Harris and Walz launch their 1st bus tour through western Pennsylvania

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — Just a day away from the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz and their spouses, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz, will kick off their “On the Road to Chicago” bus tour in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. It will be the first time all four hit the trail together.

Sunday’s tour is set to launch from Pittsburgh with multiple stops in Beaver and Allegheny counties located in western Pennsylvania. The campaign hopes to “meet voters where they are in community settings.” The stops will range from canvass kick-offs to local retail stops.

The stops will be right after former President Donald Trump’s Saturday rally in Wilkes-Barre located in the northeastern region. The former president will also be stopping in York on Monday and his vice presidential pick, JD Vance, will deliver remarks in Philadelphia on the same day as well.

Harris’ campaign is looking to make inroads in the heavily conservative Beaver county where she will highlight labor unions while Trump is looking to appeal to the blue collar voters in Wilkes-Barre which is not too far from President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

At his rally, Trump claimed that Harris’ economic policies would be the “death of Pennsylvania,” a state that has heavy ties in the energy and steel industries.

“We’re going to get your energy prices down by 50% the Kamala presidency will mean death for Pennsylvania energy. Remember that it’ll mean death of Pennsylvania,” said Trump.

The dueling events highlight how critical the state is in reaching the coveted 270 electoral votes needed to win November’s election. The state, which not only holds significance to Biden but for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden as well, was a regular stomping ground for the president. He made 9 stops this year before leaving the ticket. This will be both Harris’ and Trump’s 8th visit to the state this year.

Trump won Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes in 2016, but Biden was able to reclaim the state along with two other Rust Belt states, Wisconsin and Michigan, by a narrow margin of just over 1% in 2020.

The momentum Harris has seen since Biden stepped down has injected a much-needed enthusiasm into the campaign that has helped to give the candidate a bump in swing state polling. Currently Harris is polling nearly two points ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, according to 538’s average.

The Harris-Walz campaign is betting on the heavy investments they’ve made in the state to keep their edge. The campaign has nearly 300 staffers across 36 offices in the Keystone State. On Saturday they announced a $370 million ad investment with a promise of twice of the investment in TV in Pennsylvania than made in 2020.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Labor unions unite behind Kamala Harris but concern emerges about potential VP pick Mark Kelly
Labor unions unite behind Kamala Harris but concern emerges about potential VP pick Mark Kelly
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris has received a flurry of endorsements from many of the nation’s largest labor unions since she announced her candidacy for president.

Concern has emerged within the labor movement, however, over the potential selection of Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., as a running mate because he has not signed onto a key piece of labor reform legislation.

Current and former union officials told ABC News that the possible selection of Kelly sounds alarm bells due to his unwillingness to back the PRO Act, legislation that would ease the path toward forming unions and winning labor contracts. Some officials outright oppose the pick, while others say the policy position should be part of a wider assessment of Kelly.

At least one labor leader who backs Harris said Kelly’s position on the measure should not reflect on his support toward labor or deter his selection as vice president.

Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro are the two leading candidates for the nod as vice president on a Harris-led ticket, a senior administration official told ABC News on Tuesday. Harris is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after receiving more than half of the party’s delegates.

“Why would the Democrats even consider a senator for the vice presidency if the senator doesn’t support the PRO Act?” John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union and an ally of President Joe Biden, told ABC News. “It’s the most important piece of national legislation workers have right now.”

The Transport Workers Union is an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, a 12.5 million member union federation that endorsed Harris on Monday. Samuelson, who said he did not attend the meeting at which the AFL-CIO endorsed Harris, will not decide on his union’s endorsement of Harris until after she selects her vice presidential nominee.

Kelly, who took office in 2020, has declined to sign onto the PRO Act throughout his tenure. The latest version of the bill, known as the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act, boasts the support of 48 of the 51 U.S. Senators who caucus with Democrats.

Richard Bensinger, former organizing director at the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest labor organization, said in a post on X that he opposes Kelly due to his position on the PRO Act.

“Only 3 Democrats refused to sign on to the Pro Act, one of whom was Mark Kelly,” Bensinger said on Sunday, after Harris announced her candidacy. “The right to organize unions is the most important thing to labor so that’s a hard no.”

In a statement, Kelly’s office said the Arizona senator has robustly backed labor.

“Senator Kelly is the son of two union police officers and has been a strong supporter of workers throughout his time in the Senate,” Kelly spokesperson Jacob Peters told ABC News.

Peters pointed ABC News to a statement Kelly made to the Huffington Post in 2021 in which he said he supports “the overall goals” of the legislation while acknowledging that he had “some concerns.”

In 2022, Kelly’s Senate campaign was endorsed by the Arizona AFL-CIO and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, among other unions.

At least one labor leader whose union endorsed Harris told ABC News that the position taken by Kelly on the PRO Act should not reflect negatively on his perceived support for labor or deter Harris from selecting him for vice president.

The legislation has stood well short of passage in both chambers during Kelly’s tenure in office, the person said. In turn, the person added, Kelly has chosen to prioritize his standing among voters in the highly contested state that he represents. The labor leader requested that their name not be used due to the sensitivity surrounding the Harris campaign.

“I think that Kelly voted against the PRO Act when he felt his vote was not going to make a difference but might have been necessary in order to achieve labor’s bigger objective, which was to control the U.S. Senate,” the labor leader said.

“We don’t question his support for working people,” the labor leader added.

A union president who backs Harris, however, told ABC News they oppose the potential selection of Kelly on account of his position on the labor reform measure. The union president requested that their name not be used due to the sensitivity surrounding the Harris campaign.

“The Democrats cannot afford to have someone on the ticket who is identified as soft on labor,” the person said, referring to Kelly. “This is a huge problem.”

