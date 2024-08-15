Harris to unveil economic agenda that would crack down on ‘price gouging’ on food, groceries

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to release her economic agenda on Friday following calls for her campaign to zero in on policy after their unprecedented rise to the top of Democratic ticket.

Harris is set to outline her plans at an event in Raleigh, North Carolina — a pivotal battleground state both Harris and former President Donald Trump will work to win in November. Among the economic policies Harris is set to announce is a plan to provide up to $25,000 in down payment support for first-time homeowners, according to a campaign official.

The campaign is vowing that during her first term, the Harris-Walz administration would provide working families who have paid their rent on time for two years and are buying their first home up to $25,000 in down-payment assistance, with more generous support for first-generation homeowners.

Harris is also set introduce is a federal ban on “corporate price gouging” on food and groceries, the campaign said.

“In her first 100 days, Vice President Harris will work to enact a plan to bring down Americans’ grocery costs and keep inflation in check,” the campaign said.

Harris will work to raise the minimum wage and end taxes on tips, her campaign said. Other Harris plans will deal with prescription drug costs and housing costs.

Her plans are being sold as a way to bring down everyday costs for Americans.

Harris’ announcement comes on the heels of her first joint appearance with President Joe Biden since he stepped down as the Democratic Party’s nominee. Questions are mounting on whether or not she will choose to either distance herself or embrace the current administration’s “Bidenomics.”

The campaign has provided few specific details about Harris’ economic agenda — but if Thursday’s remarks with Biden, which centered around lowering drug costs, are any indication of if she will choose to continue the president’s core economic positions, it would seem a total revamp is not in the future.

For her part, Harris has maintained an interest in expanding popular Biden-era proposals such as the child tax credit and has shown staunch support of labor unions. Under the current administration, she has taken on reducing medical and student debt.

Harris’ economic plan will provide a split screen with Trump, who touched on his economic priorities in remarks on Wednesday. He has already criticized Harris for “copying” some of his own proposals after she announced eliminating taxes on tips in Las Vegas on Saturday, the same city he first mentioned it.

“She’s doing a plan, you know she’s going to announce it this week, maybe. She’s waiting for me to announce it so she can copy it,” said Trump while outlining his own broad policy ideas in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday. “Like, remember a couple days ago, and ‘we will have no tax on tips!’ I said, ‘that was my plan!”

Harris will also direct her administration to crack down on mergers and acquisitions between big food corporations, another way for the campaign to continue to highlight her role as a prosecutor.

The vice president has already distanced herself from some of her former positions laid out in her 2020 presidential bid. Her campaign has remained ambiguous over her support of banning fracking and Medicare for All, which she had previously espoused.

ABC News’ Selina Wang contributed to this report.

At the Capitol, Democrats’ anguish over Biden’s debate performance on full display
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHIINGTON) — House Democrats spent their Friday morning huddling on the floor in hushed, anguished conversations about President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

“It was a f—— disaster,” one member said, adding that a lot of members believe Biden should suspend his campaign.

“If something happens it has to happen in the next couple of days,” another House Democrat told ABC News, adding that the only House lawmaker who may be capable of getting through to Biden is Nancy Pelosi, “Catholic to Catholic.”

For her part, Pelosi told reporters that Biden “got off to a bad start but he came through okay on the issues later.”

“Compared to a person who was lying the whole time, we saw integrity on one side and dishonesty on the other,” she said.

When later asked if Biden is the best messenger for the party, Pelosi responded: “I’m a very big supporter of President Biden’s. He’s been a great president and done great things for the country.”

Even Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., one of Biden’s biggest boosters and often credited for saving Biden’s 2020 primary campaign, said his performance was “strike one.”

But he added that Democrats should “stay the course,” and that there is “no better Democrat” to lead the ticket than Biden.

Former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., acknowledged Biden had a “bad night.”

“He is a good man. He’s got a great record. All the things he said about the economy are actually true — he had a bad night. Some of us have bad nights sometimes,” Hoyer said.

Moderate Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., said they “all would’ve liked a better performance by the president.”

