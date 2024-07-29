Harris sees boost in favorability after Biden drops out of race: POLL

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is enjoying a bounce in her favorability rating among Americans just days after President Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential race and endorsed her, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

The vice president’s favorability rating has jumped to 43%, with an unfavorability rating of 42%, according to the ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel. In an ABC News/Ipsos poll released a week ago, Harris’ favorability rating was 35%, while 46% viewed her unfavorability.

Following Biden’s July 20 announcement that he would end his reelection campaign, most major Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, endorsed Harris’ run and she hit the campaign trail.

The vice president, who has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitments when voting, according to ABC News reporting, saw a major jump in her favorability rating among the politically crucial group, independents.

Forty-four percent of independents have a favorable view of Harris, up from only 28% a week ago. Her unfavorability rating among independents is now 40%, which is a slight drop from 47% last week.

There have been no discussions of another Democrat challenging Harris for the nomination and a slight majority of Americans, 52%, say she should be the Democratic nominee, the poll found. This number jumps to 86% among Democrats, compared to 51% of independents and only 20% of Republicans.

Harris has an edge over former President Donald Trump when it comes to how much enthusiasm Americans feel for them as nominees. Forty-eight percent of Americans say they would feel enthusiastic if Harris becomes the Democratic nominee. Fewer, 39%, say they are enthusiastic about Trump being the Republican nominee.

Enthusiasm for Harris as the Democratic nominee peaks among Democrats (88%) and Black Americans (70%). Forty-nine percent of independents express enthusiasm for Harris, whereas only 31% of independents are enthusiastic about Trump.

Trump’s favorability rating dropped slightly from 40%, measured in the week following the attempted assassination and the Republican National Convention, to 36% in the most recent poll.

Trump’s favorability rating among independents also saw a drop in the last week. Twenty-seven percent of independents have a favorable of Trump, which is down from 35% last week.

Political professionals have also been paying a significant amount of attention to a potential swing group of “double haters,” those Americans who have unfavorable views of both Biden and Trump.

In the ABC News/Ipsos poll last week, 15% of Americans held unfavorable views of both Trump and Biden.

Driven largely by an increase in Harris’ favorability, the proportion of Americans who dislike both nominees, Harris and Trump, now has been cut in half to 7%.

Turnout will be crucial in the Fall contest for the presidency and, compared to an ABC News/Washington Post Poll conducted in early July, there has been an increase in the proportion of Democrats saying they are absolutely certain to vote – going from 70% to 76%. This is now about equal to the 78% of Republicans who say they are certain to vote in the November contest.

Trump repeatedly bashed Harris and Democrats on the campaign trail this week and refused to stay committed to the second presidential debate, which would be hosted by ABC News, in September. He also lashed out against Biden for ending his campaign.

Biden vowed to focus on the final months of his presidency as he “passed the torch” to Harris during a speech to the nation Wednesday night. The president’s poor debate performance and declining polling numbers pushed many Democrats to call on Biden to end his race.

Following his sudden announcement of exiting the presidential race, Biden’s favorability though still low, has improved to 37%, a five percentage point increase from the prior week, with an unfavorability rating of 50%, a five percentage point decline from last week, the poll found.

Trump’s running mate JD Vance saw no change in his favorability rating in the last week, but the proportion of Americans viewing him unfavorably has increased.

The Ohio senator’s favorability rating is 24%, similar to his 23% rating in last week’s poll. But the proportion viewing him unfavorably has increased from 31% last week to 39% now, according to the poll.

When it comes to potential Democratic vice presidential candidates, the majority of Americans had no opinion or not enough knowledge to make one when it came to several names who have been floated in the last week, including Arizona Sen. Mark Kelley, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the poll found.

METHODOLOGY – This ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted using the probability-based Ipsos KnowledgePanel® July 26-27, 2024, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,200 U.S. adults with oversamples of Black and Hispanic respondents weighted to their correct proportions in the general population. Results have a margin of sampling error of 3.0 points, including the design effect, for the full sample. Sampling error is not the only source of differences in polls. Partisan divisions are 31-29-29 percent, Democrats-Republicans-independents. See the poll’s topline results and details on the methodology here.

