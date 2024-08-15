Harris to propose $25K in down payment support for 1st-time homeowners
(WASHINGTON) — When Vice President Kamala Harris unveils her economic policy proposals in North Carolina on Friday, it will include a proposal to provide up to $25,000 in down payment support for first-time homeowners, according to a campaign official.
The campaign is vowing that during its first term, the Harris-Walz administration would provide working families who have paid their rent on time for two years and are buying their first home up to $25,000 in down-payment assistance, with more generous support for first-generation homeowners.
In a preview statement obtained by ABC News, the campaign says, “Many Americans work hard at their jobs, save, and pay their rent on time month after month. But they can’t save enough after paying their rent and other bills to save for a down payment — denying them a shot at owning a home and building wealth. As the Harris-Walz plan starts to expand the supply of entry-level homes, they will, during their first term, provide working families who have paid their rent on time for two years and are buying their first home up to $25,000 in down-payment assistance, with more generous support for first-generation homeowners.”
“The Biden-Harris administration proposed providing $25,000 in downpayment assistance for 400,000 first-generation home buyers — or homebuyers whose parents don’t own a home — and a $10,000 tax credit for first-time home buyers. This plan will significantly simplify and expand the reach of down-payment assistance, allowing over 1 million first time-buyers per year – including first-generation home buyers – to get the funds they need to buy a house when they are ready to buy it,” the campaign said.
(WASHINGTON) — The nation watched as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared up Thursday evening in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election.
While this debate wasn’t the first time the two candidates contended over issues ranging from immigration and the economy to abortion access — this presidential debate saw the two candidates forced to follow the rules.
Ahead of the debate, held in a studio at CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, both campaigns agreed to a set of guidelines established by CNN, which included muted microphones, no live studio audience and restricting the candidates from consulting with their teams during commercial breaks.
Biden and Trump were given two minutes to answer each question and one minute for rebuttal.
While the microphone muting kept the cross-fire between the candidates orderly, the debate’s strict time guidelines seemingly made for less pushback from the event’s moderators, CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
The debate saw Biden and Trump continuously calling each other a “liar,” but with little-to-no live fact-checking by the moderators.
“This debate is a master-class in what’s wrong with our media-saturated, horse-race obsessed politics,” Robert. E Kelly, a professor of political science, wrote on X Thursday.
“Trump is just lying and making stuff up but he says it ‘vigorously’ and doesn’t get fact-checked. Therefore he’s winning,” Kelly wrote, adding, “We’ll spend the next month debating Biden’s age rather than Trump’s staggering incompetence.”
Another viewer suggested the debate format should feature a “buzzer” that would go off every time the candidates said a false statement.
“We need a buzzer to go off every time a false statement is made by a candidate,” Amee Vanderpool, a political writer, wrote on X.
“Until then any debate in this format, with moderators who refuse to fact check statements in real time, is a waste of time,” Vanderpool said.
Other users took to social media to applaud the format, saying the microphones being cut brought order to the debate stage that wasn’t seen during the 2020 election cycle.
“I want to give CNN credit. The debate format is fantastic,” Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney, wrote on X.
“I’ve never seen fewer complaints about the debate format or moderators before,” Noam Blum said on X, adding, “Taking away the audience and preventing people from talking over each other just works.”
The first 2020 debate between Biden and Trump spiraled into near-constant interruptions and candidates speaking at the same time. At one point, Biden turned to Trump and told him, “Will you shut up, man?”
Ahead of Thursday’s debate, experts told ABC News the rules could make for a more substantive, issue-focused debate.
“Despite the fact that these rules are pretty strict, we’re going to see some fireworks,” Brandon Rottinghaus, a professor of political science at the University of Houston, told ABC News last week.
The CNN debate marked the first of two debates in the general election season. The second will be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.
With less than a five-month countdown to Election Day, and recent projections from 538 placing the candidates at a near-tie among polled voters, the presidential debates are poised to be make-or-break events for Biden or Trump.
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden on Monday visited the LBJ Presidential Library to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and gave remarks on his new proposals to reform the U.S. Supreme Court.
The remarks were Biden’s first major speech since his Oval Office address last week on his decision to exit the 2024 race.
In Austin, Texas, he discussed his administration’s work to protect civil rights and his calls for reforms to the nation’s highest court, including term limits and an enforceable code of conduct for justices as well as a constitutional amendment against presidential immunity, all of which face long-shot odds of congressional approval with a Republican-controlled House and closely divided Senate.
“In recent years, extreme opinions that the Supreme Court has handed down have undermined long established civil rights principles and protections,” Biden said.
“I have respect for institutions and the separation of powers laid out in the Constitution, but what’s happening now is not consistent with that doctrine of separation of powers. Extremism is undermining the public confidence in the court’s decisions,” he continued, checking off recent decisions that he said led him to the reform proposals, saying those decisions have “undermined long established civil rights principles and protections.”
“And most recently and most shockingly, the Supreme Court established in Trump vs. the United States a dangerous precedent,” Biden said. “They ruled, as you know, that the president of the United States has immunity for potential crimes he may have committed while in office, immunity. This nation is founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each of us is equal before the law. No one is above the law!”
The setting for Monday’s remarks was also significant, as Biden is the first sitting president since Lyndon B. Johnson to not seek reelection.
In stepping away from the campaign trail, Biden’s focus is now shifted to how to “finish the job” in the final few months of his presidency and cement the legacy of his decades-long political career.
“The president is focused like a laser beam on making sure that the next six months matter to the American people,” Stephen Benjamin, the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, told reporters on Monday. “He is soliciting the ideas and thoughts of the best and brightest people in this administration, but also from across the country, asking people, ‘What is left undone, what else do we need to work to secure?'”
