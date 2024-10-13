Harris releases her medical report to give Trump’s health and advanced age new scrutiny

Evelyn Hockstein via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris released a report with details about her health and medical history on Saturday, as the Harris team tries to place former President Donald Trump’s health and advanced age under new scrutiny.

Harris “remains in excellent health,” her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, said in a letter on Saturday. “She possesses the physical and mental resilience required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

The doctor pointed to seasonal allergies and hives (urticaria) as a “notable” part of her health history. He also listed a number of over-the-counter medications used to improve her symptoms, which he said have never been “severe.”

Simmons details Harris’ most recent physical exam, which was in April 2024. He said the results were “unremarkable.” The doctor also said he found her routine bloodwork was “unremarkable,” though he noted that her Vitamin D levels were “in the insufficient range.”

Simmons also noted that the vice president has a family history of colon cancer. He detailed no other personal history of a number of conditions.

Harris slammed Trump, who has yet to release his own medical records, during an interview with reporters on the tarmac in North Carolina.

“So, today I release my medical records as has, I believe every candidate for president of the United States, except Donald Trump in this election cycle. And it’s just a further example of his lack of transparency that on top of his unwillingness to debate again, his unwillingness to do an interview with ’60 Minutes,’ which again, is part of the norm of what anyone running for president of the United States does,” she said.

When asked if, despite never seeing his medical records, Trump seems unfit to be president, Harris resonded that she would not give “a medical analysis of his fitness,” but added the former president “does not have the ability to do the job.”

The most comprehensive details that are known of Trump’s health care are from a nearly 7-year-old report from his physician at the time following a physical exam. In that report, it was learned Trump had high cholesterol, was overweight and had rosacea, a benign skin disease.

Trump refused to release his medical records during his first campaign in 2016, and despite promising multiple times to release his medical records in this race, he’s not done so yet.

In response to ABC News’ requests concerning Trump’s medical records, his campaign is pointing to previous letters released by former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald.

Jackson’s letters, released in July after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, describe in detail the former president’s ear injury but doesn’t detail Trump’s health conditions. In one of the two letters, Jackson wrote that he reviewed Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital and said he was rapidly recovering from the injury.

Aronwald’s letter, released in November last year, said he conducted “several comprehensive examinations” and reported that his “overall health is excellent,” without providing any details.

“President Trump has voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed reports from Dr. Ronny Jackson who treated him after the first assassination attempt,” Trump campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said. “All have concluded he is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief.”

Cheung added that Trump “has maintained an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history, whereas Kamala Harris has been unable to keep up with the demands of campaigning and reveals on a daily basis she is wholly unqualified to be President of the United States.”

Not much was known about Harris’ health prior to this new report, either.

For example, in contrast to President Joe Biden, whose physician has issued memos following his routine physicals, no such reports have been made available for the vice president. Only her annual check-up in 2021 was announced by the White House, but results from that visit were not released.

The White House had also previously announced that Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2022, for which she was treated with the drug Paxlovid.

Ahead of the release of Harris’ medical report, ABC News had also inquired about the records for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Harris and Trump’s running mates, respectively.

This new move by Harris is a stark illustration of how the political baggage of advanced age has flipped.

Before he dropped out of the race for a second term, Biden’s age was an effortless battering ram for Trump and Republicans. The former president would attack his successor, America’s oldest president, as “sleepy Joe” “sick” and “weak.” But now it’s Harris, who is approximately two decades Trump’s junior, and her allies taking advantage of their opponent’s age.

Walz described Trump’s debate performance as “a nearly 80-year-old man shaking his fist at clouds;” former President Bill Clinton joked during his Democratic National Convention speech, “Two days ago I turned 78… and the only personal vanity I want to assert is I’m still younger than Donald Trump.”

Hours before the vice-presidential debate earlier this month, the Harris campaign rolled out a new ad taking aim at Trump, who, if he wins, would be the oldest person elected president, through Vance.

“He’s not just weird or dangerous,” a narrator says of Vance, “he could be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.” The ad ends with clips of the former president appearing to slur his words.

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Soorin Kim, Isabella Murray, Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Harris says she's 'feeling very good about Pennsylvania' during campaign stop in battleground state
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(JOHNSTOWN, Penn.) — Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters she was “feeling very good about Pennsylvania” while campaigning on Friday in the key battleground state, even as both supporters and detractors came out for the occasion.

In an unannounced stop to Classic Elements, a cafe and bookstore in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Harris told reporters, “I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania, because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard.”

“I will be continuing to travel around the state to make sure that I’m listening as much as we are talking,” Harris said. “And ultimately, I feel very strongly that — got to earn every vote, and that means spending time with folks in the communities where they live. And so that’s why I’m here.”

She added, “We’re going to be spending a lot more time in Pennsylvania.”

