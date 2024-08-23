Harris’ historic speech, patriotism and more Trump digs: Takeaways from DNC Night 4

US Vice President Kamala Harris during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. — Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Image

(CHICAGO) — The four-day gathering of Democrats in Chicago came to a historic end when Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the party’s nomination for president.

The final night of the Democratic National Convention focused on patriotism, featured heartrending stories on hot-button policy issues and showcased Republicans who say they are voting for Harris this November.

Here’s a look at some of highlights and key takeaways from Thursday’s program.

Harris on ‘fight for America’s future’

In what was the biggest speech of her political career, Harris told her story to the American people and said they are all in a “fight for America’s future” as she accepted the nomination.

She started by paying tribute to her late mother, who passed away before she was elected California’s attorney general, U.S. senator and vice president.

“My mother was a brilliant five-foot-tall brown woman with an accent. And as the eldest child, I saw how the world would sometimes treat her,” Harris said. “But my mother never lost her cool. She was tough, courageous, a trailblazer in the fight for women’s health and she taught Maya and me a lesson … she taught us to never complain about injustice but do something about it. Do something about it.”

What followed was a run-through of her professional career as a prosecutor and her focus on the future, including calls to protect reproductive freedom, America’s security and democracy.

“You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power,” she said in appeal to those with different political affiliations watching her remarks.

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, a president who leads us and listens, who is realistic, practical and has common sense and always fights for the American people from the courthouse to the White House. That has been my life’s work.”

Emphasis on patriotism

Patriotism was an overall theme throughout the night, seen in the scores of American flags waved throughout the United Center as Democrats worked to show that they are the party of American values.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War veteran, brought on stage Democratic veterans who are serving their county and in elected offices at every level.

“These veterans represent the best of our country,” he said. “We stand united as veterans, Democrats and patriots to fight for everyone who serves.”

“But politicians like Donald Trump. They don’t stand with us,” he continued. “They call patriots like Sen. McCain ‘losers.’ John McCain was an American hero. Show some respect.”

In one sign of how Democrats are trying to turn Republican’s long association with patriotism and national security on its head this cycle, Leon Panetta — the secretary of defense under former President Barack Obama — told the story about giving the order that led to the death of Osama bin Laden during a prime-time speaking slot.

Americans share personal stories on hot-button political issues

In two powerful moments, everyday Americans took to the stage to share how politics has had an impact on their lives.

One woman, Anya Cook, recounted how she suffered a miscarriage in a bathroom that nearly killed her due to her state’s strict laws on reproductive health care.

Four people impacted by gun violence later shared their stories with the crowd in moving statements.

Abbey Clements of Newtown, Connecticut, a teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, said she carries that “horrific day” with her. “The should be here,” she said of the 20 children and six of her colleagues shot to death.

Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, whose daughter was one of 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, recounted that day through tears.

“I reach out for the daughter I will never hold again,” she said, as the crowd yelled out her daughter’s name.

Another Republican makes the case for Harris

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger also spoke in primetime in support of Harris — rounding out a slate of Republicans who have spoken at the DNC this week, including former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, former Trump White House national security official Olivia Troye and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Kinzinger sat on the House’s Jan. 6 select committee that investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was also one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the violence.

He revisited the insurrection during his speech Thursday and the “profound sorrow” of that day while urging conservatives to vote blue.

“Democracy knows no party. It is a living, breathing ideal that defines us as a nation. It is the bedrock that separates us from tyranny — and when that foundation is fractured, we must stand united to strengthen it,” he said, calling on people to “vote for our bedrock values” and elect Harris.

Trump takedowns

Like much of this week, speakers balanced pushing the Democratic Party’s optimistic vision for the nation while also taking time to cast Donald Trump as a threat to those principles.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, who kickstarted the program on Thursday, also pit what Democrats were trying to accomplish against the actions of Trump.

“I just want to say this week our energy, hope and joy have inspired the nation,” she said. “Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been a small man, speaking in small venues, talking about small ideas.”

Harris called him an “unserious man” who if put back in the White House would have “extremely serious” consequences.

“Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election,” she said, going on to discuss the insurrection and his fraud conviction.

New York City Council member Yusef Salaam, one of the five men exonerated in the “Central Park Five” case, called Trump a “hateful man” during his DNC appearance.

