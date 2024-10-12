Harris releases her medical report to give Trump’s health and advanced age new scrutiny
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris released a report with details about her health and medical history on Saturday, as the Harris team tries to place former President Donald Trump’s health and advanced age under new scrutiny.
Harris “remains in excellent health,” her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, said in a letter on Saturday. “She possesses the physical and mental resilience required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”
The doctor pointed to seasonal allergies and hives (urticaria) as a “notable” part of her health history. He also listed a number of over-the-counter medications used to improve her symptoms, which he said have never been “severe.”
Simmons details Harris’ most recent physical exam, which was in April 2024. He said the results were “unremarkable.” The doctor also said he found her routine bloodwork was “unremarkable,” though he noted that her Vitamin D levels were “in the insufficient range.”
Simmons also noted that the vice president has a family history of colon cancer. He detailed no other personal history of a number of conditions.
A senior Harris aide said they see the release of the vice president’s medical report as an opening to highlight how little is known about the health of 78-year-old Trump.
The most comprehensive details that are known of Trump’s health care are from a nearly 7-year-old report from his physician at the time following a physical exam. In that report, it was learned Trump had high cholesterol, was overweight and had rosacea, a benign skin disease.
Trump refused to release his medical records during his first campaign in 2016, and despite promising multiple times to release his medical records in this race, he’s not done so yet.
In response to ABC News’ requests concerning Trump’s medical records, his campaign is pointing to previous letters released by former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald.
Jackson’s letters, released in July after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, describe in detail the former president’s ear injury but doesn’t detail Trump’s health conditions. In one of the two letters, Jackson wrote that he reviewed Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital and said he was rapidly recovering from the injury.
Aronwald’s letter, released in November last year, said he conducted “several comprehensive examinations” and reported that his “overall health is excellent,” without providing any details.
“President Trump has voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed reports from Dr. Ronny Jackson who treated him after the first assassination attempt,” Trump campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said. “All have concluded he is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief.”
Cheung added that Trump “has maintained an extremely busy and active campaign schedule unlike any other in political history, whereas Kamala Harris has been unable to keep up with the demands of campaigning and reveals on a daily basis she is wholly unqualified to be President of the United States.”
Not much was known about Harris’ health prior to this new report, either.
For example, in contrast to President Joe Biden, whose physician has issued memos following his routine physicals, no such reports have been made available for the vice president. Only her annual check-up in 2021 was announced by the White House, but results from that visit were not released.
The White House had also previously announced that Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2022, for which she was treated with the drug Paxlovid.
Ahead of the release of Harris’ medical report, ABC News had also inquired about the records for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Harris and Trump’s running mates, respectively.
This new move by Harris is a stark illustration of how the political baggage of advanced age has flipped.
Before he dropped out of the race for a second term, Biden’s age was an effortless battering ram for Trump and Republicans. The former president would attack his successor, America’s oldest president, as “sleepy Joe” “sick” and “weak.” But now it’s Harris, who is approximately two decades Trump’s junior, and her allies taking advantage of their opponent’s age.
Walz described Trump’s debate performance as “a nearly 80-year-old man shaking his fist at clouds;” former President Bill Clinton joked during his Democratic National Convention speech, “Two days ago I turned 78… and the only personal vanity I want to assert is I’m still younger than Donald Trump.”
Hours before the vice-presidential debate earlier this month, the Harris campaign rolled out a new ad taking aim at Trump, who, if he wins, would be the oldest person elected president, through Vance.
“He’s not just weird or dangerous,” a narrator says of Vance, “he could be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.” The ad ends with clips of the former president appearing to slur his words.
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Soorin Kim, Isabella Murray, Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — With just six weeks until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning in battleground states on Wednesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris is delivering remarks on the economy — a key 2024 issue that polls show Trump leading on with voters — in Pennsylvania. Later this week, she will travel to Arizona for some campaign events and to visit the southern border, according to a source familiar with her plans.
Trump will speak in North Carolina, a state Democrats are eyeing to flip this cycle. Trump is returning to the state as controversy engulfs the Republican nominee for governor, Mark Robinson, who Trump previously supported.
Here’s how the news is developing:
Trump to deliver remarks to reporters in New York
In a last-minute addition to his schedule, Trump’s campaign announced that he will deliver remarks Thursday at Trump Tower at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The campaign didn’t disclose the topic of his remarks, but they will happen on the same day that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been charged with five counts connected to improper campaign contributions, according to a sweeping indictment unsealed Thursday morning.
This weekend, Trump will campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin.
-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh
Describing her decision not to take the stage at the Republican National Convention, Melania Trump pointed to the letter she penned following Trump’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
“It was my decision. I think was just the time. I think was the right time in, days before I wrote a beautiful letter to America, yes. And I think in one way, that letter was my speech,” she said in an interview that aired on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning.
Like her husband, Melania Trump blamed rhetoric from Democrats and people in the media as reasonings for why she feels there has been targeted violence against the former president.
“This is not normal, and is it really shocking that all this outrageous violence goes against my husband? Especially that we hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as threat to democracy, calling him vile names,” she said. “They’re only fueling a toxic atmosphere and giving power to all of these people that they want to do harm to him. This needs to stop. This needs to stop. The country needs to unite.”
Recounting the moments she heard about Trump’s first assassination attempt, Melania Trump said that she couldn’t get ahold of Trump or the Secret Service initially.
“First, the Secret Service was not available too, because they were with him, right? And then after that, I got the Secret Service on the phone, and they said that he’s OK. We are in on the way to the hospital,” she said.
She also talked about having to tell their son, Barron, about the attack.
“He was outside playing sport, and he rushed in, and was very, very difficult,” she said.
-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh
Melania Trump advocates for 2nd Trump term in 1st interview of 2024 cycle
Former first lady Melania Trump, sitting down for an interview with Fox & Friends, attempted to pitch her husband to voters.
“I think American people need to decide what they really want. Maybe some, you know, strong tweets, but everything else great for this country. So it’s all in Americans people’s hands on Nov. 5,” she said, arguing her husband was a strong leader in terms of the economy and immigration.
Despite her lack of a role on the campaign, Melania Trump said that she supports her husband’s third bid to the White House.
“I know how passionate he is to make America great again,” she said.
Melania Trump was also asked some personal questions about her relationship with Trump.
“Did you fall in love then?” co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked after Melania Trump described meeting Donald Trump for the first time.
“It was a connection. It was a connection,” Melania Trump responded.
“His being,” she later said when asked what she loves most about Trump. “His humor, his personality, his kindness, he’s, he’s very special, his positivity, his energy. It’s unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship.”
-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh
More details of Harris’ planned visit to border revealed
An aide to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign provided more details about the vice president’s planned visit to the border in Arizona on Friday.
Harris will visit the border city of Douglas, and deliver remarks on border security, according to the aide. She will also talk about her intention to introduce a tough bipartisan border security plan and criticize former President Donald Trump for killing the one introduced over the summer.
Harris releases economic policy book
Vice President Kamala Harris released her roughly 80-page economic policy book on Wednesday and outlined it in a speech in Pittsburgh.
Harris spoke at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh and framed her proposals into three pillars: “lowering costs, investing in American innovation and leading the world in industries of tomorrow.”
She also highlighted her plans for American manufacturing.
“The simple truth is, in America, it takes too long and it costs too much to build. Whether it’s a new housing development, a new factory or a new bridge, projects take too long to go from concept to reality,” Harris said. “It happens in blue states, it happens in red states, and it’s a national problem. And I will tell you this, China is not moving slowly. They’re not, and we can’t afford to either. If we are to compete, we can’t afford to either.”
She attacked former President Donald Trump’s record, calling him “one of the biggest losers ever on manufacturing.”
“Just yesterday, he went out and promised to bring back manufacturing jobs. And if that sounds familiar, it should, in 2016 he went out and made that very same promise about the Carrier plant in Indianapolis,” she said.
“You’ll remember, Carrier then offshored hundreds of jobs to Mexico under his watch. And it wasn’t just there. On Trump’s watch, offshoring went up and manufacturing jobs went down across our country and across our economy,” Harris said.
Harris outlines her ‘pragmatic’ economic vision
Harris drew contrasts between her economic agenda and that of her opponent, Trump, in a speech in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Harris told an audience at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh that her economic philosophy is “rooted in her middle-class upbringing” while Trump’s comes from a “gilded path to wealth.”
