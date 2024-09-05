Harris-Trump ABC News presidential debate: How to watch, what to know

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their first debate of the 2024 election next week, moderated by ABC News.

With only weeks until Election Day, the debate is a crucial opportunity for both candidates to work to sway undecided voters in what’s expected to be a close contest.

The debate is a chance for Harris — who became the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden left the race following his lackluster June debate performance — and Trump to explain their policies on key issues. It’s the first time the pair will meet in person.

Likewise, the debate is Trump’s first opportunity to attack Harris while laying out some of his own positions.

Here’s what to know about the debate and how to tune in.

How to watch or livestream the debate

There are several ways to watch the ABC News presidential debate, which is being produced in conjunction with the ABC-owned Philadelphia news station WPVI-TV.

It will air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. Viewers can also stream the debate on the ABC app on a smartphone or tablet, on ABC.com and connected devices.

ABC News Digital and 538 will live blog the latest from the debate stage as it happens and provide analysis, fact checks and coverage of the biggest takeaways from the night.

When and where is the presidential debate?

The debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Who is moderating the ABC News presidential debate?

“World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.

The prime-time pre-debate special, “Race for the White House,” will be anchored by chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott. It will air at 8 p.m. EDT and stream on ABC’s platforms.

What are the ground rules?

Both Harris and Trump accepted the debate rules, which include that their microphones will be muted when the time belongs to another candidate.

The agreed-upon rules include:

  • The debate will be 90 minutes with two commercial breaks.
  • The two seated moderators will be the only people asking questions.
  • A coin flip was held virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to determine podium placement and order of closing statements; former 
  • President Donald Trump won the coin toss and chose to select the order of statements. The former president will offer the last closing statement, and Vice President Harris selected the right podium position on screen (stage left).
  • Candidates will be introduced by the moderators.
  • The candidates enter upon introduction from opposite sides of the stage; the incumbent party will be introduced first.
  • No opening statements; closing statements will be two minutes per candidate.
  • Candidates will stand behind podiums for the duration of the debate.
  • Props or prewritten notes are not allowed onstage.
  • No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.
  • Candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.
  • Candidates will have two-minute answers to questions, two-minute rebuttals, and one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications, or responses.
  • Candidates’ microphones will be live only for the candidate whose turn it is to speak and muted when the time belongs to another candidate.
  • Candidates will not be permitted to ask questions of each other.
  • Campaign staff may not interact with candidates during commercial breaks.
  • Moderators will seek to enforce timing agreements and ensure a civilized discussion.
  • There will be no audience in the room.

Wisconsin voters speak on Trump, Biden and America's divisions in wake of shooting
Wisconsin voters speak on Trump, Biden and America’s divisions in wake of shooting
ABC News

(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — It had been less than 48 hours since the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, and for four Wisconsin voters, it was yet another sign of how divided the nation has become.

Valori Schmidt, a Republican living in Milwaukee, described the shooting at the former president’s Pennsylvania rally as a “wake-up call.”

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t necessarily a surprise because the climate of hatred has escalated to such a high level,” Schmidt said. “The wake up call is we must take the temperature down. We must become more civil, and we must start being factual and not not name calling and just saying awful things about one another.”

Next to her, Gary Berns, a fellow Milwaukeean who votes Democrat, replied: “I can’t disagree with that.”

Berns and Schmidt, joined by other local residents Julie Buckholt and Charlene Abughrin, sat down with ABC News at Miss Katie’s Diner just as the Republican National Convention was kicking off in their hometown.

At times, their conversation showed clear divides between the parties — especially when it came to the two presidential candidates vying for their votes come November: President Joe Biden and former president Trump.

“As far as the loudness and the anger calling, I mean he brings that on himself,” Berns said of Trump. Schmidt later countered that Trump, “has been vilified as a Hitler, as an anti-American, as an extremist … it’s been nonstop from all aspects.”

Abughrin, a former Democrat who has supported Trump since 2016, jumped into say Americans should be able to express their views without it devolving into dangerous scenarios.

“We have freedom of speech. This is America, right? And so with that all of us being adults, we should be able to agree to disagree without it leading to violent acts like an adult,” she said.

Trump 2016 versus Trump 2024

Abughrin said Trump is “better” than he was eight years ago because he’s learned from his past experiences and will be able to be more effective.

“He’s going in it with eyes open this time,” she said. “And so I think he’ll just be definitely do that much more for the community.”

