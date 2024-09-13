Harris campaign releasing new ad featuring her closing statement from ABC News debate
(NEW YORK) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is releasing a new ad on Friday featuring her closing statement from the ABC News debate when she called for unity and committed to serving all Americans.
The campaign said its live focus group of undecided battleground voters during Tuesday’s debate found those moments to be some of Harris’ strongest.
The news of the ad was first shared with ABC News.
Since the debate, the Harris team says it has been strategizing ways to capitalize on her momentum. The campaign says it has aimed to highlight moments from the debate that underscore the contrast with former President Donald Trump, as well as his answers they found most concerning — including what he said on abortion and Jan. 6, 2021, when an angry mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.
(CHICAGO) — Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been in office since 2023, having previously served as the state’s attorney general.
Before Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in July, sources told ABC News that Shapiro was a front-runner for the role.
At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Shapiro sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis on Tuesday to discuss Pennsylvania’s importance as a swing state, Republican nominee Donald Trump’s comments on her vice presidential selection and some of the comments critics have made about Harris.
ABC NEWS: The most pivotal state in all of this, deemed must-win for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, is Pennsylvania. And joining us now is a Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. Thank you so much governor, for joining us.
SHAPIRO: Great to be with you. Thanks
ABC NEWS: We just talked about how important your Keystone State is. Donald Trump was there over the weekend, Kamala Harris was there over the weekend. What’s it going to take for Pennsylvania voters in November?
SHAPIRO: Well it’s the ultimate swing state. And the last two presidential races have been settled by a point or less in a state of 13 million people. One race was settled by 44,000 votes, the next by 80,000 votes. So it’s razor thin. Here’s what I’m seeing on the ground though. Incredible enthusiasm for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. A real movement in the polls, and effectively a tied race. Right? A point or two here or there.
But importantly, Kamala Harris is showing up in communities that are oftentimes ignored and left behind, sending a message to Pennsylvanians. She cares about them. She’s focused on the economy. She’s focused on their communities. And I think as this race progresses, you’re going to continue to see real momentum on her part.
ABC NEWS: Former President Trump out on the campaign trail himself today. He has said that he’s been watching the DNC, at least the first night so far. And he told his supporters he watched last night quote “Amazement as they tried to pretend that everything was great. The crime was great, the border was great. There wasn’t a problem at all. No inflation, no nothing.” What do you think about his assessment, about what he’s hearing.
SHAPIRO: Well, great that Donald Trump is spending his time on the couch watching the DNC. Because if he’s watching, clearly he’s going to see an incredibly energetic, diverse group of not just speakers, but an incredible crowd here as well, talking about the issues that matter most to Pennsylvanians and all Americans.
Look, let’s not forget what life was like under Donald Trump. To put succinctly, it was more chaos, less jobs, and a whole lot less freedom when Donald Trump was in charge. And I’ll tell you what, we do not want to go back to that chaos. We do not want to go back to losing our freedoms. Think about on Donald Trump’s watch. Millions of women across this country lost the fundamental freedom to be able to make decisions over their own bodies, and he’s promising to restrict more of our freedoms going forward.
ABC NEWS: It is now day 30 of Kamala Harris’s race. Her website still does not have a policy page just yet. She hasn’t sat down for a sit down interview or done a press conference. There are those who say that as a result, she doesn’t want to, that she’s hiding from voter, that she doesn’t want to actually, confront her, her record. What do you say to that criticism?
SHAPIRO: Well, if it’s day 30, I take your word for it. It feels, by the way, sometimes, like it’s been 300 days and other times like it’s been three days. But, what I’ve seen is Kamala Harris out in the community, I think pretty much every day, making sure that she’s meeting voters where they are.
When she was in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, which for those who don’t follow Pennsylvania politics, is pretty rural county in southwestern Pennsylvania. She was there talking about economic issues, how she would lower costs for families. She was doing the same thing in North Carolina, I believe, if I’m not mistaken, the day or a couple of days before. So she’s out talking about these issues, making sure she’s meeting voters where they are and laying out her vision. I’m sure she’ll continue to do that over the next 30 days.