“He wanted us dead,” Salaam said alongside the other men wrongfully convicted in the case. “Today, we are exonerated because the actual perpetrator confessed. And DNA proved it.”

Others who took shots at Trump include prosecutor Tristan Snell, who spoke on stage about taking on Trump University fraud.

“Kamala Harris fought scammers like him. And as president, she will continue to fight for you, for us, for the people,” Snell said.

Rust Belt is still at the heart of the 2024 battlefield even without ‘Scranton Joe’
Rust Belt is still at the heart of the 2024 battlefield even without ‘Scranton Joe’
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — When President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, some Democrats feared the party would lose his “Scranton Joe” appeal to Rust Belt voters. But early signs indicate Vice President Kamala Harris, the likeliest candidate to replace him, remains competitive in the key region.

Biden had particularly strong appeal to older voters and white voters without a college degree during his campaign, helping keep hopes alive of drawing an inside straight to reelection through Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — three “blue wall” states that are at the heart of any Democrats’ path to victory — where those voters hold immense sway. Replacing him atop the ticket, the conventional wisdom went, threatened that hold those three key states along with them.

Harris’ coalition appears to be that of a more traditional candidate. She has brought young and racially diverse voters back into the fold more than Biden, early polls show, possibly helping her offset any drop-off with other demographics — a decrease that has not emerged substantially in those surveys.

“It’s not going to be her base of voters, but she’s not going to get crushed, and that’s all that matters,” Jim Ananich, the former Democratic leader in the Michigan state Senate, said of older, white voters. “The new rising electorate, the Black and brown community, women, younger voters, she’ll make up for it. And I’m saying this is perceived. I don’t even know if it’s a real deficit.”

“I’m not as worried about it as others may or may not be,” he added. “I can’t tell you today we’re going to win, but I don’t feel like we’re going to lose. I think the election’s up in the air.”

Fox News polls released last week showed Harris and Trump statistically tied in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, improvements from Biden’s standing in the three states.

Fox News’ Michigan poll from April showed Biden with 50% support among voters over 65 years old and 31% support among white voters without a college degree. This month, those numbers were 45% and 34%, respectively. Biden took 34% support among men and 31% among white men, with Harris boosting those numbers to 36% and 36%, respectively. Each also got 26% support among self-identified independents.

In Pennsylvania, Biden had 46% support from senior voters and 33% support from white voters without a college degree. Harris matched him among voters 65 years old and up and saw support from white voters without a degree jump to 41% since April. Biden took 40% support among men and 36% support among white men, numbers that jumped to 45% and 42% for Harris, respectively. Biden took 28% support among self-identified independents, a figure that rose to 30% for Harris.

And in Wisconsin, Biden had 49% support from senior voters and 33% support from white voters without a college degree. Those numbers rose to 51% and 40% for Harris this month, respectively. Biden took 40% support among men and 39% support among white men, while Harris took 40% and 41% support, respectively. Independent support for the Democratic ticket rose from 30% for Biden to 35% for Harris.

In all three states, Harris also improved upon Biden’s standings with younger and non-white voters.

Taken together, the early data rebuffs the idea of a drop for Harris in a critical region that carried Trump to victory in 2016 and helped spur his loss four years later.

“I’m not going to tell you, ‘oh, everything’s going to be amazing,’ no. But I also don’t know that I accept the premise that there’s a real problem there,” said J.J. Balaban, a Pennsylvania Democratic strategist.

Wisconsin Democratic strategist Ben Nuckels said some are overhyping that there is a problem.

“Honestly, I don’t know what that speculation is. She has had a tremendous momentum, she’s raising tons of money. I think that there’s maybe some beltway politicos that are making some assumptions that perhaps they shouldn’t,” Nuckels said.

Harris so far is leaving nothing to chance.

One of her first rallies after Biden dropped out was in Milwaukee, and she is anticipated to blitz several swing states next week, likely including in the upper Midwest. Her potential running mate could hail from a key Rust Belt state. And more reinforcements are on the way.

“We already have 600 staff on the ground in the blue wall, and we’re adding another 150 to that region in the first two weeks of August,” Dan Kannien, the Harris campaign’s battleground states director, told reporters Monday.

“The vice president is strong in both the blue wall and in the Sun Belt and we are running hard in both,” he added, referencing the reach of states from Arizona and Nevada to Georgia and North Carolina, where Harris is anticipated to perform better than Biden given the more diverse electorate there.