ABC News’ Dan Merkle and Ken Goldstein contributed to this report.

‘We’re voting for the felon’: RNC attendees unfazed by Trump’s historic conviction
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — Virginia Breedlove, a guest at the Republican National Convention, teared up recounting the moment she witnessed Donald Trump enter the Fiserv Forum just 48 hours after being shot.

“I was holding it together,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion. “But when he turned his head and I saw the bandage on his ear, I just — I lost it, because that’s a physical scar that he has.”

“But he has many years of other scars of attack from Americans that don’t want him in office,” she continued. “But he’s done everything he said he would do. He’s done everything and he’s helped keep our country safe.”

This week, thousands of Trump’s biggest supporters are gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to see him accept the party’s nomination for president.

In their eyes, Trump hasn’t done — and likely can’t do — any wrong.

Heading into the convention, an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll found 59% of Americans said he was rightfully convicted of 34 felonies in his New York hush money trial and many fewer, 38%, accepted Trump’s claim that the convictions were unjust.

But two dozen RNC attendees who spoke with ABC News Digital, including delegates and guests, said Trump being found guilty of 34 felony counts gave them no reservations about backing him this election cycle. Many said their support has only grown, waving off entirely the criminal cases (totaling 88 counts) against the former president.

“Do the two words ‘weaponized DOJ’ ring a bell?” said one Illinois delegate.

“We have 54 in our delegation, and we have T-shirts that we’re all going to be wearing that’s like, ‘The year of the felon.’ We’re good. We’re voting for the felon,” said Barbara Jernigan, an alternate delegate from Missouri.

“No pause about him at all,” said Francine Gargano, a delegate from New Jersey. “Not at all. Not even a little bit. I mean, I wish I could say even a tiny bit, but no. Every day, I think we love him more and more and more.”

Others blamed a “kangaroo court” or said that the guilty verdict by a jury of Trump’s peers was “engineered.”

Just one person said Trump being a convicted felon concerned him “a little bit.”

“Everyone makes mistakes,” said Jim Walsh, an alternate delegate from Connecticut. “I personally feel some of it is a little bit trumped up. I think he’ll be okay. You prefer that none of that did happen, but it did. So, you just got to hopefully go with it.”

If this week here has shown one thing, it’s that Trump’s grip on the party is more ironclad than ever before.

His bitter rivals in the Republican primary all spoke on stage and offered their support. Even Nikki Haley, who once said there was “no way” the American people would vote for a convicted felon, gave her “strong endorsement.” JD Vance — previously a so-called “Never Trumper” — is now his running mate.

Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s media-shy ‘Doc,’ reluctantly drawn into spotlight
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In the tumultuous weeks since President Joe Biden’s faltering debate performance, the 81-year-old commander-in-chief has resisted calls from within his own party to end his reelection campaign, often relying on assurances from his medical staff to rebuff those who question his fitness for office.

This week, in an interview with BET, Biden suggested for the first time that he would consider dropping out of the presidential race if there was “some medical condition that emerged … if the doctors came to me, said, ‘You got this problem and that problem.'”

The person who would carry that heavy burden is a media-shy physician who Biden warmly refers to as “Doc”: the 58-year-old head of the White House medical unit, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

A retired Army surgeon who served tours with special operations forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, O’Connor has spent more than a decade caring for Biden. One former White House aide described the osteopath as being “like family” to the Bidens.

And now, with the aging president’s health front and center in the 2024 race — and with him facing a second COVID-19 diagnosis since taking office — O’Connor seems poised to remain in the spotlight.

In nearly a dozen interviews, current and former colleagues praised O’Connor as a top-tier clinician and an “honest doctor” whose deep bond with his high-profile patient makes him uniquely qualified to deliver unwelcome prognoses, if warranted.

“If [O’Connor] felt there was a problem for the country, he would tell the president and he would tell the American people,” said Retired Army Colonel Dr. John Holcomb, a longtime friend. “That would be a hard decision. But it would be the right thing to do, and [O’Connor] would do it.”