Harris and former President Donald Trump remain locked in a tight race in Pennsylvania, with 538’s presidential polling average for Pennsylvania showing less than a percentage point between the candidates as of Friday afternoon.

Both campaigns will look to win the state, which Biden won by about a 1% margin in 2020 — four years after Trump won by slightly less 1%.

Before she spoke with the media, Harris chatted with the store’s owner while Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and his spouse Giselle Fetterman looked on.

Harris spoke about a small business owner neighbor she had growing up who was a “second mother” to her. Harris also praised the staff for their work.

When Harris went into the main seating area of the cafe, a patron called out, “Kamala, we love you!” to which Harris responded, “I appreciate you, thank you” to applause and comments of “Madame Vice President.”

Speaking to the patrons, Harris said, “We’re doing it together. But I wanted to come to Johnstown … I wanted to come and visit this small business — you know, a lot of the work I care about is about building community, right? There are many ways to do that … one of them is our small businesses.”

But Harris encountered both supporters and detractors outside of the bookstore.

Near the bookstore, people behind temporary fencing held signs that were both supportive of Harris and supportive of Trump.

One person could be heard chanting “USA!” while another chanted “We’re not going back” — which can often be heard at her campaign events.

And one person could be seen holding up a sign that said, “Even my dog hates Trump.”

Earlier, when she landed in Johnstown, there was a large crowd gathered at the airport hanger; Harris was greeted by the Fettermans and Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic.

As the motorcade drove to the bookstore, some healthcare workers lined a street holding up middle fingers and a sign that said, “Harris sux.”

The visit came ahead of a Friday evening rally Harris is set to hold in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and amid a battleground-state swing by Harris, running mate Gov. Tim Walz, and others launched after the ABC News presidential debate on Tuesday.

DNC 2024 Day 2 live updates: Obamas set to help hand torch to Kamala Harris
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — After an emotional tribute to President Joe Biden Monday night, the scene at the Democrats’ gathering on Tuesday shifts to appearances by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

In their highly anticipated prime-time speeches, the Obamas are expected to help clearly “pass the torch” to Kamala Harris, who will be holding a rally in Milwaukee this evening ahead of her acceptance speech Thursday night.

Here’s how the news is developing.

Obamas to make prime-time speeches

The attention on Day 2 of the Democrats’ gathering shifts from celebrating President Joe Biden to prime-time speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. They’ll help pass the party torch to Kamala Harris.

The convention will also hold a ceremonial roll call to nominate Harris, which follows the party’s virtual process doing so earlier this month. Harris officially had the vast majority of delegate votes needed to secure her nomination when that process ended on Aug. 6.

It’s expected that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Harris’ home state delegation will cast the vote putting her over the top.

Minnesota AG Ellison hints he might address pro-Palestinian protesters in DNC speech
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was the first Muslim elected to Congress, hinted in an interview with ABC News that he might directly address protestors criticizing the Biden administration on the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Gaza when he speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Ellison joined a panel about Palestinian human rights on Monday at the convention as the party faces continued protests and dissent — particularly from Muslim and Arab American communities — over the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. The panel was not part of the main night session, but was sanctioned by the DNC.

When asked Wednesday about his message towards those protesting, Ellison told ABC News in a brief interview that he sees the Democratic Party as open to debate to solve pressing issues.

“One difference between us and the Republicans is that if you got a point of view, you can express it. We’re not afraid of a debate and we’re trying to solve the most pressing issues facing the United States and the world,” Ellison said, bringing up both the more than 1,200 Israelis killed during Hamas’ surprise terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and the Palestinians killed in Gaza during the war, as well as those displaced and food insecurity in Gaza. The death toll in Gaza surpassed 40,000 last week, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

When ABC News asked if he plans on referencing that in his speech or addressing the protesters directly, he said, “There’s a good chance of it. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Asked if he’s aware of any discussions of having a Palestinian or Palestinian Americans address the DNC, Ellison said, “I do know that it has been discussed. I don’t know where we’ve landed on that. But I mean, like, why not — why not include all American voices? I mean, we all live here. We all love the country. Let’s all, let’s hear from everybody.”

As to what Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should do to reach those protesting, Ellison said that both have said they support working towards a cease-fire in Gaza and that the Biden administration is actively figuring out the terms of one.

“I don’t know how much disagreement there is. I think we all want to see the violence stop and civilians have safety and security, and to see Gaza restored,” he said. “I think there’s general agreement on that.”

Ellison also praised Walz, the governor of his state, as “a good, decent, genuine human being.”

“If there’s one word that I think captures him, I think it’s ‘relatable.’”

Ellison represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District from 2007 until 2019 and was a co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus. He was elected attorney general in 2018, the first African American elected to statewide office in Minnesota.