“Regardless of what happens, I have got to fight for my district — whoever becomes the president — whether it’s President Biden, former president Trump or some other Democrat or Republican … I am going to fight for my district,” Suozzi said.

Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota said, “Joe Biden didn’t communicate, and Donald Trump lied every time he opened his mouth.”

However, multiple House lawmakers purposely ignored reporters’ questions about Biden’s performance at the debate. Rep. Jamie Raskin, another Maryland Democrat, appeared to have faked a phone call. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., said “you guys are crazy” and Rep. Susan Wild, who represents a competitive Pennsylvania district, talked about the weather when pressed on the topic.

One Democratic source acknowledged that only Biden’s tight-knit circle of family and aides could convince the president to change course. Even former President Barack Obama, the source speculated, would face resistance to any effort to encourage Biden to step aside.

“Obama should tell him he saved the country once from Trump, and he can do so again” by suspending his bid, the source said.

But hours later, Obama appeared to dash hopes he would intervene, posting on X that “bad debate nights happen” but that he still supported Biden’s bid.

“This election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit,” he wrote. “Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

President Biden addressed the performance himself during a rally on Friday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Folks, I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but … I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong, and I know how to do this job,” he told a roaring crowd.

The Biden campaign, which is now openly acknowledging the president had a bad night, was also asked Friday about calls for Biden to step down or drop out.

Biden Campaign communication director Michael Tyler said there are “no conversations about that whatsoever.”

Tyler was also emphatic that Biden will take part in the ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10.

ABC News’ Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Nation’s founders pushed against ‘elected king’ when framing presidential powers: Historians
GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents have immunity for “official acts” goes against all of the principles the nation’s founders pushed for as they drew up the Constitution, historians and legal experts argued.

Fifteen constitutional historians, represented by the liberal non-profit policy institute the Brennan Center for Justice, filed a friend-of-the-court brief to the Supreme Court In April, challenging former President Donald Trump’s claims that current and former presidents enjoyed “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution.

“Advocates for the new Constitution sought to assure state ratifying conventions that the new President would not be an elected king,” the brief said.

Holly Brewer, an associate professor at the University of Maryland and the brief’s main author, told ABC News that historical writings from key figures, including Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and others as well as the records from the states as they ratified the Constitution explicitly show they were against “another runaway monarchy” after suffering under Great Britain’s King George III.

“It was remarkable. There were so many issues where the founders disagreed, but this was not one of them,” she said.

Brewer said the founders all looked at history in order to not repeat the same mistakes they thought had led to the absolute rule by king they opposed, holding to the concept that “no man is above the law.”

“The Framers came to the Philadelphia Convention of 1787 determined not to replicate the British monarchy they had defeated. They argued among themselves about the appropriate balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, and the specific powers attached to each. But at no point did they seek to endow the President with prerogatives that would make him an ‘elective King,'” the brief said, citing James Madison’s “Notes on the Constitutional Convention.”

Thomas Wolf, director of democracy initiatives at the Brennan Center who co-authored the brief, told ABC News that the anti-monarchal spirit among the founders was so strong that even those who pushed for a stronger executive branch, such as Hamilton, argued that a president could be prosecuted.

For example, during the convention, Hamilton argued for an elective executive to serve for a lifetime but only “during good behaviour” and be subject to prosecution and removal.

While the founders were debating the immunities for Congress, James Madison suggested a similar discussion for the president, however, no one else wanted to take up the discussion, Wolf said.

“He brought it to the floor and everyone decided they should go home instead,” he said.

Wolf and Brewer said the Constitution’s ratification among the states hung on the idea that the president could be held accountable for abuses and crimes.

“In advocating for ratification, the Founders sought to reassure the ratifying conventions that “Our President is not a King, nor is our Senate a house of Lords.” the brief said citing speeches in state conventions during the ratification process.

“At every state ratification convention, this was an issue and the states were reassured [the Constitution] would not result in another runaway monarchy,” Brewer said.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor also invoked this idea in her dissent arguing that under the conservative majority’s ruling the president “is now a king above the law.”

