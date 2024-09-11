Harris campaign calls for second presidential debate, challenging Trump

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves at the end of an ABC News presidential debate with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) — Less than an hour after the ABC News presidential debate ended Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign called for another matchup, laying down a challenge to former President Donald Trump.

The campaign put out an email touting her performance at the debate and blasting Trump for his responses and demeanor.

The email ended with a direct question to the former president.

“Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris, or going backwards with Trump. That’s what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” the email stated.

Trump responded personally — in an unusual visit to the “spin room” with reporters afterward.

“They want another debate because they lost,” he said. “So, we’ll, you know, think about that.”

Trump later appeared less inclined to participate, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “I sort of think maybe I shouldn’t do it.”

“Well, I don’t know,” he said. “I have to think about it, but if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn’t do it. Why should I do another debate? She immediately said, ‘We want another.’ That’s, you know, what happens when you lose you immediately want to do a rematch.”

Still, he kept it open without shutting it down completely, saying “let’s see what happens.”

“I am not inclined to do it because I won the debate by a lot. But I think we let it settle in, and let’s see what happens,” Trump said.

After remaining noncommittal to a second debate with Harris, Trump once again said it was only because Harris felt like she lost the debate last night.

“When two fighters fight and one loses, the first thing they do is ask for a debate, or they asked for a fight. So in this case, the debate. So we had two people. They lost very badly. The first thing they did is ask for a debate, because that’s what when a fighter loses, he says, I want a rematch. I want a rematch,” he said.

“Look, I’ve been told I’m a good debater. I think it was one of my better debates, maybe my best debate,” touted Trump who then started criticizing aspects of the debate he felt were unfair.

A second presidential debate has not been announced.

The vice presidential candidates are scheduled to debate on Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

As she hits campaign trail, Harris expected to face tough questions in 1st promised sit-down interview
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to soon face her first post-convention test when she sits for a formal interview — something she told reporters this month she planned to do by the end of August, but has yet to announce.

With an absence of plans for any such sit-down, Republican critics have accused her of dodging the press.

“She refuses to do any interviews or press conferences, almost 30 days now, she has not done an interview,” former President Donald Trump said of Harris at a North Carolina event earlier this month. “You know why she hasn’t done an interview? Because she’s not smart. She’s not intelligent.”

His campaign has said Harris is trying to “duck and hide” from the news media, which is sure to sling several tough questions her way when she meets the press.

The lack of a media interview has yet to hurt Harris, whose poll number are outpacing those of President Joe Biden when he was atop the Democratic ticket, according to 538’s national polling average. As of Tuesday, Harris is polling ahead of Trump, 47.2% to 43.6%; when Biden left the race, he was polling at 40.2% compared to Trump’s 43.5%, according to 538’s polling average.

Harris has also stirred an enthusiasm from Democrats that had been absent most of the campaign cycle — and is riding a high following last week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Moreover, she chose a running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose rural background has helped the ticket craft a message Democrats have said they believe will make inroads with voters in conservative parts of the country.

All the while, Trump has seemed to abandon the discipline Republicans had lauded him for this summer. Recently, he has made false claims about the crowd size at a Harris rally and appeared to forget to mention a policy proposal he had been slated to unveil at an event in Michigan.

Democrats have cautioned that Harris has several hurdles to clear in the coming weeks.

One of those hurdles is the pending media interview, where Harris would likely have to defend the decisions of the Biden administration and specify some of her policy stances.

On Monday, Trump sought to spotlight Harris’ connection to the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, laying wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.

“Caused by Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world,” Trump claimed when he spoke to National Guardsmen at a Detroit event later Monday.

Harris is also likely to be pressed on how much she knew about Biden’s capacities prior to the June 27 debate. That night, she urged Americans to judge Biden not on the “90 minutes” on stage but the “three-and-a-half years of performance.”

Yet, that same debate performance set in motion a weekslong effort by top Democrats to nudge Biden from the race.

Few had a better understanding of what Biden was like behind the scenes than Harris, his No. 2, and an interviewer would likely challenge her about what she witnessed in private.

Harris would surely be asked about the war in Gaza. She said recently, “We need a cease-fire,” but is a member of an administration that has yet to help broker one.

The situation at the southern border would likely be another topic an interviewer would press Harris on. Republicans have linked her to an increase in unauthorized border crossings earlier in Biden’s term, misleadingly dubbing her the “border czar.”

An interviewer might also ask Harris to respond to the criticism of her recently unveiled economic plan, in which she called for an end to grocery “price-gouging,” prompting accusations by some Republicans that she wants “communist price controls.”