Larry Cohen, former president of the Communications Workers of America, said Kelly’s position on the PRO Act raises concern but the primary consideration in assessing his selection as vice president should be whether he helps the Democratic ticket win in November.

“I wouldn’t rule out Mark Kelly but he certainly wasn’t quick to support what I would call moderate labor reform in a democracy near the bottom in terms of workers’ rights,” Cohen told ABC News.

“I would tend to go back to the issue of the swing states. Who can move the needle?” Cohen added, noting Arizona is a battleground state. “The number one goal is beating Trump.”

The AFL-CIO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the Service Employees International union, the nation’s largest private sector union, which endorsed Harris.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden tries to shift attention back to Trump after debate debacle, but some gaffes continue
Biden tries to shift attention back to Trump after debate debacle, but some gaffes continue
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Joe Biden attempts to rebound from his disastrous debate performance last week, he has spent the days since trying to steer attention back to former President Donald Trump’s record and rhetoric even while acknowledging his own shortcomings.

However, during some of those now heavily scrutinized appearances and radio interviews, he’s made gaffes similar to one in his debate performance — mistakes he’s been trying to avoid as questions have grown — even among some Democratic supporters — about his mental and physical fitness for office.

While not as visible to millions as what was described as vacant stares and lost trains of thought in the debate, they add to a list of previous incidents the White House has had to push back on: what some say was his appearing to freeze during a Juneteenth celebration and at a fundraiser with former President Barack Obama; his sometimes garbled public comments during the D-Day anniversary in France and his halting comments and appearances at the G7 summit.

In an interview with Philadelphia radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders that aired Thursday, Biden attacked Trump, claiming he “questioned the humanity of George Floyd, led the birther movement and accused the Central Park Five, they should be in jail.”

Biden spotlighted the stakes in the election and noted several times Trump’s comment that he wants to be a “dictator” on “day 1” of his second term. Trump later claimed he was joking.

“Not a joke, he means it,” Biden said.

But Biden at one point also claimed, “I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, first Black woman, to serve with a Black president.”

He also said, when speaking about discrimination against Catholics, that he was “the first president [who} got elected statewide in the state of Delaware” when he apparently meant he was the first Catholic elected to statewide office.

Biden brought up Trump again later Thursday — appearing to start to refer to him as “my former colleague” during the annual White House July 4th barbecue for military families, recounting his D-Day anniversary visit to Normandy and a cemetery he says Trump reportedly said was filled with “losers” and “suckers.”

“And by the way, you know, I was in that World War I cemetery in France and — the one that my — one of our col — the former president didn’t want to go and be up there,” Biden told them before taking a beat and saying, “I probably shouldn’t even say it. At any rate, we got to just remember who the hell we are. We are the United States of America.”

Biden then stopped using a teleprompter at a lectern and made off-the-cuff remarks to audience members, walking among them using a handheld microphone.

After someone in the crowd shouted, “keep up the fight,” he responded, “You’ve got me, man,” laughing. “I’m not going anywhere. All right? All right.”

Then, in an unclear transition, he said there’s “no congestion on the highways” and spoke about his staff efforts to get him to stop talking.

“One last thing, and I used to think when I was a senator, was there were always congestion on the highways. No congestion anymore. We go on the highway, there’s no congestion. And so what? The way they get me to stop talking, they’ll say, we just shut down all the roads, Mr. President, you’re gonna lose all the votes if you don’t get in,” he said. “If you don’t get anything, I’ll be back out. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I love you. Thank you. You. “

ABC News’ Will McDuffie, Cheyenne Haslett, Molly Nagle and Rachel Bade contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump asks judge to delay his classified docs case following Supreme Court immunity ruling
Trump asks judge to delay his classified docs case following Supreme Court immunity ruling
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision on presidential immunity, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Friday asked the judge overseeing his classified documents case to delay the proceedings and reconsider two motions to dismiss the case in light of this week’s immunity ruling.

Trump’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to pause all the proceedings in the documents case — other than a pending ruling regarding the special counsel’s request for a gag order — so that she can determine whether Trump’s alleged conduct in the case is “official or unofficial.”

In a blockbuster decision Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump is entitled to presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the Supreme Court’s ruling “guts the [special counsel’s] position that President Trump has ‘no immunity’ and further demonstrates the politically-motivated nature of their contention that the motion is ‘frivolous.'”

Defense lawyers wrote that they plan to file a separate motion about the implications of the immunity decision, including limits on evidence related to official acts that prosecutors could be precluded from using at trial.

Trump’s attorneys also asked to renew another motion claiming that special counsel Jack Smith was unconstitutionally appointed, and asked Cannon to delay the case until those motions are resolved.

“The Court should resolve the threshold questions identified in Trump relating to Presidential immunity and the Appointments Clause, as well as the related issues presented in the Appropriations Clause motion, prior to addressing the other numerous problems with this case,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

The move from Trump’s lawyers marks the second of the former president’s criminal cases to be likely impacted by the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity. Earlier this week, Trump’s lawyers asked a New York judge to throw out the former president’s conviction for falsifying business records by arguing the jury saw evidence that would have been protected by presidential immunity.

In Friday’s filing, Trump’s lawyers also emphasized a concurring decision from Justice Clarence Thomas that cast doubt on the legitimacy of Smith’s appointment — an argument that Cannon considered during a two-day hearing last month.

“If this unprecedented prosecution is to proceed, it must be conducted by someone duly authorized to do so by the American people,” Thomas wrote. “The lower courts should thus answer these essential questions concerning the Special Counsel’s appointment before proceeding.”

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back. Trump has denied all charges.

Lawyers for Smith and the former president are scheduled to return to Fort Pierce, Florida, on July 22 for a status conference in the documents case.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.