ABC NEWS: Of course, you made it to the final round of the VP selection, once again over the weekend when Donald Trump was in Pennsylvania. He said “They turned him down because he’s Jewish.” Your reaction to that?
SHAPIRO: Look, Donald Trump has absolutely no credibility to speak on that issue. He is someone who has injected consistently division into our politics, pitting one against another, separating people out and engaging in anti-Semitic tropes and other forms of hatred and bigotry during his time in office. Remember, this is the person who, when a mob was marching in Charlottesville carrying tiki torches, yelling “Jews will not replace us,” this is the same guy who said there are fine people on both sides. There were not fine people on both sides. I will not be lectured by Donald Trump, someone who is morally bankrupt.
What we need right now are leaders who speak and act with moral clarity. That’s what I try to do every day. That’s what Kamala Harris tries to do every day. And let me state very clearly, for the record, there is no role of anti-Semitism in the dialog I had with the vice president. Now there is anti-Semitism in our country. There is other forms of hatred and bigotry in our country. And what we need right now is leaders not to stoke divisions, but leaders to stand up and speak and act with moral clarity. I do that every day. Kamala Harris does that every day. And Donald Trump has yet to do that as the leader of this country or as a would-be leader of this country.
ABC NEWS: Back in 2019, when Kamala Harris was first running for president, she supported a ban on fracking. Now she doesn’t. That’s one policy issue that Republicans point to to say you can’t trust her. That obviously is an important issue in your state of Pennsylvania. How do you explain her shift there?
SHAPIRO: Well, I think she can explain why she’s taking that position. What I will say is that she’s listening to the good people of Pennsylvania. I’m an all of the above energy governor, I think that’s where a lot of people are in Pennsylvania. And that’s clearly where the vice president is. We understand in Pennsylvania that being all of the above on energy means job creation. It also means addressing climate change. You can walk and chew gum at the same time. You can do both. We are proving that in Pennsylvania. And Kamala Harris understands that.
ABC NEWS: You’ve obviously known Kamala Harris for more than 20 years. We’ve heard a lot about her as the politician, the prosecutor. You know her personally. Can you give us some kind of anecdote, something that you might be able to share that we don’t know about her?
SHAPIRO: You know, she’s fun. She’s interesting, and she genuinely cares about people. I think, sometimes you see folks on TV — obviously I mean this as no disrespect — and it’s hard to get to know them. It’s hard to kind of understand what really makes them tick. I think with Kamala Harris, people make her tick. Standing up and helping them, solving their problems, making their lives a little bit better. That’s what makes her tick.
So I’ve enjoyed — Lori [Shapiro] and I have enjoyed — getting to know her and Doug [Emhoff] over many years. They’re wonderful people. They’re caring people. They’re warm people. They just care about folks and they want to do right by them. I know she’s got this slogan in her campaign that comes from her days as a prosecutor “Kamala Harris for the people” She really is like that behind the scenes. She cares about people.
ABC NEWS: Gov. Josh Shapiro, thank you so much for your time. Really appreciate you coming on the show.
(WASHINGTON) — Project 2025, a 922-page playbook of controversial policy proposals intended to guide the next conservative administration, is gaining attention as the presidential election campaigns heat up.
Project 2025 has been authored by at least two dozen members of Donald Trump’s administration and allies, organized by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and is backed by more than 100 additional groups.
Democrats say the plan is a warning of what is to come under a second Trump term, while Trump has tried to distance himself from the policy proposals: “They are extreme, seriously extreme,” said Trump in a July 20 rally. “I don’t know anything about it. I don’t want to know anything about it.”
Project 2025 officials told ABC News that it does “not speak for any candidate or campaign.” However, Trump’s official campaign plan called Agenda47 aligns with several proposals in Project 2025.
So, what is in Project 2025?