“For Donald Trump, our economy works best if it works for those who own the big skyscrapers. Not those who build them. Not those who wire them. Not those who mop the floors,” she said.
Harris has made the economy and the cost of living a focal point of her campaign in recent weeks.
To allow the middle class to be the “growth engine of our economy,” Harris said she would cut taxes for middle class families and individuals, promising that more than 100 million Americans would get a middle-class tax break.
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, and Will McDuffie
Trump takes aim at Iran after officials warn of foreign threats
Former President Donald Trump didn’t mince words Wednesday at a rally in North Carolina following more reports from security officials that Iran has been plotting to assassinate him.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence met with Trump and his campaign Tuesday, according to a spokesman for DNI. While the agency declined to discuss specifics about the meeting, the former president’s campaign said the meeting involved “real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States.”
During his rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina, Trump echoed that statement and sent a stark warning to the country.
“If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case, Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens. We’re going to blow it to smithereens,” the former president said to cheers. “There would be no more threats.”
Biden adamant that he would have beaten Trump in rematch
President Joe Biden opened up on the whirlwind of events over the last couple of months during an appearance on “The View” Wednesday.
Biden said he is “at peace” with his decision to exit the 2024 race but says he is still confident he would have defeated Donald Trump in November.
“Look, when I ran for this last term, I said I saw myself as a transition president … But what happened was we were having so much success in getting things done that people felt we couldn’t get done, I found myself having used more time than I would’ve ordinarily to, you know, pass that torch.”
Biden then turned to praising Harris, who he called “tough” and “honorable.”
“And the thing I like about her, and one thing we share in common, is that we have an optimistic view of the future,” he said.
Family of Corey Comperatore, injured supporters to attend Trump’s Butler rally
Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally will take place at the same site where his first assassination attempt took place.
The wife and daughters of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed during the assassination attempt, are expected to attend Trump’s Butler rally along with the two supporters who were injured during the shooting: David Dutch and James Copenhaver, according to a senior campaign official.
“During his visit, President Trump will honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, who heroically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters from the bullets on that terrible day. President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver,” the campaign said in a press release.
Trump will also “express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack,” the campaign said.
-ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh
Comer launches investigation into Zelenskyy’s trip to Pennsylvania
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer launched an investigation into the Biden-Harris administration for allowing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to fly on a military plane to Pennsylvania earlier this week.
“The Committee seeks to determine whether the Biden-Harris Administration attempted to use a foreign leader to benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign and, if so, necessarily committed an abuse of power,” Comer said in a statement Wednesday.
The committee sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and White House Counsel Edward Siskel. Chairman Comer is requesting documents, information and communications about Zelenskyy’s visit to the U.S. in September.
-ABC News’ Lauren Peller
Trump stumps in North Carolina, Vance in Michigan
Trump will deliver remarks in Mint Hill, North Carolina, at 1 p.m. He will speak about the economy, according to a campaign release.
Later, his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, will speak in Travers City, Michigan. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Harris to outline ‘pragmatic’ view on the economy to voters
As Harris seeks to gain ground on the economy, she will outline on Wednesday what her campaign is calling a “pragmatic” view on the issue.
Harris plans to tell voters that “as a capitalist she understands the limitations of government” and that the government must “work in partnership with the private sector and entrepreneurs,” according to the senior official, granted anonymity to preview Harris’s speech. The official noted Harris will make clear “she is unafraid to hold bad actors accountable if she needs to.”
The vice president will also argue that her economic philosophy is “rooted in her middle-class upbringing” and contrast that with Trump’s “gilded path to wealth,” as part of a larger values argument, the official said.
Harris to be interviewed by MSNBC
Harris is participating in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday, which will air on the cable network on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, MSNBC announced Wednesday morning.
The network frames it as her first solo network interview since she became the nominee.
Harris has done solo interviews with other news outlets: radio stations and local TV stations. Her first media interview since announcing her candidacy took place last month when she did a joint interview with Tim Walz on CNN.
National Intelligence director briefs Trump about Iranian threats
Former President Donald Trump was briefed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence earlier Tuesday on Iran’s continued assassination threats against him, his campaign said in a new statement, calling the threats “real and specific.”
“Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung wrote in the statement.
“He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again,” Cheung continued.
Harris Arizona campaign office damaged by apparent gunfire for second time in one week: Police
A coordinated campaign office shared by Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign and the Democratic Party in Tempe, Arizona, was damaged by gunfire just after midnight on Monday, the police said Tuesday in a statement to ABC News.
“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” Tempe Police spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Cook said.
Police said they received calls from those who worked in the office on Monday afternoon and arrived to what they said appeared to be gunshots through the front windows.
Tempe Police said they are analyzing evidence and were taking “additional measures” after the shooting “to ensure the safety of staff and others in the area.” A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined and the investigation continues, according to the police.
The same office was shot at just a week prior, on Sept. 16, in an incident the police said appeared to involve a BB or pellet gun. That shooting also happened just after midnight and caused “criminal damage,” according to the police.
Harris is scheduled to visit the state on Friday.
In response to the second incident, the Harris campaign offered its thanks to Tempe police.
“Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office. We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” read a statement from a campaign spokesperson
Trump, Harris to take part in separate town halls on Univision
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will participate in two town halls next month hosted by Univision where they will interact with undecided Hispanic voters and respond to questions.
Trump will headline the first town hall, which will take place in Miami on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. ET, the network announced.
Harris will headline the second Univision town hall, which will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.
Both events will air coast-to-coast with Spanish-language translation on Univision and stream on ViX’s Noticias 24/7 channel and will also be available in English on Noticias Univision’s YouTube channel.
Mark Robinson hires Trump attorney who fought 2020 election results
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson announced Tuesday that he has hired lawyer Jesse Binnall to represent him in what he calls the “outrageous lies” following reporting by CNN that he posted racist and inflammatory comments on a porn site’s message board a decade ago.
Binnall is known for his representation of former President Donald Trump, including in legal cases involving Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Binnall still represents Trump in legal matters.
“I am confident that Binnall Law Group will leave no stone unturned and enable us to use every legal means to hold CNN accountable for their lies. In the meantime, my campaign remains laser-focused on the issues at stake in this election,” Robinson said in a statement.
Trump’s campaign and political action committees began paying Jesse Binnall’s law firms in November 2020, and they have paid nearly $6 million since.
This includes more than $823,000 paid so far this year by Trump’s Save America PAC and Make America Great Again PAC, which used to be his previous presidential campaign, according to campaign records.
Trump praises Sen. Manchin for not endorsing Harris
Former President Donald Trump is celebrating the decision from Independent Sen. Joe Manchin not to endorse Harris over her comments on considering eliminating the filibuster.
Manchin has not said whether or not he will endorse Trump.
“Congratulations to Senator Joe Manchin for not endorsing Radical Kamala Harris because of her DEATH WISH for the Filibuster and the Rule of Law,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.
-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soo Rin Kim and Kelsey Walsh
Trump, in Georgia, hits on economy, immigration and more
In remarks in battleground Georgia focused on the economy and the tax code, Trump said dealing with immigration is first step in his economic plan.
In Savannah, Trump again said migrants with legal protected status in Springfield, Ohio, need to be deported and repeated his discriminatory and false argument that undocumented immigrants were stealing jobs from Black and Hispanic communities. He went on to call on local officials to “move the people back to the country from which they came.”
Trump spent much of his speech focused on increasing domestic production by tariffing other countries, telling Georgians they soon would be “stealing” jobs from other countries.
“Vote for Trump, and you will see a mass exodus of manufacturing from China to Pennsylvania, from Korea to North Carolina, from Germany to right here in Georgia, they’re going to come to Georgia, from Germany and a lot of other places,” he claimed.
“I’m outlining today, not only will we stop our businesses from leaving for foreign lands, but under my leadership, we’re going to take other countries’ jobs. Did you ever hear that expression before? Have you ever heard that? ‘We’re going to take other countries’ jobs.’ It’s never been stated before. We’re going to take their factories,” Trump claimed.
The former president also touched on Ukraine, just hours after President Joe Biden urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly to never “waver” in support for Ukraine.
“I think that we’re stuck in that war unless I’m president. I’ll get it done. I’ll get it negotiated,” Trump claimed — a campaign pledge he often repeats but offers no specifics on how to accomplish.
Trump then seemingly praised Russia.
