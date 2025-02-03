Harrison Ford on his Marvel debut, why he still acts: ‘Each film is a different opportunity’

ABC News

Harrison Ford is coming back to the big screen, this time starring in the highly anticipated fourth Captain America film and making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

“It’s a Marvel movie for God’s sake. And it’s got all of that smash and grab, running, jumping and falling down stuff,” the 82-year-old Captain America: Brave New World star told Good Morning America in a new interview. “Being in a Marvel film is a privilege. It’s an introduction to a whole new genre.”

The Hollywood legend is stepping into Thaddeus Ross’ shoes for the new movie — taking over for the late William Hurt, who played the political leader in five previous MCU films — which will see the character’s transformation from president of the United States into the long-awaited pseudo-villain Red Hulk.

“He’s complicated — he turns into a hulk on rare occasions,” Ford explained.

Brave New World will be the first movie in the franchise to feature Anthony Mackie as Cap, since his former character, the Falcon, finally took over from Steve Rogers — played by Chris Evans — in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after the latter completed his final mission defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Audiences have loved Ford for nearly half a century as Han Solo in Star Wars, and more recently in Shrinking, but despite his illustrious resume and opportunities to take a step back from the work, Ford said there’s more that keeps acting interesting.

“I find challenge,” he said. “I find new people to work with.”

Ford said that choosing a favorite role “would be like comparing your children one to the other” because “each film is a different opportunity.”

“It’s kind of a fantastic way to spend your life,” he said.

When reflecting on his career in its entirety, Ford said, “I see it out of the corner of my eye every once in a while. But I don’t reflect on it. I’m looking for something past that point.”

Although his latest onscreen persona may be bursting into hues of crimson, Ford said his favorite color is “green.”

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

In brief: ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets new premiere date, and more
In brief: ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ gets new premiere date, and more

Disney+ has moved the premiere date for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew up a day. The series will now premiere with two episodes on Dec. 2. According to the official synopsis, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew “follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.” Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News …

Writer/director Jim Abrahams, best known for his work with brothers Jerry and David Zucker on such comedy classics as Airplane!, Police Squad! and The Naked Gun films, died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, his son Joseph tells The Hollywood Reporter. Abrahams’ other credits with the Zucker brothers include 1977’s Kentucky Fried Movie, 1984’s Top Secret! starring Val Kilmer and 1986’s Ruthless People, featuring Bette Midler and Danny DeVito. On his own, Abrahams directed Big Business, starring Midler and Lily Tomlin, in 1988, as well as co-writing and helming the 1981 comedy Hot Shots! and its 1993 sequel, both starring Charlie Sheen

Deadline reports Prime Video has greenlit the thriller drama series Silent River, starring and executive produced by John Krasinski and Matthew Rhys. Per the outlet, Silent River is “told through the lens of two men (played by Krasinski and Rhys) whose lives are far more connected than they realize” and explores “the cracks of small-town America in the wake of discovering a serial killer among them.” Krasinski will also reportedly direct the pilot, along with some additional episodes …

CBS has announced The Talk will air its final week of live shows Dec. 16-Dec. 20. Along the way, hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood will welcome “an array of guests and big holiday giveaways” worth more than $2.5 million. Since its premiere in 2010, The Talk has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations, including for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host …

Rosa Salazar, best known for playing the titular character in Alita: Battle Angel, has been tapped for a leading role in the CBS pilot Einstein, opposite Criminal Minds alum Matthew Gray Gubler, according to Variety. Gubler plays the great grandson of Albert Einstein, a tenured professor whose “bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Salazar) solve her most puzzling cases.” Salazar will next be seen playing Rachel Leighton aka Diamondback in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World

Jason Kelce to host limited late-night show for ESPN
While Jason Kelce can already be seen on ESPN as the host of Monday Night Countdown, the now-retired former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center will be testing out his game as a late-night host. 

They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce will kick off a five-episode run on Jan. 4 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN, with the fifth episode, on Feb. 1, beginning at 1:30 a.m.

The sports network teases “an immersive experience … showcasing the Super Bowl champion’s oversized personality and infectious humor mixed with celebrity guests from the football world and beyond, in front of a live audience of NFL fans.” 

“The show’s format will position Kelce and his guests to dissect NFL topics and storylines, mainly focused on that weekend’s games” and will include “active participation from the fans in attendance.”

The show will be available on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN following its initial ESPN airing. 

Jason and his younger brother, Travis Kelce, have been making their mark off the field for some time: Travis can be seen in the FX series Grotesquerie and also hosts the Prime Video series Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Jason has appeared in numerous commercials, in addition to hosting the sibling NFL stars’ podcast New Heights, and making a headline-grabbing entry in the ring in the most recent WrestleMania. 

Universal denies ‘Wicked’ pay gap reports between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Universal Pictures, the production company behind Wicked, has shut down rumors of a pay gap between the movie’s two stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder,” a spokesperson from Universal told ABC News in a statement on Tuesday. “The women received equal pay for their work on ‘WICKED.'”

Speculation about unequal salaries began circulating on platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and social platform X , with claims that Erivo earned $1 million compared to Grande’s $15 million.

The rumors gained traction after being picked up by some news outlets. While Universal did not disclose the exact salaries of the co-stars, the studio firmly denied any pay inequities.

Wicked is the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical, originally starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, which itself is based on Gregory Maguire‘s 1995 novel.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film features an all-star cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

Released in theaters on Friday, Wicked draws inspiration from Maguire’s novel, which is a revisionist prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

The film earned a staggering $164 million globally during its opening weekend, making it the third-largest opening weekend ever, following Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2, according to The Associated Press.

Fans can look forward to Wicked: Part Two, set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025.

