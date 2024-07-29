Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal and more hype up Marvel Studios slate at San Diego Comic-Con

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

While Marvel’s presentation ended on Saturday evening, July 27, by bringing the house down with Robert Downey Jr.‘s surprise return to the MCU for two films, president Kevin Feige teased three other films with the help of some major star power. 

The studio’s other presentations included a showcase with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from the just-rebranded The Fantastic Four: First Steps — complete with their ride, the Fantasticar, somehow floating across the stage. That film is due out July 25, 2025.

Another presentation featured Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, two of the stars of the February 2025 release Captain America: Brave New World.

Ford said he was “so proud” to be joining the other fine actors who have been having so much fun in the MCU, expressing, “I wanted to get in on the action.”

He also Hulked out on stage, in a nod to his character Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross becoming Red Hulk in the movie. 

That film’s Giancarlo Esposito was also there, to “finally unleash” that he’s playing the villain Sidewinder. It was previously rumored he’d be playing a different character. 

Marvel’s spotlight also saw David Harbour, in character and in costume as his Black Widow character the Red Guardian, walking through the crowd to hype up Thunderbolts, his team-up movie with other stars who were there, including Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena), and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). 

After a thunderous introduction, Harbour then broke character, saying to his co-stars meekly, “Oh my God: You guys didn’t dress up?”

Fans in Hall H were treated to a tease of that forthcoming film as well, which is due out May 5, 2025. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

In brief: ‘Ink Master’ star Ryan Hadley dies, Alex Trebek gets a stamp, and more
Tattoo artist Ryan Hadley, best known for appearing on season 6 of the Paramount competition series Ink Master, died Thursday, June 20, his family posted on Instagram. He was 46. According to Deadline, Hadley announced last December he’d been diagnosed with seminoma, a malignant germ cell tumor that develops most often in the testicle…

Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2020, is getting his own stamp. His successor, Ken Jennings, made the announcement during the June 21 episode of the game show. The sheet of stamps looks like the display of video monitors on the Jeopardy! game board alongside a photo of Trebek. Printed on each stamp is the clue, “This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons.’” Underneath, written upside down, is the response: “Who is Alex Trebek?” The stamp will be released July 22 and is available for preorder now on the USPS website

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, best known for his roles in Love Actually and the Maze Runner films, and Westworld‘s Talulah Riley have tied the knot, according to The Sun. The newspaper obtained photos of their wedding in England. Brodie-Sangster, 34, and Riley, 38, met on the set of the Disney+ drama Pistol in March 2021. The couple reportedly got engaged in July of 2023. Talulah was previously married to billionaire Elon Musk

 

﻿’The Umbrella Academy’﻿ reaches “The End.” in trailer for final season
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for the upcoming fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy.

The clip nods to both the show’s impending conclusion and its origins with a soundtrack provided by the My Chemical Romance song “The End.” The Umbrella Academy, of course, is based on the comic book series of the same name created by MCR frontman Gerard Way.

The Umbrella Academy, which premiered in 2019, follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who reunite after the death of their father, only to find out that the world is soon ending. In attempts to stop the apocalypse, they get involved in time travel, resulting in them losing their powers at the end of season 3 just as the world begins to face its greatest threat yet. 

The trailer for the final season hints at the particular importance of Justin H. Min‘s character Ben, who has the ability to summon tentacled monsters. 

The Umbrella Academy season 4 premieres August 8 on Netflix. It stars returning cast members Min, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Ritu Arya, along with new additions including Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross.

In Brief: ’24’ getting the movie treatment, and more
Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer is teaming up with 20th Century Studios for a film adaptation of the TV series 24, sources tell Variety. 24 ran for nine seasons between 2001 and 2014, each season covering 24 consecutive hours in the life of Jack Bauer, an agent from the U.S. government’s fictitious Counter Terrorist Unit, played by Kiefer Sutherland. There’s no word yet on whether Sutherland will reprise his role for the proposed film …

Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens has been tapped to executive produce and star in the third installment of AMC’s The Terror anthology series, Devil in Silver, according to Deadline. Based on Victor LaValle‘s novel of the same name, the season follows Pepper — played by Stevens — whose bad luck and temper land him in the New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital, where he uncovers the presence of a malevolent force — possibly the Devil himself — that threatens them all …

Variety reports Emilia Clarke, Gerard Butler and Simone Ashley are lending their voices to upcoming animated musical The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, based on Carys Bexington’s bestselling book, which combines Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Clement Clarke Moore‘s Twas the Night Before Christmas. Butler, Clarke and Ashley will voice St. Nick, the Queen of Hearts and Alice, respectively. “This time, it’s St Nick’s turn for an adventure down the rabbit hole,” per Universal Pictures. “There he meets the Mad Hatter … the White Rabbit … the Queen of Hearts … her antagonistic sidekick, the Cheshire Cat and Alice herself, whose kindness helps St. Nick save Christmas” …

Benjamin Bratt is the latest addition to the cast of Peter Farrelly‘s Amazon Studios action comedy Balls Up, joining Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser and Molly Shannon, according to Deadline. Balls Up centers around “two American marketing executives who are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match,” per the outlet. “Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country” …