“That’s what they do, is they fight wars,” he said. “As somebody told me the other day, they beat Hitler, they beat Napoleon. That’s what they do. They fight and it’s not pleasant.”
ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh
Nebraska governor won’t call special session to change electoral votes system
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen released a statement Tuesday confirming he has “no plans” to call a special session before the November general election — meaning that the Republican-led effort to change the state electoral college to winner-take-all is tabled, for now.
“My team and I have worked relentlessly to secure a filibuster-proof 33-vote majority to get winner-take-all passed before the November election,” Pillen said. “Given everything at stake for Nebraska and our country, we have left every inch on the field to get this done.”
“Unfortunately, we could not persuade 33 state senators,” he added.
Pillen specifically cited opposition from state Sen. Mike McDonnell, who on Monday said he would not support such a change before the 2024 election.
The switch would have likely benefitted Trump and made the electoral map more difficult for Harris.
-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd and Oren Oppenheim
Trump attacks Harris’ plan to visit the border
Trump is now weighing in on Harris’ plans to visit the southern border this Friday in Arizona, labelling the visit as “political” and accusing her of attempting to “con the public” of her border record.
“After almost four years, Border Czar Kamala Harris has decided, for political reasons, that it’s time for her to go to our broken Southern Border. What a disgrace that she waited so long,” Trump wrote on his social media, repeating his disparaging rhetoric on migrants.
While Harris has been to the southern border, the trip marks her first visit since lauched her campaign at the end of July.
Trump has made immigration central to his 2024 campaign, pledging mass deportations and a border shutdown among other hard-line policies. He visited the border last month, the same day Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president.
ABC News’ Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh
Harris planning a visit to southern border this week: Source
Vice President Harris is planning to visit the southern border during her visit to Arizona on Friday, according to a source familiar.
This would be Harris’ first visit to the southern border since she jumped to the top of the ticket at the end of July.
Immigration has been a big issue in the 2024 race, with Donald Trump and Republicans inaccurately calling Harris the “border czar” and blaming her for the border crisis. Harris, in turn, argues that Trump and Republicans are at fault for killing the bipartisan border bill earlier this year.
Harris has overseen the Biden administration’s efforts to address the root causes of migration as vice president, and visited the border in 2021, after she came under fire for not having done so.
Trump expected to return to Butler for a rally on Oct. 5: Sources
Trump is expected to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the city of his first assassination attempt, next Saturday for a rally, according to multiple sources familiar with his plans.
The rally is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Trump has long promised to return to Butler to honor the victims who died at his July rally.
“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS,” Trump wrote on his social media platform in July.
NBC News was first to report the news.
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Lalee Ibssa, Kesley Walsh and Soorin Kim
Harris won’t attend the Al Smith dinner, a presidential campaign staple
Vice President Harris will not attend the Al Smith dinner next month in New York, breaking with tradition of major party nominees sharing laughs at the benefit dinner, and will instead be on the campaign trail, a campaign official confirmed to ABC News.
“She is going to be campaigning in a battleground state that day, and the campaign wants to maximize her time in the battlegrounds this close to the election,” the official said.
The dinner, which benefits Catholic Charities, is scheduled for Oct. 17. It has become a traditional stop on the presidential campaign trail, with both the Republican and Democratic nominees attending and delivering remarks full of roasts. In recent years, both nominees attended the gala, including in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. (The latter was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)
The official also added that Harris’ team informed the dinner’s organizers she would be absent, but was willing to attend in a later year as president.
ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabrielle Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie
Melania Trump to sit for her 1st interview of 2024 election cycle
Former first lady Melania Trump will sit down for her first interview of the 2024 election cycle with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt as she continues to promote her new book.
The interview is set to air on Thursday, Fox announced on Monday.
While Melania Trump has remained relatively quiet this campaign cycle, mainly appearing with the former president at closed-door events, she has been more active online recently as she launches her forthcoming memoir, “Melania.”
Her book is scheduled to be released on Oct. 8. Her website describes it in part as “the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path.”
ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soorin Kim and Kelsey Walsh
Trump again says it’s too late for another debate amid challenges from Harris
Trump is again ruling out another debate against Harris, arguing it would be “a very bad thing” for the country.
“Well, I’ve already done two debates, and they, you know, we’re good, but to do a third one, everybody’s voting now, and it’s very late to be doing a third debate,” Trump told Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin in a phone conversation that aired Monday morning.
Harris said over the weekend she accepted an offer from CNN for a debate on Oct. 23.
Her team has also noted that there have been presidential debates in years past in the final weeks before Election Day.
“The final 2020 debate was October 22,” the Harris campaign wrote on X. “The proposed CNN debate is October 23.”
Trump also debated Hillary Clinton for a third time around the same timeframe: Oct. 19, 2016.
Trump slightly leads in Arizona, about even in North Carolina: Polls
A set of New York Times/Siena College polls found Trump slightly leads Harris in Arizona and they are about evenly matched in North Carolina.
Among likely voters in Arizona, Trump leads Harris 50% to 45% in a head-to-head matchup. In a six-way matchup with other candidates, Trump still leads Harris 48% to 43%.
In North Carolina, Trump also leads Harris among likely voters 49% to 47%. He also leads by 2 percentage points in a six-way matchup. The lead, however, is within the poll’s margin of error.
Arizona and North Carolina are considered crucial battlegrounds this election, along with Georgia. According to 538’s polling average, Trump is ahead slightly in each of the three Sun Belt states.
(CHICAGO) — Democrats kicked off their convention Monday with a who’s who of guests who all touted Vice President Kamala Harris’ run for the White House.
Several topics came up during the night including the future of reproductive rights and Project 2025.
Harris made a surprise appearance after several Democratic VIPS took the stage, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The main stars of the night were some of the Democrats’ longstanding figures including Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
But the main spotlight came as President Joe Biden spoke to the cheering crowd, reflecting on his four years as president and his decision to “pass the torch” to Harris.
Here’s how the news is developing:
California Gov. Newsom to present Harris with delegate votes at ceremonial DNC roll call
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will lead his state’s delegation at the DNC on Tuesday, delivering the delegates that send California native, Vice President Kamala Harris, over the top of the delegate threshold for the nomination in a ceremonial roll call.
Harris is already the nominee, but Tuesday’s ceremonial roll call is a gesture in name only.
Politico was first to report the news.
‘America, America, I gave my best to you’: Biden
Biden closed his speech by citing a verse from the song “American Anthem,” which he says has meant a lot to him and his family.
He said he would spare the crowd his singing so just quoted the verse: “America, America, I gave my best to you.”
“I gave my best to you for 50 years,” Biden said. “I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.”
He ended his speech saying he’s more optimistic about the future than he was when he was first elected to the Senate at the age of 29.
“Folks, we just have to remember who we are,” he said. “We’re the United States of America. And there’s nothing we cannot do when we do it together.”
Biden joined by Jill Biden, Kamala Harris after speech
After giving remarks for roughly an hour, Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden on stage as the song “Higher Love” blared throughout the stadium.
They were soon joined by Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, both of whom exchanged hugs with Biden.
Other Biden family members also embraced him, including his son Hunter Biden and several of his grandchildren.
At one point, Harris and Biden clasped their hands together and raised them in the air.
Scene inside United Center as Biden speaks
All around the stadium, attendees held up vertical “We love Joe” signs echoing the shape of the delegation signposts. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen on the convention floor with the sign.
Others held up cards that read, “Thank you Joe.”
In their box, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sat with their spouses listening to Biden’s speech. Walz was emotional throughout much of the president’s remarks.
DNC program over planned time
Monday night’s DNC programming was scheduled to wrap over an hour ago, by 11 p.m., as Biden continues his keynote speech.
DNC officials addressed the length, blaming the “raucous applause” for going over the time.
“Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so that he could speak directly to the American people,” convention officials said in a statement. “We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage.”
Biden discusses Ukraine, Gaza wars
President Biden, after touting accomplishments at home, turned to his handling of conflicts around the globe.
On Ukraine, Biden praised the strength of Kyiv and of NATO in the face of Russia’s aggression.
“Just as no commander in chief should ever bow down to a dictator, the way Trump bows down to Putin, I never have,” Biden said. “And I promise you, Kamala Harris will never do it, will never bow down.”
Biden also discussed the Israel-Gaza war, saying he is working tirelessly to get his peace plan for the Middle East approved by all sides to bring an end to the conflict and to bring hostages home.
