endorsement for Harris
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, another Republican endorsement for Harris scheduled during the DNC this week, said Trump is a “direct threat to democracy.”
“The only thing left to do is dump Trump,” he said, as the crowd chanted “dump Trump.”
Olivia Troye says being in Trump’s White House was ‘terrifying’ Olivia Troye, a former Trump White House National Security official, told the crowd that “being inside Trump’s White House was terrifying.”
“But what keeps me up at night is what will happen if he gets back here,” she continued.
She said she is proud to support Harris because they agree on the most important issue — “protecting our freedom.”
Immigration has been a weakness for Democrats this cycle
Democrats are trying to make progress with voters when it comes to immigration and border security.
A recent ABC News poll found Donald Trump retains the upper hand on the issue, keeping the race a closely contested one.
Trump leads Harris by 10 points in trust to handle the immigration situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, though he had led by 14 points in July.
At the DNC, speakers are bashing Trump for encouraging congressional Republicans to kill the bipartisan border deal negotiated earlier this year.
“He is a self-serving man,” Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, Texas, just said on stage. “Just like when he killed the border bill, he just made our jobs harder.”
Former Trump official touts Harris support
Olivia Troye, a former Trump White House National Security official, is on stage — one of several Republicans scheduled to speak during the DNC this week.
Booker once had his own presidential ambitions
In 2020, the New Jersey senator mounted a campaign for the Democratic nomination after decades on the rise within the party.
The theme of his campaign was unity and love. His optimistic messaging was on display again tonight as he spoke.
“We’re not going to lose our faith,” he said. “Look, I want everybody in here to let us all say it together: I believe in America.”
The crowd repeated the phrase back to him.
Trump not serious about the border: Texas congresswoman
As the programming shifts to border security, Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar said that former President Donald Trump and his imitators see the border as a “political opportunity to exploit instead of an issue to address.”
“They are not serious people. You know who is serious? Kamala Harris,” she said, talking about Harris’ visit to El Paso engaging with stakeholders.
“She recognized that the situation at the border is complicated — as filled with challenges as it is with opportunities,” Escobar said.
Maren Morris said she split with country music over Trump-era culture
Maren Morris is now performing at the DNC.
The singer had a public break with the country music industry last year over what she said was its inability to tackle racism and misogyny.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said the Trump-era exacerbated those issues.
“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display,” she said. “It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music.”
Israeli American hostage’s parents push for cease-fire deal, send message to son
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, told the crowd, many whom wore “bring them home bracelets,” that they are pushing for a cease-fire and the safe return of the hostages.
“The time is now,” he said.
Many in the crowd were in tears.
Goldberg ended the speech with a message to her son.
Michigan AG Nessel: ‘You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand’
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had a message for Republicans and the Supreme Court tonight: “You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand.”
“And I’m retaining a lot of water, so good luck with that,” she added.
Taking an apparent jab at Trump, Nessel said: “Kamala knows you go from the courthouse to the White House, not the other way around.”
Crowd chants ‘bring them home’ as parents of Israeli hostage address crowd
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin — one of the Israeli-American hostages, got emotional as they took the stage to a huge ovation.
“Bring them home,” the crowd chanted.
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the American-Israeli hostages, got emotional as they took the stage to a huge ovation.
Harris and Walz are ‘listening’ to calls for cease-fire, Ellison says
To those calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and “an end to the loss of innocent lives in Gaza” and to bring the hostages home, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had a message.
“They’re listening, friends. They agree with us,” he said.
“They listen, they care, and everyone is included in their circle of compassion,” he told the crowd.
The comments come as pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been protesting outside the DNC this week to put pressure on Harris’ campaign for a cease-fire.
Ellison cashes in progressive capital for Harris
Ellison was one of the few Muslims to serve in the House before becoming Minnesota attorney general and was one of the chamber’s most vocal progressives. He’s likely one of the few Democrats with cache within the party who also has appeal to the pro-Palestinian protesters outside, making him a potent messenger for Harris on this issue.
Trump’s tried to distance himself from Project 2025. DNC not making it easy
The controversial conservative policy blueprint has become a flashpoint in the 2024 election.
As a result, Trump has tried to put space between his 2024 campaign and the project, despite some of his close advisers and former administration officials being involved in its creation.
“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump has claimed on social media. “I have no idea who is behind it.”
Democrats, however, are intent on tying the policy wishlist to Trump. Speakers this week have decried its proposals on everything from reproductive rights and health care to agency regulation.
Minnesota AG plans to address DNC protesters Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, now taking the stage, indicated to ABC News earlier Wednesday that he would address the Gaza crisis directly — and protesters who have raised their voices at the DNC — during his speech.
“I don’t know how much disagreement there is. I think we all want to see the violence stop and civilians have safety and security, and to see Gaza restored. I think there’s general agreement on that,” he said.