Republicans still aren’t sold.

Beyond the poll numbers, GOP strategists told ABC News that Biden’s historic appeal in the upper Midwest would be tough to beat. A son of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden offered blue collar bona fides, they said, that Harris, who cut her teeth in San Francisco liberal politics, could face headwinds trying to match.

“Joe Biden’s background was tailor made for the Rust Belt, given his generation and his issue cluster and where he was from, so it’d be hard to replace him with anyone who has more of a potential for Rust Belt voters,” said veteran Pennsylvania GOP strategist Chris Nicholas. “It’d be hard to find a Democrat with more natural appeal to the Rust Belt states.”

Republicans also speculated that Harris could be enjoying a sugar high as the result of her whirlwind ascent to the top of Democrats’ ticket. But Harris and Trump are engaged in a pitched race to define her, the outcome of which could prove determinative to the vice president’s standing.

“She certainly has enthusiasm here. But I think we need to get past the shiny-new-penny stage and get into hardball politics, what her record says, what the Trump attacks will be,” said Wisconsin GOP strategist Brandon Scholz. “I don’t think you’ve even seen that scratch the surface.”

And there are still issues that offer Trump fertile ground for attacks.

Chief among them is inflation, which Trump had been hammering away on before Biden dropped out and is anticipated to continue to focus on with Harris as his opponent. Former Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said that line of attack could prove particularly effective with the kinds of blue-collar workers who dominate the Rust Belt amid stubbornly high frustrations over inflation.

“We do have a very blue-collar populace here,” Bishop said. “She’s going to have to cater to them and prove to them why their lives are better over the past four years and try to put together some kind of plan to show that she can continue that process going forward.”

“Most people do consider their pocketbook and their family and their family budget, I think absolutely that’s an important issue. I don’t know how you can get past that,” he added.

Still, Democrats are essentially jubilant over Harris’ chances. Biden’s chances of reelection were widely perceived to have taken a near-fatal hit after his cataclysmic debate last month, and having a candidate to just make the race competitive again has Democrats feeling the wind at their backs.

“On the ground, things feel great … the momentum has completely flipped,” Nuckels said.

“All the polling showed [Biden] was down, all of it,” he added. “It was going to be a very, very difficult race, and something major needed to happen in order for him to gain that momentum back. But it was not headed in the right direction.”

At the Capitol, Democrats’ anguish over Biden’s debate performance on full display
At the Capitol, Democrats’ anguish over Biden’s debate performance on full display
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHIINGTON) — House Democrats spent their Friday morning huddling on the floor in hushed, anguished conversations about President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

“It was a f—— disaster,” one member said, adding that a lot of members believe Biden should suspend his campaign.

“If something happens it has to happen in the next couple of days,” another House Democrat told ABC News, adding that the only House lawmaker who may be capable of getting through to Biden is Nancy Pelosi, “Catholic to Catholic.”

For her part, Pelosi told reporters that Biden “got off to a bad start but he came through okay on the issues later.”

“Compared to a person who was lying the whole time, we saw integrity on one side and dishonesty on the other,” she said.

When later asked if Biden is the best messenger for the party, Pelosi responded: “I’m a very big supporter of President Biden’s. He’s been a great president and done great things for the country.”

Even Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., one of Biden’s biggest boosters and often credited for saving Biden’s 2020 primary campaign, said his performance was “strike one.”

But he added that Democrats should “stay the course,” and that there is “no better Democrat” to lead the ticket than Biden.

Former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., acknowledged Biden had a “bad night.”

“He is a good man. He’s got a great record. All the things he said about the economy are actually true — he had a bad night. Some of us have bad nights sometimes,” Hoyer said.

Moderate Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., said they “all would’ve liked a better performance by the president.”

“Regardless of what happens, I have got to fight for my district — whoever becomes the president — whether it’s President Biden, former president Trump or some other Democrat or Republican … I am going to fight for my district,” Suozzi said.

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota said, “Joe Biden didn’t communicate, and Donald Trump lied every time he opened his mouth.”

However, multiple House lawmakers purposely ignored reporters’ questions about Biden’s performance at the debate. Rep. Jamie Raskin, another Maryland Democrat, appeared to have faked a phone call. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., said “you guys are crazy” and Rep. Susan Wild, who represents a competitive Pennsylvania district, talked about the weather when pressed on the topic.