“Those protesters in the street have a point,” he said. “A lot of innocent people being killed on both sides.”
‘Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024’: Biden
Biden brought up reproductive rights as a key election issue this November. He noted that in the Dobbs decision in which the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, the court’s majority wrote that women are not without electoral or political power.
“No kidding,” Biden said. “MAGA Republicans found out the power of women in 2022. And Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024. Watch.”
Biden slams Trump over treatment of veterans
The president slammed his predecessor over his rhetoric on veterans and armed service members.
Biden, whose son Beau served in the military, chastised Trump over reports that he called fallen soldiers “suckers and losers.”
“They’re not the words of a person not worthy of being commander in chief. Period,” he said.
Biden pushes for universal background checks, ban on assault rifles
The president turned his attention to the rising gun violence in the country citing stats that showed firearm deaths were the leading cause of deaths among children.
“More died from a bullet than cancer, accidents or anything else in the United States, in America. My God,” he said.
Biden spoke about his and Harris’ gun control polices and again pushed for a ban on assault rifles and universal background checks.
“If we care about public safety, we need to prevent gun violence,” he said.
Biden goes after Trump on the border, immigration issues
President Biden is continuing his criticism of his predecessor, accusing him of “lying” about the border.
“Here’s what he won’t tell you: Trump killed the strongest bipartisan border deal in the history of the United States,” Biden said.
Biden went on to slam Trump for his rhetoric toward immigrants, saying Democrats “will not demonize immigrants, saying they’re poisoning the blood of America.”
He reiterated the party’s support for legal immigration and protections for “Dreamers.”
Biden on Trump: ‘He’s the loser’
Biden had pointed words for Trump.
“Donald Trump calls America a failing nation. He says we’re losing,” Biden said. “He’s the loser. He’s dead wrong.”
“America’s winning, and the world’s better off for it,” Biden continued.
Biden touts accomplishments, paints them as Harris’ wins too
Biden took time to tout his administration’s work on COVID, the economy and health care.
“Because of you, we’ve had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period. And when I say ‘we,’ I mean Kamala and me,” Biden said.
Biden pointed to the recent agreement reached by the government and Medicare to lower the prices of 10 commonly used prescription drugs — a result of the Inflation Reduction Act.
“And guess who cast the tie breaking vote? Vice President, soon to be President Kamala Harris,” Biden said.
‘We came together in 2020 to save democracy’: Biden
Biden reiterated his reasons for running for president in 2020 citing the Unite the Right rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, as a turning point in the country.
“I ran with a deep conviction,” he said.
“Because of all of you in this room and others, we came together in 2020 to save democracy,” Biden added. “As your president, I’ve been determined to keep America moving forward, not going back. To stand against hate and violence in all its forms, to be a nation where we not only live with, but thrive on diversity,” Biden added.
‘Stop arming Israel’ sign spotted in crowd before lights cut
A protest flag was spotted in the crowd during Biden’s remarks, reading, “Stop arming Israel.”
Delegates appeared to be trying to cover it up, but the sign was briefly visible in the back of the lower bowl before the lights were turned off in that section.
Biden: ‘Are you ready to vote for freedom?’
Biden kicked off his remarks after a long standing ovation from the crowd peppered with cheers of “We love Joe!” and “Thank you, Joe!”
He thanked his daughter for her introduction and gave shout-outs to his family, especially their “rock” first lady Jill Biden.
“My dad used to have an expression for real. He’d say, ‘Joey, family is the beginning, the middle and the end.’ And I love you all. And America, I love you,” he said to loud applause.
“Let me ask you, are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden continued.
Teary eyed Biden takes the stage
President Joe Biden wiped away tears as he approached the DNC stage to a standing ovation.
He embraced his daughter Ashley and thanked the crowd.
“I love you, thank you,” he said.
Ashley Biden calls president the ‘O.G. girl dad’
Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, called the president the “O.G. girl dad” in her remarks introducing him.
“He wasn’t just a girl dad. I could see that he valued and trusted women,” she said. “How he listened to his mother, how he believed in his sister, and most of all, how he respected my mother’s career.”
She continued, “Dad, you always tell us, but we don’t tell you enough that you are the love of our lives and the life of our love.”
‘We will fight, and we will win together’: Jill Biden
First lady Jill Biden talked about her husband’s kindness and devotion to helping others during his years of service.
She noted that she she “saw him dig deep into his soul and decide to no longer seek reelection and endorse Kamala Harris.”
Jill Biden said that she and her family valued Harris for years, given the kinship the vice president had with Beau Biden.
“We have seen her courage, her determination and her leadership up close. Kamala and Tim, you will win, and you are inspiring a new generation,” she said.
“We will fight, and we will win together,” the first lady added.
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons leads crowd in ‘We love Joe!’ chant
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a close Biden ally, spoke ahead of the president’s keynote speech.
He thanked Biden for his service, saying the president “passed and signed into law the most consequential legislation of any president in 60 years, helping our veterans, advancing gun safety, cutting prescription drug prices, fighting climate change, rebuilding bridges and broadband, bringing manufacturing back to America.”
He thanked Biden for “elevating a great leader in Kamala Harris” and led the crowd in a chant of “We love Joe!” at the end of his speech.
Sen. Warnock calls Trump a ‘plague on the American conscience’
Sen. Raphael Warnock, who made history as Georgia’s first Black senator, made clear the importance of his state in the 2020 election and what’s at stake this November.
“A vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and our children, and our prayers are stronger when we pray together,” Warnock said. “So together we flipped the Senate, held the House and we sent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House.”
The pastor went on to rail against former President Donald Trump, who he said is “a plague on the American conscience.”
Warnock said he saw photos of Trump holding up the Bible and said, “He should try reading it.”
“It says, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ It says, ‘In as much as you’ve done it unto the least of these, you have done it all. So on to me,'” Warnock said.
“So here we are, America. Are you ready?” Warnock added. “Are you ready to stand up in this moral moment? Stand up for the best in the American covenant. Elections are about the character of a country, and we must decide, again, we are the latest generation of Americans who get to decide what kind of country we want to be.”
Women share personal stories of struggle, pain after Roe revoked
The convention turned its focus on the state of reproductive rights in the country following the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overruled Roe v. Wade.
Following a video that featured clips of Trump touting his stance on removing Roe, three groups of people spoke about their personal stories dealing with the fallout from laws passed in states that banned abortions.
Josh and Amanda Zurawski of Texas talked about how she was forced to wait three days to get an abortion after she miscarried. Amanda was “shaking, disoriented and crashing,” before doctors were able to treat her, according to her husband.
“I was lucky. I lived. So, I’ll continue sharing our story, standing with women and families across the country,” she said.
Kaitlyn Joshua of Louisiana talked about how two emergency rooms turned her away after she miscarried because of the state’s abortion bans.
“I was in pain, bleeding so much my husband feared for my life. No woman should experience what I endured, but too many have,” she said. “Our daughters deserve better. America deserves better.”
Hadley Duvall discussed getting pregnant at 12 after being sexually abused by her stepfather.
Duvall, 22, said she was grateful she had options, but that is not a reality for many girls today “because of Trump’s abortion bans.”
“He calls it a beautiful thing. What is so beautiful about a child having to carry her parent’s child?” she said.
“There are other survivors out there who have no options. And I want you to know that we see you. We hear you,” she added.
Beshear: ‘Trump and Vance simply don’t believe in your freedom’
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a one-time potential running mate for Harris, largely focused on reproductive rights during his remarks.
He called on voters to elect Harris and Walz to “protect reproductive freedom” and said that “Trump and Vance simply don’t believe in your freedom.”
“Trump says people are absolutely thrilled that women had their basic rights eliminated. JD Vance says women should stay in violent marriages, and that pregnancies resulting from rape are simply inconvenient,” Beshear said. “Their policies give rapists more rights than their victims. That’s not inconvenient. It’s just plain wrong.”
He called on Americans to move beyond divisive politics “by remembering we are all Americans.”
“That’s how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris lead,” he said.
Walz’s kids give their dad bunny ears
It seems that even being Kamala Harris’ VP pick can’t spare you from your kids making fun of you.
During an interview on MSNBC, Walz’s daughter and son held up bunny ears behind their dad’s head.
The moment is getting a lot of attention on social media, including from Walz himself, who reposted the clip on X and wrote, “My kids keep me humble.”
