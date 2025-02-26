Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield among new group of presenters at 97th Oscars

Another group of presenters for the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony has been announced.

Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña and Rachel Zegler will present at the awards ceremony, executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan announced Wednesday.

They join previously announced presenters Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

Additionally, the producers said they will continue to announce talent that is joining the awards show in the coming days before the ceremony on Sunday.

Conan O’Brien hosts the awards ceremony, which will take place on March 2. The show will be televised live on ABC and stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

In brief: ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to end with season 4 and more

It’s the end of The Righteous Gemstones. The HBO series will end with its fourth season, creator Danny McBride confirmed in an interview with GQ on Thursday. “God told me it was time. That we had achieved what we needed to do,” McBride said. The show, which tells the story of a famous televangelist family, stars McBride, along with Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Cassidy Freeman. The fourth and final season will debut in March …

The season 2 cast of Beef is beefing up. Deadline reports that Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover and K-pop artist BM, in his acting debut, will join the new season of the Netflix show. They round out the cast made up of previously announced stars Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung and Song Sang-Ho. Season 2 of Beef will center on a couple, played by Melton and Spaeny, who witness a fight between their boss, played Isaac, and his wife, played by Mulligan …

Robert Eggers is staying busy. The director will helm a sequel to Labyrinth for TriStar Pictures, according to Deadline. This news comes the same day his hit Nosferatu received four 2025 Oscar nominations, and one day after Focus Features announced he is to direct a new film, called Werwulf, for their studio. Brian Henson and Lisa Henson will executive produce the Labyrinth sequel to the classic 1986 Jim Henson film, which starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly

Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun on exploring humanity as AI robots in new film ‘Love Me’
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun dive headfirst into a love story between a buoy and a satellite spanning billions of years after the end of human civilization in the new film Love Me.

The project, in theaters Friday, explores themes of identity, love and what it truly means to exist.

Yeun said what drew him to the project was the “real wild and earnest swing that it was.”

Stewart called the film “a cool opportunity to call into question authenticity, because we’re so obsessed with it.”

“It is like a long, big, elaborate acting exercise that kind of results in this acknowledgement of individuality being important, but also the fact that we are so linked,” Stewart continued. “Humans are … we’re all the same.”

Yeun said his satellite “wants to be defined by somebody or something” when he meets Stewart’s buoy — an event he says makes the character eventually “come to terms with the fact that he wouldn’t have ever been defined or exist in this way if it wasn’t for the other person.”

Stewart praised Yeun for being “a muscular actor” to share a scene with in such a thought-provoking film as Love Me.

“He is down,” Stewart said. “Steven’s got this, like, very serious fieriness.”

Love Me also explores one of the biggest technological jumps of recent years: the emergence of AI.

“These things are extensions of us. If anything, the thing that’s difficult … to talk about [when it come to AI] is you’re really kind of talking about a portion of yourself, of ourselves,” Yeun said, with Stewart agreeing that “they’re mirrors” of us.

“Almost like the part that you don’t want to lose control of, which is so scary,” Stewart continued. “When we’re like, ‘Who knows what it could do.’ It’s like … are you talking about yourself right now? Are you scared of the evil within? Because, me too.”

HBO starts production on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
HBO

The wait for more episodes of Euphoria will soon be over.

Production on season 3 of the HBO drama is officially underway. The official Euphoria account on the social platform X made the announcement on Monday, alongside the first image of Zendaya in costume as Rue for season 3.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” the account shared.

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed back in November 2024 that production on season 3 would start in early 2025.

“I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that [they] are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed,” he said at the time. “It’s eight episodes.”

Production has started on this third season almost exactly three years after season 2 premiered on HBO. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.

Barbie Ferreira appeared in the first two seasons, but has since announced she will not be returning for future episodes. Angus Cloud, who starred in the show as Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023.