Benjamin said he expects the president to continue to work on accountability for the Supreme Court, fortifying the economy, lowering prices for American families and more.
On his 18-year term limit proposal, Biden said this will help ensure that the court changes with some regularity and would remove “an extreme court attacking the confirmation process.”
“That would make timing for the court’s nomination more predictable and less arbitrary. And reduce the chance that any single presidency imposes undue influence on generations to come,” he said.
Republicans in Congress signaled they are ready to challenge Biden’s agenda.
House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed the proposed Supreme Court reforms, which Biden is floating after several court controversies this term, as “dangerous” and said they are “dead on arrival in the House.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also argued in floor remarks that the administration is pushing for reform because they don’t agree politically with the court’s recent decisions.
“Why is the Biden Harris administration so willing to put the crown jewel of our system of government, the independent judiciary, to the torch? Because it stands in their way,” McConnell said.
In closing, Biden spoke about Vice President Kamala Harris who supports his court reforms and who has now taken the torch from Biden as the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.
“I’ve made clear how I feel about Kamala,” Biden said. “She has been a champion of rights throughout her career. She will continue to be an inspiring leader and project the very ideal of America.”
(WASHINGTON) — Less than two hours after President Joe Biden last week announced his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, the Republican National Committee released a two-minute campaign ad blasting Vice President Kamala Harris as “dangerously liberal” and claiming she “was liberal on illegal immigration before she ever reached the White House.”
The ad highlighted the 2008 story of a San Francisco woman who was attacked by a man who was in the country illegally and had been arrested months earlier on drug charges — but was released as part of a new program that had been launched by Harris, then the city’s district attorney.
Now, as Harris tries to frame her campaign against former President Donald Trump as a choice between a tough prosecutor and a convicted felon, the victim of the 2008 assault, Amanda Kiefer, is calling that message from Harris “laughable.”
“When a policy negatively affects you, you wake up,” Keifer, now 45, told ABC News, speaking about her experience publicly for the first time in 15 years.
According to the RNC ad, Harris “allowed illegal immigrant drug dealers to enter job training” instead of entering prison.
The program, called Back on Track, was billed as a “smart on crime” initiative that could reduce rates of recidivism by empowering lower-level nonviolent offenders to redirect their lives away from crime. Offenders who received job training and completed the program had their records expunged.
A spokesperson for Harris declined to comment on the record for this story.
‘Most Americans would disapprove’
In July 2008, when Kiefer was 29, she was walking with a group of friends in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco when 20-year-old Alexander Izaguirre stole her purse and jumped into a waiting SUV. The driver of the vehicle then attempted to run Kiefer down, leaving her with a fractured skull.
“If people who committed crimes were allowed to stay out of prison to train for jobs they couldn’t legally hold, I think most Americans would disapprove of that,” Kiefer told ABC News.
Harris seemed to agree with that even 15 years ago, telling the Los Angeles Times then that “the whole point of the program [was] … to obtain and hold down lawful employment” — and that someone in the country illegally “probably would not be able to do that, so it would go against the very spirit of the program.”
“I believe we fixed it,” Harris said of the loophole at the time. “So moving forward, it is about making sure that no one enters Back on Track if they cannot hold legal employment.”
In total, fewer than a dozen undocumented immigrants gained entry into the program, which reportedly became a model for other law enforcement agencies around the country.
Even so, Trump and his supporters are now seeking to reintroduce Kiefer’s story to counter the vice president’s tough-on-crime posture and to feed into the false narrative that undocumented immigrants have contributed to a spike in crime nationwide, which is contradicted by statistics showing that U.S.-born citizens are more than twice as likely to be arrested for violent crimes than people who are in the country illegally.
Harris’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
It’s not the first time Harris has faced those accusations. During his unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign, Trump used Kiefer’s story to attack Harris and what he alleged was her support for “deadly sanctuary cities.”
“As district attorney in San Francisco, Kamala put a drug-dealing illegal alien into a jobs program instead of into prison. Four months later, the illegal alien robbed a 29-year-old woman, mowed her down with an SUV, fracturing her skull and ruining her life,” Trump said at an August 2020 campaign stop in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. “We believe our country should be a sanctuary for law abiding Americans, not for criminal aliens.”
A ‘red pill moment’
Since becoming the Democratic party’s de-facto nominee, Harris has shied away from discussing the Southwest border, which under the Biden administration saw unprecedented levels of migrant crossings before the numbers began to drop in April.
According to Customs and Border Protection, its agents and officers have encountered more than 8.4 million migrants along the Southwest border since the Biden administration took office — more than four times the amount during the Trump administration. Under Biden, an additional 2 million or so border-crossers were reportedly detected but never captured.
But apprehension rates have dropped significantly in the past two months after the Biden administration announced new asylum restrictions. Government statistics released last week show that migrant encounters along the Southwest border fell by 55% since the restrictions took effect, with June seeing the lowest number of border encounters of any month in the last three years.
Harris, for her part, has continued to press for progressive solutions to both criminal justice and immigration enforcement.
As for Kiefer, the violent assault she suffered was what she called her “red pill moment” — a reference to a pill in the movie “The Matrix” that grants users the ability to see harsh realities.
A self-professed liberal at the time, Kiefer says she now supports the policies of Trump. Government records show she has supported other conservative efforts in recent years, donating small-dollar amounts to Republican causes 17 times since 2020.
Trump earlier this year touted his role in pushing key Republicans to defeat a bipartisan Senate bill that its supporters say would have helped beef up border security and immigration enforcement. Trump described the bill as a political play by Democrats.
Before Izaguirre’s sentencing in 2010, Harris reportedly lent her “full encouragement and support” to his deportation. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement records, Izaguirre was deported to Honduras in 2011.