-ABC News’ Molly Nagle
Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett tears up talking about Harris
Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett teared up while recalling her first meeting with Harris after getting elected to Congress.
Crockett said she wasn’t sure she made the right decision running for office, referring to the “Chaos Caucus,” when she met Harris for an official photo.
“As I approached Vice President Harris for our official photo, she turned to me and asked, ‘What’s wrong?’ Mind you, we’d never met, but she saw right through me,” Crocket said. “She saw the distress. I immediately began crying.”
Crockett paused to wipe her tears, saying “It’s so hard for me to tell this story,” before continuing.
“She then said, among other things, ‘You are exactly where God wants you. Your district chose you because they believe in you. And so do I,'” Crockett said.
Crockett said that moment gave her her “legislative legs, and I’ve been running ever since.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin notes horrors of Jan. 6
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who was a member of the House’s Jan. 6 committee, warned about the “banana Republicans who have converted Lincoln’s party into a dangerous cult of personality.”
Raskin recalled the violence and destruction caused that day by Trump’s supporters and the former president’s push of election falsehoods.
“All of this after Trump was defeated by more than 7 million votes by the great Joe Biden,” he said.
Raskin also took note that the rioters chanted to hang former Vice President Mike Pence, who he noted is not supporting Trump this election.
“By the way, JD Vance, do you understand why there was a sudden job opening for running mate on the GOP ticket?” he said. “They tried to kill him because he would not follow Trump’s plan to destroy and nullify the votes of millions of Americans.”
Raskin also pointed out Trump’s comments about possibly pardoning the insurrectionists and pushed Americans to support Harris.
“Let’s make it a landslide so big that Donald Trump and his kangaroo court, Supreme Court justices, cannot even try to steal it,” he said.
‘Law and Order’ spoof video on Trump draws laughs
Attendees burst into laughter as the DNC started playing a video spooking the hit show “Law and Order,” starting with the familiar narration, “in the criminal justice system,” before delving into details of Trump’s 34 felony convictions.
The video was largely comedic — but also signaled an eagerness by Democrats to go on offense.
“I’m just glad we’re fighting back. I’m so tired of taking the high road,” one attendee said as the video played.
Clyburn calls Project 2025 ‘Jim Crow 2.0’
South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn called Project 2025 “Jim Crow 2.0” during his remarks while drawing a comparison between Trump and Harris.
“While Trump falsely pleads ignorance of Project 2025, which in my opinion is Jim Crow 2.0, Kamala has been offering the American people enlightened proposals and visionary leadership,” he said.
The DNC earlier took aim at the conservative policy blueprint, which has become a flashpoint in the 2024 election, in a video that aired earlier in the night and remarks by Mallory McMorrow, a Michigan state senator.
Hillary Clinton gets standing ovation as she fires up crowd
The crowd at the United Center got on their feet when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage where she supported Harris and applauded Biden.
“There is a lot of energy in this room — just like there is a lot of energy in this country,” she said.
Clinton saluted Biden, calling him “democracy’s champion,” and praising his years of service.
“He brought dignity, decency and competence back to the White House,” she said.
Clinton talked about the long history of bringing women’s voices heard and the number of glass ceilings that were broken, including her 2016 presidential nomination.
“I wish my mother and Kamala’s mother could see us. They would say, ‘Keep going,'” she said.
The crowd chanted “Keep going,” in response.
She also took a jab a Trump, joking that he fell asleep during his own trial. The crowd shouted “lock him up,” turning the tables on the chant used at Trump rallies against Clinton.
Clinton smiled as the crowd chanted.
Clinton said that as president, Harris would be a fighter for all Americans, and cares about America.
“I know what it takes, and I can tell you, as commander in chief, Kamala won’t disrespect our military and our veterans,” she said.
Clinton told the crowd that they are still needed to fight for every vote and not just depend on the poll numbers.
“When a barrier falls for one of us, it falls and clears the way for all of us. So for the next 78 days, we need to work harder than we ever have,” she said.
Crowd chants ‘lock him up’ during Hillary Clinton speech
The crowd erupted in chants of “lock him up” during Hillary Clinton’s speech after she highlighted the history that was made with his 34 felony convictions in New York.
After trying to continue her speech at the start of the chants, Clinton smiled and nodded before carrying on with her remarks.
Trump famously encouraged “lock her up” chants during his 2016 run against Clinton, accusing her of criminal wrongdoing though she never faced a single charge.
Harris family members, friends appear in video to discuss her background
Actor Tony Goldwyn kickstarted a segment about Harris’ story, which he said began in a middle-class, tight-knit neighborhood in the East Bay of California.
“These are the experiences that made her the leader she is today,” Goldwyn said.
A video then aired featuring testimonials of a young Harris from her sister Maya Harris, her friend Stacey Johnson-Batiste and her mother’s friend Lenore Pomerance.
Johnson-Batiste recalled a young Kamala Harris defending her on the playground.
“This one particular day, we had made some clay art and this one boy in our class had taken mine for whatever reason and threw it on the ground and it shattered. So Kamala, being very protective, just jumped in front of me and stood up to him. To me, that shows the kind of person that she has always been, to stand up to the bully and to stand up for the underdog and to stand up for what is right,” Johnson-Batiste said.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez riles up crowd while going after Trump
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez riled up the crowd when she went after Trump while urging voters to make history in electing Harris as president.
“Chicago, we have to help her win, because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends,” she said.
“And I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life,” she said to rapturous applause.
“The truth is, Don, you cannot love this country if you only fight for the wealthy and big business. To love this country is to fight for its people,” she continued.
Ocasio-Cortez briefly mentioned the Israel-Hamas war, saying Harris is “working tirelessly” to secure a cease-fire in Gaza and bring hostages home.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez riles up crowd while going after Trump
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez riled up the crowd when she went after Trump while urging voters to make history in electing Harris as president.
“Chicago, we have to help her win, because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends,” she said.
“And I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life,” she said to rapturous applause.
“The truth is, Don, you cannot love this country if you only fight for the wealthy and big business. To love this country is to fight for its people,” she continued.
‘Trump’s a scab’: UAW president
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain took the stage and began by thanking President Joe Biden for joining the picket lines during their strikes against the major auto companies last year.
Fain praised Vice President Kamala Harris for her years of supporting the UAW and for fighting for workers’ rights.
“It’s real simple. Kamala Harris is one of us. She’s a fighter for the working class. And Donald Trump is a scab,” Fain said to the crowd who chanted “Trump is a scab.”
Fain revealed a shirt with that statement along with “Vote Harris” midway through his speech citing Nelly’s 2002 song “Hot in Here.”
“It’s hot in here because you’re fired up and you’re fed up and the American working class is fired up and fed up,” he said.
Fain also called out Trump’s rhetoric blaming economic problems on several groups including immigrants and LGTBQ groups.
“Trump is pushing divide and conquer tactics of the rich. It’s the oldest trick in the book,” he said.
“They do that because they want working-class people to be divided into focus and keep the focus off the one true enemy: corporate greed. The rich think we’re stupid, but working class Americans see this for what it is,” Fain added.
NBA coach Steve Kerr greeted with applause
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr got a standing ovation when he walked on stage, just over a week after he coached the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team won gold.
Chants of “USA” stretched across the convention floor as he started speaking.
“It was the proudest moment of my life,” he said, recounting the team’s victory in Paris earlier this month.
Protests expected inside convention hall during Biden’s remarks
Convention staff is preparing for possible disruptions over Gaza during President Joe Biden’s keynote speech.
ABC News has heard from staff and activists that they likely won’t come from uncommitted delegates on the convention floor, but are expected to come from activists who have passes into the arena who are in sections higher up.
-ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks and Isabella Murray
Actor Tony Goldwyn, tonight’s host, appears
Actor Tony Goldwyn, who famously played a president on TV in ABC’s “Scandal,” has arrived for the primetime hour of the DNC’s first night.
Goldwyn said the choice between Harris and Trump is between “two very different futures” for our middle class, reproductive rights, climate, security, schools and “the future of our very democracy.”
He said Harris has a message for America.
“It is a message that’s joyful, not mean-spirited, a message of public service, not self-service, a message of optimism and opportunity, not chaos and division. A message that has woken us up to who we are, to who we’ve always,” he said.
Harris gets raucous ovation in brief appearance
Harris sent the crowd into a frenzy when she walked onto the stage at the United Center, with attendees jumping to their feet in surprise.
