Harris campaign’s surge in momentum puts Sun Belt back in play

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the White House, her pathway to the coveted 270 electoral votes has evolved now that she is the Democratic Party’s nominee — as she can potentially fare better than President Joe Biden in regions like the Sun Belt.

Biden’s decision to leave the 2024 race last month and Harris’ ascension to the top of the ticket has injected fresh enthusiasm into the contest — and the Harris campaign is looking to capitalize on that during a tour of battleground states this week with her newly minted running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, which includes stops in the Sun Belt states of Arizona on Friday and Nevada on Saturday.

The Sun Belt — which includes states in the South and West, ranging from Florida and Georgia through the Gulf states into California — contains several 2024 battleground states that both Harris and former President Donald Trump will target in their effort to win in November.

Biden’s campaign, focused on saving democracy and the threat Trump poses in the effort, struggled to capture the energy needed to mobilize voters in the Sun Belt states he narrowly won during the 2020 election — including Arizona and Georgia, experts told ABC News. Now Harris’ campaign is working to appeal to the coveted Sun Belt voters who could help her win the White House.

Broadening Harris’ base

Republican and Democratic strategists both agree that the momentum Harris has been able to garner has paved new lines in the Sun Belt that the campaign can now realistically cross.

Chuck Coughlin, a longtime Republican consultant in Arizona, said Harris can make inroads in Arizona where Biden was not able to.

“Harris seems to have grasped the ‘I’m looking forward, they’re looking backward’ narrative and Arizona is a forward-looking state,” said Coughlin, who is now registered as a “PND” or “Party Not Designated” after leaving the party in 2017.

Lorna Romero, an Arizona GOP strategist, told ABC News that the campaign’s “forward looking” messaging is what a lot of voters are looking for in a candidate. However, she said she thinks Harris will have to do a lot more if she wants to win over Republicans in the state that Biden narrowly won in 2020 by roughly 10,000 votes.

“I think Harris really needs to separate herself from the Biden administration because what Republicans have been doing has been pointing out the failures under Biden like the border,” Romero said of Arizona, a state where the immigration and border debate — a key voter issue in 2024 — has raged.

And Harris’ campaign is working to sway some of those Republican voters. In order to win the Sun Belt states, Harris will not only have to appeal to her base, but also woo moderate and Republican voters. The campaign has launched a grassroots organizing program nationwide to attract Republicans called “Republicans for Harris.”

No matter the party, issues such as immigration and the economy are top of mind for Arizona residents, according to Coughlin. But issues such as abortion have galvanized voters on both sides of the aisle to head to the polls.

In Arizona, abortion will appear on the ballot in November after an Arizona Supreme Court decision revived an 1864 near-total abortion ban, which could potentially punish providers who provide an abortion. Before the Arizona Supreme Court decision, the state had a 15-week abortion ban in place.

Coughlin said he thinks abortion on the ballot could be a major “turnout mechanism” in the state.

Romero says these issues will make for a tough balancing act for Harris over these next few months between “alienating” swing voters and keeping progressives “happy.”

Morgan Jackson, a Democratic strategist from North Carolina, said she thinks Harris’ chances of winning over that battleground Sun Belt state will be a lot simpler.

Although Biden lost North Carolina in 2020 by some 90,000 votes, Jackson said she thinks the state’s rapidly growing population of young, college-educated adults who prioritize issues such as abortion will help to flip the state.

In 2023, Raleigh — which is home to a consortium of colleges and universities — was America’s third fastest-growing city, according to the Census bureau.

“The way you win North Carolina is you run up the score in the urban and suburban areas, and just try to limit your losses in the rural areas, and I think Kamala Harris is well positioned to do so,” Jackson said.

In Georgia, which played a crucial role in Biden’s 2020 victory after it went blue for the first time since 1992, strategist Amy Morton said she is already seeing the effects of Harris leading the party’s ticket.

“For all of our clients, we will need to revise our projections for turnout upward,” Georgia Democratic strategist Amy Morton told her team after a flood of Harris endorsements when Biden dropped out of the race. “That’s the impact Harris will have on the ticket.”

Voter enthusiasm in the Sun Belt

Harris is doing better than Biden in the Sun Belt’s swing states, according to 538’s polling average.

For example, in Arizona, Trump leads only by a half point margin — 44.8% to Harris’ 44.4%, according to 538’s polling average. Biden left the race polling at 39.5%. In Georgia, 538’s polling average shows Trump leads by a small and similar margin — 45.8% compared to 45.2% for Harris; Biden polled at 39.2% before leaving the race.

Loomis Henry, an independent voter and Arizona native, plans to attend the rally Harris and Walz are hosting in Phoenix on Friday.

“I’m completely blown away. And it’s the first time I have felt invigorated and excited about politics,” Henry said.

Although previously unfamiliar with Walz, the governor’s “Minnesota nice” persona has won him over, Henry said.