But as the president’s public gaffes continue, a chorus of critics, allies and medical professionals have questioned his mental acuity — and his medical staff’s reluctance to divulge more information about his health.

Dr. Lawrence Mohr, the White House physician to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, told ABC News that based on what he has seen publicly, “I don’t think there’s any question that the president should undergo a test of cognitive function, and he should do it very quickly.”

House Republicans have also suggested that O’Connor’s “connections with the Biden family” compromise his ability to “provide accurate and independent reviews of the president’s fitness to serve.”

O’Connor did not respond to a request to be interviewed. But several people close to him said he has grown irritated in recent weeks amid scrutiny of his clinical decisions and character. One person who recently spoke with O’Connor said the newfound attention is “bugging him.”

O’Connor rarely makes public appearances, preferring instead to communicate news about the president’s health in written statements. But in a podcast interview earlier this year, the physician described himself as “apolitical.”

“We don’t serve the president; we serve the presidency. That is sacrosanct,” he said on the podcast WarDocs. “We’re not here for a man, we’re here for the office … [President Biden] knows that. He wants it that way.”

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, described O’Connor as “a world class medical professional” whose “unique expertise is sought across the medical community, in which he is respected for his candor, attention to detail, and work ethic.”

‘Brotherly trust’

A New Jersey-bred high school wrestler, O’Connor served for 22 years in the Army, where he cut his teeth jumping out of airplanes with the 82nd Airborne Division and later as a medic with special operations units. He was “one of the very first Americans to go into Afghanistan” during the early days of the War on Terror, according to Dr. Frank Butler, a retired Navy surgeon.

As he rose through the ranks, O’Connor played a “pioneering role” in overhauling the U.S. military’s battlefield trauma care, known as the Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and was an early advocate of the use of ketamine to treat severe depression in servicemembers and veterans, Butler said.

In 2006, during his time as a hospital administrator at Fort Carson in Colorado, O’Connor was asked to consult about a patient suffering from back pain. The patient, O’Connor later learned, was President George W. Bush — and his treatment set the course for a career pivot to the White House.

“I beat him up pretty good,” O’Connor recalled in the podcast interview, regarding his treatment of Bush’s back issue. After that initial treatment, “[Bush] started calling me ‘bone-crusher’ … and over the course of time that morphed into ‘bone-cracker'” and later, simply to “‘cracker,’ which was unfortunate,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor joined the White House medical unit full-time later that year. When the Obama administration swept into office in 2009, O’Connor said he “fell into” the role of primary physician for then-Vice President Biden.

The two men grew close when Biden asked O’Connor to consult on end-of-life care for his mother, who passed away in 2010. Their bond deepened, friends said, when Biden’s son Beau Biden was later diagnosed with cancer.

Through those trying moments, the two men forged a “brotherly trust” that remains in place today, according to a current administration official who worked for Biden during the Obama administration.

In an October 2016 email inviting several members of the Biden family to a party Biden hosted for O’Connor’s retirement from the Army, O’Connor wrote that “a retirement ceremony really has little to do with the retiree — it’s for their family.”

“I can never imagine a day when any of you call and I don’t pick up the phone with a smile,” he wrote, before signing the message, “Love, Kevin.”

After Biden left office in 2017, O’Connor remained his physician — the only difference being “that [Biden] got a bill and he drove himself [to appointments],” O’Connor said on the WarDocs podcast.

O’Connor also continued to treat and provide consultations for members of Biden’s family, including his son, Hunter Biden, and Hunter Biden’s daughters, according to emails leaked online from Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive.

When Biden was elected president in 2020, O’Connor was summoned back to the White House as the physician to the oldest president in American history. In the intervening years, O’Connor has penned extensive annual reports on the president’s health — most recently in February, when he declared that Biden “continues to be fit for duty.”

But many Americans disagree. In last week’s ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, Trump leads Biden by 30 percentage points, 44% to 14%, in being seen as having the mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president.

Even so, O’Connor has committed to being forthright with the president about any troubling medical observations.

“You’ve got to tell them what they need to hear,” O’Connor said on the WarDocs podcast in January. “We don’t candy-coat things in medicine.”