‘Swiftie’ Gov. Jared Polis calls out Project 2025
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought back the Project 2025 prop book and continued the theme of slamming its conservative policy proposals.
Polis, a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” cited one of the pop star’s famous lyrics in denouncing the ideology.
“These Project 2025 people like Trump and Vance are not just weird, they’re dangerous. They want to take us backwards. But we aren’t going back. Like ever, ever, ever,” he said to applause.
Booker jabs at Project 2025 as ‘Project 1825’
Sen. Cory Booker continued to criticize Project 2025 with a bit on how Democrats believe it will take the country backward.
“No matter where you live, so-called blue states or red states, if Donald Trump has his way, he’s going to push through their extreme agenda Project 1825,” Booker said.
“I mean, I’m sorry. I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I roll that back. I got that wrong. Project 1925. Oh, I’m sorry, I’m sorry. Project 2025. That poisonous agenda where every single state will be in a state of crisis.”
Abortion access advocates warn dangers of Trump-Vance policies
A few speakers who lead organizations focused on reproductive rights highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’ support of reproductive rights and abortion access, saying that a Donald Trump and JD Vance administration would roll back access to abortion.
Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, spoke about South Carolina and Florida’s six-week ban on abortion and how it impacted a Planned Parenthood patient in Georgia, who tried to go to those states because Georgia also bans abortion after six weeks.
“I’m here to tell you, in no way are Donald J. Trump and JD Vance more qualified than doctors and women to make these decisions. We decide. We trust women. We trust doctors. And we trust Kamala Harris,” she said.
-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim
Campaign co-chair on DNC goals
Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, the co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign, is now on stage.
She told ABC News earlier this week that the campaign wanted to focus on how Harris and Walz will uplift the middle class during the convention.
Speakers highlight impact of bipartisan infrastructure law
Local officials and workers are taking to the stage to speak about the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law on their communities.
The law is one of the signature policy achievements of the Biden-Harris administration. When it passed in the Senate, Vice President Harris was there to preside over the final vote.
Milwaukee Mayor Chevy Johnson made headlines for Trump remarks
Milwaukee Mayor Chevy Johnson has taken to the stage.
He made headlines in June after former President Donald Trump reportedly called Milwaukee “horrible” in a closed-door meeting weeks before the city hosted the Republican National Convention.
“Donald Trump was talking about things that he thinks are horrible. All of us lived through his presidency. So, right back at you, buddy,” Johnson said in response during a news conference at the time.
Asked at the time what he meant by the reported “horrible city” comment, Trump told Fox News he was referring to crime in Milwaukee and the 2020 election.
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval a history-making official
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has taken the stage. He is Cincinnati’s first Asian American mayor and, like Harris, has a parent who immigrated to the U.S. from India.
Tom Suozzi vows better immigration policy under Dems
New York Rep. Tom Suozzi, who flipped a Long Island seat this winter, reiterated his message on the campaign trail about the need to solve the nation’s migrant issue.
“To be a nation of immigrants is hard sometimes, too. You have to work for it,” he said.
Democrats jump on ‘freedom’ theme
The DNC marks a culmination of decades of Democratic efforts to take back patriotism after years of Republicans owning messaging around “freedom” and the American flag.
The word “freedom” is seemingly on the lips of every attendee and speaker — and the name of Beyoncé’s hit song and now-campaign anthem. Audience chants of “USA!” puncture speakers’ remarks as they wave signs saying the same. Camo hats bearing the names of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pockmark the crowd. And musician Jason Isbell performed the country hit song “Something More Than Free.”
Read more here about how Democrats have been running on this message, which has long been a staple in GOP messaging.
-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod
Project 2025 in focus again
Project 2025, a playbook of controversial policy proposals intended to guide the next conservative administration, has been invoked again during the DNC, this time regarding reproductive rights.
Jessica Mackler, president of EMILYs List, the nation’s largest resource for women in politics, called Project 2025 a “blueprint for banning abortion in all 50 states” that will give extremists “the power to monitor your pregnancy.”
“Make no mistake — the threat of Project 2025 is very real,” she told the crowd. “But so is our ability to stop it.”
Reproductive rights at the forefront
Day 3 of the DNC kicked off with a focus on reproductive rights — featuring a video of women talking about the importance of the issue this election and speeches so far by Mini Timmaraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All, and Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood.
Cory Booker pays tribute to Bill Pascrell
The New Jersey senator took a moment to reflect on Rep. Bill Pascrell, who died Wednesday at the age of 87. Pascrell served in Congress for 14 terms.
“Today while we’re heartbroken, we’re all people who can hold loss and joy in our hearts because we are sad for his loss but we celebrate his life,” Booker said. “Let’s give him a round of applause.”
