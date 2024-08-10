HarrisWalz.com domain sells for $15,000

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — This week, hours after Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 election, the website domain “HarrisWalz.com” sold for $15,000. It was a tidy profit for domain owner Jeremy Greene Eche, who bought it for around $9 in 2020.

Eche is what is known as a “domain squatter,” someone who buys up low-cost web addresses with the intention of flipping them for a profit. The New York City trademark lawyer purchased several domains around the time of the 2020 election, he told ABC Audio, specifically focusing on candidates who were likely to run in the future.

“So I just looked up every heartland governor and senator I could think of,” he said. “I got a bunch of midwestern politicians.”

In addition to the Harris/Walz domain, Eche also bought addresses that paired Harris’ name with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzger, and Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman. He tried to buy HarrisShapiro.com as well, he noted, in anticipation of Harris picking Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, but it had already been registered and purchased.

“You just have to hope you hit the jackpot when you start buying those names,” he said.

In total, Eche owned more than a dozen domains related to the 2024 election cycle, each of which needed to be renewed yearly for a small fee.

Eche was also the owner of ClintonKaine.com in the runup to the 2016 election, in which Hillary Clinton ran alongside Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine. Once Clinton announced Kaine as her running mate, Eche sold the address for $15,000.

The buyer was Brad Parscale, senior adviser for data and digital operations for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, who used the address to spread negative messaging about the Democratic ticket, Wired reported in 2016. At the time, Parscale told the tech magazine the site was the Trump campaign’s answer to what they said was the liberal mainstream media.

“It allows us a nice playing field to do some opposition research and let it show,” Parscale told Wired. “We want people to see all the truth, and not the sometimes one-sided truth that we get from the media.”

At the time of the sale, Eche wasn’t aware of the buyer’s identity, he said.

It wasn’t the first time a political domain name was used against a candidate. Visiting TedCruz.com in the run up to the 2016 Republican presidential primary didn’t bring users to the campaign website for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Instead, the website, which was owned by an Arizona lawyer also named Ted Cruz, was used to promote the Republican’s potential Democratic political rival, then-President Obama. The campaign ended up using TedCruz.org, Politico reported.

The buyer of HarrisWalz.com wanted to remain anonymous, according to Eche. He acknowledged that he’s already sitting on domains looking ahead to future elections.

“I have a lot of Tim Walz domains because, like Harris was four years ago, Tim Walz now is an obvious candidate for eight years from now for the presidency.”

However, Eche admited that typing in a specific web address isn’t as common as it once was.

“Nobody just types in ‘HarrisWalz.com,’” Eche said. “They Google it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Boeing agrees in principle to deal with DOJ to plead guilty to misleading FAA during 737 MAX evaluation
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — The Boeing Company has agreed in principle to a deal with the Department of Justice that will include a guilty plea to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. related to the company allegedly misleading the Federal Aviation Administration during the evaluation of the 737 MAX, according to a court filing from the DOJ.

“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle on terms of a resolution with the Justice Department, subject to the memorialization and approval of specific terms,” Boeing said in a statement to ABC News early Monday morning.

In addition to the guilty plea, the agreement includes Boeing paying the maximum statutory fine and investing at least $455 million in its compliance and safety programs.

The deal is not yet final, and families of the victims of the MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 have expressed their intention to oppose this plea agreement. The families have asked for an opportunity to file their opposition with the court, according to a court filing in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to the DOJ’s court filing late Sunday night, the parties are “proceeding expeditiously to document and memorialize the terms and understandings into a written plea agreement and expect to file the agreement with the Court by no later than July 19, 2024.”

Some 189 people died when a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plunged into the Java Sea off Indonesia on Oct. 29, 2018. Black box data from the Lion Air jet revealed the pilots struggled to fight the plane’s malfunctioning safety system from takeoff to the moment it nose-dived into the water.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 — another Boeing 737 MAX 8 — crashed five months later near Addis Ababa airport six minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.

In a separate court filing late Sunday night, attorneys for families of victims of the two MAX crashes indicated that they intend to exercise their rights under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act to be heard in opposition to the proposed plea.

“The families intend to argue that the plea deal with Boeing unfairly makes concessions to Boeing that other criminal defendants would never receive and fails to hold Boeing accountable for the deaths of 346 persons. As a result, the generous plea agreement rests on deceptive and offensive premises,” the attorneys wrote.

“At the upcoming hearing regarding the plea, families intend to ask the Court to reject the plea,” the filing states.

The families have asked that the court not set a scheduling order for the hearing until at least July 12 to give them ample time to file a briefing with their reasons why the court should reject the plea.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Crypto is here to stay, but don’t trust its get-rich-quick persona, author says
Crypto is here to stay, but don’t trust its get-rich-quick persona, author says
We Are/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Writer, entrepreneur, and influencer Nathaniel “Nat” Eliason sat down with ABC News to discuss his new book, “Crypto Confidential: Winning and Losing Millions in the New Frontier of Finance.”

Eliason needed to make money quickly, so he turned to the most promising get-rich-quick opportunity at the time, crypto. By 2022, he was deeply involved in the world of cryptocurrency.

As a self-taught programmer, Eliason’s journey was a roller-coaster of earning and losing millions of dollars, a testament to his determination and resourcefulness. His new book lays out his learning journey and is a source of inspiration for others.

Eliason talked about the good, bad, and ugly in his cryptocurrency journey.