Harris travels this week to south Georgia, where she will embark on a bus tour and hold a rally in Savannah, Georgia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump to deliver remarks on economy as he campaigns in North Carolina
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024, in Bozeman, Montana. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks on the economy in North Carolina on Wednesday as the campaign works to recenter its campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The election’s coming up, and the people want to hear about the economy,” Trump said during an interview with Elon Musk on X Monday, directly blaming the Biden-Harris administration for the current state of the economy.

The economy has been one of the Trump campaign’s central election issues this cycle — the former president often spending a considerable amount of time discussing inflation, gas prices and the job market.

“I just ask this: Are you better off now, or were you better off when I was president?” Trump said Monday night as he was wrapping up his conversation with Musk.

Last week, Trump blamed the Biden-Harris administration for the recent stock market crash and called it a “Kamala crash” — making unfounded claims that the crash happened because people have “no confidence” in Harris, while experts pointed to concerns about the health of the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve’s long wait to cut interest rates as among key reasons for the crash.

Trump has also claimed that if Harris wins in November, there could be a “Great Depression” on par with that of 1929.

On the campaign trail, Trump, even as he rails against the economy under the Biden administration, has announced sparse details on specific economic policy proposals for his possible second administration, often offering his signature “Trump tax cuts,” “Trump tariffs” and “drill, baby, drill” — a boost for the oil and gas industry — as solutions to most economic problems.

In recent weeks, however, he has touted two new policies: a proposal to eliminate taxes on tip wages and Social Security for seniors.

While campaigning in Las Vegas in June, Trump made a direct appeal to Nevada’s hospitality industry workers by announcing that the tax cuts would be the “first thing in office” he would do.

Harris also recently advocated for the same policy, drawing criticisms from Trump and his allies who called her “Copy Cat Kamala.”

“Copy Cat Kamala Harris proved she has no plan or ideas of her own to fix the economic pain and suffering that she personally inflicted on the American people for the last four years,” the campaign said in a statement.

Harris is also expected to make her first major policy rollout this week since jumping into the race with an economic policy speech.

Harris’ speech will detail her plan to “lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price-gouging,” a campaign official said.

The two dueling policy speeches come as the economy remains a central focus in the race to the White House for both campaigns.

Trump’s speech on Wednesday may also offer a more focused approach to contrast his vision with Harris as supporters have cautioned Trump away from personal attacks against Harris.

Both candidates have room to improve their reliability on economic issues, according to a recent CNBC poll from August, in which 40% of poll respondents said they would be better off financially if Trump wins, 21% said if Harris wins, and 35% responded saying their financial situation would not really change.

Several Trump supporters suggest the recent rise in prices at the grocery store or gas station as a reason they’re behind the former president, and younger voters are also concerned about home buying despite the president’s lack of control of mortgage rates.

“At the end of the day, we have got a lot of work to do to turn this country around. We need to secure the borders. We need to fix inflation. We need to make house prices affordable again,” Dante Bernard, a Trump supporter attending Trump’s Atlanta rally this month, told ABC News. “Less insulting and talking about people’s race or identity and more policies 100%. Let’s focus on politics. Let’s stop the name-calling.”

“It’s all about freedom, small government, less taxes. $2 gas – does everyone remember when it was $2 gas? Remember $2 Trump?” said Dan Bawler, from Carson City, Nevada, praising Trump administration policies.

Democratic voters who spoke with ABC News also say they’re concerned about the economy.

“The economy for my children, my grandchildren — I want to see them flourish and do well in a healthy economy,” said James Allen, a Democratic voter from Roanoke, Virginia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harris in debate takes aim at Trump’s rallies, saying attendees leave early
Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris listens to former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak during an ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia, on Sept. 10, 2024. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) — Vice President Kamala Harris took aim at former President Donald Trump’s political rallies, calling into question both the content and the atmosphere. She said attendees often leave early “out of exhaustion and boredom.”

Harris during Tuesday night’s presidential debate said she was inviting voters to attend one of the former president’s rallies “because it’s a really interesting thing to watch.”

Trump during those rallies speaks about fictional characters, including Hannibal Lecter, and also about how “windmills cause cancer,” Harris said.

“And I will tell you the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you,” Harris said. “You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your, your desires.”

She added, “And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will.”

Trump and his team have often made a point of mentioning the size of his audiences, including the amount of people who attended his 2017 inauguration. Former President Barack Obama said at the Democratic National Convention last month that Trump had a “weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

Trump on Tuesday night returned in his next answer to the discussion Harris had started about the crowds at his rallies. He said attendees “don’t leave my rallies.”

“She said people start leaving. People don’t go to her rallies. There’s no reason to go,” Trump said. “And the people that do go, she’s busing them in and paying them to be there. And then showing them in a different light. So, she can’t talk about that.”

Trump said attendees go to his rallies because “they like what I say.”

As Trump spoke, Harris placed her hand under her chin.

“We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics,” Trump said. “That’s because people want to take their country back.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.