Chicago police investigating DNC breakfast incident
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating an incident at a DNC breakfast Wednesday morning, according to ABC Chicago station WLS.
One victim was treated and released at the scene, police said.
The Fairmont Chicago hotel, the site of the incident, released a statement confirming that “a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning.” The hotel thanked law enforcement for its “swift response.”
-ABC News’ Ben Stein
Bill Clinton speech to be hopeful with jabs aimed at Trump: Source
Former President Clinton’s address at the DNC will be hopeful and aspirational, according to a source familiar with its contents.
The source also said it will include fiery, newsworthy jabs aimed at former President Donald Trump and will highlight the qualities that make for a responsible, qualified commander in chief in the nation’s highest office.
The speech is expected to highlight the striking differences in vision, experience and temperament between Harris and Trump, underscoring the vice president’s story and what her candidacy means for the nation.
-ABC News’ Gabrielle Abdul-Hakim
Night 3 of the DNC kicks off
The third night of the DNC is officially underway, with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker calling the convention to order.
The theme is “A fight for our freedoms” and will feature speeches from former President Bill Clinton and Walz, as he accepts the party’s nomination for vice president.
Wes Moore, rising party star, gets prime-time spot Conventions are also about parties identifying those they view as future leaders.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s coveted speaking spot tonight will not go unnoticed.
His team said this night is about the future, forward momentum, and he is grateful to be a part of that.
He knows Democrats need to show they are delivering actual results, and he thinks he has a story to tell there. A senior staffer to the governor told ABC News he will focus on the Key Bridge collapse and talk about what Biden and Harris did to support his state.
Moore also has a personal relationship with Walz, who reached out to him when he first won and has acted as a sounding board for the governor.
-ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks
The original ‘smoke-filled room’
As I reported on Monday, political conventions in Chicago have a long and storied history. And some of that history can still be found today.
At the 1920 Republican National Convention, the GOP couldn’t decide on a presidential candidate to save their life. After four rounds of balloting on June 11, no candidate had come close to clinching a majority of delegates. That night, a group of party leaders convened in Room 915 of the Blackstone Hotel and decided that Ohio Sen. Warren G. Harding would be an acceptable compromise choice. The following day, after a few more deadlocked votes, delegates decided to follow their lead and switched their votes to Harding, who won the nomination on the 10th ballot.
Those party leaders didn’t technically have the power to nominate Harding themselves, but a popular image soon emerged of Republican elites secretly pulling the strings to get their preferred candidate elected. As an AP reporter put it (probably exaggeratedly), “Harding of Ohio was chosen by a group of men in a smoke-filled room early today as Republican candidate for president.” The phrase “smoke-filled room” captured the public’s imagination and quickly became shorthand for when party leaders coordinate behind the scenes to anoint a candidate.
History buffs will be pleased to learn that the “smoke-filled room” still exists today! Although the room (along with the whole hotel) has been completely renovated, the original fireplace is still there, and the room is decorated with political paraphernalia. If you have the coin, you can even stay there yourself! When I visited on Monday, the room was vacant, but it was booked for Tuesday through Saturday. But it isn’t a political bigwig who’s staying there this week — it’s apparently a musician!
—538’s Nathaniel Rakich
John Legend to perform at DNC Wednesday night
Singer John Legend and percussionist Sheila E. will perform at the DNC Wednesday night. They were photographed in the United Center rehearsing ahead of the convention’s third night.
Vance says DNC ‘vibes’ are not reaching voters
In an interview on “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday morning, GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance said the DNC’s “vibes” weren’t working and reaching people, and suggested there is division within the Democratic Party.
“I don’t think it’s working very well, Ainsley, obviously, I’m not the target audience here, but when you have Barack Obama, the former democratic president of the United States, sitting there and making his big speech, and Kamala Harris is 90 miles away, I think it suggests that their party is not especially unified,” he said.
-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie
Video shows Harris reacting to roll call Tuesday night from backstage at rally
From backstage at her Milwaukee rally Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris watched California Gov. Gavin Newsom cast his state’s votes during Tuesday night’s ceremonial roll call.
“California, we proudly cast our 482 votes for the next president, Kamala Harris,” Newsom can be heard saying in the video, posted by the Harris campaign.
Harris appeared overcome with emotion watching the moment.
“Congratulations,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was standing next to Harris, told the vice president before exchanging a hug.
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow
Booker, Moore, Shapiro and more expected to speak Wednesday night
Sen. Cory Booker, and Govs. Wes Moore of Maryland and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania are expected to take the stage Wednesday night before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s Wednesday prime-time address, according to DNC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook.
Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye will also give remarks, Hornbrook told reporters.