Some of Project 2025’s goals
The project suggests disbanding federal agencies like the Department of Education — an idea Trump has supported — and the Department of Homeland Security. It recommends privatizing others, including the Transportation Security Agency, and would expand presidential control over the executive branch.
“The modern conservative president’s task is to limit, control and direct the executive branch on behalf of the American people,” the project reads in its first section titled, “Taking the Reins of Government.”
On health care, the project recommends withdrawing the abortion pill mifepristone from the market and stopping the drug from being mailed, eliminating mandated insurance coverage for the week-after pill, prohibit funding for patients traveling across state lines for reproductive health care and prohibit funding for health care centers that provide abortions.
Additionally, the project suggests that the Department of Health and Human Services should “maintain a biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family.”
On climate change, Project 2025 suggests cutting federal money for research and investment in renewable energy, and instead calls for the next president to “stop the war on oil and natural gas.”
The project aims to repeal and eliminate preventive climate change initiatives. The project calls for replacing carbon-reduction goals to instead increase the use of fossil fuel energy production and “energy security.”
This aligns with Trump’s official Agenda47, in which Trump said he plans to make America the “No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world.”
On economics, the proposals recommend cutting and restricting the use of food stamps and social welfare programs, creating more eligibility requirements for Medicaid, creating a two-rate individual tax system of 15% and 30%, reducing the corporate income tax rate, cutting rates for high-income investors and canceling federal student loan forgiveness programs.
On housing, the project recommends that it reverse several Biden administration policies, including the Housing Supply Fund, which states that it provides funding and low-income housing tax credits to “address market gaps, increase housing supply and help to stabilize housing prices over the long term … [and] remove barriers to affordable housing development.”
It also would remove Biden-backed programs aimed at addressing housing discrimination, including the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity program and affirmatively furthering fair housing.
Trump’s Agenda47 broadly calls for new home construction, tax incentives and cutting housing regulation.
On diversity, the project proposes eliminating several terms from “every federal rule, agency regulation, contract, grant, regulation, and piece of legislation that exists” including: “sexual orientation,” “gender,” “gender equality,” “gender awareness,” “gender-sensitive” “abortion,” “reproductive health,” “reproductive rights,” “diversity, equity, and inclusion” and more.
On immigration, the project advocates for immediately deporting unaccompanied children, increased funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, for the implementation of fees for asylum seekers and speedier processing at a premium price, pause funding for nongovernmental immigration groups and more.
Project 2025 also advocates for a “merit-based immigration system,” and urges the next president to get rid of the existing employment visa process, the family-based chain migration process and lottery systems, replacing it with a system “to award visas only to the best and brightest.”
In Trump’s Agenda47, he states he plans on carrying out “the largest deportation operation in American history” as well as reinstated Trump-era policies including increased focus on the border wall.
On education, the document calls for increased school choice and parental control over schools — limiting federal school accountability and encouraging every parent to direct their child’s share of public education funding “to choose a set of education options that meet their child’s unique needs” — which has been embraced by several conservative leaders through ESA programs.
It also bars public education employees from using a name or pronoun other than what is listed on a student’s birth certificate without a parent’s permission, and it would not require a school employee to use a name or pronoun for someone “that does not match a person’s biological sex if contrary to the employee’s or contractor’s religious or moral convictions.”
Trump similarly backs school choice policies, eliminating tenure for teachers, defund schools that “promote gender transition,” and plans to “promote love of country” in education.
He also states on his website that he plans to sue large private universities and “use that money to endow a new institution called the American Academy.”
Separately, the project recommends that pornography be “outlawed” and criminalize its distribution.
Is Trump tied to Project 2025?
While Trump has said that he doesn’t know anything about Project 2025, several of the former president’s current and former advisers and appointees have authored or supported the project.
They include:
Christopher Miller — who served as Acting Secretary of Defense and Special Assistant to the President under Trump — is credited with the project’s Department of Defense recommendations.
Ben Carson — who served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under Trump — is credited with the project’s (HUD) recommendations.