ABC NEWS: In 2021, writer and entrepreneur Nat Eliason was unemployed with a baby on the way. He needed a quick way to make money and as much as possible, so Nat turned to the most promising get-rich-quick opportunity of the time: crypto. By 2022, Nat was deep inside the world of crypto as a self-taught programmer who earned and lost millions of dollars. He shares his journey in a new book, “Crypto Confidential: Winning and Losing Millions in the New Frontier of Finance. “

Joining us now, Nat Eliason. Thank you so much for being here tonight. We really appreciate it.

NAT: Yeah, thank you so much for having me on.

ABC NEWS: Nat, I want to get straight to it because I have a lot of questions. Your journey into the world of crypto began as a need for financial security. How did it go? Give me the good, bad and ugly as quickly as you can.

NAT: Well, it started where a lot of people’s journey started then. Trying to day trade Dogecoin on my phone after seeing Elon Musk and whoever else talking about it online and, in the span of a year, it went from moving around a couple hundred or a couple thousand dollars to looking at my, at least my paper amount of crypto that I had. And seeing that it had passed over $10 million and did not get nearly all of that, any most of it back out. But to see that kind of rise and fall in such a short time period was a pretty, pretty wild experience.

ABC NEWS: You write, “Getting rich is a long, slow, steady process. Get a job. Do your work. Get promoted. Invest in your 401 K. But what if there were a faster way?” In today’s economic climate, we all know this is all we’re talking about as we creep closer to the election. There are a lot of families struggling out there, and a lot of people that are going to be saying, like, I would like a really quick way to get rich. Did your experiences in the crypto world shape your views on the conventional path to financial success?

NAT: It definitely shaped my views on how appealing the get-rich-quick idea is, and how deceptive it can be. Something I share a lot in the book are the many ways that the game is rigged against you behind the scenes. If your goal is to try to make as much money as fast as possible, try to follow in the footsteps of people that you see on Twitter or on other social media sharing their wins. And it really gave me a lot more respect for trying to actually get good at a skill, make money slower, be more patient with it, because often when you get really quick wins, they disappear just as quickly.

ABC NEWS: So then to follow up on that, I mean, would you recommend this to the average person? I mean, you know, if I’m having a conversation with my mom this afternoon, do I need to tell her: ‘Let’s let’s talk about crypto’?

NAT: I definitely believe that crypto is going to become a larger and larger part of our financial and tech lives, but a lot of it will be in the background. It certainly won’t be a day trading Dogecoin on your phone. I think that the big ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum are going to slowly continue to become more relevant in our day-to-day lives.

ABC NEWS: And we know the first tip you’re going to give people is to read your book before starting to invest and look down these different avenues. But can you give us some more practical steps for the average people, myself included, when you’re talking about the crypto space or places like this.

NAT: I think that, on the one level, if you’re just looking at it financially, then you don’t have to overthink it, right? Bitcoin and Ethereum have kind of been the big ones. They’ve been here for the longest. And right now you can buy the Bitcoin ETF in your Vanguard account or one of your other trading accounts. And Ethereum will be able to do that soon, too. So you don’t have to overthink that side of it. But what I would encourage people to do is to look into some of the technology that’s being built, not just whatever crazy coin is going up 1,000%, because there are really cool, new tools being built like some of these stablecoins as new payment rails instead of credit cards and things like that. That could be really interesting parts of our financial life in the future.

ABC NEWS: All right. I love it. Thank you so much Nat for joining us. “Crypto Confidential: Winning and Losing Millions in the New Frontier of Finance” is now available for purchase. Check it out.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Food prices for Fourth of July favorites, experts share the best savings on burgers and more
Food prices for Fourth of July favorites, experts share the best savings on burgers and more
Funwithfood/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — It’s almost Independence Day in the United States, and if you’re making a trip to the grocery store to prep for any Fourth of July food-related festivities, experts have shared new pricing data on some of the most popular products to help you plan ahead.

Wells Fargo’s Agri-Food Institute has released its annual Fourth of July Food Report, which calculated costs on hot ticket items for backyard get-togethers like hamburgers, which are actually three times cheaper than dining out this year.

With the worst of food inflation in the rear view for now, the mid-June 2024 Consumer Price Index showed “Food at Home” — think groceries — only rose by 1% compared to the “Food Away from Home” category, which rose by 4%.

How to save on food this Fourth of July

The Agri-Food Institute experts found that the cost savings are substantial when comparing the price for ingredients to make a home-cooked quarter-pound hamburger versus the average cost of popular fast-food restaurant quarter-pound burgers.

“The current cost of ingredients to prepare a quarter pound hamburger with cheese, tomato and lettuce at home is $2.16 per burger,” the report stated. “For a party of 10, the home chef will save nearly $50 — $47.90, to be exact — on burgers by firing up the grill.”

The report also looked at side dishes along with other foods that make a great cookout menu.

If prepping potato salad at home, white potatoes are approximately $0.96 per pound, which is a 4.4% drop since last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although the price for potato chips has increased 2.7% since this time last year, the experts at Wells Fargo said “they are still a good buy for appetizers and a side for burgers.”

Salsa prices are up 2.5% from a year ago, but guacamole has dropped by 1.1%, so tortilla chips and guacamole are a smart snack choice for celebrations this year.

You can’t have a barbecue without something to drink, and with bottled iced tea prices up nearly 2.4%, which is in line with many other types of beverages, preparing a large batch of tea at home will help you save big — plus it helps reduce packaging waste.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.