‘I would love to live in anonymity’

Despite his high-profile role, O’Connor has made a concerted effort to stay under the radar. Where past White House physicians have, under certain circumstances, taken questions from the media, O’Connor said on the WarDocs podcast that he laments “the press stuff.”

“I like to not deal with that more than I have to,” he said. “I’m very thorough and very honest and very forthcoming in writing every time [Biden has] been sick … but still they want more.”

Republicans in Congress have suggested that O’Connor’s close ties with Biden might undermine his objectivity in delivering updates on the president’s health. In a letter to O’Connor last week, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer highlighted O’Connor’s apparent involvement with James Biden, the president’s brother, in an ill-fated business endeavor dating back to 2017.

James Biden, in an interview with committee investigators earlier this year, said O’Connor introduced him to a group of individuals with expertise in providing PTSD care to servicemembers as part of his role in Americore, a hospital system looking to expand access to healthcare access in rural areas.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family,” Comer wrote in the letter.

Paul Fishman, an attorney for James Biden, acknowledged in a statement that “Jim sought his advice on best practices” — but insisted that “O’Connor was not in business with Jim” and that O’Connor was not paid for brokering the meeting.

Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, called Comer’s overture “absolutely ridiculous and insulting.”

Republicans’ scrutiny of O’Connor and the broader discourse about Biden’s mental health has drawn the behind-the-scenes West Wing fixture into the open, despite his protestations.

“My goal right now in this job is [that] I hope nobody has any memory of me whatsoever,” he said on the WarDocs podcast in January. “I would love to live in anonymity.”

But few people have more access to the president, and fewer still have the training to evaluate his fitness for duty — a point O’Connor himself has acknowledged as a crucial part of his role. His office sits on the ground floor of the executive residence, directly across from the president’s personal elevator.

“[The president] literally has to pass me at least twice a day, usually more than that, to and from his way to the Oval Office,” he told a group of medical students earlier this year. “I have always viewed the most important part of my day as, ‘Good morning, Mr. President.'”

Experts point out that O’Connor is limited in what he can say publicly about Biden’s health. The same doctor-patient confidentiality that applies to every American, through the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, also applies to the president.

“It’s not the doctor’s responsibility — or even the doctor’s authority — to make statements about the medical conditions about the president,” said Dr. Mohr, the former physician to Reagan and George H.W. Bush. “That’s the president’s responsibility.”

“It’s never the doctor’s prerogative to make statements without the president’s permission,” Mohr said.

Dr. Philip Volpe, a retired major general and O’Connor’s longtime mentor, told ABC News that he shared this advice with the president’s physician last week: “Be a good doc, do the right thing, and tell the truth.”

Union support for Biden weakens amid calls for him to step aside
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Despite a cascade of defections from within his own party in recent weeks, President Joe Biden has been able to count on labor unions as a bulwark against diminishing support for his re-election bid. That backing has begun to weaken, however, placing further pressure on Biden at a moment of peril for his campaign.

A 55,000-member union local in the Pacific Northwest on Friday issued a public letter calling on Biden to end his candidacy. Democratic members of Congress with close ties to labor on Friday also joined the roster of elected officials calling on Biden to step aside.

Local 3000 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, the union in the Pacific Northwest, released a letter on Friday that said Biden should leave the race. The labor organization did not endorse Biden in this year’s Democratic primary, opting to weigh in as “uncommitted,” but it has vowed to support whoever the party nominates for the general election.

“We call on President Biden to pass the torch to the next generation. He has much to celebrate over his career of accomplishments fighting alongside working people, but it is time for him to retire with dignity, and campaign as hard as we all will for an alternative candidate,” the union’s letter said. “The stakes are simply too high to do otherwise.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, among the top allies of organized labor in the chamber, called on Biden to end his re-election bid on Friday. Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, of Wisconsin, co-founder and co-chair of the House Labor Caucus, did the same.

Two allies of Biden in the labor movement told ABC News that he should step aside and a third said it would support an alternative Democratic nominee. The labor allies requested that ABC News not publish their names due to the sensitivity of the issues surrounding Biden’s candidacy.

