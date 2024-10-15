Harrison Ford reacts to “death of the movie star” idea: “Rubbish”

Harrison Ford is reflecting about what it means to be an actor.

In an interview with GQ published Monday, the actor, who is known for his iconic roles in Indiana Jones, Star Wars and more, said that being an actor is being a storyteller.

“I tell stories,” he said. “I’m part of a group of people who work together, collaborate on telling stories. I’m an assistant storyteller. That’s what I am.”

When asked about what he thinks about the recent conversations around the “death of the movie star,” which some say the idea of movie stars has changed in part because of the age of streaming and franchise films, Ford called it “rubbish.”

“I don’t think the question is whether or not there are any movie stars,” he said. “There’s wonderful actors coming up everyday.”

“Whether or not they become movie stars is really not the point,” he added. “If movies need stars, they will find them. I’ve never f****** understood being a movie star. I’m an actor.”

Ford, who is returning as Paul, a cranky therapist in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking alongside Jason Segel, said that these days, what attracts him to certain projects depends on the writing and story.

“It’s the quality of the writing,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the genre is. It doesn’t matter whether it’s on television or in movies. It’s the writing, it’s the story, it’s the character, it’s the emotional experience for an audience or for myself. It’s people that I have some feeling that I want to work with, or it’s a quality opportunity.”

Shrinking season two will arrive with the first two episodes on Wed., Oct. 16, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday.

Pief Weyman

Sebastian Stan is a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, in theaters Friday.

The film follows Trump’s journey to become the man we know him as today, through his beginnings as the protégé to cutthroat attorney Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

Stan told ABC Audio he researched the period in which Trump is not as well remembered to “try to kind of piece together what happened,” including the former president’s stint at military school and his early relationship with his father.

“You’re putting a puzzle together and you’re hopefully trying to do it in a way that people don’t expect or haven’t seen,” Stan said. “That meant looking at all of the things that we know so far and getting them aside to get to the truth.”

In order to play Cohn, Strong said he approached it like he approaches every job.

“This is probably a controversial statement, but I don’t see him as a villain,” Strong said. “I don’t really see anyone as a hero or a villain. I think that that’s a false dichotomy. He’s certainly complex, but I approach him the same way I approach any character I’ve ever played, and I’ve played people who people think are despicable and I’ve played people who people think are, you know, wonderful.”

With the presidential election looming, Stan says The Apprentice is worth watching.

“Coming at this from a human place and truly asking ourselves, ‘How do I instinctively feel about this person? Is this someone I trust? Is this someone I believe? Does it even matter?’ You know, I think there’s value in that, and there’s a lot at stake. And if we value truth and truly freedom, not convenient freedom, not selective freedom, then, yeah, I think it’s worth watching.”

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair, Joel Souza, the director of the Western Rust, went into detail about the fatal 2021 on-set shooting that left him injured and took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Of the many details in the piece, Souza says it’s “glaring” that the Western is about “a boy who accidentally shoots someone. That is inescapable. When people hear that, they are very taken aback.”

Souza explained the live round that was fired from the weapon aimed by Alec Baldwin fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and lodged in his shoulder, penetrating so deep it nearly hit his spine. 

He said they were rehearsing a shot with Baldwin when the gun discharged. “I got in behind [Halyna]. When I tried to get a look, that’s when the gun fired. And then … yeah, all hell broke loose.”

He said, “It felt like a horse kicked me in the shoulder or someone hit me with a bat. The whole right side of my body went … completely numb, but it also hurt excruciatingly at the same time.”

He also recalled being “furious at that moment. I remember looking up and they were lowering Halyna … and there was blood coming through her white shirt.”

He found out Hutchins had died when he was in the emergency room. He called that “crushing in a way that is difficult to put into words” and “absolute devastation.”

Souza said the incident “ruined” him. “[I]nternally, the person I was just went away.”

When asked if he was grateful to be alive after the shooting, he said, “Not really.”

The 51-year-old director, who reluctantly returned to finish the film, said he “didn’t want to wake up” after the incident and he’s been plagued with nightmares since. 

Andrew Eccles/Walt Disney Enterprises

Freakier Friday has a release date.

On Friday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday will arrive in theaters on Aug. 8, 2025.

Disney also shared an image from the film of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman in what appears to be a scene of them finding out that they’ve switched bodies, as they did in the first film.

The Freaky Friday sequel was announced in June as filming for the project had begun. At the time, Disney released a fun photo of Curtis and Lohan sitting outside each other’s trailers on set.

In August at D23 in Anaheim, California, the duo announced that Freakier Friday would be the official title for the film.

They told Good Morning America in an interview that the sequel is “freakier.”

“The switches, the music, comedy,” Lohan said.

“The emotion,” Curtis added. “You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can’t tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there’s just more emotion.”

Curtis also described the film as a “love letter to mommies.”

“It’s a love letter to mommies and daughters and families,” Curtis said. “This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all.”

In addition to Curtis and Lohan, Chad Michael Murray will return as Jake, who was Anna Coleman’s crush in the first film.

Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also return in the film.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