“It is so good to be with everyone this evening in this hall and everyone at home. This is going to be a great week,” she said to more applause.
Harris also gave Biden his flowers, sparking chants of “USA!”
“And I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight,” she said. “We are forever grateful to you.”
Harris walked off to her campaign anthem, Beyonce’s hit song “Freedom.”
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul slams Trump
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made several jabs at former President Donald Trump during her speech at the convention.
Hochul cited Trump’s history of stiffing workers, sexually harassing women and his recent conviction in a Manhattan court.
“Donald Trump was born a New Yorker, but ended up a fraud, a philanderer and a felon,” she said.
“New Yorkers are sick of it. It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-A-Lago. Sorry about that, Florida,” Hochul added.
The governor touted Harris’ work in bringing new jobs to New York state and stressed Americans must vote to protect the middle class and abortion rights.
Jason Isbell 2nd performer of the night
Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell performed his song “Something More Than Free,” about the struggle of blue-collar life, for the evening’s second performance.
DNC takes aim at Project 2025
A video just aired at the convention criticizing Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint that has become a flashpoint in the 2024 election.
Mallory McMorrow, a Michigan state senator, then walked on stage and slammed a giant book on the podium.
“You are going to hear a lot about what is in this 900-page document,” McMorrow said of Project 2025. “Why? Because this is the Republican blueprint for a second Trump term.”
It includes expanding presidential power and eliminating the Department of Education and other federal agencies, McMorrow noted. She said that’s how it works in “dictatorships” and that Democrats believe in the separation of powers and the rule of law.
Read more about Project 2025 here. Trump has tried to distance himself from the blueprint, even though several of the former president’s current and former advisers and appointees have authored or supported it.
Mickey Guyton is first entertainer of the night
Mickey Guyton, a Black country music artist, is the first entertainer of the night.
Guyton is performing her song “All American” on stage.
Other performers to come this convention include Jason Isbell and James Taylor.
‘Union yes!’ chant breaks out
A chant of “Union yes!” broke out as AFSCME President Lee Saunders took to the podium while joined by other union leaders on the stage.
Sen. Dick Durbin lauds Democrats’ policies to help working class Americans Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin chastised former President Donald Trump’s economic policies citing what he said were the millions of jobs lost during his term.
Durbin touted the Biden-Harris administration’s work to bring back more manufacturing jobs to several parts of the country.
“These investments mean a strong economy, growing public schools and well-funded well-staffed first responders,” he said. “These investments mean hope. That’s what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for.”
Durbin talked about his parents and how they were helped by a union.
“We worked not just to get by, but to get ahead,” he said.
COVID-19 response continues to be talking point
Trump’s COVID-19 response continues to be a talking point throughout the night.
California Rep. Robert Garcia recounted how, as mayor of Long Beach at the start of the pandemic, he fought for more tests and to make masks more accessible.
“What we needed at that moment was national leadership. But instead, we got Donald Trump,” Garcia said. “While schools closed and dead bodies filled morgues, Donald Trump downplayed the virus. He told us to inject bleach into our bodies. He peddled conspiracy theories across the country. We lost hundreds of thousands of Americans, and our economy collapsed.”
Among those lost were Garcia’s mother and stepfather, who both died from COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, he said.
“I miss them every single day,” Garcia said, adding that when Trump and his MAGA extremists “downplayed the horror of the pandemic, it should make us all furious.”
In her remarks, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood said Trump “took the COVID crisis and turned it into a catastrophe.”
“We can never let him be our president again,” she said.
By contrast, Underwood said Harris and Biden worked to make health care more affordable and that Harris “championed” the so-called Momnibus Act, which Underwood introduced to address maternal mortality disparities in the U.S.
“Because she protects the people who are most vulnerable,” Underwood said.
Former Trump supporter Rich Logis says he’s ‘all in’ for Harris
In a video message, former Trump supporter Rich Logis of Florida urged Republicans and Independents against voting for the former president.
“So this is my message to all the Republicans and Independents who are watching — people like me who voted for and believed in Trump: I made a brave mistake, but it’s never too late to change your mind. You don’t need to agree with everything you hear tonight to do what is right. We need to be able to trust our leaders. That’s why I’m all in for Kamala Harris.”
‘We’re not going back’ chants erupt at DNC
Rep. Lauren Underwood wrapped up her remarks about COVID and health care by praising the work of the Biden-Harris administration.
“Four years ago, it was not safe to hold a convention like this. But tonight, thousands have gathered in this arena in my home state of Illinois to make sure Kamala Harris is the next president of the United States,” Underwood said. “We have come so far these past four years and we’re not going back.”
The crowd immediately erupted in cheers of, “We’re not going back!”
The phrase has been a hallmark of Harris’ campaign so far, often arising when she is criticizing aspects of Trump’s record.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan touts Democrats’ fight against COVID
Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota’s lieutenant governor, returned to the stage to tout Gov. Tim Walz after he was confirmed as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.
Flanagan, who would become the first Indigenous governor if Harris wins the election, talked about her upbringing as a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, and how it shaped her values.
“The role of our clan is to ensure that we never leave anyone behind. That’s why I am supporting Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to be the next president and vice president of the United States,” she said.
Flanagan got emotional when she talked about her late brother, who was one of the first Minnesota residents to die from COVID-19 in 2020.
She said former President Donald Trump “was playing games” during his COVID-19 response.
“Our country was brought to the brink by his failure to respond. But the Biden-Harris administration stepped in with quick and decisive action,” Flanagan said.
Walz confirmed as Democratic vice presidential nominee
Gov. Tim Walz was ceremonially confirmed as the Democratic vice presidential nominee during a voice vote.
“USA” chants broke out again in the stadium after the vote.
Walz will deliver his acceptance speech on Wednesday at the DNC.
Delegates adopt party platform, ‘USA’ chants break out
Democratic National Committee delegates passed the party’s 2024 platform in a voice vote.
A full, 92-page draft platform was unveiled by the party late on Sunday night. The document, which was written before President Joe Biden left the 2024 race, was voted upon by the DNC’s Rules Committee in July. It was not updated significantly since Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.
“USA” chants broke out in the stadium after the platform was adopted.
Rep. Maxine Waters remembers Fannie Lou Hamer
During her remarks, California Rep. Maxine Waters reflected on a Democratic National Convention she attended when she was 22, when civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer “made her presence known” as vice-chair of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.
“It was in 1964, in Atlantic City, and she arrived with a group of Black delegates from Mississippi,” Waters said of Hamer. “She simply asked that her delegates be seated in place of the state’s all-white delegation.”
Waters said that Hamer, after talking about the “violence she suffered at the hands of white police because she, a Black woman, had demanded her right to vote,” then asked the country a “simple but profound question: Is this America”
Decades later, with Harris as the party’s nominee, Waters said she will be thinking about Hamer in November after Americans elect Harris as their president.
“We can ask ourselves, ‘Is this America’ And we will be able to say loudly and proudly, ‘You’re damn right it is!'” Waters said.
NAACP president: ‘I’m here to do my Black job’
Before paying tribute to Black political trailblazers, NAACP President Derrick Johnson took an apparent jab at former President Donald Trump.
Johnson introduced himself saying, “Good evening, I’m Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, and I’m here to do my Black job.”
“We must all understand Black history is American history, and in this historic moment, we will write the next chapter together,” he said.
(Trump, while speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in July, again tried to claim that migrants are taking “Black jobs” — comments he has faced backlash over.)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson gets a standing ovation
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and 1988 Democratic presidential candidate, received a standing ovation when he was wheeled on stage, right after a video on the civil rights movement ended.
Jackson was joined by other civil rights icons, including the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader and 1988 Democratic presidential candidate, received a standing ovation when he was wheeled on stage.
Minnesota’s Peggy Flanagan, Walz’s possible successor, introduces Maxine Waters
Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota’s lieutenant governor, introduced Rep. Maxine Waters to speak at the DNC. Waters received a standing ovation before speaking.
Flanagan is poised to serve as Minnesota’s next governor if Gov. Tim Walz steps down to serve as vice president.
As a citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Flanagan would be the first Native American female governor.
‘The fight continues, and there is still more work to do’: DNC chair
DNC Chair Jamie Harrison took the stage to tout the Democrats’ work over the last four years and the goals of a Harris-Walz administration.
“The fight continues, and there is still more work to do,” he said.