“The Court effectively creates a law-free zone around the President, upsetting the status quo that has existed since the Founding,” she wrote.

Wolf said that the Supreme Court’s majority ignored fundamental and well-documented facts from the nation’s history in its ruling.

“The framers already considered granting criminal immunity and rejected it which means they concluded an energetic executive could still be considered for criminal prosecution,” he said.

Trump stays relatively quiet, unseen as Biden struggles to save political future
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Feeling confident after last week’s debate, former President Donald Trump is uncharacteristically staying out of the public eye while questions swirl about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and status of his reelection campaign.

“We’re trying something new and shutting up,” is how one source described the Trump team’s strategy.

Multiple sources close to Trump tell ABC News they’re watching and waiting to see how Biden and his campaign answer tough questions about his political future.

Biden will have a critical opportunity to do so when he has a sit-down interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday. The first excerpts will air on “World News Tonight” and then the interview will be broadcast in its entirety in a prime-time ABC network special on Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET.

The White House has repeated this week that Biden is not considering stepping down.

Trump and his campaign have publicly contended that Biden will end up being the Democratic nominee, while at the same time arguing he’s not competent enough to survive through November.

However sources say the campaign is preparing for all scenarios, going on to tout Trump’s debate performance and polling they feel is tracking in their direction.

As an example of that, the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have spent the week highlighting what it said were Vice President Kamala Harris’ gaffes and slamming her record. It comes as buzz has built around Harris as a possible Biden replacement should he withdraw.

“Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House,” senior campaign advisers Chris Lacivita and Susie Wiles wrote in a statement. “Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris.”

This week, Trump was filmed outside the clubhouse of his Bedminster golf course where he bashed Biden’s chances at reelection, going on to disparage Harris.

“I got him out of the race — and that means we have Kamala,” Trump said in a video someone covertly took of him and obtained by “The Daily Beast,” which Trump later posted on his social media platform. “I think she’s going to be better. She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s just so f—— bad.”

The Biden campaign responded to the video with a list of some of the “bad” things that have happened under Trump.

“No, Donald. What is bad is taking away women’s rights; What is bad is losing an election and encouraging a violent mob to attack the Capitol,” the Biden campaign said in a statement with more than 20 reasons — including that he has a bad golf game.

Aside from that video, a couple of radio interviews and victory social media posts after the Supreme Court largely ruled in his favor regarding presidential immunity, Trump has remained quiet, allowing the Biden campaign’s future to consume the news cycle.

On Thursday, Trump spent July Fourth evening delivering virtual remarks to veterans in Wisconsin and Florida — doing so from Bedminster, New Jersey, where he has been staying this past week, Trump himself posted on his social media platform.

Next week, he is set to campaign in Doral, Florida, and Butler, Pennsylvania, ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee later this month — which will be his first public campaign appearance since his Virginia rally the day after the debate.

The light campaign schedule this past week comes on the heels of Trump campaigning and fundraising back to back in the past few weeks. This has been the case since the conclusion of his hush-money payment trial, which freed him from the Manhattan courthouse, but ended with a jury finding him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York.

Since the end of the trial in late May, the former president has criss-crossed the country courting wealthy donors in the West Coast and rallying with battleground state voters in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Biden, in contrast, has been making back-to-back public appearances since the debate in an attempt to prove to the American people that he’s fit for the job and ease doubts inside his own party. Biden has hit big and small campaign stops, held multiple campaign fundraisers and participated in official White House events as president.

Sources maintain that Trump is the calmest they have seen him in recent months as he has finally had the time to dive into more of his political life as the courtroom has quieted down.

The downtime has also given Trump the ability to focus on convention planning and the selection of a vice presidential candidate, aides told ABC News.

A running-mate selection is not a done deal just yet, sources insist to ABC News, but next week could be the marker when the former president chooses to announce his pick ahead of the party’s convention starting July 15.

The former president has also been fundraising off of this week’s news cycle and the potential announcement of his running mate, claiming to supporters in a fundraising blast Friday morning that Biden “could be dropping out.”

