Harris to deliver ‘closing argument’ for 2024 election in remarks on DC’s Ellipse
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her final case for her bid for the presidency on Washington, D.C.’s Ellipse on Tuesday where she is expected to give an optimistic and hopeful message that’s focused on moving forward, according to a senior Harris campaign official.
Standing in front of the White House, Harris will offer a split screen and urge voters to “turn the page” on former President Trump’s era by pledging to put country over party, the senior campaign official said. About 20,000 people are expected to attend the event, according to an approved permit from the National Park Service.
Harris has adamantly said that the speech’s location on the National Mall — the same spot where Trump delivered remarks prior to the Jan.6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol — was to remind Americans of their choice between Harris and Trump and who would go on to the White House.
“I would and do think about that place more in the context of what will be behind me, which is the White House. And I’m doing it there, because I think it is very important for the American people to see and think about who will be occupying that space on Jan. 20,” Harris recently said to CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell.
“The reality of it is that most Americans can visualize the Oval Office. We’ve seen it on television, and this is a real scenario. It’s either going to be Donald Trump or it’s going to be me sitting behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office.”
With a week until Election Day, both Harris and Trump are working to make their final appeals to undecided voters in what is expected to be a close contest.
Harris’ campaign said she plans to paint Trump as someone who is consumed by his grievances and an endless desire for retribution, highlighting his pledge to go after those on his “enemies list” and how it contrasts with Harris’ focus on her “to-do list.” It’s a message she often incorporates into her stump speech.
“He is full of grievances. He is full of dark language that is about retribution and revenge, and so the American people have a choice. It is either going to be that, or it’ll be me there, focused on my to-do list, focused on the American people, and getting through that list of goals and plans to improve the lives of the American people,” Harris said to reporters on Sunday while campaigning in Philadelphia.
Her closing argument will highlight what she claims is a desire for Americans to “turn the page” from Trump by stressing her plans and priorities for the country, namely the economy. The vice president has promised to bring down costs and prioritize the middle class in her “opportunity economy.”
Following her speech on the Ellipse, Harris plans to take this message on the road to while crisscrossing through battleground states in the campaign’s final days. The events will be centered along a get-out-the-vote concert series.
“I’m spending time in all communities to make sure that they hear directly from me, so they can judge for themselves in a way that is unfiltered. And I’m going to continue doing that. I am leaving nothing on the field in this election, leaving nothing on the field,” Harris said in an interview with MSNBC earlier this month.
(WASHINGTON) — The House voted Wednesday to pass a bill that funds the federal government until Dec. 20 and averts a government shutdown at the end of the month.
Once again, Democrats helped Republicans get the bill over the finish line, with all Democrats voting for the bill and 82 Republicans voting against it.
Speaker Mike Johnson’s push to pass a funding measure that included the SAVE Act — a bill that would have required proof of citizenship to vote — failed last week due to Democratic opposition and several Republican defections. Earlier Johnson had pulled it from the floor when it was clear he didn’t have the votes to get it passed.
Before the vote, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pointed out that it has been House Democrats that have helped Republicans avoid shutdowns during the current Congress.
“Can anyone name a single thing that extreme MAGA Republicans in the House have been able to do on their own to make life better for the American people? A single thing? Just one,” he asked. “Can the American people name a single thing that extreme MAGA Republicans have done to make their lives better? Zip, zero. So that is the track record that will be presented to the American people,” he said.
Former President Donald Trump had called on congressional Republicans to allow the government to shut down over the SAVE Act.
Johnson told ABC News, “I am not defying President Trump” when asked if the former president approved of the new solution to avoid a shutdown.
“I’ve spoken with him at great length, and he is very frustrated about the situation,” Johnson said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “His great concern is election security, and it is mine as well. It is all of ours.”
Johnson asserted Trump “understands the current dilemma” with House Republicans and said, “there’s no daylight between us.”
The White House and congressional Democrats all slammed Johnson’s attempt to tie the voter eligibility legislation to government funding, noting that it’s already illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.
But the “clean” short-term measure to avert a shutdown was praised by Democratic leaders and the Biden administration.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would “immediately move” to pass the measure as soon as the House sends it over, and “if all goes well in the House, the Senate should be sending President Biden a bill before the end of today.