Schmidt, also a Republican, had a similar view.

“He wasn’t a politician when he got in, and certainly, there’s probably things he would say, ‘Oh, maybe I won’t do that again,'” she said. “But I tell you what, Saturday night did one thing that people should have taken note. He got up because he wanted the people to know. ‘I’m okay.’ We’re in this. … I thought it showed his leadership and his faculties, I mean it was unbelievable.”

Berns and Buckholt, meanwhile, expressed concern about a possible second Trump term.

“I think Donald Trump is a worst candidate,” Berns said, “because if he’s gonna be elected with a stack Supreme Court, he knows what you can get away with in the courts, what the back and forth. So I just think it’d be a terrible thing.”

Buckholt said she agreed with Berns, and explicitly expressed concern about Project 2025 — a sweeping plan to overhaul the federal government proposed by a closely aligned conservative group.

“I believe it’s going to be worse for all of us,” she said.

Biden’s age and the CNN debate

Both Berns and Buckholt, the two Democrats, conceded that they believe Biden is too old to run for office.

“Yes I believe that he is too old. But I also believe he’s still able to do the job,” said Buckholt. “I believe that Trump is also too old. And if we talk about mental capacity I believe that [Biden] still there mentally and can do the job.”

The group then engaged in back and forth over Biden’s age and whether it impacts his mental fitness.

“He had a bad debate,” Bukcholt said of Biden’s performance. “He wasn’t feeling well, we all have bad days … I think he’s an honest man, I really do. And we need an honest man in office.”

America’s divisiveness

“How could we become less divided? That’s a really tough question,” Berns said.

“I think it is turning down the temperature,” he continued. “I think it’s no more name calling. It’s no more telling if the other person is elected, the world’s gonna end. I think we need to go back to talking policies, and not nothing else. That’s what matters. I think that will help.”

Everyone appeared in agreement.

Abughrin said she “100%” agreed that Americnas should “stick to the policy, stick to the topics, no more the mudslinging.”

Buckholt said the country’s become so fraught that sometimes families can’t talk to each other.

“Families are divided,” she said. “You can’t even have family get-togethers because you have arguments and fights, people walking out. So I also think that this needs to start at home with families and they need to listen to each other.”

“We need to stop trying to absolutely portray people as someone that people — all people — would be afraid to meet on the sidewalk,” said Schmidt. “We just need to get to the issues and verify our sources research, do not be a puppet for what you’ve heard or someone’s said or even a segment ont he news.”

Labor unions start to unify behind Kamala Harris. Here's why.
Labor unions start to unify behind Kamala Harris. Here’s why.
Scott McIntyre/Bloomberg, STOCK

(WASHINGTON) — Randi Weingarten, head of the 1.7-million member American Federation of Teachers and a close ally of President Joe Biden, said she’d forgotten to bring something on stage with her at the union’s national convention in Houston, Texas on Monday.

“I don’t have tissues — I should, unfortunately,” Weingarten said, before thanking Biden for his achievements. A day earlier, Weingarten had been among the first labor leaders to express support for the newly announced presidential candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“As you can imagine, my speech changed a lot in the last few days,” Weingarten told the audience.

The sentiment reflects a bittersweet moment for organized labor, a key part of the Democratic coalition, which has indicated widespread support for Harris after remaining an ally of Biden up until his decision to step aside.

Within hours of Kamala’s candidacy, some of the nation’s largest unions offered an outright endorsement and others heaped Harris with praise, while acknowledging that an internal endorsement process must run its course.

The support owes to a perception of Harris as a labor ally and an heir apparent to Biden, as well as an acknowledgment of the difficulty of a shortened campaign in which unions are eager to turn toward defeating Trump, union leaders and labor experts told ABC News.

The onrush to back Harris is part of wider movement among Democratic Party leaders and elected officials that has made her an overwhelming front-runner for the nomination. No challenger has emerged as the party hurtles toward its convention next month.

“Labor unions are coalescing quickly around Kamala Harris,” Stuart Applebaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale, Department Store Union, which endorsed Harris, told ABC News. “We’re excited.”

The Service Employees International Union, whose 2 million members make it the nation’s largest private sector union, endorsed Harris on Sunday. So did Local 3000 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, a labor organization in the Pacific Northwest, which drew attention last week when it became the only Biden-aligned union to call for him to step aside.

On Monday, several other unions followed suit with endorsements, including the American Federation of Teachers.