“I know that when we elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they will build on our accomplishments and they will create a country that works for every American,” he added.
Harrison encouraged voters to be active in the coming weeks for all races down the ticket.
“In my beloved home state of South Carolina, our motto is, ‘While I breathe, I hope.’ Folks, I believe in the power of hope, but it’s going to take more than hope to win this election,” he said.
Crowd is amped up as convention kicks off
Delegates and other attendees here in the United Center are amped up — and have been paying attention.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson got a rousing applause when he said his daughter will be able to see herself in Harris. And when Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison started off with one of Harris’ marquee remarks, the crowd quickly finished it with him.
“When we fight…” Harrison said.
“We win!” the crowd erupted.
-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod
3 vulnerable Senate Democrats won’t be at the DNC this week
Three vulnerable Senate Democrats will sit out the DNC this week: Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
A spokesperson from Rosen’s campaign said she’s choosing to focus on her own reelection this week and will meet with Nevada voters instead. She did, however, join Harris and Walz at a campaign event in Las Vegas earlier this month.
“Senator Rosen supports the Harris-Walz ticket and was glad to join them on the campaign trail in Las Vegas this past weekend,” a spokesperson for her campaign said.
A spokesperson for the Tester campaign similarly confirmed he won’t be in attendance this week.
Notably, he’ll be attending a Pearl Jam concert in Montana this week, with an associated fundraiser for his campaign with the band’s bassist the day before. He’ll spend the rest of his August farming and meeting with voters face to face, per his campaign.
A spokesperson for Brown also confirmed he won’t be in attendance at the convention. A campaign spokesperson did not respond to multiple emails asking for further information about where the senator will be this week.
-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomes crowd
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson helped kick off the first night of the DNC, welcoming the delegates to the city.
He told the crowd that Chicago is where former President Barack Obama “rose to the White House, reminding us that, yes, we can.”
“This city of hard work and caring people is where Democrats will celebrate President Joe Biden and nominate Kamala Harris for president of the United States of America,” he said.
Johnson spoke about what a Harris presidency would mean for his family.
“As a Black man raising a little Black girl on the West Side of Chicago, I know that my daughter, Braedyn, will see not only a reflection of herself in the White House, but she will experience the deepest part of American values,” he said to applause.
Some ‘uncommitted’ delegates say they have ‘hope’ with Harris as nominee Several “uncommitted” delegates say they are not planning to disrupt the speeches tonight at the DNC.
Violet Olds from Kentucky and Mohamad Khatib from Florida say they want Harris to win, but their goal is to send her a strong message.
“I’m sure we’re all going to fall in line when it comes to November, but as for now, we are here to speak as Americans, supporting our Palestinian American brothers and sisters to send a message,” Olds said.
Khatib said Harris is a welcome change to the top of the ticket.
“When Harris came in and became the designated nominee, she made statements that are showing her understanding and appreciation of the suffering of the Palestinian people. She made the point that she’s not going to stay silent.”
But Khatib said words aren’t enough: “What our communities are saying is that we want Kamala Harris to take actions to support these statements that she started making.”
Olds said that now, under Harris, she feels “hopeful” about the future.
“That’s one of the messages that the whole of the DNC is trying to conjure: hope, joy, and that we want those abroad to have that same hope and joy that we have,” Olds said.
-ABC News’ Selina Wang, Tia Humphries and Mitchell Alva
1st night of the DNC kicks off
The first night of the DNC is underway in Chicago, with the convention officially called to order.
Tonight’s theme is “For the people” and the evening is being hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn — who famously played a president on TV in the ABC series “Scandal.”
4 arrested after some protesters breach security fence: Police
Four people were arrested after several protesters broke through an outer security fence outside the United Center during the pro-Palestinian rally “March on the DNC,” police said.
There is a heavy police presence outside the venue, where the DNC will soon kick off.
The inner perimeter fence was not breached, police said.
Biden touts accomplishments in video prominently featuring Harris ahead of DNC speech President Joe Biden posted a video on social media touting his accomplishments and prominently features Vice President Kamala Harris just ahead of his speech at the DNC on Monday evening.
“Thank you, America, for keeping the faith,” Biden wrote in a post on X.
Throughout the video, images of Harris flash on the screen, including of her meeting with Parkland shooting victims’ parents, meeting with world leaders and sharing a moment with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie
The history of political conventions in Chicago
Greetings from the Windy City — or, as Chicago should be called, the City of Conventions. Chicago has hosted more political conventions than any other city in America. Before the 26th major-party political convention in Chicago history kicks off, watch this video my colleagues and I made this morning to familiarize yourself with the history of the other 25.
-538’s Nathaniel Rakich
Rep. Suozzi says he’s happy with how Harris has handled immigration
Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate Democrat who flipped a New York district held by ousted Rep. George Santos, campaigned heavily on immigration and messaging that the Democrats should be tougher on the issue.
But Suozzi told ABC News on Monday he’s happy with how Vice President Kamala Harris has handled the key 2024 issue so far.
“She came out early in this campaign and continues to talk about how she would have supported the bipartisan Senate deal to secure the border. Now, I think we’re going to hear more and more details about securing the border, fixing the asylum system and helping those people that have been here for decades, that have played by the rules to try and lift them up,” Suozzi said.
When asked if he’s spoken with Harris since she began her presidential bid, Suozzi said he has not but has spoken with her team. Suozzi is also set to speak at the convention this week.
On the ticket as a whole, Suozzi told ABC News: “I feel great. I’m so excited about this ticket. I’m excited by the enthusiasm I see from the voters, not only in my district, but throughout the country.”
-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim
Biden says he’s ready to pass the torch during DNC walk-through
During a walk-through at the United Center ahead of his speech tonight, President Joe Biden said he was ready to pass the torch.
“Are you ready to pass the torch, sir?” a reporter asked from the floor while Biden did his stage check.
“I am,” Biden answered from the podium, where he’ll speak later tonight.
In response to questions about his message, he said: “You’ll hear it tonight.”
-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett
Rep. Phillips reflects on his early call for Biden to exit 2024 race
Rep. Dean Phillips, a former 2024 Democratic presidential candidate who was the first congressional Democrat to question Biden’s candidacy, appeared on ABC News Live to discuss the state of the election since Biden dropped out of the race.
ABC News’ Kyra Phillips asked the Minnesota congressman if he felt like he deserved an apology for being the first to say Biden should leave this race.
“Just walking into this room today … that’s the only apology I needed,” he replied, adding: “It’s the energy, the excitement. I was just begging for a party to listen. … I don’t need an apology. What I need is for us to win, and it feels pretty darn good here today.”
Rep. Phillips said this convention “is a passing of the torch to the new generation. I think people want to leave here feeling something.”
The Minnesota lawmaker didn’t receive much praise for calling on President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign. He joins the show to discuss what’s occurred since Biden dropped out of the race.
-ABC News’ Isabella Meneses
Biden does stage check ahead of his keynote speech
President Joe Biden was seen doing a stage check Monday afternoon at the United Center in preparation for his opening night speech.
4:36 PM EDT March on the DNC starts
A march organized in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the DNC has started, hours before its first night of programming kicks off.
Organizers with the Coalition to March on the DNC, which represents more than 200 activist organizations, said about 15,000 people were present for a rally held in Union Park, near the convention site, ahead of the march.
4:29 PM EDT Biden continues to ‘fine tune’ speech and is in ‘great spirits’ on way to DNC
Biden continues to “fine tune” his speech after working on it over the weekend and is in “great spirits” as he heads to the convention, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.
“Yeah, look, the president is certainly going to continue to fine tune the speech, if you will. He had an opportunity to work on it this past weekend with Mike Donilon and Vinay Reddy, and so he’s very much looking forward to this moment. As I just said, it is a fulfilling moment for him, and he’s excited. He’s excited,” Jean-Pierre said.
“It’s a big night. He’s looking forward to it. He’s looking forward to addressing the Democratic Party and and obviously the nation. It’s a big night,” she added
Jean-Pierre said Biden was in a good mood on the plane ride over.
“He’s in great spirits and I think what you’ll see is a president who has put his kind of his personal agenda aside and putting the country first, and that’s who he’s always been throughout his career, more than 50 years,” Jean-Pierre said.
-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett
4:21 PM EDT Protesters speak out ahead of 1st mass rally during the DNC
The first mass rally during convention week in Chicago kicked off Monday afternoon in Union Park, located about four blocks east of the United Center, where the Democratic National Convention is being held.
