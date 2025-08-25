‘Harry Potter’ director Chris Columbus does not want to be involved in upcoming HBO series

‘Harry Potter’ director Chris Columbus does not want to be involved in upcoming HBO series

Daniel Radcliffe stars in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’ (Peter Mountain/WireImage via Getty Images)

Chris Columbus is not interested in being involved in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

The director, who launched the film franchise by directing the first two Harry Potter movies, recently told Variety he is done with the wizarding world.

“No, I’ve done it, you saw my version,” Columbus said. “There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.”

Even though he’s finished his involvement in the franchise, he is not against HBO returning to the source material to make a new series.

“The great thing about it is that with the first and second and third book, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity,” Columbus said.

Some of the book details he would have loved to add to his films are the character Peeves, as well as a storyline where Harry and Hermione must drink potions and worry about being poisoned, according to Variety.

“We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life,” Columbus said.

As for his opinion on author J.K. Rowling, who has long been criticized by LGBTQIA+ organizations and members for her repeated rhetoric tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement — a group of people who believe transgender women are not women — Columbus said, “[I]t’s very sad.”

“I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do,” Columbus said. “It’s unfortunate, what’s happened. I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis on returning for ‘Freakier Friday’
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis on returning for ‘Freakier Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman and Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman in Disney’s ‘Freakier Friday.’ (Glen Wilson/Disney)

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are switching it up again in Freakier Friday.

The film, which serves as sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, arrives in theaters on, of course, Friday.

Curtis told ABC News why this new film already feels so familiar to fans of the original.

“Because there’s nostalgia. Because the world feels really shaky and a little scary and very unstable and — in every way, right? Environmentally, politically, spiritually, it just feels a little shaky,” Curtis said. “What you return to is familiarity and safety. And that’s what nostalgia is.”

Lohan reprises her role of Anna Coleman in this new film, before she switches bodies with her teenage daughter, Harper.

“Playing Harper was fun because I remember I would get so jealous of Jamie playing a teenager in the original, because I had to be so buttoned up all the time,” Lohan said. “I was afraid it would come across as boring when I was young.”

Curtis also opened up about how many of the film’s locations burned down in the wildfires that tore through Los Angeles communities earlier in 2025.

“In the California fires, the house that we shot in, the original movie and this movie, burnt to the ground,” Curtis said. “You will look at the Pacific Palisades and you will know what it looked like because of movies like Freakier Friday. Because all of the driving and all the house and all that beautiful greenery, which is now gone because of those awful, devastating fires, will live on in Freakier Friday.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jason Momoa, Ariana Grande among those invited to join the Academy
Jason Momoa, Ariana Grande among those invited to join the Academy
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Ariana Grande are among the 534 people The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have invited to join their ranks as members.

Other actors invited to join the academy are Gillian Anderson, Dave Bautista, Rachel Brosnahan, Jodie Comer, Aubrey Plaza, Margaret Qualley and Andrew Scott.

2025 Oscar acting nominees Grande, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Fernanda Torres also received invitations to join the academy’s ranks.

“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy,” academy CEO Bill Kramer and academy President Janet Yang said in a press release. “Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

The rest of the actors who have received invitations to join the academy are Naomi Ackie, Aml Ameen, Adria Arjona, Emma Corrin, Raymond Cruz, Danielle Deadwyler, Stephen Graham, Kamal Haasan, Paul Walter Hauser, John Kani, Karren Karagulian, Ayushmann Khurrana, Payman Maadi, Adriana Paz, Adam Pearson, Justice Smith and Emily Yancy.

If all of the people invited decide to accept their membership, the total amount of academy members will increase to 11,120, including emeritus. The number of voting members will stand at 10,143.

With the new additions of the 2025 member class, the academy would consist of 35% women, with 22% of them from underrepresented communities and 21% international.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield share moment at Wimbledon in matching white
Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield share moment at Wimbledon in matching white
Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro enjoyed some tennis over the weekend.

The pair were spotted together attending day seven of the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday.

Garfield and Barbaro were photographed arriving at the event holding hands and wearing matching whites at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, where the tournament is held.

Garfield wore a white button-up shirt and a white sweater tied around his shoulders along with matching white slacks and brown shoes. Barbaro matched the occasion with a white dress and heels.

Inside the premises, the pair were photographed smiling, laughing, cheering and even sharing a sweet moment when Garfield leaned over to kiss Barbaro on the cheek.

Barbaro and Garfield have been spotted together at a several events and recently posed together, along with Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg, at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances Party in January.

In May, the two were also seen posing with the cast of the hit Broadway show John Proctor is the Villain. The show shared the photos on Instagram, writing, “new students at helen county high: thanks for joining us andrew garfield, monica barbaro, and bonnie milligan!!”

The two actors both had roles in noteworthy movies last year, with Garfield starring in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh, and Barbaro starring as Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Barbaro was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.