“Americans can breathe easy that because both sides have chosen bipartisanship, Congress is getting the job done,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “We will keep the government open. We will prevent vital government services from needlessly coming to a halt. We will give appropriators more time to fully fund the government before the end of the year. And I’m especially pleased we’re getting the job done with some time to spare.”
In addition to funding the government through Dec. 20, the bill includes funds to replenish FEMA and $231 million for the U.S. Secret Service in the wake a second apparent assassination attempt against Trump.
The White House Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday released a statement calling for “swift passage of this bill in both chambers of the Congress to avoid a costly, unnecessary Government shutdown.”
ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.
(HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu jumped into action to save a contestant after they began choking at a lobster roll eating contest on Sunday.
In a statement to ABC News, Sununu said he hurried to help the Hampton Beach Lobster Roll Eating Competition participant after he noticed he was choking.
“In the commotion and excitement of the contest, I was the first to notice that the gentleman at the far end of the row of contestants was choking. So, I moved forward and immediately started giving him the Heimlich,” Sununu said.
The contestant, Christian Moreno, had begun tapping on his chest to indicate he couldn’t breathe, according to New Hampshire ABC affiliate WMUR.
Sununu gave Moreno four or five abdominal thrusts before emergency responders jumped in, continuing the Heimlich maneuver until the chunk of lobster was dislodged from his windpipe.
Despite the dangerous medical incident, Moreno didn’t give up on the seafood eating competition.
“After the lobster roll was dislodged Christian went right back to the contest, which I couldn’t believe,” Sununu added. “He ate another seven lobster rolls after that!”
Moreno told WMUR he was not wearing his glasses at the time of the incident, so he did not initially realize it was the governor who had come to his rescue.
“My counter came up to me and, like, made a joke. And was like, ‘Oh, like, I bet nobody else can say that they’ve gotten the Heimlich from the governor before,'” he said. “And I looked at him, was just like, that was, that was the governor?”
Moreno lost the contest, but vowed to try again next year.
“I will be there for my redemption, 100%,” Moreno said.
Sununu said he was grateful to the first responders who treated Moreno.
“Here in New Hampshire we never hesitate to jump in to help,” he added. “I’m just glad I paid attention in my high school health class.”
Sununu, 49, is a rising star in the Republican Party and flirted with running for president in 2024 until blaming a “crowded field” for his decision to hold off. He’s been governor of New Hampshire since 2017.
(NEW YORK) — Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz met on stage Tuesday for what was likely the last debate of the 2024 presidential election.
The two vice presidential candidates struck a cordial tone as they spoke in-depth about everything from immigration to health care and democracy.
Looming large over the showdown was Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as Walz and Vance were forced to answer for their running mates’ records while also presenting their own visions for the future.
Here are some key takeaways from the CBS News debate:
Civility ruled the day
While Walz and Vance sparred on issues, they did so with decorum and largely steered clear of the personal attacks that defined the past two presidential debates.
They started off by shaking hands and ended the night with closing statements in which they thanked each other and the American people for tuning in. As one commercial break came to a close, they were seen smiling at each other.
At times, they tried to highlight areas where they might be in agreement. In one exchange on gun violence, Walz spoke about his son witnessing a shooting at a local recreation center.
“First of all, I didn’t know your 17-year-old witnessed a shooting and I’m sorry about that,” Vance said, to which Walz said he appreciated the comment.
At other times they were more pointed, though, especially when it came to immigration and democracy. Walz said he was troubled by Vance’s indirect response when asked if he’d challenge the results of the 2024 election.
A more policy-focused debate
Viewers got to hear several substantive policy exchanges.
On health care, Vance was pressed on Trump’s comment that he only had “concepts of a plan” to replace the Affordable Care Act and how their administration would protect people with preexisting conditions.
“We have current laws and regulations to protect people with pre-existing conditions and want to keep the regulations in place and help the insurance marketplace function a little better,” Vance said though he did not dive into specifics.
He also distorted many of Trump’s actions on the ACA and claimed Trump made the law stronger, which was false.
Walz was asked about Harris’ plan to build three million new homes (which he argued would not drive up prices and would lead to generational wealth) and whether he believed it was likely Congress would agree to her proposal for an enhanced Child Tax Credit. He said both high housing and child care costs were the biggest burdens on American families.
