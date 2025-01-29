Harris Dickinson on possibly playing John Lennon: ‘It would be splendid’

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Babygirl star Harris Dickinson is once again talking about the possibility of playing John Lennon in Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopics on The Beatles, although it sounds like he really doesn’t want to.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dickinson reportedly groaned when he thought the interviewer was about to ask about the Lennon role and said, “Don’t ask me about that,” although the journalist writes that he was actually going to ask Dickinson if he was going to be on the YouTube series Hot Ones.

But during a follow-up interview, Dickinson did eventually offer up a few words on the possibility of playing Lennon, although he still didn’t confirm or deny he has the role.

“Okay, my comment is that I think it would be a brilliant opportunity to play John Lennon, and to work with Sam and everyone else mentioned,” he said. “Yeah, I don’t know. It would be splendid.”

Dickinson previously commented about playing Lennon back in December, telling Variety, “It would be amazing to do that. I think the idea of Sam teaming up to do something like that would be incredibly exciting. Obviously, John Lennon is a very complex role, a pretty formidable force to try to do. It would be cool.”

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group — Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Previous reports have claimed that Paul Mescal will be playing McCartney, Barry Keoghan has been cast as Ringo and Joseph Quinn will be playing Harrison, although so far there’s been no official word on casting.

Julia Stiles on her romantic directorial debut, ‘Wish You Were Here’
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Julia Stiles makes her feature directorial debut with Wish You Were Here, now playing in movie theaters.

The journey to making her first film was long, but the actress-turned-director told ABC Audio it was something she always dreamed of.

“It’s been a career-long dream of mine to direct a movie,” Stiles said. “I spent so long looking for the right story. And then I was sent this book, Wish You Were Here, five years ago, and it just totally hit me as something that needed to be a movie.”

After she found the story she wanted to develop for the big screen, it took Stiles half a decade to get the project made.

“In the five years since we set out to make it, I feel like the story has only gotten deeper and more meaningful for me,” Stiles said. “I feel like we need a movie like this right now that’s full of hope and is about love and taking care of another person.”

Stiles, known for her roles in iconic romance films like 10 Things I Hate About You and Save the Last Dance, said the genre has always spoken to her.

“I’m a romantic at heart. I love the idea that people can find their soulmate,” Stiles said. “One of the things that I love about the way that … we approached the love story, and it comes from the book, is that it’s much more mature than the age of the characters.”

As for the differences between acting and directing, Stiles said she definitely got to flex different muscles.

“Being an actor or a performer, a lot of times you’re just being told what to do or be,” Stiles said. “But being a director, you really have to be a good manager. You have to be good with multitasking, thinking 10 steps ahead, but also being present. And there’s a logical part of my brain that got put to work that was really enjoyable for me.”

‘Wicked’ Broadway stars Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth pose with film’s stars at LA premiere
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Broadway Wicked is meeting present-day film Wicked.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth — stars from the original Broadway cast — joined Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked on Saturday.

The group of four posed together on the carpet, locking arms with the present stars tucked in between the stars of the 2003 Broadway musical. The Wicked film stars Grande and Erivo in the lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

“I watched it with our ‘Wicked’ family and I bawled the entire time,” Chenoweth, who played Glinda in the original Broadway production, said in a clip posted on the Wicked account’s Instagram Story.

“I was so proud of her. She killed it,” Chenoweth said of Grande. “And Cynthia, we knew she was going to be powerful but the warmth and heart she brings to it. Just like Idina, it was perfect.”

Along with Grande and Erivo, Wicked stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22. Wicked: Part Two is slated to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

Jamie Foxx reveals he was hospitalized for a ‘stroke’ from a ‘brain bleed’ in new comedy special
Parrish Lewis/Netflix

Jamie Foxx opened up about the mysterious health scare he experienced last year in his new stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was….

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalized last year while filming his new movie Back in Action, with his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, saying at the time he had “experienced a medical complication” but was “already on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.”

Earlier this year, Foxx told a group of fans it all started with a “bad headache” on April 11 and, after asking a friend for something to treat the headache, he was “gone for 20 days” and doesn’t remember anything.

In his new stand-up special, the comedian revealed the doctors told his sister that he had “a brain bleed” that “led to a stroke.”

“I was fighting for my life, but I’m here in front of you!” he told the audience.

Foxx said in his special that when he woke up on May 4, he found himself in a wheelchair, with doctors telling him he couldn’t walk. He credited the therapists who pushed him to get better, slowly but surely.

“She said, ‘I can help you, Jamie Foxx,'” he recalled. “She says, ‘You remember the movie Karate Kid?’ I say, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘We gonna wax on, wax off.'”

Foxx said he leaned on his faith in God and the love from his family to get him through that dark period of his life, with his youngest daughter, Anelise, joining him onstage during the special.

His motto through it all? “If I could stay funny, I could stay alive,” he said.

Foxx filmed his stand-up comedy special — his first in nearly two decades — last October during a set of three shows in Atlanta.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, which received a 2025 Golden Globe nomination for best performance in stand-up comedy on television on Monday, is now streaming on Netflix.