Additional unions have released statements lauding Harris but stopping short of an outright endorsement as the organizations undergo a formal process for granting support.

AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest labor organization, which boasts 60 affiliate unions with 12.5 million members, issued a statement on Sunday speaking of Harris in favorable terms but remains in the midst of its endorsement process.

“It’s safe to say things are moving pretty quickly,” Steve Smith, deputy director of public affairs at AFL-CIO, told ABC News, noting that several of the affiliate unions had endorsed Harris. “She has close ties to many, many unions.”

The United Auto Workers, an influential union in key swing states, will likely convene its international executive board to discuss a possible endorsement, a union official said. In a statement, the official called Harris an “ally” and a “champion” for workers. UAW had previously endorsed Biden.

Still, at least one Biden-aligned labor leader voiced reluctance to join his peers in backing Harris. John Samuelsen, president of the Transport Workers Union, described the public push to remove Biden from the Democratic ticket as a “betrayal.”

“They did it in a way that tarnishes Biden and I don’t like it,” Samuelsen told ABC News.

Samuelsen said he wants to wait to see who joins Harris as her vice presidential nominee, assuming she becomes the nominee.

“I don’t have a relationship with her,” he added. “I got to know Biden pretty well. I have faith in Biden that he wouldn’t screw transport sector workers. At this point, workers have been betrayed so many times by both parties that it doesn’t make any sense not to be as prudent as possible.”

The Teamsters, a 1.3-million member union whose President Sean O’Brien spoke at the Republican National Convention last week, has not released a statement about Harris. The union has not traditionally endorsed a candidate until after both major party conventions, a spokesperson told ABC News.

On the whole, unions have come out in support of Harris not only because of Biden’s perceived strength with organized labor but also the limited time remaining in the campaign, Johnnie Kallas, a professor of labor and employment relations at the University of Illinois, told ABC News.

“The reality is we’re three-and-half-months out from Election Day,” Kallas said. “If this was a conversation, it should have been had a year ago.”

Biden orders independent review of security measures around Trump assassination attempt
Biden orders independent review of security measures around Trump assassination attempt
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden on Sunday repeated calls for national unity in the wake of Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

“Last night I spoke with Donald Trump. I am sincerely grateful that he’s doing well, and recovering. We had a short but good conversation. Jill and I are keeping him and his family in our prayers,” he said, speaking about the assassination aftermath before reporters gathered the White House Roosevelt Room.

“An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for as — as a nation, everything. It’s not who we are as a nation. It’s not American. And we cannot allow this to happen,” he continued.

“Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is important than that right now, unity. We’ll debate and we’ll disagree, it’s not– that’s not going to change. But it’s going to — we’re going to not lose sight of the fact who we are as Americans,” he said.

He cautioned against speculation about the shooter’s motive, saying it wasn’t yet known.

And he said he had ordered an independent review of how security was handled at the political rally in Pennsylvania and would be speaking to the nation Sunday night. The White House said his address from the Oval Office would be at 8 p.m. ET.

Biden, who was flanked by Garland, Mayorkas and Vice President Kamala Harris, did not take questions.

He had been briefed shortly before in the White House Situation Room by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI director Christopher Wray, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle.

Biden has had to tread carefully since news of the Trump shooting first broke because not only is he president — but also a candidate and Donald Trump’s political opponent.

He must show he’s in command of the crisis as well amid growing questions about his mental and physical fitness for the job.

Informed shortly after the shooting happened, he initially put out a statement — after some basic facts became known — saying he was “grateful” that Trump was “safe.”

He then made hastily arranged remarks to reporters and the nation on live television — saying he had tried to phone the former president — whom he notably called “Donald” — condemning the attack and calling for unity.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country,” he said.

“But the idea, the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of, it’s just not appropriate. We – everybody, everybody must condemn it,” he said.

He then quickly changed plans and flew back from Delaware to the White House.

When he arrived at Joint Base Andrews, it was notable how close Biden’s top Secret Service agent was to him as he stepped off Air Force One, staying just a few steps away as the president walked down the steps.

Typically, Biden makes it to the bottom of those steps before his security detail steps off the plane.

Lafayette Park, directly in front of the White House, remained closed Sunday morning as the Secret Service posture was notably heightened around the White House.

Sunday afternoon, the White House said said Biden was rescheduling his planned Monday trip to Austin, Texas, where he was set to deliver the keynote address at a commemoration for the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the LBJ Presidential Library.