Amid the devastating damage from Hurricane Helene, both were asked if climate change was contributing to such extreme weather events. Walz emphatically said climate change was “real” while Vance expressed skepticism about “weird science,” stating carbon emissions were contributing to the climate crisis.
In one notable moment on abortion, Vance adopted a different tone from the one he and Trump have voiced in the past.
“We’ve got to do so much better of a job at earning the American people’s trust back on this issue, where they frankly just don’t trust us and I think that’s one of the things that Donald Trump and I are endeavoring to do,” he said.
At the same time, he claimed during the debate that he never supported a national abortion ban, despite previously signaling support for a bill introduced by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham that would ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide.
Walz, meanwhile, spoke about the women whose health has been negatively impacted by state-level restrictions since the fall of Roe v. Wade. Walz blamed Trump for the Supreme Court nominations he said “put this all into motion.”
Both forced to answer for past comments
For Vance, it was his calling Trump unfit to be president and likening him to Hitler in 2016. The moderator addressed Vance about his past criticisms of Trump and his shifts in policy to align with the former president’s, asking why should Americans trust that he will give Trump the advice he needs to hear.
“Because I’ve always been open and sometimes, of course, I’ve disagreed with the president, but I’ve also been extremely open about the fact that I was wrong about Donald Trump,” Vance said.
Vance blamed the media for its coverage of Trump and then said he changed his mind in part because of Trump’s record in office.
Walz, meanwhile, was asked why he previously said he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing.
The governor has repeatedly claimed he was in China during the protests during his year-long stint as a high school teacher in the southeastern Chinese town of Foshan starting in 1989, though according to local newspaper clipping obtained by ABC News, it appears he did not actually travel to the country until August 1989, about two months after the protests ended.
Asked about that discrepancy during the debate, Walz said that he’s “a knucklehead at times” and that his extensive travel to China “is about trying to understand the world, it’s about trying to do the best you can for the community.”
When pressed by the moderator further, he conceded that he “misspoke” and that he was in Hong Kong the year of the massacre but not at the time it happened.
Vance refused to say if he will accept election, doesn’t condemn Jan. 6
As the debate winded down, Vance was asked if he would seek to challenge the 2024 election even if every governor certified the results. However, the senator sidestepped the question and pivoted to what he claimed was Harris and tech companies censoring people. He also brought up the endorsements of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.
Walz said he was troubled by Vance’s statement and said such denials needed to come to an end.
“Here we are, four years later, in the same boat. I will tell you, that when this is over, we need to shake hands, this election, and the winner needs to be the winner. This has got to stop. It’s tearing our country apart,” the governor said.
Walz continued to deflect from the question and at one point attacked Hillary Clinton.
“Did he lose the 2020 election?” Walz asked Vance, referring to Trump.
“Tim, I’m focused on the future,” Vance responded.
“That is a damning non-answer,” Walz shot back.
Vance did not back down on false claims about Springfield
The ongoing controversy stemming from Vance’s false claims about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, continued when Walz talked about the dangers it created for the community.
“The governor had to send state law enforcement to escort kindergartens to school. I believe Senator Vance wants to solve this but by standing with Donald Trump and not working together to find a solution, it becomes a talking point. And when it becomes a talking point like this, we dehumanize and villainize other human beings,” he said.
Local leaders and law enforcement have said there have been no valid reports of the Haitian immigrants stealing pets or spreading diseases that Vance has promoted. Vance did not promote those falsehoods on Tuesday but did continue to call the protected migrants with legal status “illegal.”
Vance also reiterated his claims that undocumented immigrants are contributing to a housing crisis and leading to a rise in crime.
“The people that I’m most worried about in Springfield, Ohio, are the American citizens who have had their lives destroyed by Kamala Harris’s open border,” he said.
Vance got heated when CBS News moderator Margaret Brennan again brought up the fact that the Haitian immigrants in Springfield were in the U.S. legally by being granted Temporary Protected Status.
As Vance tried to dispute her statement — and went back and forth with her and with Walz, the moderators said they needed to move on to the next topic before resorting to muting the candidates’ microphones.