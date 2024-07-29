Harrison Ford says keeping his ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ character’s secret was “wonderful”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Harrison Ford, if you don’t know by now, is a pretty good actor.

A chat with Entertainment Weekly reveals he straight-up lied to a reporter from another outlet about his character in Captain America: Brave New World, President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

A year ago, Ford was asked by ComicBook.com if the ripped pants he was spotted wearing on set were a hint of his character’s rage-filled alter ego, the Red Hulk. Convincingly seemingly clueless, Ford said, “What is a Red Hulk?”

When told about the character’s origins, Ford said, “Really!?”

To Entertainment Weekly, however, Ford revealed he was putting the reporter on for the sake of spoilers. “I was in on it,” he said. “Yes, I did know, and I thought it was a fabulous secret to keep. Unfortunately, the secret’s out of the bag.”

The 82-year-old added, “But what I do not know is what the Red Hulks do, which is very interesting to me.”

Ford also said he had “the best time” on the movie, noting, “I had seen other actors in the Marvel universe, well respected, really good actors, have a really good time, and I said, ‘I want me some of that.’ And I got some.”

Captain America: Brave New World opens Feb. 14, 2025.