“I’m like, where’s this guy been hiding? He seems like he’s really a working-class guy and authentic. And I think that has been lacking from politics for so long,” Henry said.

Stephanie Munoz, a 35-year-old from Phoenix, who also plans to attend Friday’s rally approved of the addition to the Harris ticket, too.

“A lot of people criticize Kamala Harris for being like a prosecutor and too uptight and I feel like he brings in more of that warmth feeling, and they play off each other very well,” Munoz said.

Henry told ABC News that regardless of party, the country is ready to move on from its “divisions,” and he thinks Harris will help to ease those tensions.

“I think she just needs to be herself,” said Henry. “I think she’s likable, and I think if she just has more direct dialogue with our country, people will see this and a lot of this ugly right and left, and division — I think she can slowly thaw that out a little bit.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump’s Secret Service protection had been increased prior to assassination attempt due to Iran threat: Sources
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Secret Service in recent weeks had increased Donald Trump’s security detail due to intelligence indicating there was an Iranian threat to assassinate the former president, according to three officials familiar with the matter.

There is no indication the plot was related to the assassination attempt against the former president on Saturday.

The sources have suggested Iran has been making these types of threats since the assassination of Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.

CNN was first to report the increased detail.

“These accusations are baseless and biased,” according to the representation of Iran in the United States. “From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who should be tried and punished in court for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani.”

It added, “Iran has chosen the legal path to hold him accountable.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Steve Bannon reports to prison for contempt of Congress sentence
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered on Monday to law enforcement to begin his four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress.

He entered the Federal Correctional Institute Danbury, in Danbury, Connecticut, shortly before noon to begin serving his sentence.

The Supreme Court had on Friday denied Bannon’s request to remain out of prison during the appeals process after he filed an emergency appeal on Friday with the high court.

Bannon was sentenced to four months in October 2022 after he was found guilty of defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Speaking to supporters before he entered the Danbury facility, Bannon said he was proud to begin his sentence.

“I am proud to go to prison,” Bannon said. “If this is what it takes the stand up to tyranny, if this way it takes the stand up to the Garland corrupt criminal DOJ, if this is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it. “

Bannon, who was joined by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican Senate candidate Royce White, former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince, and a priest, spoke as supporters and counter protesters shouted over each other.

Asked by ABC News if he has any regrets about his conduct, Bannon stood by his actions.

“I have not only no regrets,” Bannon said, “I’m actually proud of what I did, I’d feel terrible if I didn’t do it. I don’t mind going to prison today.”

Bannon told supporters that he will continue to support former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign from prison, adding that his War Room podcast will be “bigger and better than ever.”

“You don’t need my voice. We’re a populist movement,” Bannon said.

“Victory or death,” Bannon concluded. “It’s time for me to surrender up at Danbury.”

A U.S. district judge had ordered Bannon, 70, to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his sentence.

Bannon is the second Trump adviser to be convicted and sent to prison for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel, after former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reported to prison in March.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Laura Romero and Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Worst president’: Donald Trump reacts to President Joe Biden dropping out of 2024 election
U.S. former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump swiftly reacted to President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election, saying his former opponent was “not fit to run.”

Trump issued his statement on Truth Social, writing, “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!”

He continued, “All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t.”

Trump went on to bring up some of his regular campaign talking points, slamming Biden over the border before adding, “We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

At the start of his statement, Trump also called Biden “the Worst President, by far, in the History of our Nation.”

The former president’s campaign immediately began a new fundraising push following Biden’s announcement, writing, “But RIGHT NOW, he just quit the race in COMPLETE DISGRACE!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, “At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.”

He also called for Biden to resign.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough,” Johnson posted on X.

Sen. Josh Hawley quickly reacted to the Biden news, calling for the president to step down.

“Then RESIGN your office. If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be President,” he wrote in response to Biden’s statement.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise wrote on X, “Democrat party bosses just proved that they have absolutely no respect for their own voters. After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket—trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their own voters.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement, reacting to Biden’s announcement, “For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership on the world stage. Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure.”

“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country. Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve. They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying,” McConnell’s statement concluded.

Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, on behalf of the former president’s campaign, issued a statement slamming Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Crooked Joe Biden is a complete fraud and a disgrace to our Country,” they said in their statement.

They continued, “And during this entire term, Kamala Harris – as well as every other Democrat in Washington, sat by and did NOTHING. They are all just as complicit as Biden is in the destruction of our once-great Nation, and they must all be thrown out of office.”

They also questioned Biden staying in office following his decision not to run.

“The question then to Kamala Harris is simple: knowing that Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign because of his rapidly deteriorating condition, does Harris believe the people of America are safe and secure with Joe Biden in the White House for six more months?” they said.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 election.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he said in his statement.

The president immediately threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden said in a post on X. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Biden said he plans to address the nation later this week with more details on his decision to leave the race.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.