Brendan Carr — who was appointed to serve as a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — is credited with the project’s FCC recommendations.
Adam Candeub — who served under the Trump administration as Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Telecommunications and Information — is credited with the project’s Federal Trade Commission recommendations
Bernard L. McNamee — who was nominated to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by Trump — is credited with recommendations on the Department of Energy and Related Commissions.
Additionally, the RNC platform committee’s policy director, Russ Vough, authored a portion of the Project 2025 plan.
The RNC platform committee’s Deputy Policy Director Ed Martin is also president of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund, which is listed on the project’s advisory board.
Others connected to Trump, including Trump’s United Nations Commission on the Status of Women appointee Lisa Correnti, are listed among the contributors.
Some conservatives are distancing themselves from Project 2025, including former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who is requesting the removal of his organization, America First Legal, from the website’s list of advisory board members, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.
However, Trump’s official Agenda47 and the proposals uplifted by the Republican National Committee align in part with some of Project 2025’s goals.
President Joe Biden’s campaign has used Project 2025 in its efforts to motivate voters away from Trump.
“Project 2025 is the plan by Donald Trump’s MAGA Republican allies to give Trump more power over your daily life, gut democratic checks and balances, and consolidate power in the Oval Office if he wins,” Biden’s campaign states on its website.
ABC News’ Will Steakin and Soo Rin Kim contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s running mate Nicole Shanahan said this week that the pair are considering ending their independent campaign to endorse former President Donald Trump.
“So you know, there’s two options that we’re looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party,” Shanahan told the “Impact Theory” podcast. “But we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and you know, we walk away from that, and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision.”
In a statement to ABC News, Shanahan said such a move would “require a significant commitment by Trump to give Bobby true authority to execute,” though she did not explain what that would entail.
Shanahan’s comments were a shocking moment of candor about the independent campaign’s thinking in the final months of the presidential race.
As ABC News reported, Kennedy met with Trump last month during the Republican National Convention, where the men discussed potential roles Kennedy could play in a Trump White House, including Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Kennedy has run on a commitment to make America healthier, talking extensively about chronic disease and issues with the pharmaceutical industry, though he has espoused some debunked claims — for example, that vaccines and autism are linked — and is deeply skeptical of vaccines.
Kennedy has also sought a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Washington Post reported last week Kennedy sought a cabinet position in exchange for an endorsement.
Kennedy has played coy about his future in the race, saying recently he “would talk about my status in the race” if he felt another candidate was committed to focusing on the issues he cared about.
Until Shanahan’s remarks this week the campaign hadn’t been so transparent about the possibility Kennedy, who despite tanking poll numbers maintains a fervent base of supporters, would abandon his bid.
At one point in the interview with “Impact Theory,” Shanahan spoke about the campaign as though it was near its deathbed, using the past tense to describe its prospects.
“We wanted to win. We wanted a fair shot,” she said, lamenting the flood of money and lawsuits the Democratic Party has dedicated to removing Kennedy from the ballot in multiple states.
An Albany judge ordered this month that Kennedy be kept from the New York ballot over residency issues, though the candidate has appealed the ruling, and separate court cases are in session this week in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Her comments are unlikely to help an already struggling fundraising operation. Jeff Hays, who has helped raise money for the campaign and a pro-Kennedy super PAC, told ABC News on Tuesday, “That just absolutely killed fundraising.”
Hays was going to host a fundraiser next month for the PAC, American Values, in Utah, but he’s calling it off, he said.
Tony Lyons, American Values’ co-founder, told ABC News Hays was “overreacting,” claiming without explanation that Shanahan’s interview would actually help the group’s fundraising numbers.
“I’m sure there will be many more twists and turns,” he said. “There’s a lot more baseball to be played.”
On Twitter, Kennedy wrote, “As always, I am willing to talk with leaders of any political party to further the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign. These are: reversing the chronic disease epidemic, ending the war machine, cleaning corporate influence out of government and toxic pollution out of the environment, protecting freedom of speech, and ending politicization of enforcement agencies.”