A union with a presence in several battleground states, which endorsed Biden, told ABC News that it would back an alternative candidate at the top of the Democratic ticket.

A labor leader, who also endorsed Biden, told ABC News that they believe Biden should leave the race, praising Biden for his pro-labor policies but warning of the threat to workers presented by his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump. “I think the time has come,” they said.

Concern about Biden is widespread among union officials, the labor leader said. “There’s not a person in the labor movement who isn’t worried,” they added, pointing to Biden’s unsteady debate performance and weakened election prospects. “Unions are looking at the same thing that everybody else is looking at.”

Another labor leader, who has publicly supported Biden, said it is time for him to step aside from his campaign. The person similarly cited the risk posed by Trump, including the potential to undo Biden’s achievements in office. “Let’s secure his legacy and build on it,” they said. Worry about Biden is pervasive among union officials, but they risk fracturing the support of voters if they speak out publicly, the person added.

Sean O’Brien, president of the 1.3-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which endorsed Biden in 2020, spoke at the Republican National Convention this week. “We are not beholden to anyone or any party,” O’Brien told the audience in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “We want to know one thing: What are you doing to help American workers?”

The speech angered White House officials, Congressional Democrats and other labor leaders, the Washington Post reported.

The Teamsters did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. In a statement to the Post, Teamsters spokesperson Kara Deniz said: “The Teamsters refuse to be pressured to fall in line by those who continue to applaud a broken system,” Deniz continued. “We will continue to participate in the political process at all levels on behalf of working people.

In a statement to ABC News, the Biden campaign touted the president’s record on labor issues, contrasting him with former President Donald Trump.

“Joe Biden is the most pro-union president in American history, the first president to walk a picket line, the defender of more than 1 million pensions, and a champion for working people over greedy corporations,” a Biden campaign spokesperson said. “That’s why our campaign has more than 30 unions supporting us — it reflects Joe Biden’s record of delivering results for working families while Donald Trump delivers for his wealthy donors and himself.”

The concerns are part of growing anxiety among the Democratic Party and its allies about Biden’s candidacy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Biden in a private conversation last Saturday that it would be best if he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, ABC News sources previously reported. House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries is said to have expressed a similar sentiment, ABC News found.

To be sure, Biden retains support from many of the nation’s largest labor unions. The AFL-CIO, a labor federation that boasts about 12.5 million members, told ABC News that it stands by a statement issued last week reiterating its support for the Biden-Harris ticket.

“We are still Riding with Biden,” DeLane Adams, assistant communications director at the 600,000-member International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO, told ABC News.

Several other unions echoed that ongoing support for Biden’s presidential bid, including the Communication Workers of America and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades.

The UFCW, the 1.3-million member union to which Local 3000 belongs, shared a statement with ABC News on Friday pledging its continued support for Biden’s presidential campaign.

“President Biden is the nominee of the Democratic Party and the only pro-labor candidate in this race, and we strongly support his candidacy over former President Trump,” the UFCW said.

Larry Cohen, former president of the Communications Workers of America, said Biden will ultimately decide whether to continue his campaign. If union leaders were to speak out publicly, they may “damage his chances to beat Trump,” Cohen added. “They’re playing a tricky risk game.”

Still, he said, if Biden steps aside, union leaders would likely come out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee. The two labor leaders who spoke to ABC News agreed. “It has to be the vice president,” one labor leader said, citing the limited time remaining before Democrats nominate their presidential candidate.

At least one prominent figure in the Democratic party has voiced concern about whether unions would sustain the same level of backing for an alternate candidate. Speaking on Instagram Live on Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, who has supported Biden’s bid, said labor unions may not back a replacement to the same degree as they would Biden.

“Whether people like it or not, President Biden has very strong, broad union support, and that is not something that just goes automatically to any Democrat.”

Cohen said such fears are overstated due to the severity of the threat Trump poses for workers and unions. “Another four years of Donald Trump would be worse than the first,” Cohen said. “The key difference is Trump versus Biden or Trump versus Harris, not Biden versus Harris.”

