Harrison Ford says keeping his ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ character’s secret was “wonderful”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Harrison Ford, if you don’t know by now, is a pretty good actor. 

A chat with Entertainment Weekly reveals he straight-up lied to a reporter from another outlet about his character in Captain America: Brave New World, President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

A year ago, Ford was asked by ComicBook.com if the ripped pants he was spotted wearing on set were a hint of his character’s rage-filled alter ego, the Red Hulk. Convincingly seemingly clueless, Ford said, “What is a Red Hulk?”

When told about the character’s origins, Ford said, “Really!?”

To Entertainment Weekly, however, Ford revealed he was putting the reporter on for the sake of spoilers. “I was in on it,” he said. “Yes, I did know, and I thought it was a fabulous secret to keep. Unfortunately, the secret’s out of the bag.”

The 82-year-old added, “But what I do not know is what the Red Hulks do, which is very interesting to me.”

Ford also said he had “the best time” on the movie, noting, “I had seen other actors in the Marvel universe, well respected, really good actors, have a really good time, and I said, ‘I want me some of that.’ And I got some.”

Captain America: Brave New World opens Feb. 14, 2025. 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says ‘The Fantastic Four’ is a period piece, shares filming start date
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has shared new details about the upcoming film The Fantastic Four.

While appearing on The Official Marvel Podcast, Feige confirmed the highly anticipated film will be set in the 1960s.

“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige said. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”

The film, which stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the titular crew, will begin filming on July 29, the Monday after San Diego Comic-Con, Feige revealed.

“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four.”

Feige also expressed his excitement in finally getting to tell the stories of these popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we’ve never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we’re doing that film. So, I’m extremely excited,” Feige said.

The Fantastic Four is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cher, Jon Stewart, more celebrities react to Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of presidential race
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Celebrities from across the entertainment spectrum are reacting to President Joe Biden announcing that he is exiting the 2024 presidential race, ending his campaign to defeat former President Donald Trump, and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee in his place.

Celebrity reaction to President Biden’s faulty debate performance in June and his uneven public appearances in the weeks that followed made headlines. Notably, George Clooney, who recently co-hosted a fundraiser for Biden, penned an op-ed in which he declared that Biden should step down.

Now, after Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will “stand down,” big names in entertainment are sharing their immediate reactions to Biden’s decision.

Talk show host and comedian Jon Stewart reacted to the news with a one-word post on X shortly after President Biden’s announcement.

“Legend,” wrote Stewart, seemingly reacting to Biden’s decision to leave the race, as well as his decades of public service.

Actor Mark Hamill, who publicly backed Biden, also took to X, writing that Biden “restored honesty, dignity & integrity” to the presidency “after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos.”

“Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It’s now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor& further your legacy,” he wrote.

Singer Cher also commented on Biden’s decision to leave the race, saying in part, “DEM PARTY MUST ‘REALLY,’ ‘REALLY’ THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX. ‘WINNING IS ALL’, DONT WIN CANT CHANGE ANYTHING& THE TIMES THEY MUST BE A CHANGIN.”

Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph took to X, posting several times in the aftermath of Biden’s decision, including a photo of her and the vice president. “President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris !” she added.

Other stars boosting Harris included Amy Schumer and Viola Davis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brendan Fraser will play Dwight D. Eisenhower in upcoming film about D-Day
Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Brendan Fraser has found his next big movie role.

The Oscar winner will play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower in the upcoming film Pressure, Deadline reports. The ticking-clock drama will follow the events of D-Day, with Fraser acting as the army general who went on to become the 34th president of the United States.

Alongside Fraser in the film is Andrew Scott, who was previously cast to star as Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg.

Anthony Maras is set to direct Pressure, which follows the true story of Stagg informing Eisenhower of the weather conditions that would either make or break the Normandy invasion during World War II.

“In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element — the British weather. Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.