One Democratic source acknowledged that only Biden’s tight-knit circle of family and aides could convince the president to change course. Even former President Barack Obama, the source speculated, would face resistance to any effort to encourage Biden to step aside.

“Obama should tell him he saved the country once from Trump, and he can do so again” by suspending his bid, the source said.

But hours later, Obama appeared to dash hopes he would intervene, posting on X that “bad debate nights happen” but that he still supported Biden’s bid.

“This election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit,” he wrote. “Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

President Biden addressed the performance himself during a rally on Friday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Folks, I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but … I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job,” he told a roaring crowd.

The Biden campaign, which is now openly acknowledging the president had a bad night, was also asked Friday about calls for Biden to step down or drop out.

Biden Campaign communication director Michael Tyler said there are “no conversations about that whatsoever.”

Tyler was also emphatic that Biden will take part in the ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10.

ABC News’ Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Trump casts ballot early in Florida primary: Here’s what he has said about early voting
Trump casts ballot early in Florida primary: Here’s what he has said about early voting
Grant Baldwin/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump voted early in the Florida Republican primary on Wednesday, casting his ballot at a polling location near his home in Palm Beach. But Trump’s participation in early voting offers a stark contrast to some of his previous criticisms of the practice.

Walking out of the polling site on Wednesday, Trump called it a “great honor to vote” and praised the “fantastic job” done by the poll workers.

However, he has repeatedly flip-flopped in his messaging to supporters, sometimes encouraging them to vote early or by mail — while at other times making false and misleading claims about the security of the process.

“Mail-in voting is totally corrupt,” Trump falsely claimed in February at a campaign rally in Michigan. “Get that through your head. It has to be.”

In March, Trump again falsely claimed that “anytime the mail is involved, you’re going to have cheating,” which he said during an interview with the far-right British politician Nigel Farage.

That rhetoric was central to Trump’s attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 election false claims pushed by him and his supporters that electoral fraud stole victory from him in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin that year.

No widespread vote-by-mail fraud has ever been found despite the claims.

A Washington Post analysis of data collected in three vote-by-mail states from 2016 and 2018 showed that instances of double voting and people voting on behalf of deceased people made up just 0.0025% of the more than 14.6 million ballots cast. That amounts to 372 possible instances of fraud, far from what would be required to swing a national election.

With polls predicting neck-and-neck races in crucial battleground states, Trump and his allies have sought to retool their message around early and absentee voting in recent months while still trying to hold on to the hard line Trump drew against those practices in 2020.

“President Trump has been very clear in his remarks and rally speeches throughout this campaign cycle that Americans should vote early if their states allow,” Trump campaign’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News.

“[Elections] used to be one day, now it’s, you know, two months,” Trump said, complaining about early voting at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in June. But then, during the same speech, he urged his supporters to vote early if they wanted.

“Do it early. Do it. Just do it. You’ve got to vote. And watch your vote, guard your vote, and follow your vote,” he said.

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Mark Whatley, who was hand-picked by Trump following the ouster of former party chair Ronna McDaniel, has advocated for creating a “national early-vote program” that will target and encourage voters to get to the ballot box.

“Voters can vote early. They can vote on Election Day. They can vote by mail. Do I care how they vote? No, I do not,” Whatley said at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in June. “I care that they vote.”

Asked about Trump’s comments against mail-in voting, Whatley claimed the Republican Party is investing a significant amount of resources “protecting the vote” to ensure “election integrity” so voters can trust the system.

“We are spending a very significant amount of our time protecting the vote. We are building the Protect the Vote campaign around it,” Whatley said, referring to the latest iteration of the Republican Party’s get-out-the-vote effort.

At campaign rallies in recent weeks, the former president’s campaign has also promoted mail-in and early voting, putting up signs encouraging supporters to request mail-in ballots or pledge to vote early in person.

Trump echoed that message during a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, last month while still falsely alluding to the idea that the 2020 election was stolen.

“If you want to save America, get your friends, get your family, get everyone you know, and vote,” Trump said in the state, which will kick off early voting for the general election on Sept. 16 — the first in the country. “Vote early, vote absentee, vote on Election Day. I don’t care when you vote, but whatever you do, you have to vote and make sure your ballot counts.”