-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd
Harris’ campaign has raised around $500M since becoming Democratic candidate: Source
Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has raised about $500 million since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, according to a source familiar.
New campaign disclosure filings once again show the Harris campaign and the DNC’s cash on hand advantage over the Trump campaign and the RNC following a major fundraising boost the Democrats saw after Vice President Kamala Harris took over the top of the Democratic ticket last month.
The Harris campaign and the DNC together raised $248 million in July, out-raising The Trump campaign and the RNC, which raised $78 million, disclosures show.
The Harris campaign and the DNC entered August with $285 million in cash on hand, compared to the Trump campaign and the RNC having $250 million in cash on hand entering August.
Harris and the DNC’s latest money advantage comes after Trump and the RNC showed fundraising prowess the past few months and quickly eclipsed the cash on hand edge that Biden and the DNC previously had going into the general election.
The latest filings only show partial figures released by the campaigns and the national party committees’ figures – with full figures from the joint fundraising committees scheduled to be released in October.
-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh
Tim Walz takes the convention stage
Amid lingering buzz generated by passionate speeches from Michelle and Barack Obama – vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be the keynote speaker tonight.
The man Kamala Harris calls “Coach” will likely stress what he calls the politics of “joy” while also taking swipes at Donald Trump.
The theme tonight is “A Fight for our Freedoms.”
Other notable speakers tonight include figures beloved by Democrats – former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
(WASHINGTON) — A virtual voting process kicks off on Thursday morning to formally designate Vice President Kamala Harris the official presidential nominee of the Democratic Party.
Harris was already deemed the presumptive nominee by the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday after she emerged from a process, laid out by the party’s Rules Committee, as the only qualified candidate.
The results of the virtual roll call — opening at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday — will be announced after 6 p.m. ET on Monday, which is the deadline for convention delegates to virtually submit votes. Delegates will get a secure ballot to cast a vote “on a rolling basis.”
Thus, Harris’ official nomination will come two weeks ahead of Democrats’ in-person convention starting in Chicago on Aug. 19.
The DNC initially decided in May to hold a virtual roll call because of uncertainty over deadlines to get on the ballot in Ohio. The state legislature eventually rectified the issue, but the DNC has argued that Republican lawmakers in Ohio are acting in bad faith and that the Democratic candidate needs to be nominated earlier than the convention to avoid legal issues. Ohio leaders have denied this allegation.
The virtual process is expected to mimic the nominating and voting that is held at the Democratic National Convention every four years, with a ceremonial roll call still slated to be held in-person in Chicago.
“Democratic delegates from across the nation made their voices heard, overwhelmingly backing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee,” a statement from DNC Chair Jamie Harrison and DNCC Chair Minyon Moore released on Tuesday night said.
“We move to this final stage of our nomination process with unprecedented momentum and unity across our party. We stand united in our mission to elect a Democratic nominee who has the experience, the wisdom, and the bold determination to lead our country, and we stand united in our mission to defeat Donald Trump once again … We look forward to celebrating together with all of our delegates in Chicago,” they added.
In order to have been qualified for the presidential nomination, candidates needed to submit a declaration of candidacy and to get 300 delegates to send in virtual signatures supporting them. That window to submit materials concluded on Tuesday.
Three other Democrats who are not Harris had indicated their interest to run for the top of the ticket: Robert C. “Robby” Wells, Jr., Gibran Nicholas and Ralph Robbie Hoffman.
The DNC said on Tuesday that these three individuals did not make the threshold of 300 delegate signatures to qualify for the ballot.
According to the party, “3,923 delegates from across the country petitioned to put Vice President Harris on the ballot for the Democratic nomination, and Vice President Harris secured the support of 99% of participating delegates, with 84% of total delegates submitting a signature during the petitioning phase.”
The process received more scrutiny after President Joe Biden’s debate performance in late June, which sparked a contentious debate within the party over if he should continue running for president and accusations that the virtual roll call process would shuttle him to the nomination regardless. (The DNC at the time emphasized that the process had been greenlit before the debate.)
Once Biden stepped out of the race and endorsed Harris, the debate around the virtual roll call mostly receded, although some still called for a less complicated nominating process. It took only about two days into her new candidacy for Harris to secure enough non-binding commitments from delegates around the country who said that they’d vote for her to assure she’d clinch the nomination.
“I don’t like doing a virtual roll call vote on principle, but I understand the need for one this year,” Will Thompson, a delegate from North Dakota who has said he is supporting Harris, told ABC News.
He hopes future party conventions could be scheduled earlier in order to not run into deadline and timing issues with getting on state ballots.
“I trust the security of the virtual roll call process, but as someone who was unable to go to the 2020 DNC in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was looking forward to doing everything in person this year … it won’t dampen my extremely high enthusiasm for the event and election writ large,” Thompson said.