Organizers with the Coalition to March on the DNC, which represents more than 200 activist organizations that gathered Monday in support of Palestinians in Gaza, said about 15,000 people were present.
ABC News spoke with several protesters ahead of the event. Many were native Chicagoans like Ken Justus, 68, who rode his bicycle, brandishing a “Swing Left” sign and sleigh bells. He said he still plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I want to make sure we still have a government,” he said. His motto: “Vote blue no matter who.”
Nearby, a coalition of nearly two dozen women from Indiana held banners to represent their organization, Jewish Voices for Peace. Their aim, said national board member Malkah Bird, 45, was to put pressure on the White House “no matter who is in office.”
“We want our money reinvested in the U.S. to help our communities and not used to bomb Palestinians,” Bird said.
One man, who asked ABC News not to use his name, said this was the first protest he had ever attended in his life. What motivated him, he said, was the “hypocrisy” of the administration’s support of Ukraine while sending arms to Israel.
“If we want to be the leader of the free world, we need to exercise the responsibility of being the leader of the free world,” he said.
Joshua Hansom, 52, traveled from Asheville, North Carolina, hoping to encourage people of all political stripes to come together through soccer. He passed cards to passersby encouraging them to join him to play soccer for two scheduled matches near Buckingham Fountain along the city’s lakefront.
What will come out of it?
“Hopefully some solutions,” he said. “At least some unity.”
-ABC News’ Mark Guarino
2:31 PM EDT Biden en route to Chicago
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden boarded Air Force One just after 2 p.m. ET to depart for Chicago.
They were followed by Peter Neal, the husband of Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden.
Traveling with the president are key members of his staff, including chief of staff Jeff Zients and senior advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle with reporters during the flight.
2:02 PM EDT Ashley Biden to introduce her father at DNC tonight
Ashley Biden will introduce her father, President Joe Biden, tonight ahead of his remarks to the DNC, according to the schedule.
-ABC News’ Isabella Murray
1:07 PM EDT More Monday DNC convention speakers confirmed
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fein, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and everyday Americans — such as women who have been “subjected to cruel and dangerous abortion bans” — will speak at the DNC Monday night, said Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks at the committee’s daily press briefing.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also announced in a post on X that she will be speaking at 9 p.m. ET.
A full rundown of the Monday’s DNC convention speakers is still imminent, but several other names have been confirmed including President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
-ABC News’ Isabella Murray
11:37 AM EDT 2024 Democratic platform to be voted on Monday at convention
Democratic National Committee delegates will vote on the party’s 2024 platform at its convention on Monday evening, according to officials.
A full, 92-page draft platform was unveiled by the party late on Sunday night. The document, which was written before President Joe Biden left the 2024 race, was voted upon by the DNC’s Rules Committee in July. It was not updated significantly since Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket.
Biden is mentioned 287 times in the platform, while Harris is mentioned 32 times.
“It makes a strong statement about the historic work that President Biden and Vice President Harris have accomplished hand-in-hand,” according to a release from the DNC, “and offers a vision for a progressive agenda that we can build on as a nation and as a Party as we head into the next four years.”
The draft platform emphasizes Biden’s support for brokering an “immediate and lasting ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas. The document also says that Biden has “made real progress on a way forward that will free the hostages” and “establish a durable ceasefire” as well as “meaningful progress and a political horizon for the Palestinian people.”
It does not, however, say that the party supports an arms embargo on Israel — something that progressives have been pushing for. It highlights Biden’s support for combating antisemitism.
Several delegates who have spoken with ABC News expect the draft to pass without significant objection.
-ABC News’ Isabella Murray
10:40 AM EDT Walz on Biden’s DNC speech: ‘We get an opportunity tonight to say a thank you’
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz made an unannounced appearance at Pennsylvania’s delegation breakfast in Chicago Monday morning and spoke glowingly about President Joe Biden ahead of the president’s DNC speech Monday night.
“We get an opportunity tonight to say a thank you to the best president of my lifetime that I’ve been able to witness, to someone who’s delivered time and time again, someone who made the selfless act of handing that torch to an incredible leader,” Walz said.
His speech was sandwiched between the state’s Gov. Josh Shapiro and other high profile governors: JB Pritzker of Illinois and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.
The Harris campaign said that Walz also made a surprise appearance at the Wisconsin delegate breakfast earlier on Monday, which featured Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
-ABC News’ Will McDuffie and Isabella Murray
10:34 AM EDT FLOTUS will focus on Biden’s strength, character and support for Harris in remarks: Source
First lady Jill Biden is expected to speak Monday night at the DNC and, according to a source familiar with her remarks, will focus on the president’s strength and character, as well as make clear her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.
The first lady will call on Americans to come together “with faith in each other, hope for a brighter future, and love for our country,” the source said.
She will be introduced by a video highlighting key moments from her time in this role, and the issues she has focused on in her public life, according to a source familiar. The video will include Vivian Wierwille from New Hampshire, who gave a memorable introduction of Dr. Biden in March 2021 at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School during the First Lady’s tour to highlight safely reopening schools after the pandemic.
While these remarks may be her last big address in her role as first lady, her office says she plant to continue to focus on her work in the next six months.
“Over the next six months, the First Lady will continue to champion the causes that have defined her public life: supporting military families, advocating for increased educational opportunities, working to end cancer as we know it, and advancing women’s health research,” Elizabeth Alexander, the First lady’s communications director said in a statement.
The source says that the first lady will “of course” be out on the trail for Harris this fall.
-ABC News’ Molly Nagle
10:15 AM EDT DNC kicks off with celebration of President Joe Biden’s legacy
The Democratic National Convention kicks off this morning in Chicago. According to party officials, 50,000 total visitors are expected throughout the week, including roughly 5,000 delegates and alternates and 15,000 members of the news media.
The DNC has not released a full rundown of the evening schedule but the marquee speech during convetnion programming (5:30 – 10:00 pm local time, 6:30-11:00 p.m. ET) is President Joe Biden. First lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State – and 2016 candidate – Hillary Rodham Clinton are also set to speak tonight. Additional speakers will be announced today.
Monday’s theme is “For the People.” Officials say tonight’s programing will highlight “the accomplishments and results President Biden delivered for people” – “with [Harris] by his side.”
Delegates are also set to vote on the 2024 Democratic Party platform this evening.
-ABC News’ Isabella Murray and Gabriella Abdul-Hakim
(WASHINGTON) — Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is set to attend a high-dollar fundraiser in the Hamptons next weekend, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by ABC News.
The event is set to be hosted by a number of big-name Trump donors, including billionaire hedge-fund manager John Paulson and Omeed Malik, the president of the investment firm 1789 Capital.
Trump’s former secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, is also listed as a host for the fundraiser, which is billed as an “afternoon event with next Vice President of the United States.”
The fundraiser is set to be held in Southampton, New York, next Sunday, the invite said. Tickets to the roundtable event cost $25,000, with an “attendee” ticket going for $5,000. Inclusion in the host committee costs $50,000 per person, the invite said.
A person familiar with the event said it is expected to raise somewhere in the millions.
Notably, the event is also set to be cohosted by two former George W. Bush appointees. Cliff Sobel was the ambassador to the Netherlands under Bush, as well as ambassador to Brazil under the Bush and Obama administrations. Jeffrey served as Under Secretary, Economic, Energy and Agricultural Affairs after being nominated by Bush in 2007.
The event comes as both Trump and Vance have been on an aggressive fundraising blitz in recent weeks, with under three months to go until the election. Vance has been crisscrossing the country, raising money in California, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Minnesota.
Trump’s fundraiser at the home of billionaire financier Howard Lutnick’s home in Bridgehampton, New York, earlier this month was similarly backed by wealthy allies including Malik, Paulson and Richard Kurtz. Lutnick said that event brought in $15 million for the campaign and the Republican Party.
Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee’s joint fundraising operation together raised a total of $138.7 million in the month of July — an uptick from their June fundraising total — and entered August with $327 million in cash on hand, the campaign said.
It trailed the $310 million the Harris campaign said it raised in July, as they entered August with $377 million cash on hand. That haul was buoyed by the $200 million the campaign said it raised within a week of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race.
It’s unclear how much the operation had raised before Harris took over the campaign. The money was raised by the Biden and Harris campaigns, the Democratic National Committee, and their joint fundraising committees.